Arizona State

Counties with the most college graduates in Arizona

By Stacker
 9 days ago

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Arizona using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

United States Bureau of Land Management // Wikimedia Commons

#15. La Paz County

- 12% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 23.1% ($20,951 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.1% ($26,117)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.8% ($28,466)
- Bachelor's degree: 7.6% ($38,871)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($36,667) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NmhpH_0aSuXSQQ00
Andreas F. Borchert // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Apache County

- 12.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 19.6% ($17,848 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.2% ($29,659)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.8% ($34,798)
- Bachelor's degree: 7.7% ($46,239)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($54,917) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qcsoI_0aSuXSQQ00
InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#13. Mohave County

- 12.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.9% ($21,829 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.3% ($26,805)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.8% ($31,176)
- Bachelor's degree: 8.3% ($42,545)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($61,569) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S8jxW_0aSuXSQQ00
Bill Morrow // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Greenlee County

- 13.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.9% ($23,083 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.7% ($53,338)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.8% ($48,864)
- Bachelor's degree: 10.4% ($48,848)
- Graduate or professional degree: 3.1% ($41,314) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4797J5_0aSuXSQQ00
Ken Lund // Flickr

#11. Yuma County

- 15% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 26.7% ($19,268 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.7% ($27,951)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.5% ($33,918)
- Bachelor's degree: 9.8% ($41,595)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($57,240) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z7V0P_0aSuXSQQ00
Wars // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Graham County

- 15.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 14.8% ($19,764 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.7% ($26,208)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 41.4% ($33,092)
- Bachelor's degree: 9.9% ($47,926)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($47,426) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Cbnw_0aSuXSQQ00
Ixnayonthetimmay // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Navajo County

- 15.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 16.7% ($22,726 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.3% ($22,672)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.8% ($28,952)
- Bachelor's degree: 8.8% ($44,318)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($54,206) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=256ae2_0aSuXSQQ00
Alan Levine // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Gila County

- 18.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.7% ($25,054 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.9% ($27,455)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.8% ($28,734)
- Bachelor's degree: 12% ($41,750)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.7% ($54,265) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06evqH_0aSuXSQQ00
zeesstof // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Pinal County

- 19.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 14.3% ($23,109 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.3% ($32,657)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.9% ($37,929)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.9% ($47,552)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.7% ($52,384) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jrtk7_0aSuXSQQ00
Elnogalense // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Santa Cruz County

- 20.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 23.4% ($21,156 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.7% ($25,990)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.5% ($27,380)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.2% ($39,818)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.3% ($51,004) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32SnMm_0aSuXSQQ00
Clay Gilliland // Flickr

#5. Cochise County

- 23.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.7% ($18,943 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.1% ($24,594)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 40.2% ($31,319)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.2% ($50,035)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($58,962) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pe0WF_0aSuXSQQ00
Martha.baden // Wikimedia

#4. Yavapai County

- 25.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9% ($26,284 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.8% ($26,708)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.3% ($30,539)
- Bachelor's degree: 15% ($39,486)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.9% ($50,170) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0asmCB_0aSuXSQQ00
Jay Yuan // Shutterstock

#3. Pima County

- 32.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.7% ($21,418 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22.2% ($27,019)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.8% ($32,854)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.7% ($46,158)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.7% ($63,506)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#2. Maricopa County

- 32.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.3% ($24,198 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22.4% ($31,328)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.6% ($38,904)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.8% ($55,832)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.9% ($71,381) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24C72S_0aSuXSQQ00
HildaWeges Photography // Shutterstock

#1. Coconino County

- 36.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.5% ($23,467 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22% ($28,175)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.3% ($33,240)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.6% ($42,903)
- Graduate or professional degree: 15.6% ($56,571)
Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
