Counties with the most college graduates in Arizona

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Arizona using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

#15. La Paz County

#14. Apache County

#13. Mohave County

#12. Greenlee County

#11. Yuma County

#10. Graham County

#9. Navajo County

#8. Gila County

#7. Pinal County

#6. Santa Cruz County

#5. Cochise County

#4. Yavapai County

#3. Pima County

#2. Maricopa County

#1. Coconino County

- 12% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 23.1% ($20,951 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.1% ($26,117)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.8% ($28,466)- Bachelor's degree: 7.6% ($38,871)- Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($36,667)- 12.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 19.6% ($17,848 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.2% ($29,659)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.8% ($34,798)- Bachelor's degree: 7.7% ($46,239)- Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($54,917)- 12.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.9% ($21,829 median earnings)- High school graduate: 35.3% ($26,805)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.8% ($31,176)- Bachelor's degree: 8.3% ($42,545)- Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($61,569)- 13.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.9% ($23,083 median earnings)- High school graduate: 34.7% ($53,338)- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.8% ($48,864)- Bachelor's degree: 10.4% ($48,848)- Graduate or professional degree: 3.1% ($41,314)- 15% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 26.7% ($19,268 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25.7% ($27,951)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.5% ($33,918)- Bachelor's degree: 9.8% ($41,595)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($57,240)- 15.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 14.8% ($19,764 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28.7% ($26,208)- Some college or Associate's degree: 41.4% ($33,092)- Bachelor's degree: 9.9% ($47,926)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($47,426)- 15.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 16.7% ($22,726 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.3% ($22,672)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.8% ($28,952)- Bachelor's degree: 8.8% ($44,318)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($54,206)- 18.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.7% ($25,054 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.9% ($27,455)- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.8% ($28,734)- Bachelor's degree: 12% ($41,750)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.7% ($54,265)- 19.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 14.3% ($23,109 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.3% ($32,657)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.9% ($37,929)- Bachelor's degree: 12.9% ($47,552)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.7% ($52,384)- 20.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 23.4% ($21,156 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28.7% ($25,990)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.5% ($27,380)- Bachelor's degree: 13.2% ($39,818)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.3% ($51,004)- 23.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12.7% ($18,943 median earnings)- High school graduate: 24.1% ($24,594)- Some college or Associate's degree: 40.2% ($31,319)- Bachelor's degree: 14.2% ($50,035)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($58,962)- 25.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9% ($26,284 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25.8% ($26,708)- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.3% ($30,539)- Bachelor's degree: 15% ($39,486)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.9% ($50,170)- 32.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.7% ($21,418 median earnings)- High school graduate: 22.2% ($27,019)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.8% ($32,854)- Bachelor's degree: 18.7% ($46,158)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.7% ($63,506)- 32.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12.3% ($24,198 median earnings)- High school graduate: 22.4% ($31,328)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.6% ($38,904)- Bachelor's degree: 20.8% ($55,832)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.9% ($71,381)- 36.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.5% ($23,467 median earnings)- High school graduate: 22% ($28,175)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.3% ($33,240)- Bachelor's degree: 20.6% ($42,903)- Graduate or professional degree: 15.6% ($56,571)