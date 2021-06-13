Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Top Wall Street analysts say these stocks are poised to deliver significant gains

By Maya Sasson, Tipranks.com
CNBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe S&P 500 notched new records this past week, but future gains are anything but a guarantee. Investors are still weighing the implications of a potential change in monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, as well as supply chain-related issues. With this in mind, what strategy can investors use to...

www.cnbc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Board Of Directors#The Federal Reserve#Tipranks#Fintech#Fintech#Insurtech#Ncno#Ncino#Broadcom#Pon#Chia Filecoin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
Stockskalkinemedia.com

Rebound in energy, industrial stocks lift Wall Street

Benchmark US indices closed higher on Monday, June 21, after the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 580 points as energy and industrial stocks rallied sharply amid a strong economic rebound. The S&P 500 was up 1.40% to 4,224.79. The Dow Jones rose 1.76% to 33,876.97. The NASDAQ Composite gained 0.79%...
StocksBusiness Insider

Bargain Hunting Contributes To Significant Rebound On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Stocks showed a strong move back to the upside during trading on Friday, partly offsetting the weakness that was seen last week. The major averages all moved notably higher, with the Dow showing a particularly strong upward move. The major averages moved roughly sideways going into the close,...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends sharply higher, led by surging Dow

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Monday, with the Dow completing its strongest session in over three months as investors piled back into energy and other sectors expected to outperform as the economy rebounds from the pandemic. The small-cap Russell 2000 and the Dow...
StocksBenzinga

Boeing And Cisco Lead The Dow Jones Higher Monday

U.S. Indices were trading sharply higher Monday as the market rebounds from last week's weakness following a shift in the Fed's policy. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) gained 1.75% to $338.78. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished higher by 0.62% to $344.36. The SPDR...
Stocksmorningstar.com

London Stocks Seen Buoyed by Wall Street Rally

0649 GMT - The FTSE 100 is expected to open 29.5 points higher, says IG, having closed Monday at 7062.29 after a positive close on Wall Street and tracking gains in Asian stocks. "Firm oil and [a] softer pound will likely keep the FTSE bulls on track for more gains today," says Ipek Ozkardeskaya, analyst at Swissquote. "Monday moodiness didn't last long in equities," she says, adding that equity investors have been quick to buy prospects of a strong economic recovery. In a pre-published speech before a hearing in Congress later, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says jobs growth should pick up and temporary inflation pressures should ease as the economy continues to recover. Among individual stocks, packaging company DS Smith will be in focus after announcing full-year results. (jessica.fleetham@wsj.com)
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.61 Billion

Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will announce sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.58 billion and the highest is $3.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
StocksZacks.com

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

VRTX - Free Report) closed at $187.70 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.08% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.4% gain on the day. Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 11.99% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.07% in that time.
StocksFXStreet.com

Global equities gaining after Wall Street rebound

EUR USD -0.11%. The Dollar strengthening has resumed currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, ended 0.45% lower on Monday as Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams commented US economy hasn't improved enough to pare policy stimulus.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street pauses as Powell testimony looms

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Indexes: Dow down 0.3%, S&P off 0.1%, Nasdaq up 0.1% (Updates to open) June 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes were little changed on Tuesday, as investors...
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Banks, oil stocks lead S&P 500, Dow higher

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow rebounded on Monday with financials and energy shares rising, as investors piled back into stocks that are set to benefit from a broader economic recovery. All of the 11 S&P sectors advanced in early trading, with energy, financials, industrials and materials jumping...
Stocksanalystratings.com

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: AGNC Investment (AGNC)

AGNC Investment (AGNC) BTIG analyst Eric Hagen maintained a Buy rating on AGNC Investment on May 27 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.70. According to TipRanks.com, Hagen is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 62.2% success...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Post $6.88 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to announce $6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.97. Broadcom reported earnings per share of $5.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.
StocksStreet.Com

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Bitcoin Headwinds, Cleveland-Cliffs

Stocks rose Monday, rebounding from Friday's selloff, which reflected signals from the Federal Reserve that it could boost interest rates and begin tapering asset purchases sooner than expected. The S&P 500 on Friday finished its worst week since February after St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said the...
StocksForbes

Invesco QQQ Trust And Vanguard Growth Rated Top Buy This Week

This morning markets were well into the green as they try to rebound from their worst week since October last year. Last week it was all about the Federal Reserve, as they signaled rate hikes may come sooner than expected, spooking markets. Expectations on rate hikes were moved up to 2023, but some Fed speakers saw higher interest rates in 2022 if economic conditions persist. The Dow was the biggest loser, dropping 3.5%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.9%, and the Nasdaq.
Stocksinvesting.com

4 Chip Stocks with Tremendous Growth Potential

The increasing adoption of the 5G network standard and rising demand from consumer electronics and electric vehicles industries have generated a substantial increase in demand for semiconductors. However, a pandemic-induced interruption in production and other recent headwinds have made it difficult for chipmakers to meet the demand. Increased government and private investments are helping these companies gradually increase their production, however. So, we think the rising demand and their ability to gradually increase their supply positions NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), Rohm (ROHCY), Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC), and HIMAX Technologies (HMIX) nicely for solid growth. Let’s discuss.The semiconductor industry is expected to continue seeing rising demand this year and beyond with the increasing adoption of cloud technologies, 5G solutions, and rising demand from the booming electric vehicles (EV) industry. While the global chip shortage is expected to persist for some time because of lean inventory resulting from plant shutdowns and slowdowns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and recent production delays caused by a fire at Japan’s Renesas Electronics plant, government initiatives worldwide to create a more secure supply chain bodes well for the industry going forward. In fact, the global semiconductor manufacturing market is expected to reach $95.9 billion by 2025, representing a 9% CAGR during the period.