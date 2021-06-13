Cancel
‘Big Sexy’ Wins Over a Quarter Million at Eldora

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSSBURG, OH – When the week began, the thought of one driver coming into Eldora Speedway and leaving with over a quarter million dollars was just a dream. But it’s not a dream anymore. It’s reality. Brandon Overton completed one of the greatest achievements in dirt track racing history Saturday night with his fourth consecutive Feature win in four days, sweeping both the 27th and 26th runnings of the Dirt Late Model Dream for an incredible $273,000 in total prize money.

MotorsportsAutoweek.com

Early Crash Sets Up Nine Race NASCAR Playoff Slugfest

The race to make the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs became considerably more dramatic the moment Chris Buescher drilled the wall on Lap 76 on Sunday at Nashville Superspeedway. Justin Haley of Spire Motorsports was one of several contenders to suffer brake rotor failures at the new Cup venue and the debris was run over by the Roush Fenway Racing No. 17. The damage sent Buescher into the wall and into a renewed playoff battle.
Rossburg, OHfloracing.com

Eldora's Prelim Winners Continue Data Collection

ROSSBURG, Ohio (June 9) — Jonathan Davenport and Brandon Overton just wanted to use Wednesday’s Dream XXVII preliminary program at Eldora Speedway as a tuneup for Thursday’s 100-lap, $127,000-to-win finale. Winning the 25-lap features would be gravy. Jun 9-12, Resumes Yesterday at 10:10 PM UTC. 2021 Dirt Late Model Dream...
Motorsportsfloracing.com

Column: For Dreams, Jonathan Davenport Gets In Eldora Zone

It’s Dirt Late Model Dream Week — make that “double” Dream Week this year — at Eldora Speedway, which means that Jonathan Davenport isn’t his usual self. He’s squarely in the midst of his twice-annual transformation into a hungry animal craving the Rossburg, Ohio, track’s crown-jewel meat. Jun 9-12, 10:10...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Brandon Overton, Jonathan Davenport Win 27th Dream Prelim Features at Eldora

Two of the winningest drivers on today’s Dirt Late Model circuit wrote another chapter in their big book of 2021 success stories Wednesday night at Eldora Speedway. Brandon Overton and Jonathan Davenport struck first over the 74-count DIRTcar Late Model field by scoring victories in the 27th Dirt Late Model Dream twin-25s, putting themselves in great position for a chance at the $127,000 top prize in Thursday’s finale.
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Brandon Overton Dreams Big At Eldora

ROSSBURG, Ohio – With four preliminary feature victories in crown jewel events at Eldora Speedway in the last four years, Brandon Overton had been knocking on the door for his first big one at Eldora for what seemed like an eternity. On Thursday night, Overton finally broke through for a...
Motorsportsfloracing.com

Masterful Run At Eldora Lifts Brandon Overton To Pinnacle

ROSSBURG, Ohio (June 10) — Brandon Overton walked into Eldora Speedway’s infield media center, sat down on a chair in front of a logo-filled backdrop and smiled at his surroundings like a wide-eyed little kid. Jun 9-12, Resumes Friday at 10:10 PM UTC. 2021 Dirt Late Model Dream at Eldora...
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Overton Breaks Eldora’s Bank

Motorsportsaccesswdun.com

Overton completes double Dream sweep at Eldora

MotorsportsPosted by
NESN

Chase Elliott Poses Question To NASCAR After Ally 400 Disqualification

Chase Elliott clearly has an issue with the NASCAR rulebook. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was disqualified from Sunday’s Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway after NASCAR discovered five loose lug nuts on the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro. Elliott, who dropped from 13th to last place in the finishing order, also was docked a stage victory — and he wasn’t happy about it.
Rossburg, OHfloracing.com

Can Anyone Beat Brandon Overton Saturday At Eldora?

ROSSBURG, Ohio (June 11) — After hearing that Brandon Overton had spun a zero on Eldora Speedway’s casino-style inversion wheel at the conclusion of Friday’s Dream XXVI preliminary night program, Jonathan Davenport summed up Overton’s trip to Eldora’s double Dirt Late Model Dreams quite succinctly. “He really spun a zero?”...
Nashville, NCPosted by
Speedway Digest

RCR Post Race Report - Nashville 400

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Team Survive Long, Hot Day at Nashville Superspeedway with Stage Points and Top-15 Finish. “What a race! We knew we would have our work cut out for us today in the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE after qualifying didn’t go as well as we planned. This Richard Childress Racing team never gave up though, and I am so proud of them for that. Early in Stage 1 we earned some track position but fell back a bit with an ill-timed caution after a green-flag stop. We then rallied to race our way to sixth position at the end of Stage 1. We finished Stage 2 second to earn additional points, which is really good for our NASCAR Playoffs battle. Overall, I’m really proud of this team and we will take this 12th-place finish and move on to Pocono Raceway for a double-header next weekend.”
Sonoma, CAPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Larson did something no driver had ever done before

Kyle Larson’s second straight dominant victory on Sunday afternoon at Sonoma Raceway marked a first in NASCAR Cup Series history. For the second consecutive weekend, it was Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson who dominated a NASCAR Cup Series race en route to taking the checkered flag. Two Sundays ago, he won...
MotorsportsFlorida Times-Union

NASCAR Q&A: Kyle Busch is still King of Saturdays, but how will history treat that?

Where do you rank Kyle Busch’s 100 Xfinity Series victories among historic achievements?. On its own, it ranks with Mike Hessman’s all-time record of 433 minor-league home runs. But unlike Kyle Busch, Hessman didn’t include a ton of success at the big-league level. In certain instances, Kyle’s Saturday racing was strictly a business decision to either fund his own race team or his own pockets. No shame there, of course. When it’s all over, Kyle’s Busch/Xfinity Series prowess will illustrate his desire and willingness to race more often (and win more often) than his fellow stars.
Nashville, TNtheblock.com

Kyle Larson Claims Inaugural Nashville Win

It has now been nearly a month since someone other than Kyle Larson won a NASCAR Cup Series race. The Team Chevy driver continued his torrid pace on Sunday, dominating the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway in his Camaro ZL1 1LE from Hendrick Motorsports to score his third straight points-paying victory.
Lebanon, TNmrn.com

Chastain nabs career-best Cup result

LEBANON, Tenn. — Ross Chastain had his doubts, but a late-race pit strategy call turned into a career-best finish in Sunday‘s NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. Chastain‘s crew chief, Phil Surgen, made the call to stay out following a caution on Lap 218 of the 300-lap race...
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

Kyle Busch Reaches Milestone with 100th NASCAR Xfinity Series Win

Kyle Busch won Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville Superspeedway, leading 122 of 189 laps to become the first winner in the series at this track since it was briefly closed from 2011 to this season. None of this is notable, as Busch has been a dominant force in the NASCAR Xfinity Series since 2004 and is the heavy favorite in every race he enters in the second-tier category.
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

CHEVY NCS AT NASHVILLE: Kyle Larson Captures the Eighth NCS Win of 2021 for Camaro ZL1 1LE

KYLE LARSON TAKES THE WIN AT NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY. NASHVILLE, TN – (June 20, 2021) – Kyle Larson’s remarkable win streak continues by driving his No. 5 Valvoline Camaro ZL1 1LE to victory lane in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) inaugural visit to Nashville Superspeedway in the Ally 400. In dominating fashion, Larson led 264 of the 300-lap race on the 1.33 concrete oval to capture his third-consecutive points-paying in NASCAR’s premier series. The feat was the Chevrolet driver’s 10th NCS career-victory and fourth of the regular season. In addition, Larson won the annual invitational NASCAR All-Star race in Texas last weekend.