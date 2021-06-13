Barbara Louise Hillbrand succumbed to her fierce battle with pancreatic cancer on Friday morning, June 4, 2021. She was surrounded by her loving husband and family. She was born Barbara Dunkelburg Junior on July 13, 1950, in Pendleton, Oregon, the third of six children of Gail and Barbara Dunkelburg. Barbara spent much of her childhood on the family farm, on Braden Road in Walla Walla. She graduated from Wa-Hi and earned her Bachelor’s at Portland State University. She eventually moved to Portland, where she worked for Kaiser Permanente for 26 years. Barbara was part of their supply team in various roles before retiring in 2004. Her giving nature prompted her return to Walla Walla to care for her mother, where she also began over 15 years volunteering for the Walla Walla Senior Center as a Meals on Wheels driver.