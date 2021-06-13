Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Generosity

By Pastor Chuck Swindoll Scriptures:
insight.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReflect on God's gifts to you. In case you need a little help, read through Psalm 103. "Bless the LORD, O my soul, and all that is within me, bless His holy name. Bless the LORD, O my soul, and forget none of His benefits; who pardons all your iniquities, who heals all your diseases; who redeems your life from the pit, who crowns you with lovingkindness and compassion; who satisfies your years with good things, so that your youth is renewed like the eagle. The LORD performs righteous deeds and judgments for all who are oppressed" (Ps. 103:1–6).

insight.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyesight#Eagle#Lord
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
ReligionDesiring God

When God Goes Against His Will

But they would not listen to the voice of their father, for it was the will of the Lord to put them to death. (1 Samuel 2:25) The sons of Eli the priest would not obey their father when he rebuked them for their sin. There are three implications of this text for our lives.
Religioncatholic-link.org

Aspire To A Great Crown In Heaven

Death, Judgment, Heaven & Hell: How Not To Ignore The Inevitable. I have some news for you. You’re going to die. We all are–not now, maybe, not in the near future, but one day, all of us will physically cease to be. This isn’t meant to be depressing or frightening; it is a condition of life that it must cease, or otherwise it isn’t even scientifically […]
Religionebcky.com

Today’s Verse – Ephesians 1:17 (KJV)

I keep asking that the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the glorious Father, may give you the Spirit of wisdom and revelation, so that you may know him better. One of the best things we can pray for each other, and for ourselves, is that we might better know God. The Holy Spirit helps us better know God (1 Cor. 2), worship God (John 4), and speak to God (Rom. 8). Let’s ask God to use his Spirit to help us know him, not just know about him. God is not only the Almighty Creator of all things; he is also our Father who cares about us deeply.
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

Jesus’ Love Is Stronger Than Your Failures

Your failures are not the point of your story. To be completely honest with you, I see a lot of myself in Peter. He is very impulsive. He is going to do it, say it, and he would rather ask for forgiveness rather than permission. The same guy that gets out the boat and falls for lack of faith is also the first one bold enough to call Jesus the Christ, the Son of God. Peter’s highs are really high and his lows are really low. When Jesus begins calling the disciples to follow him, do you remember how he calls Peter?
Religionagupdate.com

Beware actions God hates

Brian Simmons, in his introduction to the book of Proverbs, calls it a “divine seminary of wisdom and revelation to learn the ways of God.” He goes on to state the word “proverb” has two meanings – one is as a parable or saying that expresses wisdom. It can also mean to rule, take dominion or reign with power.
Religionicr.org

Jesus Christ Is Lord

“That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth; And that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.” (Philippians 2:10-11) Often this passage is thought of as...
Religionworldtruthvideos.org

Comfort of Christ in the Bible

⁣Christ promised us comfort in peace when he comes again. Those in the new and old testament were to be given his peace and comfort in the messianic age. Matthew 11:28-29 - Come unto me, all [ye] that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. 2...
Religionthebookkeeper247.com

Changed Behavior – John 4:1-30

Being just sorry for sin is not enough. Repentance demands a change of mind and heart that results in changed behavior. When is the last time you’ve repented and confessed your sins?. When is the last time you’ve told someone about the Messiah?. Personal Mission Statement: That in order to...
ReligionBrunswick News

Jesus has no stronger portrait than given in Scripture

The Bible says that Jesus is divine, but does it say what Jesus looked like?. Dear D.J.: The world’s fascinated with how Jesus might look. From the magnificent cathedrals in Europe to Sunday school classrooms, artists from the centuries have created conceptions of Jesus. Jesus has no stronger portrait than...
Religionsalvationarmy.org

Your Calling is Calling: Following God's plan

Commencing our written contributions around Salv Army Women's current theme, 'Your Calling is Calling!', Commissioner Martha Pawar shares her testimony. She considers how God's calling on her life was far above her own plans and desires, and reflects on God's continual honouring of her response through the years:. As a...
Religionsportsspectrum.com

Daily Devotional: Monday, June 21 - A Father's Footprints

“You then, my son, be strong in the grace that is in Christ Jesus. And the things you have heard me say in the presence of many witnesses entrust to reliable people who will also be qualified to teach others.” — 2 Timothy 2:1-2 Patrick Ewing is like a father...
Religionutmost.org

The Ministry Of The Interior

By what right do we become “a royal priesthood”? By the right of the Atonement. Are we prepared to leave ourselves resolutely alone and to launch out into the priestly work of prayer? The continual grubbing on the inside to see whether we are what we ought to be generates a self-centred, morbid type of Christianity, not the robust, simple life of the child of God. Until we get into a right relationship to God, it is a case of hanging on by the skin of our teeth, and we say — “What a wonderful victory I have got!” There is nothing indicative of the miracle of Redemption in that. Launch out in reckless belief that the Redemption is complete, and then bother no more about yourself, but begin to do as Jesus Christ said — pray for the friend who comes to you at midnight, pray for the saints, pray for all men. Pray on the realisation that you are only perfect in Christ Jesus, not on this plea — “O Lord, I have done my best, please hear me.”
Religionjamestabor.com

The Riddle of Jesus’ Cry of Despair at the Cross

Many Christians know the traditional “Seven Sayings of Jesus on the Cross,” that are a compilation of all that Jesus said during his last hours hanging between life and death on the cross based on our four New Testament gospels. Few could sort out which gospel says which, or which sayings…
Religionthebookkeeper247.com

Christ Is Better – part 1

1God, who at sundry times and in divers manners spake in time past unto the fathers by the prophets, 2Hath in these last days spoken unto us by his Son, whom he hath appointed heir of all things, by whom also he made the worlds; 3Who being the brightness of his glory, and the express image of his person, and upholding all things by the word of his power, when he had by himself purged our sins, sat down on the right hand of the Majesty on high; 4Being made so much better than the angels, as he hath by inheritance obtained a more excellent name than they. 5For unto which of the angels said he at any time, Thou art my Son, this day have I begotten thee? And again, I will be to him a Father, and he shall be to me a Son? 6And again, when he bringeth in the firstbegotten into the world, he saith, And let all the angels of God worship him. 7And of the angels he saith, Who maketh his angels spirits, and his ministers a flame of fire. 8But unto the Son he saith, Thy throne, O God, is for ever and ever: a sceptre of righteousness is the sceptre of thy kingdom. 9Thou hast loved righteousness, and hated iniquity; therefore God, even thy God, hath anointed thee with the oil of gladness above thy fellows.
Religionutmost.org

The Ministry of the Inner Life

By what right have we become “a royal priesthood”? It is by the right of the atonement by the Cross of Christ that this has been accomplished. Are we prepared to purposely disregard ourselves and to launch out into the priestly work of prayer? The continual inner-searching we do in an effort to see if we are what we ought to be generates a self-centered, sickly type of Christianity, not the vigorous and simple life of a child of God. Until we get into this right and proper relationship with God, it is simply a case of our “hanging on by the skin of our teeth,” although we say, “What a wonderful victory I have!” Yet there is nothing at all in that which indicates the miracle of redemption. Launch out in reckless, unrestrained belief that the redemption is complete. Then don’t worry anymore about yourself, but begin to do as Jesus Christ has said, in essence, “Pray for the friend who comes to you at midnight, pray for the saints of God, and pray for all men.” Pray with the realization that you are perfect only in Christ Jesus, not on the basis of this argument: “Oh, Lord, I have done my best; please hear me now.”
Religionthebookkeeper247.com

Faith’s Checkbook by C.H. Spurgeon

But unto you that fear my name shall the Sun of righteousness arise with healing in his wings. (Malachi 4.2) Fulfilled once in the first advent of our glorious Lord, and yet to have a fuller accomplishment in His second advent, this gracious word is also for daily use. Is it dark with the reader? Does the night deepen into a denser blackness? Still let us not despair: the sun will yet rise. When the night is darkest, dawn is nearest.
Religionlynnlacher.com

That is Grace

—Now may the God of peace Himself sanctify [set apart] you completely; and may your whole spirit, soul, and body be preserved blameless at the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ. —1 Thessalonians 5:23. I am created in three parts: spirit, soul (mind), and body. I have been set apart...
Religionreformation21.org

20 Reflections from 20 Years as a Pastor

With God’s help, in 2001 I graduated from The Center for Biblical Studies Institute and Seminary in the Philippines. That same year I received a call to pastor the congregation, where I previously did my internship. The year 2021 therefore marks my 20th year in the ministry. Throughout my life as a pastor, I have collected reflections that I would like to share with my fellow ministers and with those who desire to be pastors someday. Here are twenty of those reflections:
Religioncarolmbechtel.com

Waiting for the Resurrection

Luke 23:39-43 Then he said, “Jesus, remember me when you come into your kingdom.” He replied, “Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in Paradise” (Luke 23:42-43, NRSV). What happens to us—and our loved ones—at the moment of death?. I’ll come back to that question in...