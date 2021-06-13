Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Counties with the most college graduates in Kansas

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22iS9n_0aSuWzFe00
Ajohnson360 // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most college graduates in Kansas

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Kansas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xSk1j_0aSuWzFe00
Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Marion County

- 25% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.4% ($28,676 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.3% ($31,242)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.2% ($33,347)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.6% ($39,458)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($49,688) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dvpdZ_0aSuWzFe00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Scott County

- 25.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 15.5% ($34,028 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27% ($30,417)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.3% ($46,333)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.2% ($50,486)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($38,611) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4qcZ_0aSuWzFe00
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Stafford County

- 25.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($30,046 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.3% ($27,500)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.1% ($33,705)
- Bachelor's degree: 18% ($44,609)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.2% ($49,583) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zIhVX_0aSuWzFe00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Nemaha County

- 25.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.8% ($31,944 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 39.8% ($34,289)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.1% ($33,783)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.8% ($41,607)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($57,538) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IanDU_0aSuWzFe00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Republic County

- 25.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.1% ($25,208 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.5% ($30,703)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.9% ($30,361)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.7% ($36,889)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.8% ($48,024) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PH1g2_0aSuWzFe00
Steve Ferro // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Chase County

- 25.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.1% ($14,808 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.1% ($28,203)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.2% ($36,071)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.1% ($43,672)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($43,250) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OuGhQ_0aSuWzFe00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Mitchell County

- 26.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.1%
- High school graduate: 30.4% ($25,711)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.4% ($31,182)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.7% ($38,750)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.4% ($56,250) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Xosi_0aSuWzFe00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Clark County

- 26.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.3% ($39,167 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.2% ($26,477)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 41.5% ($27,456)
- Bachelor's degree: 20% ($46,875)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($48,000) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dSzTp_0aSuWzFe00
Clay County Commissioners // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Clay County

- 26.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.1% ($20,833 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.2% ($27,273)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31% ($31,809)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.8% ($39,301)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.9% ($61,077) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Spbj7_0aSuWzFe00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Greeley County

- 27.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13% ($23,750 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26.9% ($45,260)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.9% ($34,659)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.4% ($53,000)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($33,958) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I1BSx_0aSuWzFe00
Keith Snyder // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Saline County

- 27.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.5% ($26,920 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.1% ($30,423)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.1% ($32,584)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.9% ($44,921)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.5% ($57,525) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12f8cG_0aSuWzFe00
Macross24 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Lyon County

- 27.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.7% ($27,523 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.3% ($30,498)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.4% ($32,706)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.6% ($39,719)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.9% ($53,831) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SmkUm_0aSuWzFe00
Mark Michalovic // Wikimedia Commons

#18. McPherson County

- 28% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($31,185 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.9% ($34,238)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.3% ($35,869)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.9% ($51,029)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($52,421) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p7Vt2_0aSuWzFe00
Lane Pearman // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Kiowa County

- 28.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.8% ($39,167 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.1% ($31,625)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33% ($32,574)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.9% ($38,548)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.2% ($43,625) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k6epK_0aSuWzFe00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Cheyenne County

- 28.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.4% ($22,813 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.9% ($31,563)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.7% ($27,989)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.6% ($51,667)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($44,583) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2odFMD_0aSuWzFe00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Miami County

- 29.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.1% ($26,890 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.8% ($37,716)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.4% ($39,960)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.2% ($53,305)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.6% ($63,160) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ba1Iw_0aSuWzFe00
MadameGraffigny // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Butler County

- 29.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($30,701 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.9% ($33,251)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.8% ($40,333)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.4% ($49,640)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.4% ($60,364) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Ilxz_0aSuWzFe00
Pittsburgstealer // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Crawford County

- 29.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($21,620 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.3% ($28,470)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33% ($31,280)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.8% ($43,115)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.1% ($52,288) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nqHRa_0aSuWzFe00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Pratt County

- 30.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($30,313 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.9% ($27,939)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.9% ($31,917)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.3% ($44,097)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9% ($61,750) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PwTzP_0aSuWzFe00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Hodgeman County

- 30.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9% ($26,875 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 20.8% ($32,143)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.4% ($34,115)
- Bachelor's degree: 21% ($49,231)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.8% ($54,375) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zq9j9_0aSuWzFe00
National Park Service Midwest Region // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Shawnee County

- 30.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($22,110 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.4% ($30,588)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.9% ($37,496)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.9% ($48,302)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11% ($60,891) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AmzM3_0aSuWzFe00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Sedgwick County

- 30.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($25,883 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26.3% ($30,885)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.5% ($36,128)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.7% ($49,431)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.2% ($61,994) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zi2yW_0aSuWzFe00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Leavenworth County

- 31.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($26,447 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.3% ($31,339)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.4% ($37,546)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.6% ($54,080)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.9% ($80,439) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mEjH1_0aSuWzFe00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Wallace County

- 32.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.3% ($28,929 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.8% ($26,106)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.5% ($32,333)
- Bachelor's degree: 25.4% ($38,403)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7% ($43,750) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19OyUX_0aSuWzFe00
JonHarder // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Harvey County

- 33.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($24,336 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 23.7% ($32,628)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.5% ($35,424)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.5% ($45,217)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.7% ($55,805) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aLTMN_0aSuWzFe00
Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Pottawatomie County

- 33.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.8% ($24,343 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.1% ($35,226)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.4% ($38,252)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.2% ($48,067)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.6% ($63,725) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07OyqZ_0aSuWzFe00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Ellis County

- 36.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($23,403 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26.9% ($31,627)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.1% ($35,599)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.5% ($41,586)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.8% ($53,715) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N28cp_0aSuWzFe00
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Riley County

- 45.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.3% ($20,689 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 19.1% ($27,344)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31% ($33,188)
- Bachelor's degree: 25% ($43,919)
- Graduate or professional degree: 20.6% ($54,779)
Ajohnson360 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Douglas County

- 49.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.6% ($22,408 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 18.4% ($32,024)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.3% ($33,192)
- Bachelor's degree: 25.9% ($45,444)
- Graduate or professional degree: 23.7% ($56,809) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OEqOe_0aSuWzFe00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Johnson County

- 56% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.1% ($26,712 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 14.5% ($32,426)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.5% ($41,857)
- Bachelor's degree: 34.6% ($61,456)
- Graduate or professional degree: 21.3% ($75,440)
Stacker

Stacker

872
Followers
1K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Dewey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Graduates#College Degree#Associate Degree#American#The U S Census Bureau#Chase County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related