Ajohnson360 // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most college graduates in Kansas

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Kansas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Marion County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Scott County

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Stafford County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Nemaha County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Republic County

Steve Ferro // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Chase County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Mitchell County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Clark County

Clay County Commissioners // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Clay County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Greeley County

Keith Snyder // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Saline County

Macross24 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Lyon County

Mark Michalovic // Wikimedia Commons

#18. McPherson County

Lane Pearman // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Kiowa County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Cheyenne County

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Miami County

MadameGraffigny // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Butler County

Pittsburgstealer // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Crawford County

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Pratt County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Hodgeman County

National Park Service Midwest Region // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Shawnee County

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Sedgwick County

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Leavenworth County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Wallace County

JonHarder // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Harvey County

Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Pottawatomie County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Ellis County

Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Riley County

Ajohnson360 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Douglas County

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Johnson County

- 25% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.4% ($28,676 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.3% ($31,242)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.2% ($33,347)- Bachelor's degree: 17.6% ($39,458)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($49,688)- 25.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 15.5% ($34,028 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27% ($30,417)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.3% ($46,333)- Bachelor's degree: 19.2% ($50,486)- Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($38,611)- 25.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($30,046 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.3% ($27,500)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.1% ($33,705)- Bachelor's degree: 18% ($44,609)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.2% ($49,583)- 25.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.8% ($31,944 median earnings)- High school graduate: 39.8% ($34,289)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.1% ($33,783)- Bachelor's degree: 17.8% ($41,607)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($57,538)- 25.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.1% ($25,208 median earnings)- High school graduate: 34.5% ($30,703)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.9% ($30,361)- Bachelor's degree: 15.7% ($36,889)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.8% ($48,024)- 25.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.1% ($14,808 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.1% ($28,203)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.2% ($36,071)- Bachelor's degree: 18.1% ($43,672)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($43,250)- 26.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.1%- High school graduate: 30.4% ($25,711)- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.4% ($31,182)- Bachelor's degree: 17.7% ($38,750)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.4% ($56,250)- 26.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.3% ($39,167 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.2% ($26,477)- Some college or Associate's degree: 41.5% ($27,456)- Bachelor's degree: 20% ($46,875)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($48,000)- 26.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.1% ($20,833 median earnings)- High school graduate: 35.2% ($27,273)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31% ($31,809)- Bachelor's degree: 16.8% ($39,301)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.9% ($61,077)- 27.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13% ($23,750 median earnings)- High school graduate: 26.9% ($45,260)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.9% ($34,659)- Bachelor's degree: 21.4% ($53,000)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($33,958)- 27.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.5% ($26,920 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.1% ($30,423)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.1% ($32,584)- Bachelor's degree: 17.9% ($44,921)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.5% ($57,525)- 27.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.7% ($27,523 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.3% ($30,498)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.4% ($32,706)- Bachelor's degree: 16.6% ($39,719)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.9% ($53,831)- 28% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($31,185 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.9% ($34,238)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.3% ($35,869)- Bachelor's degree: 19.9% ($51,029)- Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($52,421)- 28.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.8% ($39,167 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.1% ($31,625)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33% ($32,574)- Bachelor's degree: 19.9% ($38,548)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.2% ($43,625)- 28.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.4% ($22,813 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.9% ($31,563)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.7% ($27,989)- Bachelor's degree: 23.6% ($51,667)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($44,583)- 29.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.1% ($26,890 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.8% ($37,716)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.4% ($39,960)- Bachelor's degree: 19.2% ($53,305)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.6% ($63,160)- 29.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($30,701 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25.9% ($33,251)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.8% ($40,333)- Bachelor's degree: 19.4% ($49,640)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.4% ($60,364)- 29.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($21,620 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.3% ($28,470)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33% ($31,280)- Bachelor's degree: 18.8% ($43,115)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.1% ($52,288)- 30.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($30,313 median earnings)- High school graduate: 24.9% ($27,939)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.9% ($31,917)- Bachelor's degree: 21.3% ($44,097)- Graduate or professional degree: 9% ($61,750)- 30.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9% ($26,875 median earnings)- High school graduate: 20.8% ($32,143)- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.4% ($34,115)- Bachelor's degree: 21% ($49,231)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.8% ($54,375)- 30.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($22,110 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.4% ($30,588)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.9% ($37,496)- Bachelor's degree: 19.9% ($48,302)- Graduate or professional degree: 11% ($60,891)- 30.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($25,883 median earnings)- High school graduate: 26.3% ($30,885)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.5% ($36,128)- Bachelor's degree: 19.7% ($49,431)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.2% ($61,994)- 31.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($26,447 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28.3% ($31,339)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.4% ($37,546)- Bachelor's degree: 18.6% ($54,080)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.9% ($80,439)- 32.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.3% ($28,929 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25.8% ($26,106)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.5% ($32,333)- Bachelor's degree: 25.4% ($38,403)- Graduate or professional degree: 7% ($43,750)- 33.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($24,336 median earnings)- High school graduate: 23.7% ($32,628)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.5% ($35,424)- Bachelor's degree: 20.5% ($45,217)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.7% ($55,805)- 33.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.8% ($24,343 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.1% ($35,226)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.4% ($38,252)- Bachelor's degree: 22.2% ($48,067)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.6% ($63,725)- 36.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($23,403 median earnings)- High school graduate: 26.9% ($31,627)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.1% ($35,599)- Bachelor's degree: 23.5% ($41,586)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.8% ($53,715)- 45.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.3% ($20,689 median earnings)- High school graduate: 19.1% ($27,344)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31% ($33,188)- Bachelor's degree: 25% ($43,919)- Graduate or professional degree: 20.6% ($54,779)- 49.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.6% ($22,408 median earnings)- High school graduate: 18.4% ($32,024)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.3% ($33,192)- Bachelor's degree: 25.9% ($45,444)- Graduate or professional degree: 23.7% ($56,809)- 56% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.1% ($26,712 median earnings)- High school graduate: 14.5% ($32,426)- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.5% ($41,857)- Bachelor's degree: 34.6% ($61,456)- Graduate or professional degree: 21.3% ($75,440)