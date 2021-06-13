Carl Wycoff // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most college graduates in Iowa

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

#30. Shelby County

#29. Carroll County

#28. Clay County

#27. Woodbury County

#26. Plymouth County

#25. Cerro Gordo County

#24. Hancock County

#23. Mills County

#22. Hamilton County

#21. Madison County

#20. Decatur County

#19. Boone County

#18. Palo Alto County

#17. Poweshiek County

#16. Grundy County

#15. Marion County

#14. Black Hawk County

#13. Sioux County

#12. Winneshiek County

#11. Bremer County

#10. Dubuque County

#9. Jefferson County

#8. Scott County

#7. Warren County

#6. Linn County

#5. Dickinson County

#4. Polk County

#3. Dallas County

#2. Story County

#1. Johnson County

- 22.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($23,170 median earnings)- High school graduate: 35.3% ($32,733)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.9% ($36,491)- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($44,231)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($72,670)- 22.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.5% ($37,958 median earnings)- High school graduate: 36.7% ($32,537)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.6% ($38,595)- Bachelor's degree: 17.1% ($52,390)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($78,917)- 22.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.5% ($30,603 median earnings)- High school graduate: 34.4% ($27,283)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.4% ($39,190)- Bachelor's degree: 16.6% ($43,505)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($53,661)- 23.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12.9% ($31,959 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.2% ($31,714)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.8% ($36,045)- Bachelor's degree: 15.9% ($49,482)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.2% ($66,995)- 23.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($30,167 median earnings)- High school graduate: 33.9% ($41,753)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.1% ($43,307)- Bachelor's degree: 17.7% ($54,042)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($61,029)- 23.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($27,854 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.6% ($32,491)- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.5% ($38,399)- Bachelor's degree: 16.5% ($49,625)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($67,935)- 23.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.6% ($26,111 median earnings)- High school graduate: 36.3% ($35,491)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.2% ($32,829)- Bachelor's degree: 18.9% ($48,074)- Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($59,444)- 24.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($26,574 median earnings)- High school graduate: 34.1% ($35,108)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.6% ($40,167)- Bachelor's degree: 17% ($59,198)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($72,273)- 24.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($36,875 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.4% ($32,063)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.6% ($43,145)- Bachelor's degree: 18.3% ($51,875)- Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($73,209)- 24.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.7% ($30,833 median earnings)- High school graduate: 36.6% ($40,542)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.1% ($42,702)- Bachelor's degree: 18.5% ($54,737)- Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($69,000)- 25% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.9% ($19,856 median earnings)- High school graduate: 37.5% ($27,209)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.6% ($32,862)- Bachelor's degree: 14.4% ($41,250)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.6% ($51,161)- 25.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6% ($29,063 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.5% ($34,273)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.1% ($39,673)- Bachelor's degree: 18.1% ($50,849)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.2% ($57,917)- 25.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.3% ($28,036 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.2% ($29,583)- Some college or Associate's degree: 38% ($32,962)- Bachelor's degree: 18.3% ($44,087)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.2% ($65,147)- 26.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.1% ($31,101 median earnings)- High school graduate: 37.9% ($35,364)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.9% ($38,521)- Bachelor's degree: 14.9% ($42,935)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($63,678)- 27.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.5% ($34,904 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.6% ($38,995)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.1% ($39,424)- Bachelor's degree: 21.9% ($51,892)- Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($64,306)- 28.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($23,245 median earnings)- High school graduate: 34.1% ($37,038)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.4% ($38,731)- Bachelor's degree: 19.1% ($51,517)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.7% ($65,926)- 29.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.6% ($28,074 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.5% ($31,588)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.8% ($35,634)- Bachelor's degree: 19.3% ($46,609)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.8% ($68,400)- 29.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.7% ($30,622 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.2% ($31,367)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31% ($39,375)- Bachelor's degree: 20.1% ($44,362)- Graduate or professional degree: 9% ($59,281)- 30.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.8% ($40,403 median earnings)- High school graduate: 33% ($34,283)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.6% ($38,937)- Bachelor's degree: 18.6% ($40,982)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.9% ($65,564)- 30.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 3.6%- High school graduate: 32.9% ($33,875)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.8% ($40,743)- Bachelor's degree: 20.1% ($52,043)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.5% ($69,240)- 30.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.3% ($24,805 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.7% ($32,724)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.2% ($37,322)- Bachelor's degree: 19.8% ($49,338)- Graduate or professional degree: 11% ($62,670)- 31.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.8% ($21,594 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28% ($38,633)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.7% ($25,449)- Bachelor's degree: 17.6% ($34,744)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.9% ($31,402)- 31.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($25,682 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.6% ($32,258)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.5% ($37,080)- Bachelor's degree: 19.9% ($54,114)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.9% ($72,195)- 31.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.7% ($25,699 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.8% ($39,511)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.7% ($47,049)- Bachelor's degree: 22.8% ($63,229)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.1% ($73,039)- 33.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.5% ($27,087 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27% ($33,136)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.4% ($39,849)- Bachelor's degree: 23.4% ($53,822)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.8% ($75,226)- 33.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4% ($21,842 median earnings)- High school graduate: 26.3% ($35,208)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.1% ($33,135)- Bachelor's degree: 24.6% ($49,476)- Graduate or professional degree: 9% ($60,714)- 36.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.5% ($27,165 median earnings)- High school graduate: 24.5% ($33,048)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.3% ($39,524)- Bachelor's degree: 25.5% ($57,984)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.2% ($72,242)- 50.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.3% ($29,401 median earnings)- High school graduate: 17.7% ($37,189)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.5% ($45,331)- Bachelor's degree: 35% ($68,917)- Graduate or professional degree: 15.4% ($81,668)- 51.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 2.9% ($28,333 median earnings)- High school graduate: 17.4% ($31,403)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.1% ($39,936)- Bachelor's degree: 29.8% ($46,032)- Graduate or professional degree: 21.8% ($57,426)- 52.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5% ($23,227 median earnings)- High school graduate: 16.3% ($30,731)- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.8% ($38,733)- Bachelor's degree: 27.7% ($49,366)- Graduate or professional degree: 25.1% ($63,563)