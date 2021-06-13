Counties with the most college graduates in Iowa
Carl Wycoff // Wikimedia Commons
Counties with the most college graduates in Iowa
The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.
Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Shelby County- 22.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($23,170 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.3% ($32,733)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.9% ($36,491)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($44,231)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($72,670)
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Carroll County- 22.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.5% ($37,958 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.7% ($32,537)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.6% ($38,595)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.1% ($52,390)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($78,917)
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Clay County- 22.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.5% ($30,603 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.4% ($27,283)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.4% ($39,190)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.6% ($43,505)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($53,661)
Tony Webster // Wikicommons
#27. Woodbury County- 23.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 12.9% ($31,959 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.2% ($31,714)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.8% ($36,045)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.9% ($49,482)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.2% ($66,995)
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Plymouth County- 23.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($30,167 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.9% ($41,753)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.1% ($43,307)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.7% ($54,042)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($61,029)
Dan Breyfogle // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Cerro Gordo County- 23.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($27,854 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.6% ($32,491)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.5% ($38,399)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.5% ($49,625)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($67,935)
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Hancock County- 23.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.6% ($26,111 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.3% ($35,491)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.2% ($32,829)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.9% ($48,074)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($59,444)
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Mills County- 24.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($26,574 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.1% ($35,108)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.6% ($40,167)
- Bachelor's degree: 17% ($59,198)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($72,273)
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Hamilton County- 24.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($36,875 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.4% ($32,063)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.6% ($43,145)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.3% ($51,875)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($73,209)
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Madison County- 24.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.7% ($30,833 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.6% ($40,542)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.1% ($42,702)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.5% ($54,737)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($69,000)
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Decatur County- 25% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10.9% ($19,856 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 37.5% ($27,209)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.6% ($32,862)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.4% ($41,250)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.6% ($51,161)
Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Boone County- 25.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6% ($29,063 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.5% ($34,273)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.1% ($39,673)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.1% ($50,849)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.2% ($57,917)
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Palo Alto County- 25.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.3% ($28,036 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.2% ($29,583)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38% ($32,962)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.3% ($44,087)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.2% ($65,147)
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Poweshiek County- 26.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.1% ($31,101 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 37.9% ($35,364)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.9% ($38,521)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.9% ($42,935)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($63,678)
Lolwhynot3498 // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Grundy County- 27.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.5% ($34,904 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.6% ($38,995)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.1% ($39,424)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.9% ($51,892)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($64,306)
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Marion County- 28.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($23,245 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.1% ($37,038)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.4% ($38,731)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.1% ($51,517)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.7% ($65,926)
David Wilson // Wikimedia
#14. Black Hawk County- 29.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8.6% ($28,074 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.5% ($31,588)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.8% ($35,634)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.3% ($46,609)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.8% ($68,400)
Josejuan05 // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Sioux County- 29.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 9.7% ($30,622 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.2% ($31,367)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31% ($39,375)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.1% ($44,362)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9% ($59,281)
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Winneshiek County- 30.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4.8% ($40,403 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33% ($34,283)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.6% ($38,937)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.6% ($40,982)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.9% ($65,564)
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Bremer County- 30.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 3.6%
- High school graduate: 32.9% ($33,875)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.8% ($40,743)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.1% ($52,043)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.5% ($69,240)
FluffyGryphon // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Dubuque County- 30.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.3% ($24,805 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.7% ($32,724)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.2% ($37,322)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.8% ($49,338)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11% ($62,670)
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Jefferson County- 31.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.8% ($21,594 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28% ($38,633)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.7% ($25,449)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.6% ($34,744)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.9% ($31,402)
formulanone // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Scott County- 31.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($25,682 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.6% ($32,258)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.5% ($37,080)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.9% ($54,114)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.9% ($72,195)
Lynn Betts // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Warren County- 31.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4.7% ($25,699 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.8% ($39,511)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.7% ($47,049)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.8% ($63,229)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.1% ($73,039)
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Linn County- 33.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.5% ($27,087 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27% ($33,136)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.4% ($39,849)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.4% ($53,822)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.8% ($75,226)
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Dickinson County- 33.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4% ($21,842 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26.3% ($35,208)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.1% ($33,135)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.6% ($49,476)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9% ($60,714)
Katie Haugland Bowen // Flickr
#4. Polk County- 36.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8.5% ($27,165 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.5% ($33,048)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.3% ($39,524)
- Bachelor's degree: 25.5% ($57,984)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.2% ($72,242)
Stephen Matthew Milligan // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Dallas County- 50.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4.3% ($29,401 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 17.7% ($37,189)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.5% ($45,331)
- Bachelor's degree: 35% ($68,917)
- Graduate or professional degree: 15.4% ($81,668)
Carl Wycoff // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Story County- 51.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 2.9% ($28,333 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 17.4% ($31,403)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.1% ($39,936)
- Bachelor's degree: 29.8% ($46,032)
- Graduate or professional degree: 21.8% ($57,426)
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Johnson County- 52.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5% ($23,227 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 16.3% ($30,731)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.8% ($38,733)
- Bachelor's degree: 27.7% ($49,366)
- Graduate or professional degree: 25.1% ($63,563)