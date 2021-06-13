Cancel
Iowa State

Counties with the most college graduates in Iowa

By Stacker
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tExY7_0aSuWwbT00
Carl Wycoff // Wikimedia Commons

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kIwHU_0aSuWwbT00
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Shelby County

- 22.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($23,170 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.3% ($32,733)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.9% ($36,491)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($44,231)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($72,670) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02bPMb_0aSuWwbT00
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Carroll County

- 22.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.5% ($37,958 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.7% ($32,537)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.6% ($38,595)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.1% ($52,390)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($78,917) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TQBOq_0aSuWwbT00
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Clay County

- 22.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.5% ($30,603 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.4% ($27,283)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.4% ($39,190)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.6% ($43,505)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($53,661) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42tyb5_0aSuWwbT00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#27. Woodbury County

- 23.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.9% ($31,959 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.2% ($31,714)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.8% ($36,045)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.9% ($49,482)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.2% ($66,995) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yCYeN_0aSuWwbT00
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Plymouth County

- 23.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($30,167 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.9% ($41,753)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.1% ($43,307)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.7% ($54,042)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($61,029) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TJmo6_0aSuWwbT00
Dan Breyfogle // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Cerro Gordo County

- 23.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($27,854 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.6% ($32,491)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.5% ($38,399)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.5% ($49,625)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($67,935) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b7XEN_0aSuWwbT00
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Hancock County

- 23.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.6% ($26,111 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.3% ($35,491)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.2% ($32,829)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.9% ($48,074)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($59,444) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VL4MM_0aSuWwbT00
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Mills County

- 24.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($26,574 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.1% ($35,108)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.6% ($40,167)
- Bachelor's degree: 17% ($59,198)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($72,273) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sxe0x_0aSuWwbT00
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Hamilton County

- 24.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($36,875 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.4% ($32,063)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.6% ($43,145)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.3% ($51,875)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($73,209) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B6bk4_0aSuWwbT00
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Madison County

- 24.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.7% ($30,833 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.6% ($40,542)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.1% ($42,702)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.5% ($54,737)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($69,000) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cvmNC_0aSuWwbT00
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Decatur County

- 25% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.9% ($19,856 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 37.5% ($27,209)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.6% ($32,862)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.4% ($41,250)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.6% ($51,161) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dDR76_0aSuWwbT00
Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Boone County

- 25.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6% ($29,063 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.5% ($34,273)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.1% ($39,673)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.1% ($50,849)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.2% ($57,917) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zD08U_0aSuWwbT00
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Palo Alto County

- 25.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.3% ($28,036 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.2% ($29,583)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38% ($32,962)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.3% ($44,087)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.2% ($65,147) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UtBy5_0aSuWwbT00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Poweshiek County

- 26.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.1% ($31,101 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 37.9% ($35,364)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.9% ($38,521)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.9% ($42,935)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($63,678) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A4Fsp_0aSuWwbT00
Lolwhynot3498 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Grundy County

- 27.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.5% ($34,904 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.6% ($38,995)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.1% ($39,424)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.9% ($51,892)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($64,306) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PXaVE_0aSuWwbT00
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Marion County

- 28.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($23,245 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.1% ($37,038)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.4% ($38,731)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.1% ($51,517)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.7% ($65,926) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3boVLp_0aSuWwbT00
David Wilson // Wikimedia

#14. Black Hawk County

- 29.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.6% ($28,074 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.5% ($31,588)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.8% ($35,634)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.3% ($46,609)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.8% ($68,400) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W2OTy_0aSuWwbT00
Josejuan05 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Sioux County

- 29.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.7% ($30,622 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.2% ($31,367)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31% ($39,375)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.1% ($44,362)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9% ($59,281) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02XEDy_0aSuWwbT00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Winneshiek County

- 30.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.8% ($40,403 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33% ($34,283)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.6% ($38,937)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.6% ($40,982)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.9% ($65,564) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jmSJs_0aSuWwbT00
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Bremer County

- 30.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 3.6%
- High school graduate: 32.9% ($33,875)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.8% ($40,743)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.1% ($52,043)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.5% ($69,240) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23gQCt_0aSuWwbT00
FluffyGryphon // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Dubuque County

- 30.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.3% ($24,805 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.7% ($32,724)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.2% ($37,322)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.8% ($49,338)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11% ($62,670) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=301JNv_0aSuWwbT00
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Jefferson County

- 31.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.8% ($21,594 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28% ($38,633)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.7% ($25,449)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.6% ($34,744)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.9% ($31,402) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XSKaL_0aSuWwbT00
formulanone // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Scott County

- 31.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($25,682 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.6% ($32,258)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.5% ($37,080)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.9% ($54,114)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.9% ($72,195) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ajJRK_0aSuWwbT00
Lynn Betts // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Warren County

- 31.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.7% ($25,699 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.8% ($39,511)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.7% ($47,049)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.8% ($63,229)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.1% ($73,039) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gr0Ik_0aSuWwbT00
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Linn County

- 33.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.5% ($27,087 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27% ($33,136)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.4% ($39,849)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.4% ($53,822)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.8% ($75,226) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06CGeb_0aSuWwbT00
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Dickinson County

- 33.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4% ($21,842 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26.3% ($35,208)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.1% ($33,135)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.6% ($49,476)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9% ($60,714) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hnXPD_0aSuWwbT00
Katie Haugland Bowen // Flickr

#4. Polk County

- 36.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.5% ($27,165 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.5% ($33,048)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.3% ($39,524)
- Bachelor's degree: 25.5% ($57,984)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.2% ($72,242) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h1EmN_0aSuWwbT00
Stephen Matthew Milligan // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Dallas County

- 50.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.3% ($29,401 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 17.7% ($37,189)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.5% ($45,331)
- Bachelor's degree: 35% ($68,917)
- Graduate or professional degree: 15.4% ($81,668)
Carl Wycoff // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Story County

- 51.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 2.9% ($28,333 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 17.4% ($31,403)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.1% ($39,936)
- Bachelor's degree: 29.8% ($46,032)
- Graduate or professional degree: 21.8% ($57,426) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UFIo9_0aSuWwbT00
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Johnson County

- 52.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5% ($23,227 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 16.3% ($30,731)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.8% ($38,733)
- Bachelor's degree: 27.7% ($49,366)
- Graduate or professional degree: 25.1% ($63,563)
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
