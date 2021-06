Head-to-head: 0-0 A first meeting between the former Wimbledon champion and the up-and-comer Rybakina coming off a Roland Garros quarterfinal. The Spaniard, now ranked outside the Top 10, has had a hard first half of the year. Her only real highlight is winning the title in Dubai. Many expected her to turn it up on the clay and potentially have a big run at Roland Garros again, but that wasn’t the case. Rybakina, however, was stunning in Paris despite a bad year up until that point. Her win vs Serena Williams was a top five performance with huge serving and powerful groundstrokes. That’s exactly why I believe Rybakina to the surprise of many will get the win here, her game is a lot more suited to grass than people may already realize.