Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Counties with the most college graduates in Kentucky

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWXjK_0aSuWtxI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R5Sy5_0aSuWtxI00
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most college graduates in Kentucky

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Kentucky using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yfiHO_0aSuWtxI00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Washington County

- 18.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 16% ($25,771 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 42.4% ($30,318)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.8% ($36,016)
- Bachelor's degree: 9.3% ($51,500)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.4% ($47,122) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HeM3K_0aSuWtxI00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Marshall County

- 19.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.4% ($21,719 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.2% ($35,688)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.2% ($36,754)
- Bachelor's degree: 10.9% ($59,531)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($54,831) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Km0Th_0aSuWtxI00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Meade County

- 19.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($20,886 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.5% ($30,554)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.8% ($40,565)
- Bachelor's degree: 10.9% ($50,086)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.5% ($59,848) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M3fdW_0aSuWtxI00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Boyd County

- 19.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.8% ($17,950 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.9% ($26,565)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35% ($31,699)
- Bachelor's degree: 10.6% ($48,958)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.8% ($53,850) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SBgVY_0aSuWtxI00
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Bourbon County

- 19.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 16% ($19,583 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.6% ($28,403)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.9% ($36,233)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.1% ($48,026)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.3% ($57,675) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1smdK3_0aSuWtxI00
Greg5030 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Mason County

- 19.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.7% ($25,923 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.7% ($35,590)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.1% ($31,875)
- Bachelor's degree: 10.4% ($54,009)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9% ($57,867) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o8nv3_0aSuWtxI00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Taylor County

- 19.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.9% ($25,859 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 39.2% ($28,889)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.4% ($30,527)
- Bachelor's degree: 10.3% ($29,071)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.3% ($51,543) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CKIew_0aSuWtxI00
Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Clark County

- 20.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.8% ($22,069 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.3% ($30,960)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.8% ($34,648)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.8% ($50,863)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.3% ($60,203) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OYxSr_0aSuWtxI00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Anderson County

- 20.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($22,774 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.6% ($29,566)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.1% ($36,868)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.2% ($45,267)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($52,974) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LvV98_0aSuWtxI00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Spencer County

- 20.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.7% ($27,685 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.3% ($37,229)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.8% ($45,592)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.3% ($55,029)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($62,365) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UmTp5_0aSuWtxI00
No machine-readable author provided. Blinutne assumed (based on copyright claims). // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Whitley County

- 20.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 18.5% ($23,703 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.9% ($23,443)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24% ($26,062)
- Bachelor's degree: 10.4% ($36,842)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10% ($52,951) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RzKZn_0aSuWtxI00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Hardin County

- 22% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($20,278 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.4% ($28,611)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.1% ($38,099)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.4% ($52,395)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.6% ($60,208) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0basHh_0aSuWtxI00
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Daviess County

- 22.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10% ($25,377 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.1% ($32,994)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.9% ($33,715)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.9% ($48,595)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9% ($60,346) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VT0he_0aSuWtxI00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#17. McCracken County

- 24.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($21,586 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.4% ($28,488)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.8% ($30,737)
- Bachelor's degree: 15% ($50,306)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.3% ($60,828) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MoCL1_0aSuWtxI00
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Shelby County

- 24.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.5% ($18,291 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.3% ($32,857)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.3% ($37,788)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.8% ($53,400)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.1% ($61,304) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10PnXE_0aSuWtxI00
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Rowan County

- 25.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 15.8% ($10,549 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.4% ($25,369)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.7% ($24,538)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.7% ($38,984)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.3% ($58,139) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OFgpW_0aSuWtxI00
Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Boyle County

- 25.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.9% ($24,632 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.5% ($26,503)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.5% ($33,001)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.5% ($44,450)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.6% ($51,789) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bx70p_0aSuWtxI00
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Scott County

- 28.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($21,115 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.3% ($33,824)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.3% ($40,640)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.2% ($55,757)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.2% ($64,384) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sFseZ_0aSuWtxI00
Murray State // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Calloway County

- 28.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.5% ($25,988 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.1% ($25,483)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.8% ($30,668)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.4% ($32,687)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.1% ($55,142) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KLWRk_0aSuWtxI00
Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Jessamine County

- 29.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.7% ($25,348 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.5% ($31,924)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.3% ($31,419)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.6% ($48,019)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.9% ($64,163) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uYDJ2_0aSuWtxI00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Franklin County

- 29.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11% ($21,076 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.3% ($30,972)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.7% ($32,979)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.5% ($47,064)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.4% ($52,224) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DbNbX_0aSuWtxI00
FloNight (Sydney Poore) and Russell Poore // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Madison County

- 30.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.5% ($21,778 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.1% ($30,866)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.6% ($32,128)
- Bachelor's degree: 18% ($45,498)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.8% ($57,141) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16JMiU_0aSuWtxI00
Greg5030 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Kenton County

- 31.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($25,458 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.7% ($32,181)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.4% ($40,629)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.6% ($53,537)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.1% ($62,720) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hCKec_0aSuWtxI00
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Boone County

- 32.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.8% ($25,041 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.5% ($34,574)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.5% ($42,440)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.7% ($66,684)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.4% ($64,267) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fcH0Y_0aSuWtxI00
OPMaster // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Warren County

- 32.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.9% ($24,726 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26.6% ($29,759)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.3% ($31,011)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.4% ($47,930)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.8% ($55,979) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns9JS_0aSuWtxI00
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#5. Jefferson County

- 33.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($21,890 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26.7% ($30,556)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.5% ($36,129)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.8% ($51,303)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.6% ($64,871) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mjTog_0aSuWtxI00
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Woodford County

- 33.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9% ($21,610 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.8% ($31,073)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.5% ($32,277)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.1% ($50,593)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.7% ($59,567) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ns3o3_0aSuWtxI00
Rdikeman // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Campbell County

- 36.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.2% ($21,988 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.2% ($34,347)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.2% ($38,538)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.5% ($53,479)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.8% ($65,381)
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Oldham County

- 42.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.2% ($23,233 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 20.7% ($36,539)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.8% ($42,730)
- Bachelor's degree: 25.1% ($64,661)
- Graduate or professional degree: 17.3% ($90,180) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SrmEy_0aSuWtxI00
Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Fayette County

- 43.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($20,396 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 19.6% ($26,907)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28% ($32,256)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.4% ($48,926)
- Graduate or professional degree: 19.3% ($61,825)
Stacker

Stacker

872
Followers
1K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Graduates#College Degree#Associate Degree#High School#American#The U S Census Bureau#Greg5030
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related