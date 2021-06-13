W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most college graduates in Kentucky

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Kentucky using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

#30. Washington County

#29. Marshall County

#28. Meade County

#27. Boyd County

#26. Bourbon County

#25. Mason County

#24. Taylor County

#23. Clark County

#22. Anderson County

#21. Spencer County

#20. Whitley County

#19. Hardin County

#18. Daviess County

#17. McCracken County

#16. Shelby County

#15. Rowan County

#14. Boyle County

#13. Scott County

#12. Calloway County

#11. Jessamine County

#10. Franklin County

#9. Madison County

#8. Kenton County

#7. Boone County

#6. Warren County

#5. Jefferson County

#4. Woodford County

#3. Campbell County

#2. Oldham County

#1. Fayette County

- 18.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 16% ($25,771 median earnings)- High school graduate: 42.4% ($30,318)- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.8% ($36,016)- Bachelor's degree: 9.3% ($51,500)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.4% ($47,122)- 19.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.4% ($21,719 median earnings)- High school graduate: 38.2% ($35,688)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.2% ($36,754)- Bachelor's degree: 10.9% ($59,531)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($54,831)- 19.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($20,886 median earnings)- High school graduate: 35.5% ($30,554)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.8% ($40,565)- Bachelor's degree: 10.9% ($50,086)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.5% ($59,848)- 19.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.8% ($17,950 median earnings)- High school graduate: 33.9% ($26,565)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35% ($31,699)- Bachelor's degree: 10.6% ($48,958)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.8% ($53,850)- 19.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 16% ($19,583 median earnings)- High school graduate: 35.6% ($28,403)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.9% ($36,233)- Bachelor's degree: 12.1% ($48,026)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.3% ($57,675)- 19.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.7% ($25,923 median earnings)- High school graduate: 34.7% ($35,590)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.1% ($31,875)- Bachelor's degree: 10.4% ($54,009)- Graduate or professional degree: 9% ($57,867)- 19.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12.9% ($25,859 median earnings)- High school graduate: 39.2% ($28,889)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.4% ($30,527)- Bachelor's degree: 10.3% ($29,071)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.3% ($51,543)- 20.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.8% ($22,069 median earnings)- High school graduate: 34.3% ($30,960)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.8% ($34,648)- Bachelor's degree: 12.8% ($50,863)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.3% ($60,203)- 20.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($22,774 median earnings)- High school graduate: 36.6% ($29,566)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.1% ($36,868)- Bachelor's degree: 12.2% ($45,267)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($52,974)- 20.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.7% ($27,685 median earnings)- High school graduate: 36.3% ($37,229)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.8% ($45,592)- Bachelor's degree: 12.3% ($55,029)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($62,365)- 20.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 18.5% ($23,703 median earnings)- High school graduate: 36.9% ($23,443)- Some college or Associate's degree: 24% ($26,062)- Bachelor's degree: 10.4% ($36,842)- Graduate or professional degree: 10% ($52,951)- 22% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($20,278 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.4% ($28,611)- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.1% ($38,099)- Bachelor's degree: 12.4% ($52,395)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.6% ($60,208)- 22.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10% ($25,377 median earnings)- High school graduate: 34.1% ($32,994)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.9% ($33,715)- Bachelor's degree: 13.9% ($48,595)- Graduate or professional degree: 9% ($60,346)- 24.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($21,586 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.4% ($28,488)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.8% ($30,737)- Bachelor's degree: 15% ($50,306)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.3% ($60,828)- 24.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.5% ($18,291 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.3% ($32,857)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.3% ($37,788)- Bachelor's degree: 14.8% ($53,400)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.1% ($61,304)- 25.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 15.8% ($10,549 median earnings)- High school graduate: 33.4% ($25,369)- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.7% ($24,538)- Bachelor's degree: 11.7% ($38,984)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.3% ($58,139)- 25.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12.9% ($24,632 median earnings)- High school graduate: 33.5% ($26,503)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.5% ($33,001)- Bachelor's degree: 13.5% ($44,450)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.6% ($51,789)- 28.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($21,115 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.3% ($33,824)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.3% ($40,640)- Bachelor's degree: 17.2% ($55,757)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.2% ($64,384)- 28.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.5% ($25,988 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.1% ($25,483)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.8% ($30,668)- Bachelor's degree: 15.4% ($32,687)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.1% ($55,142)- 29.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12.7% ($25,348 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.5% ($31,924)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.3% ($31,419)- Bachelor's degree: 17.6% ($48,019)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.9% ($64,163)- 29.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11% ($21,076 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.3% ($30,972)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.7% ($32,979)- Bachelor's degree: 18.5% ($47,064)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.4% ($52,224)- 30.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12.5% ($21,778 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28.1% ($30,866)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.6% ($32,128)- Bachelor's degree: 18% ($45,498)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.8% ($57,141)- 31.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($25,458 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28.7% ($32,181)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.4% ($40,629)- Bachelor's degree: 19.6% ($53,537)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.1% ($62,720)- 32.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.8% ($25,041 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.5% ($34,574)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.5% ($42,440)- Bachelor's degree: 20.7% ($66,684)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.4% ($64,267)- 32.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.9% ($24,726 median earnings)- High school graduate: 26.6% ($29,759)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.3% ($31,011)- Bachelor's degree: 19.4% ($47,930)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.8% ($55,979)- 33.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($21,890 median earnings)- High school graduate: 26.7% ($30,556)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.5% ($36,129)- Bachelor's degree: 19.8% ($51,303)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.6% ($64,871)- 33.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9% ($21,610 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.8% ($31,073)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.5% ($32,277)- Bachelor's degree: 20.1% ($50,593)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.7% ($59,567)- 36.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.2% ($21,988 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28.2% ($34,347)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.2% ($38,538)- Bachelor's degree: 23.5% ($53,479)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.8% ($65,381)- 42.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.2% ($23,233 median earnings)- High school graduate: 20.7% ($36,539)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.8% ($42,730)- Bachelor's degree: 25.1% ($64,661)- Graduate or professional degree: 17.3% ($90,180)- 43.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($20,396 median earnings)- High school graduate: 19.6% ($26,907)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28% ($32,256)- Bachelor's degree: 24.4% ($48,926)- Graduate or professional degree: 19.3% ($61,825)