Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons
Counties with the most college graduates in Michigan
The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Michigan using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.
Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.
Phillip L. Hofmeister // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Jackson County- 22.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 9.2% ($18,154 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.6% ($29,684)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36% ($35,765)
- Bachelor's degree: 15% ($52,154)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($65,784)
Adam Buzzo // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Allegan County- 22.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 9% ($27,652 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 37.9% ($34,001)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.4% ($39,114)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.1% ($52,175)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.6% ($64,052)
Doug Coldwell // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Mecosta County- 22.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($22,179 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36% ($27,923)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.5% ($27,985)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.3% ($44,535)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.4% ($61,337)
Doug Coldwell // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Mason County- 23.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($22,384 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.5% ($26,669)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.6% ($30,862)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.5% ($45,532)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.6% ($62,969)
Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Mackinac County- 23.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($17,321 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34% ($22,649)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.4% ($30,795)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.7% ($41,273)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.5% ($48,672)
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Otsego County- 23.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8% ($19,063 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.1% ($30,104)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.3% ($30,715)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.5% ($44,429)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($62,007)
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay
#24. Wayne County- 23.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 13.5% ($21,414 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.1% ($28,965)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.5% ($33,590)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.3% ($53,531)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.6% ($72,387)
Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Macomb County- 24.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10% ($23,206 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.7% ($31,503)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.3% ($40,149)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.1% ($57,426)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.7% ($75,747)
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Dickinson County- 25.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5% ($17,344 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.2% ($30,126)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36% ($36,869)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.3% ($45,793)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.4% ($63,272)
SBarnes // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Eaton County- 27.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.7% ($18,105 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.7% ($31,060)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.9% ($39,364)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.8% ($52,402)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.9% ($62,570)
Russell Sekeet (amtrak_russ) // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Berrien County- 27.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10.3% ($20,124 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.1% ($27,827)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.8% ($34,749)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($51,279)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.1% ($63,249)
Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Antrim County- 28.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($20,833 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.5% ($27,218)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.3% ($30,135)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.1% ($40,534)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.8% ($53,403)
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Isabella County- 29.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8.6% ($17,612 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.8% ($26,161)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.6% ($30,423)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.7% ($40,868)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.4% ($65,158)
US Army Corps of Engineer // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Benzie County- 30.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($23,095 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.2% ($26,606)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.8% ($33,132)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.6% ($36,528)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.6% ($51,875)
User:My name // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Charlevoix County- 31.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6% ($26,477 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.7% ($27,929)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.3% ($32,332)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.1% ($41,615)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13% ($56,125)
Phoenix-Five // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Keweenaw County- 32% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 3.6%
- High school graduate: 35.4% ($28,750)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29% ($26,793)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.4% ($29,375)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.6% ($45,781)
kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Clinton County- 32.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.5% ($23,397 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26.8% ($32,329)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.7% ($40,591)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.3% ($57,718)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.8% ($73,419)
Jcvertin // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Houghton County- 32.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($9,906 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.1% ($26,048)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.1% ($28,722)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.7% ($45,043)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.9% ($57,609)
Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Marquette County- 32.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.1% ($19,149 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.9% ($28,323)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.1% ($32,269)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.8% ($41,404)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.2% ($62,406)
Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Emmet County- 33.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.2% ($17,986 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.7% ($24,911)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.8% ($31,070)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.2% ($44,049)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.2% ($54,476)
Gpwitteveen // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Ottawa County- 34.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7% ($30,549 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.2% ($32,408)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.7% ($37,304)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.9% ($53,897)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.2% ($67,920)
O. David Redwine // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Midland County- 35.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.8% ($20,557 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.9% ($28,956)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.2% ($34,443)
- Bachelor's degree: 21% ($57,143)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14.1% ($81,337)
Joshuay04 // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Livingston County- 35.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4.8% ($26,095 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.8% ($36,967)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34% ($43,640)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.4% ($68,279)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12% ($80,270)
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Kent County- 35.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($22,227 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.1% ($30,298)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.8% ($35,067)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.7% ($49,526)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12% ($66,612)
stanthejeep // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Grand Traverse County- 36% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4.8% ($22,650 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24% ($27,441)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.2% ($35,588)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.6% ($45,844)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.5% ($61,867)
Mxobe // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Kalamazoo County- 38.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.5% ($20,850 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22% ($30,285)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.8% ($33,288)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.1% ($49,121)
- Graduate or professional degree: 15.7% ($69,894)
Bryan Robb // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Ingham County- 38.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7% ($21,226 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22% ($28,229)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.1% ($32,615)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.2% ($47,853)
- Graduate or professional degree: 17.6% ($63,365)
Alexey Stiop // Shutterstock
#3. Leelanau County- 44.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4.3% ($24,500 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 21.6% ($30,026)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.3% ($34,095)
- Bachelor's degree: 25.8% ($40,106)
- Graduate or professional degree: 18.9% ($45,417)
Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Oakland County- 47.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.8% ($23,169 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 18.6% ($30,893)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.3% ($38,594)
- Bachelor's degree: 26.8% ($65,792)
- Graduate or professional degree: 20.4% ($86,747)
Agnieszka Gaul // Shutterstock
#1. Washtenaw County- 55.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4.8% ($17,950 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 14.6% ($30,522)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.7% ($35,094)
- Bachelor's degree: 26.3% ($53,318)
- Graduate or professional degree: 29.6% ($73,918)