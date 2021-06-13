Cancel
Michigan State

Counties with the most college graduates in Michigan

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ThHWx_0aSuWs4Z00
Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most college graduates in Michigan

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Michigan using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2njdMG_0aSuWs4Z00
Phillip L. Hofmeister // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Jackson County

- 22.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.2% ($18,154 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.6% ($29,684)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36% ($35,765)
- Bachelor's degree: 15% ($52,154)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($65,784) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cl8UX_0aSuWs4Z00
Adam Buzzo // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Allegan County

- 22.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9% ($27,652 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 37.9% ($34,001)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.4% ($39,114)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.1% ($52,175)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.6% ($64,052) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12XdRo_0aSuWs4Z00
Doug Coldwell // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Mecosta County

- 22.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($22,179 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36% ($27,923)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.5% ($27,985)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.3% ($44,535)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.4% ($61,337) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10l16a_0aSuWs4Z00
Doug Coldwell // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Mason County

- 23.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($22,384 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.5% ($26,669)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.6% ($30,862)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.5% ($45,532)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.6% ($62,969) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k9itt_0aSuWs4Z00
Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Mackinac County

- 23.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($17,321 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34% ($22,649)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.4% ($30,795)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.7% ($41,273)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.5% ($48,672) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s1YeD_0aSuWs4Z00
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Otsego County

- 23.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8% ($19,063 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.1% ($30,104)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.3% ($30,715)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.5% ($44,429)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($62,007) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0aSuWs4Z00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#24. Wayne County

- 23.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.5% ($21,414 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.1% ($28,965)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.5% ($33,590)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.3% ($53,531)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.6% ($72,387) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14alSK_0aSuWs4Z00
Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Macomb County

- 24.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10% ($23,206 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.7% ($31,503)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.3% ($40,149)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.1% ($57,426)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.7% ($75,747) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oGePg_0aSuWs4Z00
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Dickinson County

- 25.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5% ($17,344 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.2% ($30,126)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36% ($36,869)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.3% ($45,793)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.4% ($63,272) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gNBwk_0aSuWs4Z00
SBarnes // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Eaton County

- 27.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.7% ($18,105 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.7% ($31,060)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.9% ($39,364)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.8% ($52,402)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.9% ($62,570) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hINoT_0aSuWs4Z00
Russell Sekeet (amtrak_russ) // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Berrien County

- 27.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.3% ($20,124 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.1% ($27,827)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.8% ($34,749)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($51,279)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.1% ($63,249) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35whFb_0aSuWs4Z00
Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Antrim County

- 28.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($20,833 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.5% ($27,218)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.3% ($30,135)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.1% ($40,534)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.8% ($53,403) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qNPFo_0aSuWs4Z00
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Isabella County

- 29.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.6% ($17,612 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.8% ($26,161)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.6% ($30,423)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.7% ($40,868)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.4% ($65,158) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z4xaG_0aSuWs4Z00
US Army Corps of Engineer // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Benzie County

- 30.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($23,095 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.2% ($26,606)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.8% ($33,132)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.6% ($36,528)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.6% ($51,875) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=332iyd_0aSuWs4Z00
User:My name // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Charlevoix County

- 31.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6% ($26,477 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.7% ($27,929)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.3% ($32,332)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.1% ($41,615)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13% ($56,125) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cjt3n_0aSuWs4Z00
Phoenix-Five // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Keweenaw County

- 32% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 3.6%
- High school graduate: 35.4% ($28,750)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29% ($26,793)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.4% ($29,375)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.6% ($45,781) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GDdkB_0aSuWs4Z00
kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Clinton County

- 32.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.5% ($23,397 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26.8% ($32,329)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.7% ($40,591)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.3% ($57,718)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.8% ($73,419) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qtquN_0aSuWs4Z00
Jcvertin // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Houghton County

- 32.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($9,906 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.1% ($26,048)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.1% ($28,722)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.7% ($45,043)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.9% ($57,609) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hia66_0aSuWs4Z00
Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Marquette County

- 32.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.1% ($19,149 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.9% ($28,323)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.1% ($32,269)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.8% ($41,404)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.2% ($62,406) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QyP0N_0aSuWs4Z00
Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Emmet County

- 33.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.2% ($17,986 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.7% ($24,911)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.8% ($31,070)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.2% ($44,049)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.2% ($54,476) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NRwVe_0aSuWs4Z00
Gpwitteveen // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Ottawa County

- 34.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7% ($30,549 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.2% ($32,408)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.7% ($37,304)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.9% ($53,897)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.2% ($67,920) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DddUT_0aSuWs4Z00
O. David Redwine // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Midland County

- 35.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.8% ($20,557 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.9% ($28,956)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.2% ($34,443)
- Bachelor's degree: 21% ($57,143)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14.1% ($81,337) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0muxBI_0aSuWs4Z00
Joshuay04 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Livingston County

- 35.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.8% ($26,095 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.8% ($36,967)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34% ($43,640)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.4% ($68,279)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12% ($80,270) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6XQn_0aSuWs4Z00
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Kent County

- 35.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($22,227 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.1% ($30,298)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.8% ($35,067)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.7% ($49,526)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12% ($66,612) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A9uBG_0aSuWs4Z00
stanthejeep // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Grand Traverse County

- 36% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.8% ($22,650 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24% ($27,441)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.2% ($35,588)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.6% ($45,844)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.5% ($61,867) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iFva4_0aSuWs4Z00
Mxobe // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Kalamazoo County

- 38.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.5% ($20,850 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22% ($30,285)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.8% ($33,288)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.1% ($49,121)
- Graduate or professional degree: 15.7% ($69,894) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=412TF7_0aSuWs4Z00
Bryan Robb // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Ingham County

- 38.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7% ($21,226 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22% ($28,229)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.1% ($32,615)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.2% ($47,853)
- Graduate or professional degree: 17.6% ($63,365) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NjidF_0aSuWs4Z00
Alexey Stiop // Shutterstock

#3. Leelanau County

- 44.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.3% ($24,500 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 21.6% ($30,026)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.3% ($34,095)
- Bachelor's degree: 25.8% ($40,106)
- Graduate or professional degree: 18.9% ($45,417)
Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Oakland County

- 47.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.8% ($23,169 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 18.6% ($30,893)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.3% ($38,594)
- Bachelor's degree: 26.8% ($65,792)
- Graduate or professional degree: 20.4% ($86,747) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Rodz_0aSuWs4Z00
Agnieszka Gaul // Shutterstock

#1. Washtenaw County

- 55.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.8% ($17,950 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 14.6% ($30,522)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.7% ($35,094)
- Bachelor's degree: 26.3% ($53,318)
- Graduate or professional degree: 29.6% ($73,918)
