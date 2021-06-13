Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most college graduates in Michigan

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Michigan using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

Phillip L. Hofmeister // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Jackson County

Adam Buzzo // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Allegan County

Doug Coldwell // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Mecosta County

Doug Coldwell // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Mason County

Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Mackinac County

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Otsego County

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#24. Wayne County

Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Macomb County

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Dickinson County

SBarnes // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Eaton County

Russell Sekeet (amtrak_russ) // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Berrien County

Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Antrim County

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Isabella County

US Army Corps of Engineer // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Benzie County

User:My name // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Charlevoix County

Phoenix-Five // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Keweenaw County

kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Clinton County

Jcvertin // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Houghton County

Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Marquette County

Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Emmet County

Gpwitteveen // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Ottawa County

O. David Redwine // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Midland County

Joshuay04 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Livingston County

Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Kent County

stanthejeep // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Grand Traverse County

Mxobe // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Kalamazoo County

Bryan Robb // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Ingham County

Alexey Stiop // Shutterstock

#3. Leelanau County

Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Oakland County

Agnieszka Gaul // Shutterstock

#1. Washtenaw County

- 22.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.2% ($18,154 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.6% ($29,684)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36% ($35,765)- Bachelor's degree: 15% ($52,154)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($65,784)- 22.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9% ($27,652 median earnings)- High school graduate: 37.9% ($34,001)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.4% ($39,114)- Bachelor's degree: 15.1% ($52,175)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.6% ($64,052)- 22.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($22,179 median earnings)- High school graduate: 36% ($27,923)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.5% ($27,985)- Bachelor's degree: 13.3% ($44,535)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.4% ($61,337)- 23.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($22,384 median earnings)- High school graduate: 34.5% ($26,669)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.6% ($30,862)- Bachelor's degree: 13.5% ($45,532)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.6% ($62,969)- 23.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($17,321 median earnings)- High school graduate: 34% ($22,649)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.4% ($30,795)- Bachelor's degree: 12.7% ($41,273)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.5% ($48,672)- 23.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8% ($19,063 median earnings)- High school graduate: 33.1% ($30,104)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.3% ($30,715)- Bachelor's degree: 15.5% ($44,429)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($62,007)- 23.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.5% ($21,414 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.1% ($28,965)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.5% ($33,590)- Bachelor's degree: 14.3% ($53,531)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.6% ($72,387)- 24.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10% ($23,206 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.7% ($31,503)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.3% ($40,149)- Bachelor's degree: 16.1% ($57,426)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.7% ($75,747)- 25.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5% ($17,344 median earnings)- High school graduate: 33.2% ($30,126)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36% ($36,869)- Bachelor's degree: 17.3% ($45,793)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.4% ($63,272)- 27.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.7% ($18,105 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.7% ($31,060)- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.9% ($39,364)- Bachelor's degree: 17.8% ($52,402)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.9% ($62,570)- 27.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.3% ($20,124 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28.1% ($27,827)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.8% ($34,749)- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($51,279)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.1% ($63,249)- 28.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($20,833 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.5% ($27,218)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.3% ($30,135)- Bachelor's degree: 18.1% ($40,534)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.8% ($53,403)- 29.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.6% ($17,612 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.8% ($26,161)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.6% ($30,423)- Bachelor's degree: 15.7% ($40,868)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.4% ($65,158)- 30.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($23,095 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.2% ($26,606)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.8% ($33,132)- Bachelor's degree: 18.6% ($36,528)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.6% ($51,875)- 31.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6% ($26,477 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.7% ($27,929)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.3% ($32,332)- Bachelor's degree: 18.1% ($41,615)- Graduate or professional degree: 13% ($56,125)- 32% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 3.6%- High school graduate: 35.4% ($28,750)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29% ($26,793)- Bachelor's degree: 18.4% ($29,375)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.6% ($45,781)- 32.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.5% ($23,397 median earnings)- High school graduate: 26.8% ($32,329)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.7% ($40,591)- Bachelor's degree: 20.3% ($57,718)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.8% ($73,419)- 32.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($9,906 median earnings)- High school graduate: 33.1% ($26,048)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.1% ($28,722)- Bachelor's degree: 18.7% ($45,043)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.9% ($57,609)- 32.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.1% ($19,149 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.9% ($28,323)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.1% ($32,269)- Bachelor's degree: 22.8% ($41,404)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.2% ($62,406)- 33.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.2% ($17,986 median earnings)- High school graduate: 24.7% ($24,911)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.8% ($31,070)- Bachelor's degree: 20.2% ($44,049)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.2% ($54,476)- 34.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7% ($30,549 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28.2% ($32,408)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.7% ($37,304)- Bachelor's degree: 22.9% ($53,897)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.2% ($67,920)- 35.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.8% ($20,557 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28.9% ($28,956)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.2% ($34,443)- Bachelor's degree: 21% ($57,143)- Graduate or professional degree: 14.1% ($81,337)- 35.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.8% ($26,095 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25.8% ($36,967)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34% ($43,640)- Bachelor's degree: 23.4% ($68,279)- Graduate or professional degree: 12% ($80,270)- 35.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($22,227 median earnings)- High school graduate: 24.1% ($30,298)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.8% ($35,067)- Bachelor's degree: 23.7% ($49,526)- Graduate or professional degree: 12% ($66,612)- 36% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.8% ($22,650 median earnings)- High school graduate: 24% ($27,441)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.2% ($35,588)- Bachelor's degree: 22.6% ($45,844)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.5% ($61,867)- 38.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.5% ($20,850 median earnings)- High school graduate: 22% ($30,285)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.8% ($33,288)- Bachelor's degree: 23.1% ($49,121)- Graduate or professional degree: 15.7% ($69,894)- 38.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7% ($21,226 median earnings)- High school graduate: 22% ($28,229)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.1% ($32,615)- Bachelor's degree: 21.2% ($47,853)- Graduate or professional degree: 17.6% ($63,365)- 44.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.3% ($24,500 median earnings)- High school graduate: 21.6% ($30,026)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.3% ($34,095)- Bachelor's degree: 25.8% ($40,106)- Graduate or professional degree: 18.9% ($45,417)- 47.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.8% ($23,169 median earnings)- High school graduate: 18.6% ($30,893)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.3% ($38,594)- Bachelor's degree: 26.8% ($65,792)- Graduate or professional degree: 20.4% ($86,747)- 55.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.8% ($17,950 median earnings)- High school graduate: 14.6% ($30,522)- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.7% ($35,094)- Bachelor's degree: 26.3% ($53,318)- Graduate or professional degree: 29.6% ($73,918)