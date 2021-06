Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman is once again being linked with a summer move to Arsenal. A busy summer lies ahead for the Gunners, who will kick-off the 2021/22 Premier League campaign with a trip to newly-promoted Brentford in just under two months time, as manager Mikel Arteta looks to make up for a below-par 2020/21 season, which saw the club finish eighth in the table and miss out on European football for the first time in a quarter of a century.