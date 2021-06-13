edward P. steinburg desnged // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most college graduates in Illinois

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Illinois using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

#30. Bond County

#29. Winnebago County

#28. Henry County

#27. Rock Island County

#26. Boone County

#25. Menard County

#24. Williamson County

#23. Adams County

#22. Jo Daviess County

#21. Coles County

#20. Tazewell County

#19. Madison County

#18. St. Clair County

#17. Piatt County

#16. Peoria County

#15. McDonough County

#14. DeKalb County

#13. Kane County

#12. Woodford County

#11. Jackson County

#10. Will County

#9. McHenry County

#8. Sangamon County

#7. Monroe County

#6. Kendall County

#5. Cook County

#4. McLean County

#3. Champaign County

#2. Lake County

#1. DuPage County

- 22.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($25,673 median earnings)- High school graduate: 33.1% ($35,011)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.3% ($32,277)- Bachelor's degree: 14% ($40,809)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($45,556)- 22.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12.3% ($21,289 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.7% ($30,334)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33% ($35,634)- Bachelor's degree: 14.5% ($51,502)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.4% ($67,394)- 23.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($26,390 median earnings)- High school graduate: 33.7% ($34,935)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.1% ($39,455)- Bachelor's degree: 16% ($51,029)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.3% ($60,781)- 23.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.4% ($24,852 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.5% ($31,373)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.7% ($35,757)- Bachelor's degree: 15.1% ($50,289)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.4% ($65,360)- 23.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.8% ($24,350 median earnings)- High school graduate: 34.8% ($33,508)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.9% ($38,067)- Bachelor's degree: 14.3% ($61,498)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.1% ($78,625)- 24% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6% ($25,156 median earnings)- High school graduate: 35.8% ($38,125)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.3% ($44,868)- Bachelor's degree: 16% ($53,148)- Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($64,145)- 24.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($17,303 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.1% ($26,856)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.9% ($34,643)- Bachelor's degree: 14.6% ($47,781)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.7% ($66,500)- 25% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($26,042 median earnings)- High school graduate: 35.4% ($32,607)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.2% ($33,641)- Bachelor's degree: 15.9% ($42,989)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.1% ($55,778)- 25% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($26,386 median earnings)- High school graduate: 35.9% ($33,511)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.4% ($33,560)- Bachelor's degree: 15.3% ($42,196)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.7% ($52,338)- 26% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.6% ($19,411 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.5% ($29,000)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.9% ($29,621)- Bachelor's degree: 14.9% ($41,232)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.1% ($56,378)- 26.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($20,389 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.7% ($33,178)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.7% ($37,628)- Bachelor's degree: 18.2% ($58,140)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($65,338)- 26.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.6% ($21,180 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.8% ($31,595)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.8% ($39,414)- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($54,710)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.1% ($70,125)- 28% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.9% ($21,317 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28.1% ($29,682)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.9% ($36,523)- Bachelor's degree: 16.4% ($55,136)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.6% ($66,516)- 28.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.1% ($33,603 median earnings)- High school graduate: 33.9% ($31,863)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.3% ($40,685)- Bachelor's degree: 19.2% ($52,806)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.4% ($53,083)- 30.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($22,625 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.6% ($26,783)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.7% ($33,430)- Bachelor's degree: 18.6% ($52,834)- Graduate or professional degree: 12% ($75,783)- 32.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.4% ($13,333 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.2% ($24,638)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.1% ($28,017)- Bachelor's degree: 15.8% ($42,136)- Graduate or professional degree: 16.4% ($53,709)- 32.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($25,081 median earnings)- High school graduate: 24.9% ($34,215)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.1% ($39,349)- Bachelor's degree: 20.2% ($50,505)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.1% ($61,146)- 33.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 15.4% ($26,128 median earnings)- High school graduate: 22.7% ($33,179)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.7% ($41,759)- Bachelor's degree: 21.3% ($64,962)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.8% ($79,288)- 33.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.2% ($29,375 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.3% ($35,641)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.3% ($41,903)- Bachelor's degree: 23.3% ($63,323)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.9% ($76,411)- 34.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.1% ($20,593 median earnings)- High school graduate: 24.1% ($24,380)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.7% ($26,967)- Bachelor's degree: 15.4% ($32,336)- Graduate or professional degree: 18.7% ($44,810)- 34.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.9% ($27,651 median earnings)- High school graduate: 26.9% ($37,066)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.8% ($44,474)- Bachelor's degree: 22.3% ($64,158)- Graduate or professional degree: 12% ($80,322)- 34.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($26,845 median earnings)- High school graduate: 26.5% ($40,299)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.2% ($44,647)- Bachelor's degree: 23.2% ($64,905)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($76,930)- 34.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($21,305 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.2% ($31,233)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.7% ($39,094)- Bachelor's degree: 21.5% ($55,743)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.9% ($69,381)- 35% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4% ($18,404 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.6% ($32,680)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.3% ($47,602)- Bachelor's degree: 22.7% ($58,809)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.3% ($79,041)- 36.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.6% ($30,453 median earnings)- High school graduate: 22.9% ($41,798)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.4% ($43,412)- Bachelor's degree: 22.7% ($65,762)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.5% ($74,141)- 38.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12.8% ($25,664 median earnings)- High school graduate: 23.1% ($30,709)- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.2% ($37,443)- Bachelor's degree: 23% ($59,918)- Graduate or professional degree: 15.8% ($77,981)- 44.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4% ($20,865 median earnings)- High school graduate: 24.6% ($31,431)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.5% ($39,693)- Bachelor's degree: 29.3% ($59,765)- Graduate or professional degree: 15.5% ($70,122)- 45% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5% ($22,429 median earnings)- High school graduate: 22% ($31,154)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.9% ($35,678)- Bachelor's degree: 21.5% ($45,675)- Graduate or professional degree: 23.6% ($56,688)- 45.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($24,949 median earnings)- High school graduate: 20.8% ($32,230)- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.5% ($42,147)- Bachelor's degree: 26.5% ($70,238)- Graduate or professional degree: 18.8% ($96,517)- 49.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7% ($26,769 median earnings)- High school graduate: 18.2% ($35,753)- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.4% ($43,310)- Bachelor's degree: 29.8% ($64,379)- Graduate or professional degree: 19.6% ($87,056)