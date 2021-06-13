Cancel
Illinois State

Counties with the most college graduates in Illinois

By Stacker
Stacker
 9 days ago

edward P. steinburg desnged // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most college graduates in Illinois

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Illinois using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

Canva

#30. Bond County

- 22.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($25,673 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.1% ($35,011)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.3% ($32,277)
- Bachelor's degree: 14% ($40,809)
Alexbaumgarner // Wikimedia

#29. Winnebago County

- 22.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.3% ($21,289 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.7% ($30,334)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33% ($35,634)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.5% ($51,502)
Canva

#28. Henry County

- 23.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($26,390 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.7% ($34,935)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.1% ($39,455)
- Bachelor's degree: 16% ($51,029)
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Rock Island County

- 23.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.4% ($24,852 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.5% ($31,373)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.7% ($35,757)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.1% ($50,289)
Teemu008 from Palatine, Illinois // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Boone County

- 23.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.8% ($24,350 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.8% ($33,508)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.9% ($38,067)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.3% ($61,498)
Matt Turner // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Menard County

- 24% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6% ($25,156 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.8% ($38,125)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.3% ($44,868)
- Bachelor's degree: 16% ($53,148)
Canva

#24. Williamson County

- 24.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($17,303 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.1% ($26,856)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.9% ($34,643)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.6% ($47,781)
Canva

#23. Adams County

- 25% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($26,042 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.4% ($32,607)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.2% ($33,641)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.9% ($42,989)
Canva

#22. Jo Daviess County

- 25% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($26,386 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.9% ($33,511)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.4% ($33,560)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.3% ($42,196)
Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Coles County

- 26% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.6% ($19,411 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.5% ($29,000)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.9% ($29,621)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.9% ($41,232)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Tazewell County

- 26.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($20,389 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.7% ($33,178)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.7% ($37,628)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.2% ($58,140)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Madison County

- 26.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.6% ($21,180 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.8% ($31,595)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.8% ($39,414)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($54,710)
Xing979 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. St. Clair County

- 28% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.9% ($21,317 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.1% ($29,682)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.9% ($36,523)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.4% ($55,136)
Dual Freq // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Piatt County

- 28.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.1% ($33,603 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.9% ($31,863)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.3% ($40,685)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.2% ($52,806)
Canva

#16. Peoria County

- 30.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($22,625 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.6% ($26,783)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.7% ($33,430)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.6% ($52,834)
Canva

#15. McDonough County

- 32.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.4% ($13,333 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.2% ($24,638)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.1% ($28,017)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.8% ($42,136)
Canva

#14. DeKalb County

- 32.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($25,081 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.9% ($34,215)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.1% ($39,349)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.2% ($50,505)
Canva

#13. Kane County

- 33.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 15.4% ($26,128 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22.7% ($33,179)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.7% ($41,759)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.3% ($64,962)
ProfDEH // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Woodford County

- 33.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.2% ($29,375 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.3% ($35,641)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.3% ($41,903)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.3% ($63,323)
Canva

#11. Jackson County

- 34.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.1% ($20,593 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.1% ($24,380)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.7% ($26,967)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.4% ($32,336)
Teemu008 from Palatine, Illinois // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Will County

- 34.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.9% ($27,651 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26.9% ($37,066)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.8% ($44,474)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.3% ($64,158)
Carldaniel // Wikimedia Commons

#9. McHenry County

- 34.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($26,845 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26.5% ($40,299)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.2% ($44,647)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.2% ($64,905)
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Sangamon County

- 34.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($21,305 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.2% ($31,233)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.7% ($39,094)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.5% ($55,743)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Monroe County

- 35% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4% ($18,404 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.6% ($32,680)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.3% ($47,602)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.7% ($58,809)
IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Kendall County

- 36.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.6% ($30,453 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22.9% ($41,798)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.4% ($43,412)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.7% ($65,762)
Canva

#5. Cook County

- 38.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.8% ($25,664 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 23.1% ($30,709)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.2% ($37,443)
- Bachelor's degree: 23% ($59,918)
Michael from Palatine, Illinois // Wikimedia Commons

#4. McLean County

- 44.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4% ($20,865 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.6% ($31,431)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.5% ($39,693)
- Bachelor's degree: 29.3% ($59,765)
Beyond My Ken // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Champaign County

- 45% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5% ($22,429 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22% ($31,154)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.9% ($35,678)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.5% ($45,675)
- Graduate or professional degree: 23.6% ($56,688)
#2. Lake County

- 45.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($24,949 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 20.8% ($32,230)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.5% ($42,147)
- Bachelor's degree: 26.5% ($70,238)
Neatpete86 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. DuPage County

- 49.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7% ($26,769 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 18.2% ($35,753)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.4% ($43,310)
- Bachelor's degree: 29.8% ($64,379)
- Graduate or professional degree: 19.6% ($87,056)
Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

