Indiana State

Counties with the most college graduates in Indiana

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BlpSK_0aSuWomt00
Paul J Everett // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most college graduates in Indiana

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Indiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bj3f4_0aSuWomt00
Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Decatur County

- 20.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9% ($30,613 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 44% ($34,971)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.4% ($41,122)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.2% ($49,487)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($63,056) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NCLbe_0aSuWomt00
Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Whitley County

- 20.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($27,154 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 39.2% ($35,756)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.9% ($40,881)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.2% ($50,541)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($57,453) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yGSsh_0aSuWomt00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Franklin County

- 21.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.6% ($26,612 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 42.5% ($36,958)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 23.7% ($36,686)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.3% ($47,683)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($68,571) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=128k1G_0aSuWomt00
C. Bedford Crenshaw // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Clark County

- 21.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.6% ($25,524 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.6% ($31,851)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.7% ($38,167)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.4% ($49,067)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.8% ($58,120) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uLUts_0aSuWomt00
Rapierce // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Howard County

- 21.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.5% ($19,944 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.9% ($30,830)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.1% ($37,920)
- Bachelor's degree: 14% ($48,170)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($59,500) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32yfUS_0aSuWomt00
MrHarman // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Steuben County

- 21.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($28,385 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 39.6% ($31,967)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.8% ($39,125)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.6% ($46,085)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.2% ($54,000) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X0GRa_0aSuWomt00
Kmweber // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Posey County

- 21.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.6% ($16,500 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.2% ($37,134)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.3% ($39,504)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.5% ($52,711)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($63,696) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bf7Mu_0aSuWomt00
Canva

#23. Lake County

- 22.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($26,236 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.1% ($33,469)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31% ($38,124)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.9% ($51,818)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.6% ($63,269) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17rbPa_0aSuWomt00
Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Dearborn County

- 22.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($25,674 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.9% ($33,970)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.9% ($40,605)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.4% ($54,439)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($64,258) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gzclr_0aSuWomt00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Kosciusko County

- 23.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 14.3% ($29,808 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.8% ($34,528)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.5% ($39,242)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.9% ($44,498)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.5% ($61,922) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYWmf_0aSuWomt00
Matt Ruddick // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Delaware County

- 23.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.3% ($18,668 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.1% ($27,702)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.8% ($34,237)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.4% ($41,798)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.4% ($57,825) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46dkst_0aSuWomt00
Cool10191 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Dubois County

- 23.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($29,279 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.3% ($33,860)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.2% ($39,388)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.2% ($48,012)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($50,326) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dKzlJ_0aSuWomt00
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Tipton County

- 24.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($27,450 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 40.8% ($37,846)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 23.8% ($40,176)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.1% ($49,130)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($59,594) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xhmFx_0aSuWomt00
Yipdw // Wikicommons

#17. Vigo County

- 25.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.6% ($21,661 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32% ($26,608)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.2% ($33,049)
- Bachelor's degree: 15% ($42,388)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.1% ($58,641) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=009xl5_0aSuWomt00
Randella // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Vanderburgh County

- 27% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10% ($19,812 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.5% ($29,239)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.6% ($33,401)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.9% ($47,515)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.1% ($56,511) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WmN5I_0aSuWomt00
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Porter County

- 28.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.4% ($25,535 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35% ($39,344)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.1% ($42,508)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.9% ($53,357)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.5% ($66,298) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nW6Df_0aSuWomt00
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Allen County

- 28.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($26,029 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.2% ($30,982)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.6% ($35,614)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.8% ($48,496)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.6% ($63,561) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26kEdg_0aSuWomt00
MrGreenBean // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Brown County

- 28.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($20,458 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.9% ($31,593)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.4% ($34,000)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.3% ($41,909)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.6% ($60,976) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vznjH_0aSuWomt00
Canva

#12. Floyd County

- 29.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.2% ($22,134 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.9% ($33,538)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.3% ($39,379)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.6% ($52,296)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11% ($69,246) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WcdfL_0aSuWomt00
Isslwc // Wikimedia Commons

#11. St. Joseph County

- 29.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($24,316 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.7% ($30,953)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.2% ($34,068)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.9% ($46,540)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.7% ($61,572) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SSrgf_0aSuWomt00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Warrick County

- 30.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($25,279 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.3% ($34,604)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.7% ($41,900)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.1% ($55,300)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.2% ($73,764) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QZbUm_0aSuWomt00
Canva

#9. Hancock County

- 30.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($31,133 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.7% ($37,925)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.3% ($42,322)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.8% ($61,272)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9% ($68,554) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlG2q_0aSuWomt00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#8. Marion County

- 30.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 14% ($22,085 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28% ($30,224)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.2% ($33,906)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.1% ($48,351)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.8% ($61,999) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ks4V4_0aSuWomt00
User:Mingusboodle // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Johnson County

- 32.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($25,568 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.1% ($36,528)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.3% ($41,789)
- Bachelor's degree: 22% ($59,131)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.7% ($68,378) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T8Hdc_0aSuWomt00
12019 // Pixabay

#6. Bartholomew County

- 33.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($22,225 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.8% ($32,117)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.3% ($33,557)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.5% ($53,834)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14% ($82,719) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0peubs_0aSuWomt00
Paul J Everett // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Hendricks County

- 37% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6% ($27,905 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.5% ($37,809)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.4% ($42,206)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.8% ($60,095)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.2% ($68,914) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qWqq1_0aSuWomt00
Qsthomson // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Tippecanoe County

- 38.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.4% ($24,351 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.4% ($31,422)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.5% ($34,376)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.4% ($46,602)
- Graduate or professional degree: 17.4% ($57,116) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ae69A_0aSuWomt00
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Monroe County

- 45.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($16,880 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22.2% ($29,766)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.8% ($32,329)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.4% ($38,951)
- Graduate or professional degree: 21.4% ($55,868)
Paul J Everett // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Boone County

- 49.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.4% ($22,022 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 19.5% ($35,907)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25% ($43,721)
- Bachelor's degree: 29.2% ($67,089)
- Graduate or professional degree: 20.1% ($96,675) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jIyw5_0aSuWomt00
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Hamilton County

- 59.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 3.2% ($27,634 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 14.9% ($33,211)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.5% ($43,882)
- Bachelor's degree: 37.3% ($67,710)
- Graduate or professional degree: 22% ($91,244)
