Counties with the most college graduates in Indiana

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Indiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

#30. Decatur County

#29. Whitley County

#28. Franklin County

#27. Clark County

#26. Howard County

#25. Steuben County

#24. Posey County

#23. Lake County

#22. Dearborn County

#21. Kosciusko County

#20. Delaware County

#19. Dubois County

#18. Tipton County

#17. Vigo County

#16. Vanderburgh County

#15. Porter County

#14. Allen County

#13. Brown County

#12. Floyd County

#11. St. Joseph County

#10. Warrick County

#9. Hancock County

#8. Marion County

#7. Johnson County

#6. Bartholomew County

#5. Hendricks County

#4. Tippecanoe County

#3. Monroe County

#2. Boone County

#1. Hamilton County

- 20.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9% ($30,613 median earnings)- High school graduate: 44% ($34,971)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.4% ($41,122)- Bachelor's degree: 14.2% ($49,487)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($63,056)- 20.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($27,154 median earnings)- High school graduate: 39.2% ($35,756)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.9% ($40,881)- Bachelor's degree: 14.2% ($50,541)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($57,453)- 21.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12.6% ($26,612 median earnings)- High school graduate: 42.5% ($36,958)- Some college or Associate's degree: 23.7% ($36,686)- Bachelor's degree: 14.3% ($47,683)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($68,571)- 21.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.6% ($25,524 median earnings)- High school graduate: 34.6% ($31,851)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.7% ($38,167)- Bachelor's degree: 14.4% ($49,067)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.8% ($58,120)- 21.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.5% ($19,944 median earnings)- High school graduate: 35.9% ($30,830)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.1% ($37,920)- Bachelor's degree: 14% ($48,170)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($59,500)- 21.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($28,385 median earnings)- High school graduate: 39.6% ($31,967)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.8% ($39,125)- Bachelor's degree: 13.6% ($46,085)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.2% ($54,000)- 21.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.6% ($16,500 median earnings)- High school graduate: 38.2% ($37,134)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.3% ($39,504)- Bachelor's degree: 15.5% ($52,711)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($63,696)- 22.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($26,236 median earnings)- High school graduate: 35.1% ($33,469)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31% ($38,124)- Bachelor's degree: 14.9% ($51,818)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.6% ($63,269)- 22.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($25,674 median earnings)- High school graduate: 38.9% ($33,970)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.9% ($40,605)- Bachelor's degree: 15.4% ($54,439)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($64,258)- 23.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 14.3% ($29,808 median earnings)- High school graduate: 34.8% ($34,528)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.5% ($39,242)- Bachelor's degree: 14.9% ($44,498)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.5% ($61,922)- 23.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.3% ($18,668 median earnings)- High school graduate: 35.1% ($27,702)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.8% ($34,237)- Bachelor's degree: 13.4% ($41,798)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.4% ($57,825)- 23.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($29,279 median earnings)- High school graduate: 38.3% ($33,860)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.2% ($39,388)- Bachelor's degree: 17.2% ($48,012)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($50,326)- 24.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($27,450 median earnings)- High school graduate: 40.8% ($37,846)- Some college or Associate's degree: 23.8% ($40,176)- Bachelor's degree: 16.1% ($49,130)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($59,594)- 25.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.6% ($21,661 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32% ($26,608)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.2% ($33,049)- Bachelor's degree: 15% ($42,388)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.1% ($58,641)- 27% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10% ($19,812 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.5% ($29,239)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.6% ($33,401)- Bachelor's degree: 17.9% ($47,515)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.1% ($56,511)- 28.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.4% ($25,535 median earnings)- High school graduate: 35% ($39,344)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.1% ($42,508)- Bachelor's degree: 17.9% ($53,357)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.5% ($66,298)- 28.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($26,029 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28.2% ($30,982)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.6% ($35,614)- Bachelor's degree: 18.8% ($48,496)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.6% ($63,561)- 28.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($20,458 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.9% ($31,593)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.4% ($34,000)- Bachelor's degree: 17.3% ($41,909)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.6% ($60,976)- 29.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.2% ($22,134 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.9% ($33,538)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.3% ($39,379)- Bachelor's degree: 18.6% ($52,296)- Graduate or professional degree: 11% ($69,246)- 29.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($24,316 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.7% ($30,953)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.2% ($34,068)- Bachelor's degree: 17.9% ($46,540)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.7% ($61,572)- 30.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($25,279 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.3% ($34,604)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.7% ($41,900)- Bachelor's degree: 19.1% ($55,300)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.2% ($73,764)- 30.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($31,133 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.7% ($37,925)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.3% ($42,322)- Bachelor's degree: 21.8% ($61,272)- Graduate or professional degree: 9% ($68,554)- 30.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 14% ($22,085 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28% ($30,224)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.2% ($33,906)- Bachelor's degree: 20.1% ($48,351)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.8% ($61,999)- 32.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($25,568 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.1% ($36,528)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.3% ($41,789)- Bachelor's degree: 22% ($59,131)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.7% ($68,378)- 33.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($22,225 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.8% ($32,117)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.3% ($33,557)- Bachelor's degree: 19.5% ($53,834)- Graduate or professional degree: 14% ($82,719)- 37% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6% ($27,905 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.5% ($37,809)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.4% ($42,206)- Bachelor's degree: 24.8% ($60,095)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.2% ($68,914)- 38.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.4% ($24,351 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25.4% ($31,422)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.5% ($34,376)- Bachelor's degree: 21.4% ($46,602)- Graduate or professional degree: 17.4% ($57,116)- 45.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($16,880 median earnings)- High school graduate: 22.2% ($29,766)- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.8% ($32,329)- Bachelor's degree: 24.4% ($38,951)- Graduate or professional degree: 21.4% ($55,868)- 49.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.4% ($22,022 median earnings)- High school graduate: 19.5% ($35,907)- Some college or Associate's degree: 25% ($43,721)- Bachelor's degree: 29.2% ($67,089)- Graduate or professional degree: 20.1% ($96,675)- 59.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 3.2% ($27,634 median earnings)- High school graduate: 14.9% ($33,211)- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.5% ($43,882)- Bachelor's degree: 37.3% ($67,710)- Graduate or professional degree: 22% ($91,244)