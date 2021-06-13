Counties with the most college graduates in Indiana
The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Indiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.
#30. Decatur County- 20.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 9% ($30,613 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 44% ($34,971)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.4% ($41,122)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.2% ($49,487)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($63,056)
#29. Whitley County- 20.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($27,154 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 39.2% ($35,756)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.9% ($40,881)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.2% ($50,541)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($57,453)
#28. Franklin County- 21.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 12.6% ($26,612 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 42.5% ($36,958)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 23.7% ($36,686)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.3% ($47,683)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($68,571)
#27. Clark County- 21.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10.6% ($25,524 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.6% ($31,851)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.7% ($38,167)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.4% ($49,067)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.8% ($58,120)
#26. Howard County- 21.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10.5% ($19,944 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.9% ($30,830)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.1% ($37,920)
- Bachelor's degree: 14% ($48,170)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($59,500)
#25. Steuben County- 21.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($28,385 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 39.6% ($31,967)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.8% ($39,125)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.6% ($46,085)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.2% ($54,000)
#24. Posey County- 21.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.6% ($16,500 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.2% ($37,134)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.3% ($39,504)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.5% ($52,711)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($63,696)
#23. Lake County- 22.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($26,236 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.1% ($33,469)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31% ($38,124)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.9% ($51,818)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.6% ($63,269)
#22. Dearborn County- 22.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($25,674 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.9% ($33,970)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.9% ($40,605)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.4% ($54,439)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($64,258)
#21. Kosciusko County- 23.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 14.3% ($29,808 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.8% ($34,528)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.5% ($39,242)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.9% ($44,498)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.5% ($61,922)
#20. Delaware County- 23.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10.3% ($18,668 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.1% ($27,702)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.8% ($34,237)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.4% ($41,798)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.4% ($57,825)
#19. Dubois County- 23.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($29,279 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.3% ($33,860)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.2% ($39,388)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.2% ($48,012)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($50,326)
#18. Tipton County- 24.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($27,450 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 40.8% ($37,846)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 23.8% ($40,176)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.1% ($49,130)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($59,594)
#17. Vigo County- 25.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 11.6% ($21,661 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32% ($26,608)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.2% ($33,049)
- Bachelor's degree: 15% ($42,388)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.1% ($58,641)
#16. Vanderburgh County- 27% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10% ($19,812 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.5% ($29,239)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.6% ($33,401)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.9% ($47,515)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.1% ($56,511)
#15. Porter County- 28.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.4% ($25,535 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35% ($39,344)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.1% ($42,508)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.9% ($53,357)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.5% ($66,298)
#14. Allen County- 28.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($26,029 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.2% ($30,982)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.6% ($35,614)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.8% ($48,496)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.6% ($63,561)
#13. Brown County- 28.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($20,458 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.9% ($31,593)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.4% ($34,000)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.3% ($41,909)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.6% ($60,976)
#12. Floyd County- 29.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 9.2% ($22,134 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.9% ($33,538)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.3% ($39,379)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.6% ($52,296)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11% ($69,246)
#11. St. Joseph County- 29.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($24,316 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.7% ($30,953)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.2% ($34,068)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.9% ($46,540)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.7% ($61,572)
#10. Warrick County- 30.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($25,279 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.3% ($34,604)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.7% ($41,900)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.1% ($55,300)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.2% ($73,764)
#9. Hancock County- 30.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($31,133 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.7% ($37,925)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.3% ($42,322)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.8% ($61,272)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9% ($68,554)
#8. Marion County- 30.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 14% ($22,085 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28% ($30,224)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.2% ($33,906)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.1% ($48,351)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.8% ($61,999)
#7. Johnson County- 32.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($25,568 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.1% ($36,528)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.3% ($41,789)
- Bachelor's degree: 22% ($59,131)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.7% ($68,378)
#6. Bartholomew County- 33.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($22,225 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.8% ($32,117)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.3% ($33,557)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.5% ($53,834)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14% ($82,719)
#5. Hendricks County- 37% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6% ($27,905 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.5% ($37,809)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.4% ($42,206)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.8% ($60,095)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.2% ($68,914)
#4. Tippecanoe County- 38.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8.4% ($24,351 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.4% ($31,422)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.5% ($34,376)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.4% ($46,602)
- Graduate or professional degree: 17.4% ($57,116)
#3. Monroe County- 45.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($16,880 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22.2% ($29,766)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.8% ($32,329)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.4% ($38,951)
- Graduate or professional degree: 21.4% ($55,868)
#2. Boone County- 49.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.4% ($22,022 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 19.5% ($35,907)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25% ($43,721)
- Bachelor's degree: 29.2% ($67,089)
- Graduate or professional degree: 20.1% ($96,675)
#1. Hamilton County- 59.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 3.2% ($27,634 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 14.9% ($33,211)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.5% ($43,882)
- Bachelor's degree: 37.3% ($67,710)
- Graduate or professional degree: 22% ($91,244)