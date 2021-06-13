Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most college graduates in Minnesota

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Minnesota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

#30. Becker County

#29. Polk County

#28. Dodge County

#27. Kittson County

#26. Douglas County

#25. Goodhue County

#24. Steele County

#23. Lyon County

#22. Sherburne County

#21. Hubbard County

#20. Stearns County

#19. Rice County

#18. Lake County

#17. Beltrami County

#16. St. Louis County

#15. Wright County

#14. Winona County

#13. Anoka County

#12. Stevens County

#11. Nicollet County

#10. Clay County

#9. Blue Earth County

#8. Scott County

#7. Cook County

#6. Dakota County

#5. Ramsey County

#4. Washington County

#3. Olmsted County

#2. Carver County

#1. Hennepin County

- 25% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($25,402 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.6% ($31,074)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.6% ($36,263)- Bachelor's degree: 17.5% ($50,579)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($64,229)- 25.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.1% ($30,306 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.6% ($31,378)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.9% ($40,000)- Bachelor's degree: 17.9% ($51,781)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($59,097)- 25.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.2% ($34,236 median earnings)- High school graduate: 33.3% ($37,791)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.8% ($46,844)- Bachelor's degree: 18.6% ($59,422)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.2% ($64,149)- 25.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.5% ($25,455 median earnings)- High school graduate: 36.2% ($33,333)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.4% ($41,712)- Bachelor's degree: 17.6% ($44,205)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($48,500)- 26% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.8% ($24,120 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.1% ($31,010)- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.9% ($40,123)- Bachelor's degree: 18.3% ($53,299)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.7% ($62,969)- 26% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.7% ($30,102 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.8% ($34,603)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.6% ($41,823)- Bachelor's degree: 18% ($55,092)- Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($65,032)- 26% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($33,929 median earnings)- High school graduate: 33.7% ($35,110)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.9% ($42,204)- Bachelor's degree: 18% ($53,938)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($68,578)- 26.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8% ($22,064 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.7% ($32,370)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.2% ($37,950)- Bachelor's degree: 18.8% ($45,092)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.3% ($52,625)- 26.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.3% ($28,239 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28.5% ($40,981)- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.5% ($45,582)- Bachelor's degree: 19.1% ($58,309)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($72,210)- 27.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($21,845 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.2% ($27,599)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.5% ($32,981)- Bachelor's degree: 18% ($46,327)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.4% ($51,908)- 27.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($25,234 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28% ($34,402)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.2% ($39,185)- Bachelor's degree: 18.6% ($49,673)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.8% ($63,894)- 28.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.9% ($26,531 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.4% ($35,619)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.4% ($41,765)- Bachelor's degree: 18% ($51,281)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.3% ($66,437)- 28.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.3% ($31,343 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.9% ($31,895)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.9% ($42,188)- Bachelor's degree: 19.6% ($51,857)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.2% ($68,750)- 29.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($22,026 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.8% ($25,545)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.1% ($31,480)- Bachelor's degree: 17.9% ($45,369)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($60,840)- 29.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.5% ($21,474 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.2% ($30,845)- Some college or Associate's degree: 38% ($37,276)- Bachelor's degree: 19.2% ($49,971)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.1% ($67,712)- 29.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5% ($35,642 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.4% ($40,692)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36% ($46,558)- Bachelor's degree: 20.7% ($63,152)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($73,875)- 30.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.6% ($24,978 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.2% ($32,414)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.2% ($36,671)- Bachelor's degree: 19.7% ($48,586)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.4% ($53,264)- 30.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6% ($31,200 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.9% ($38,816)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.6% ($45,561)- Bachelor's degree: 21.6% ($61,461)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($77,233)- 30.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6% ($12,059 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.4% ($35,239)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32% ($41,705)- Bachelor's degree: 21.2% ($41,076)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.3% ($64,779)- 33.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6% ($20,625 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25.2% ($31,071)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.1% ($39,976)- Bachelor's degree: 22.3% ($46,871)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.5% ($64,729)- 34.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.1% ($30,778 median earnings)- High school graduate: 23.7% ($36,369)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37% ($42,343)- Bachelor's degree: 24.5% ($51,788)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.6% ($62,577)- 34.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.4% ($24,747 median earnings)- High school graduate: 26.5% ($33,482)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.2% ($37,500)- Bachelor's degree: 22.8% ($44,996)- Graduate or professional degree: 12% ($67,083)- 39.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.3% ($33,089 median earnings)- High school graduate: 22.2% ($39,879)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.6% ($48,568)- Bachelor's degree: 28.5% ($74,339)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($80,613)- 40.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 2.9% ($18,750 median earnings)- High school graduate: 24% ($30,867)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.7% ($33,826)- Bachelor's degree: 27.3% ($38,750)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.1% ($50,724)- 42.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.9% ($26,250 median earnings)- High school graduate: 20.4% ($37,635)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.3% ($45,697)- Bachelor's degree: 29.1% ($63,962)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.1% ($82,239)- 42.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.7% ($25,001 median earnings)- High school graduate: 20.9% ($30,893)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.2% ($36,919)- Bachelor's degree: 25.4% ($52,210)- Graduate or professional degree: 16.8% ($71,027)- 44.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4% ($30,155 median earnings)- High school graduate: 21% ($37,118)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.8% ($47,001)- Bachelor's degree: 28.4% ($69,225)- Graduate or professional degree: 15.9% ($85,346)- 44.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.4% ($22,246 median earnings)- High school graduate: 19.9% ($31,696)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.9% ($41,035)- Bachelor's degree: 25.3% ($62,048)- Graduate or professional degree: 19.6% ($77,299)- 48.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 3.9% ($30,310 median earnings)- High school graduate: 18.2% ($41,130)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29% ($48,206)- Bachelor's degree: 33.6% ($73,123)- Graduate or professional degree: 15.4% ($87,494)- 50.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($25,258 median earnings)- High school graduate: 16.4% ($32,006)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.9% ($40,914)- Bachelor's degree: 31.6% ($62,651)- Graduate or professional degree: 18.4% ($79,579)