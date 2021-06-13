Counties with the most college graduates in Minnesota
The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Minnesota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.
#30. Becker County- 25% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($25,402 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.6% ($31,074)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.6% ($36,263)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.5% ($50,579)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($64,229)
#29. Polk County- 25.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8.1% ($30,306 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.6% ($31,378)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.9% ($40,000)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.9% ($51,781)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($59,097)
#28. Dodge County- 25.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.2% ($34,236 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.3% ($37,791)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.8% ($46,844)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.6% ($59,422)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.2% ($64,149)
#27. Kittson County- 25.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.5% ($25,455 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.2% ($33,333)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.4% ($41,712)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.6% ($44,205)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($48,500)
#26. Douglas County- 26% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4.8% ($24,120 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.1% ($31,010)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.9% ($40,123)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.3% ($53,299)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.7% ($62,969)
#25. Goodhue County- 26% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.7% ($30,102 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.8% ($34,603)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.6% ($41,823)
- Bachelor's degree: 18% ($55,092)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($65,032)
#24. Steele County- 26% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($33,929 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.7% ($35,110)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.9% ($42,204)
- Bachelor's degree: 18% ($53,938)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($68,578)
#23. Lyon County- 26.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8% ($22,064 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.7% ($32,370)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.2% ($37,950)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.8% ($45,092)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.3% ($52,625)
#22. Sherburne County- 26.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.3% ($28,239 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.5% ($40,981)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.5% ($45,582)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.1% ($58,309)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($72,210)
#21. Hubbard County- 27.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($21,845 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.2% ($27,599)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.5% ($32,981)
- Bachelor's degree: 18% ($46,327)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.4% ($51,908)
#20. Stearns County- 27.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($25,234 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28% ($34,402)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.2% ($39,185)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.6% ($49,673)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.8% ($63,894)
#19. Rice County- 28.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8.9% ($26,531 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.4% ($35,619)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.4% ($41,765)
- Bachelor's degree: 18% ($51,281)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.3% ($66,437)
#18. Lake County- 28.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.3% ($31,343 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.9% ($31,895)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.9% ($42,188)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.6% ($51,857)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.2% ($68,750)
#17. Beltrami County- 29.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($22,026 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.8% ($25,545)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.1% ($31,480)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.9% ($45,369)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($60,840)
#16. St. Louis County- 29.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.5% ($21,474 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.2% ($30,845)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38% ($37,276)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.2% ($49,971)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.1% ($67,712)
#15. Wright County- 29.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5% ($35,642 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.4% ($40,692)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36% ($46,558)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.7% ($63,152)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($73,875)
#14. Winona County- 30.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.6% ($24,978 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.2% ($32,414)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.2% ($36,671)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.7% ($48,586)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.4% ($53,264)
#13. Anoka County- 30.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6% ($31,200 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.9% ($38,816)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.6% ($45,561)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.6% ($61,461)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($77,233)
#12. Stevens County- 30.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6% ($12,059 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.4% ($35,239)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32% ($41,705)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.2% ($41,076)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.3% ($64,779)
#11. Nicollet County- 33.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6% ($20,625 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.2% ($31,071)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.1% ($39,976)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.3% ($46,871)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.5% ($64,729)
#10. Clay County- 34.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.1% ($30,778 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 23.7% ($36,369)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37% ($42,343)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.5% ($51,788)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.6% ($62,577)
#9. Blue Earth County- 34.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.4% ($24,747 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26.5% ($33,482)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.2% ($37,500)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.8% ($44,996)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12% ($67,083)
#8. Scott County- 39.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.3% ($33,089 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22.2% ($39,879)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.6% ($48,568)
- Bachelor's degree: 28.5% ($74,339)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($80,613)
#7. Cook County- 40.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 2.9% ($18,750 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24% ($30,867)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.7% ($33,826)
- Bachelor's degree: 27.3% ($38,750)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.1% ($50,724)
#6. Dakota County- 42.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4.9% ($26,250 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 20.4% ($37,635)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.3% ($45,697)
- Bachelor's degree: 29.1% ($63,962)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.1% ($82,239)
#5. Ramsey County- 42.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 9.7% ($25,001 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 20.9% ($30,893)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.2% ($36,919)
- Bachelor's degree: 25.4% ($52,210)
- Graduate or professional degree: 16.8% ($71,027)
#4. Washington County- 44.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4% ($30,155 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 21% ($37,118)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.8% ($47,001)
- Bachelor's degree: 28.4% ($69,225)
- Graduate or professional degree: 15.9% ($85,346)
#3. Olmsted County- 44.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.4% ($22,246 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 19.9% ($31,696)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.9% ($41,035)
- Bachelor's degree: 25.3% ($62,048)
- Graduate or professional degree: 19.6% ($77,299)
#2. Carver County- 48.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 3.9% ($30,310 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 18.2% ($41,130)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29% ($48,206)
- Bachelor's degree: 33.6% ($73,123)
- Graduate or professional degree: 15.4% ($87,494)
#1. Hennepin County- 50.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($25,258 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 16.4% ($32,006)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.9% ($40,914)
- Bachelor's degree: 31.6% ($62,651)
- Graduate or professional degree: 18.4% ($79,579)