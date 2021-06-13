Cancel
Minnesota State

Counties with the most college graduates in Minnesota

By Stacker
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37FjPe_0aSuWnuA00
Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most college graduates in Minnesota

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Minnesota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=297dP1_0aSuWnuA00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Becker County

- 25% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($25,402 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.6% ($31,074)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.6% ($36,263)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.5% ($50,579)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($64,229) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RzhRG_0aSuWnuA00
Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Polk County

- 25.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.1% ($30,306 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.6% ($31,378)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.9% ($40,000)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.9% ($51,781)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($59,097) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kIxX1_0aSuWnuA00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Dodge County

- 25.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.2% ($34,236 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.3% ($37,791)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.8% ($46,844)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.6% ($59,422)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.2% ($64,149) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XmMnQ_0aSuWnuA00
Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Kittson County

- 25.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.5% ($25,455 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.2% ($33,333)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.4% ($41,712)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.6% ($44,205)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($48,500) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RRETH_0aSuWnuA00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Douglas County

- 26% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.8% ($24,120 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.1% ($31,010)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.9% ($40,123)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.3% ($53,299)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.7% ($62,969) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ISNY_0aSuWnuA00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Goodhue County

- 26% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.7% ($30,102 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.8% ($34,603)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.6% ($41,823)
- Bachelor's degree: 18% ($55,092)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($65,032) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YA1Qx_0aSuWnuA00
Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Steele County

- 26% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($33,929 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.7% ($35,110)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.9% ($42,204)
- Bachelor's degree: 18% ($53,938)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($68,578) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r4amu_0aSuWnuA00
Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Lyon County

- 26.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8% ($22,064 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.7% ($32,370)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.2% ($37,950)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.8% ($45,092)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.3% ($52,625) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PI2bM_0aSuWnuA00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Sherburne County

- 26.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.3% ($28,239 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.5% ($40,981)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.5% ($45,582)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.1% ($58,309)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($72,210) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dSSRD_0aSuWnuA00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Hubbard County

- 27.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($21,845 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.2% ($27,599)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.5% ($32,981)
- Bachelor's degree: 18% ($46,327)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.4% ($51,908) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qaa80_0aSuWnuA00
McGhiever // Wikicommons

#20. Stearns County

- 27.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($25,234 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28% ($34,402)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.2% ($39,185)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.6% ($49,673)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.8% ($63,894) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07mcuH_0aSuWnuA00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Rice County

- 28.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.9% ($26,531 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.4% ($35,619)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.4% ($41,765)
- Bachelor's degree: 18% ($51,281)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.3% ($66,437) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eaGQ3_0aSuWnuA00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Lake County

- 28.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.3% ($31,343 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.9% ($31,895)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.9% ($42,188)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.6% ($51,857)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.2% ($68,750) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OHZYi_0aSuWnuA00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Beltrami County

- 29.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($22,026 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.8% ($25,545)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.1% ($31,480)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.9% ($45,369)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($60,840) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pJLY_0aSuWnuA00
Canva

#16. St. Louis County

- 29.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.5% ($21,474 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.2% ($30,845)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38% ($37,276)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.2% ($49,971)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.1% ($67,712) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hyO8P_0aSuWnuA00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Wright County

- 29.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5% ($35,642 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.4% ($40,692)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36% ($46,558)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.7% ($63,152)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($73,875) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WjKqn_0aSuWnuA00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Winona County

- 30.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.6% ($24,978 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.2% ($32,414)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.2% ($36,671)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.7% ($48,586)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.4% ($53,264) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VVg0V_0aSuWnuA00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Anoka County

- 30.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6% ($31,200 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.9% ($38,816)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.6% ($45,561)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.6% ($61,461)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($77,233) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VvSD1_0aSuWnuA00
Gobonobo // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Stevens County

- 30.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6% ($12,059 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.4% ($35,239)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32% ($41,705)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.2% ($41,076)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.3% ($64,779) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qWp1w_0aSuWnuA00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Nicollet County

- 33.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6% ($20,625 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.2% ($31,071)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.1% ($39,976)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.3% ($46,871)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.5% ($64,729) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40I0lV_0aSuWnuA00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Clay County

- 34.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.1% ($30,778 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 23.7% ($36,369)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37% ($42,343)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.5% ($51,788)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.6% ($62,577) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q6FoL_0aSuWnuA00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Blue Earth County

- 34.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.4% ($24,747 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26.5% ($33,482)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.2% ($37,500)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.8% ($44,996)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12% ($67,083) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dZ2Jx_0aSuWnuA00
Appraiser // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Scott County

- 39.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.3% ($33,089 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22.2% ($39,879)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.6% ($48,568)
- Bachelor's degree: 28.5% ($74,339)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($80,613) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YEl4p_0aSuWnuA00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Cook County

- 40.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 2.9% ($18,750 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24% ($30,867)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.7% ($33,826)
- Bachelor's degree: 27.3% ($38,750)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.1% ($50,724) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P4jZi_0aSuWnuA00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Dakota County

- 42.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.9% ($26,250 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 20.4% ($37,635)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.3% ($45,697)
- Bachelor's degree: 29.1% ($63,962)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.1% ($82,239) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ZTST_0aSuWnuA00
Mulad // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Ramsey County

- 42.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.7% ($25,001 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 20.9% ($30,893)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.2% ($36,919)
- Bachelor's degree: 25.4% ($52,210)
- Graduate or professional degree: 16.8% ($71,027) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C8Kxb_0aSuWnuA00
Iulus Ascanius // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Washington County

- 44.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4% ($30,155 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 21% ($37,118)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.8% ($47,001)
- Bachelor's degree: 28.4% ($69,225)
- Graduate or professional degree: 15.9% ($85,346) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JfCCw_0aSuWnuA00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Olmsted County

- 44.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.4% ($22,246 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 19.9% ($31,696)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.9% ($41,035)
- Bachelor's degree: 25.3% ($62,048)
- Graduate or professional degree: 19.6% ($77,299)
Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Carver County

- 48.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 3.9% ($30,310 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 18.2% ($41,130)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29% ($48,206)
- Bachelor's degree: 33.6% ($73,123)
- Graduate or professional degree: 15.4% ($87,494) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PcLRq_0aSuWnuA00
Checubus // Shutterstock

#1. Hennepin County

- 50.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($25,258 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 16.4% ($32,006)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.9% ($40,914)
- Bachelor's degree: 31.6% ($62,651)
- Graduate or professional degree: 18.4% ($79,579)
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
