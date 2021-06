The Lady Falcons captured their 12th consecutive district title with a dominating 4-0 victory over Ovid Elsie. The Falcons came out strong and had a commanding presence on the field as they limited OE to just 2 shots all game. Our midfield led by Sydney Herring and Hope Kloha were immense and played with high intensity in both attacking and defending phases of the game. Megan Hemgesberg opened the scoring with an assist from her sister Molly late in the first half and added a second unassisted effort to finish the half at 2-0. Molly opened the scoring four minutes in to the second half with an assist from Cat Mueller. Sydney scored the fourth goal on a penalty kick. The defense led by Larkin Wegner, Hannah Niederquell, and Ally Harvey focused and determined to keep the OE forwards from causing any trouble and helped Avery Seeburger earn her 13th shutout of the season.