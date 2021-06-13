Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

Counties with the most college graduates in Hawaii

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yETQi_0aSuWcCB00
dirkr // Shutterstock

Counties with the most college graduates in Hawaii

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Hawaii using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RtvdQ_0aSuWcCB00
karendesuyo // Flickr

#5. Kalawao County

- 24.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.6%
- High school graduate: 27.4% ($51,250)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.7% ($46,563)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.4% ($60,000)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43UGJW_0aSuWcCB00
pikappa51 // Shutterstock

#4. Maui County

- 27.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8% ($30,712 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.3% ($36,845)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.6% ($39,745)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.1% ($48,361)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.1% ($64,724) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ekDHO_0aSuWcCB00
Robert Linsdell // flickr

#3. Kauai County

- 29.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($31,014 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30% ($35,136)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.3% ($40,215)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.1% ($48,052)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.1% ($53,646)
dirkr // Shutterstock

#2. Hawaii County

- 29.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($26,536 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.2% ($31,696)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.7% ($35,059)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.8% ($43,581)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.6% ($58,584) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VtOhw_0aSuWcCB00
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#1. Honolulu County

- 35% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($26,909 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.9% ($34,222)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31% ($41,705)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.9% ($53,536)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.1% ($73,303)
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Stacker

Stacker

872
Followers
1K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Education
County
Hawaii County, HI
Hawaii County, HI
Government
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Graduates#College Degree#U S Census Bureau#High School#American#The U S Census Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related