Letter: Gov. Cox should ask farmers to cut their water usage

By Alan Eastman
Salt Lake Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent comments on Utah’s water usage, a large elephant in the room seems to have been ignored. According to the Utah Foundation’s 2013 study, public uses account for only 10% of Utah’s water consumption. The largest single consumer is agriculture, responsible for 82% of all water used. Interestingly, I have yet to hear a single appeal to farmers and ranchers to cut their water consumption! It’s disappointingly easy to find areas of the state irrigated with center-pivot systems spraying water into the air rather than using the much more efficient down-spraying systems. Even worse, there are still open-ditch and flood irrigation areas in the state.

