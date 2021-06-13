Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Gordon Monson: Dealing with defeat, the Utah Jazz now must bounce back from the edge of making bad history

By Gordon Monson
Salt Lake Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacing and feeling adversity they knew was coming at some point during their playoff series with the Clippers, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert and the rest of the Jazz walked directly off the court at Staples Center, Gobert putting his arm on the shoulders of the limping Mitchell, after the closing seconds on Saturday night. Even with an ice bag wrapped around Mitchell’s ankle, there was purpose in their gaits and steam blowing out their ears.

www.sltrib.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Batum
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Paul George
Person
Quin Snyder
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Utah Jazz#Staples Center#Clippers 132#Thefirst#Mavs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

3 Utah Jazz players who won’t be back next season

With the Utah Jazz’s NBA title dreams ending, here are three players who won’t be back next season. The Utah Jazz ended the 2020-21 season with the best record in the NBA, thus clinching the top-seed in the Western Conference. This team felt as though they were destined to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1998 to hoist their first-ever Larry O’Brien trophy. That never came to fruition, as they were eliminated in the second round by the LA Clippers.
NBACBS Sports

NBA playoffs, betting odds, picks: Why 76ers can bounce back vs. Hawks; Clippers road underdogs vs. Jazz

Something to consider, for those of you mulling Brooklyn futures bets: the Nets won their first-round series in five games. The Bucks swept the Heat. That meant that their second-round series needed a certain amount of rest built in to help the rest of the league catch up. Conveniently for the Nets, that meant three-day rests after Games 2 and 3. Game 4 of this series isn't until Sunday.
NBAsportsworldnews.com

2021 NBA Playoffs: Utah Jazz Edge Past LA Clippers in Game 1 Thriller

Tags:utah jazz, la clippers, Los Angeles Clippers, Kawhi Leonard, 2021 NBA Playoffs, NBA Playoffs, Paul George, Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers Game 1. Buoyed by a raucous home crowd, the Utah Jazz delivered a memorable second half performance to escape Game 1 with a nail-biting 112-109 victory over the LA Clippers Tuesday night.
NBAdailymagazine.news

Top plays from Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers

Clippers are facing an 0-2 hole for second time in this year's playoffs, and no team in NBA history has ever overcome multiple 0-2 series deficits. Led by Donovan Mitchells 37 points, the No. 1 seed Jazz defeated the No. 4 seed Clippers, 117-111, in Game 2. Rudy Gobert added 13 points, three blocks and a Playoff career-high 20 rebounds for the Jazz in the victory, while Paul George tallied 27 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Clippers in the losing effort. The Jazz lead this best-of-seven series, 2-0, with Game 3 taking place on Saturday, June 12.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Utah Jazz: Donovan Mitchell is making a superstar leap in the NBA playoffs

Legends are made in the NBA playoffs, and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz is working on crafting his own legend in this postseason. The top-seeded Jazz are two wins away from going to the Western Conference Finals after taking Games 1 and 2 against the LA Clippers, and Mitchell has proven to be a dynamic and essential piece of their puzzle.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LA Clippers: Making sense of regular season matchups with Utah Jazz

The LA Clippers and Utah Jazz just played a heck of a Game 1, and look poised for a great Western Conference Semifinals series. In the regular season vs. the Jazz, the Clippers were 1-2. One of those losses was with both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard not playing, but in the two games with both of them on the court, they could’ve been better.
NBAESPN

Paul George sets tone with bounce-back effort as LA Clippers rout Utah Jazz in needed Game 3 win

LOS ANGELES -- Paul George used a cross-over dribble to move to his left before drilling a rainbow step-back 3-pointer over Royce O'Neale and letting out a scream. After hearing Jazz fans chant "overrated" at him for two games in Utah, an aggressive George had his best game of the playoffs, scoring 20 of his 31 points in the first half to set a much-needed tone for the LA Clippers on Saturday night. Kawhi Leonard then scored 24 of his 34 points in the second half to help the Clippers rout the Utah Jazz, 132-106, and get their first win of this Western Conference semifinal series.
NBAprosportsextra.com

Stephen A. Smith Calls Donovan Mitchell The Best Player In Utah Jazz History; Are Karl Malone’s Feelings Hurt?

Stephen A. Smith had a bold take on ‘Get-Up’ earlier today saying that he doesn’t want to hear about Karl Malone or John Stockton because Donovan Mitchell is the best player in the history of Utahs organization. Mitchell certainly is a great young star but I don’t know if you can say that he has had more impact on the Utah Jazz organization over both Stockton and Malone.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

What makes the Utah Jazz offense so lethal in playoffs

Playoff foes may not ever figure out a way to contain the Utah Jazz attack. After posting the NBA’s best record (52-20) during the regular season, this Utah Jazz squad has not missed a beat so far in the postseason. During the regular season, the Jazzmen were the fourth highest-scoring...
NBAatozsportsnashville.com

AtoZ Picks: Back the team that has been here before in Utah Jazz-Los Angeles Clippers Game 3

The series between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers is moving back to the Staples Center in LA. That is good news for the Clippers as they will get a break from the wild Jazz crowd. Donovan Mitchell has been out of his mind through the last six quarters. Paul George had a bounce back game in game two by scoring 27. Kawhi Leonard had a quiet 21 points. The Clippers have been down 0-2 before and they have bounced back.
NBACBS Sports

Team USA roster tracker: James Harden, Kevin Durant, Bam Adebayo among stars committed to play in Olympics

When last we saw Team USA on the international stage, it finished seventh in the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Entering that tournament, the Americans had won 58 consecutive games in international competition dating back to the 2006 World Cup, but the 2019 roster was perhaps the weakest Team USA had ever fielded with NBA players. Kemba Walker, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez were the only players on the team who had made an All-Star Game prior to that tournament. Youngsters like Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led the way, but they came up short against more experienced teams like France and Serbia.
NBAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Clippers make it a series with Game 3 rout of Utah Jazz

Ringing Staples Center on a videoboard, and projected dozens of feet high in the corners of the arena’s highest reaches, the Clippers’ marketing campaign has been impossible to miss this postseason. But “Playoffs Our Way” has never rang so true as Saturday. For better or worse, the Clippers have carved...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 trades Jazz must make after blowing series vs. Clippers

The Utah Jazz had a heartbreaking loss in Game 6 against the Los Angeles Clippers and need to make changes. They led by 25 points but the Clippers dominated the second half. Utah lost by a score of 131-119. The Jazz started off the series up 2-0 and lost four straight, including the final two that the Clippers played without star Kawhi Leonard.