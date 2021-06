SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re tracking a small Low Pressure in the upper atmosphere over Florida this week. The good news is our rain chances increase dramatically. Since we’re more than 5″ below average rainfall for the year, that is good news. The bad news, the rain will still be hit-and-miss scattered showers, so everyone doesn’t get rain all at the same time. Hopefully, the rain will give us all some moisture by the end of the week.