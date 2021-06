Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope has had a wild reveal cycle, to say the least. After being heavily speculated on for months, then accidentally leaked by Nintendo themselves mere hours before being officially revealed at the Ubisoft Forward E3 showcase, it’s a surprise that the trailer for the game didn’t appear in some shaky-cam Twitter leak at some point. Thankfully, the Rabbid is out of the washer on this one, and we can finally start getting excited for more content from one of the most unlikely crossovers in Nintendo history!