Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during his nation’s opening match versus Finland at Euro 2020 last Saturday in Copenhagen.In the 43rd minute, the Inter Milan midfielder stumbled and collapsed to the floor as Thomas Delaney aimed a throw in towards Eriksen. The 29-year-old needed CPR after captain Simon Kjaer had heroically cleared his airways ahead of the medical team’s rapid arrival on the scene.The medical team used a defibrillator to resuscitate Eriksen on the pitch, and he was conscious as he was carried off on a stretcher and transported from Parken Stadium - where fans were...