Perhaps most “islanders” and visitors noticed the outstanding display of the white flowering Japanese Rose – better known as the multiflora rose. Back in the 1940s and the early 50s this was touted and advertised as a “living hedge,” recommended by the United States Conservation Service for hedge-row planting, where it not only affords an excellent medium for holding soil in place, but also is a perfect barrier and source of food for wild life. A large number of folks on the island must have been intrigued by the proponents of this plant since it has obviously spread throughout.