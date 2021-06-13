Auschwitz exhibit at Union Station opens on Monday

A new exhibit that explores the Holocaust will open Monday at Union Station.

"Auschwitz: Not Long Ago. Not Far Away" will feature more than 700 objects and 400 photographs from more than 20 museums and institutions.

Nearly 77,000 tickets have been sold from 47 states. June is sold out.

Installing the exhibit took a lot of planning and manpower.

"The artifacts arrived here about five weeks ago, and the poles had to come and unpack those and then put them in our gallery," Jerry Baber, Union Station chief operating officer, said. "But then they had to sit and acclimate to temperature and humidity. So at that time, they went back the installers came in, you know, people here from Spain that are doing really the installation and they've been here for four weeks, overseeing the application, the graphics and setting up the cases and the video screens. Then the last week the poles came back to actually set all the artifacts, so you know once we have the cases here, they'll be setting each one of these independently."

Organizers recommend anyone 12 and older to attend. The exhibit will be in Kansas City through January.

Tickets can be found on the Union Station Website.

41 Action News spoke with a few survivors that live in KC metro area who said they want people to see what they experienced.

"It's important for people to know what happened and it shouldn't happen again," Elizabeth Nussbaum, an Auschwitz survivor, said. "But, if people are not educated, they don't know what went on and you can't put everything here. It's impossible. Impossible. What we went through, what we've seen. You can't do that."

Judy Jacobs, a Bergen-Belsen survivor, said much the same.

"I think people need to know the depths to which humans can sink, so that they can understand that and hopefully avert that in the future," Jacobs said.