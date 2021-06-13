Wallace H. Winters
Wallace H. Winters passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021, in Walla Walla. He was born in Lynn, Alabama on May 28, 1932, to Ernest and Ada (Long) Winters. There will be a Memorial service on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 11:00 am at the Church of Christ, 1556 Hobson St, Walla Walla. A private interment was held at Mountain View Cemetery. Friends and family may read the full obituary, share memories, and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.www.union-bulletin.com