Milwaukee, WI

Police: 4 Milwaukee shootings in less than 2 hours

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating four shootings that happened in a matter of two hours Sunday morning, June 13. The first shooting happened around 12:35 a.m. near 24th and Mitchell on Milwaukee's south side. The victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

