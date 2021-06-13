UpAheadDesign // Wikimedia Commons

Parishes with the most college graduates in Louisiana

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of parishes with the most college graduates in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Parishes are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

#30. Pointe Coupee Parish

#29. Webster Parish

#28. Terrebonne Parish

#27. St. John the Baptist Parish

#26. St. James Parish

#25. St. Helena Parish

#24. Jefferson Davis Parish

#23. Lafourche Parish

#22. Union Parish

#21. Vernon Parish

#20. Beauregard Parish

#19. Natchitoches Parish

#18. Plaquemines Parish

#17. Livingston Parish

#16. Tangipahoa Parish

#15. Rapides Parish

#14. West Baton Rouge Parish

#13. Calcasieu Parish

#12. Caddo Parish

#11. Ouachita Parish

#10. West Feliciana Parish

#9. Bossier Parish

#8. St. Charles Parish

#7. Ascension Parish

#6. Jefferson Parish

#5. Lafayette Parish

#4. St. Tammany Parish

#3. East Baton Rouge Parish

#2. Lincoln Parish

#1. Orleans Parish

- 14.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 20.1% ($31,030 median earnings)- High school graduate: 39.3% ($29,817)- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.6% ($34,411)- Bachelor's degree: 11.5% ($55,938)- Graduate or professional degree: 3.4% ($49,338)- 15.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 16.1% ($19,250 median earnings)- High school graduate: 42% ($18,906)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.5% ($25,619)- Bachelor's degree: 10.8% ($28,904)- Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($48,158)- 15.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 21% ($30,762 median earnings)- High school graduate: 38.9% ($32,060)- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.4% ($35,204)- Bachelor's degree: 11% ($48,025)- Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($59,525)- 15.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.9% ($29,167 median earnings)- High school graduate: 38.8% ($30,516)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.3% ($42,876)- Bachelor's degree: 11% ($50,578)- Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($51,670)- 16.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 14.6% ($16,366 median earnings)- High school graduate: 41.1% ($30,276)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.9% ($41,944)- Bachelor's degree: 11.7% ($51,569)- Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($53,586)- 16.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 22.4%- High school graduate: 38.5% ($30,028)- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.4% ($42,759)- Bachelor's degree: 10% ($43,143)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.7% ($67,500)- 16.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 18.7% ($20,617 median earnings)- High school graduate: 40.4% ($34,028)- Some college or Associate's degree: 24% ($31,499)- Bachelor's degree: 10.8% ($44,809)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($50,102)- 16.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 21.8% ($26,240 median earnings)- High school graduate: 40.5% ($37,952)- Some college or Associate's degree: 20.8% ($39,899)- Bachelor's degree: 11.6% ($50,662)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($62,216)- 17.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 14.3% ($21,176 median earnings)- High school graduate: 44.8% ($31,458)- Some college or Associate's degree: 23.6% ($33,686)- Bachelor's degree: 12.9% ($43,477)- Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($56,696)- 17.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.2% ($23,661 median earnings)- High school graduate: 40.2% ($34,239)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29% ($35,546)- Bachelor's degree: 12.6% ($47,514)- Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($64,951)- 17.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 14.7% ($25,288 median earnings)- High school graduate: 38.1% ($31,889)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.4% ($39,187)- Bachelor's degree: 12% ($44,089)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($58,729)- 19% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.6% ($19,444 median earnings)- High school graduate: 35.1% ($24,001)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.3% ($26,306)- Bachelor's degree: 11.4% ($42,500)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.7% ($56,130)- 19.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 16.3% ($23,926 median earnings)- High school graduate: 35.5% ($36,952)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.2% ($37,022)- Bachelor's degree: 13.8% ($53,284)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($65,313)- 19.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 14.8% ($22,497 median earnings)- High school graduate: 38.1% ($38,822)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.4% ($48,150)- Bachelor's degree: 14.2% ($53,568)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($55,998)- 20% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 16.3% ($20,254 median earnings)- High school graduate: 37.2% ($30,268)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.5% ($34,724)- Bachelor's degree: 13.9% ($52,234)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($50,914)- 20.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 14.5% ($19,923 median earnings)- High school graduate: 36.7% ($27,770)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.9% ($31,873)- Bachelor's degree: 13% ($51,167)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($63,947)- 22% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12.9% ($25,987 median earnings)- High school graduate: 37.2% ($39,244)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28% ($36,786)- Bachelor's degree: 14.9% ($54,824)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($52,341)- 22.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.2% ($23,609 median earnings)- High school graduate: 34.1% ($31,033)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.5% ($37,378)- Bachelor's degree: 14.8% ($47,906)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($61,682)- 23.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12.9% ($19,051 median earnings)- High school graduate: 33.7% ($25,386)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.8% ($30,753)- Bachelor's degree: 14.6% ($45,236)- Graduate or professional degree: 9% ($56,917)- 24.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.4% ($17,485 median earnings)- High school graduate: 34.1% ($26,182)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.2% ($32,106)- Bachelor's degree: 16.2% ($50,683)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($51,943)- 24.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 17.9% ($18,414 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.8% ($32,107)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.1% ($34,905)- Bachelor's degree: 17.7% ($50,708)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($62,000)- 25.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.3% ($21,619 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.7% ($28,922)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.8% ($37,858)- Bachelor's degree: 16.6% ($52,602)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($63,695)- 25.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10% ($23,250 median earnings)- High school graduate: 34.5% ($39,564)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.3% ($47,961)- Bachelor's degree: 19% ($62,014)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($54,375)- 26.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($26,716 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.3% ($42,847)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.9% ($47,532)- Bachelor's degree: 18.2% ($63,270)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($62,667)- 26.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 14.3% ($22,526 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.8% ($31,003)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.1% ($35,802)- Bachelor's degree: 17.8% ($50,529)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.1% ($61,182)- 33% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.4% ($18,075 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.4% ($28,755)- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.2% ($36,679)- Bachelor's degree: 22.8% ($50,764)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.2% ($62,966)- 33.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($24,576 median earnings)- High school graduate: 26.6% ($31,527)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30% ($39,289)- Bachelor's degree: 21.9% ($53,772)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.9% ($77,211)- 34.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.5% ($21,924 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.3% ($28,365)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.3% ($33,332)- Bachelor's degree: 21.7% ($53,201)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.2% ($64,068)- 35.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($18,085 median earnings)- High school graduate: 26.8% ($31,383)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26% ($26,169)- Bachelor's degree: 21.2% ($39,442)- Graduate or professional degree: 14.4% ($56,133)- 37.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.4% ($18,878 median earnings)- High school graduate: 22.8% ($24,022)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.2% ($29,389)- Bachelor's degree: 21.2% ($44,910)- Graduate or professional degree: 16.3% ($62,079)