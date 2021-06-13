Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Parishes with the most college graduates in Louisiana

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VK8U6_0aSuUKQn00
UpAheadDesign // Wikimedia Commons

Parishes with the most college graduates in Louisiana

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of parishes with the most college graduates in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Parishes are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which parishes in your state have the most college graduates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jSr1H_0aSuUKQn00
Tjean314 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Pointe Coupee Parish

- 14.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 20.1% ($31,030 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 39.3% ($29,817)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.6% ($34,411)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.5% ($55,938)
- Graduate or professional degree: 3.4% ($49,338) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32OmEg_0aSuUKQn00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Webster Parish

- 15.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 16.1% ($19,250 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 42% ($18,906)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.5% ($25,619)
- Bachelor's degree: 10.8% ($28,904)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($48,158) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1POa38_0aSuUKQn00
Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Terrebonne Parish

- 15.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 21% ($30,762 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.9% ($32,060)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.4% ($35,204)
- Bachelor's degree: 11% ($48,025)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($59,525) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0518yh_0aSuUKQn00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#27. St. John the Baptist Parish

- 15.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.9% ($29,167 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.8% ($30,516)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.3% ($42,876)
- Bachelor's degree: 11% ($50,578)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($51,670) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JUJzX_0aSuUKQn00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#26. St. James Parish

- 16.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 14.6% ($16,366 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 41.1% ($30,276)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.9% ($41,944)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.7% ($51,569)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($53,586) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=418jIV_0aSuUKQn00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#25. St. Helena Parish

- 16.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 22.4%
- High school graduate: 38.5% ($30,028)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.4% ($42,759)
- Bachelor's degree: 10% ($43,143)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.7% ($67,500) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0El0HR_0aSuUKQn00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Jefferson Davis Parish

- 16.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 18.7% ($20,617 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 40.4% ($34,028)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24% ($31,499)
- Bachelor's degree: 10.8% ($44,809)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($50,102) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QHcEu_0aSuUKQn00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Lafourche Parish

- 16.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 21.8% ($26,240 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 40.5% ($37,952)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 20.8% ($39,899)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.6% ($50,662)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($62,216) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W42fA_0aSuUKQn00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Union Parish

- 17.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 14.3% ($21,176 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 44.8% ($31,458)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 23.6% ($33,686)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.9% ($43,477)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($56,696) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pZFyV_0aSuUKQn00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Vernon Parish

- 17.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.2% ($23,661 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 40.2% ($34,239)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29% ($35,546)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.6% ($47,514)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($64,951) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1My15B_0aSuUKQn00
DanielCD // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Beauregard Parish

- 17.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 14.7% ($25,288 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.1% ($31,889)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.4% ($39,187)
- Bachelor's degree: 12% ($44,089)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($58,729) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PX71c_0aSuUKQn00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Natchitoches Parish

- 19% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.6% ($19,444 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.1% ($24,001)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.3% ($26,306)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.4% ($42,500)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.7% ($56,130) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bNFDG_0aSuUKQn00
Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Plaquemines Parish

- 19.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 16.3% ($23,926 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.5% ($36,952)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.2% ($37,022)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.8% ($53,284)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($65,313) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tKNt9_0aSuUKQn00
Benjamin Eunice // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Livingston Parish

- 19.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 14.8% ($22,497 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.1% ($38,822)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.4% ($48,150)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.2% ($53,568)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($55,998) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sWRjI_0aSuUKQn00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Tangipahoa Parish

- 20% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 16.3% ($20,254 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 37.2% ($30,268)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.5% ($34,724)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.9% ($52,234)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($50,914) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LUWrx_0aSuUKQn00
Robinaire // Wikimedia

#15. Rapides Parish

- 20.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 14.5% ($19,923 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.7% ($27,770)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.9% ($31,873)
- Bachelor's degree: 13% ($51,167)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($63,947) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NMbWc_0aSuUKQn00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#14. West Baton Rouge Parish

- 22% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.9% ($25,987 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 37.2% ($39,244)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28% ($36,786)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.9% ($54,824)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($52,341) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kb6F3_0aSuUKQn00
Patrick Feller//Flickr

#13. Calcasieu Parish

- 22.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.2% ($23,609 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.1% ($31,033)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.5% ($37,378)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.8% ($47,906)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($61,682) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04fwK7_0aSuUKQn00
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Caddo Parish

- 23.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.9% ($19,051 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.7% ($25,386)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.8% ($30,753)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.6% ($45,236)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9% ($56,917) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343EEv_0aSuUKQn00
Canva

#11. Ouachita Parish

- 24.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.4% ($17,485 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.1% ($26,182)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.2% ($32,106)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.2% ($50,683)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($51,943) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09AVY1_0aSuUKQn00
U.S. Department of Agriculture // Wikimedia Commons

#10. West Feliciana Parish

- 24.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 17.9% ($18,414 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.8% ($32,107)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.1% ($34,905)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.7% ($50,708)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($62,000) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nTZBg_0aSuUKQn00
Gwmackey // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Bossier Parish

- 25.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.3% ($21,619 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.7% ($28,922)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.8% ($37,858)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.6% ($52,602)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($63,695) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OrdPf_0aSuUKQn00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#8. St. Charles Parish

- 25.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10% ($23,250 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.5% ($39,564)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.3% ($47,961)
- Bachelor's degree: 19% ($62,014)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($54,375) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3COrEM_0aSuUKQn00
Mtortorich // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Ascension Parish

- 26.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($26,716 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.3% ($42,847)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.9% ($47,532)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.2% ($63,270)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($62,667) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jbIRa_0aSuUKQn00
Infrogmation // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Jefferson Parish

- 26.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 14.3% ($22,526 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.8% ($31,003)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.1% ($35,802)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.8% ($50,529)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.1% ($61,182) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15CC5Q_0aSuUKQn00
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#5. Lafayette Parish

- 33% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.4% ($18,075 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.4% ($28,755)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.2% ($36,679)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.8% ($50,764)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.2% ($62,966) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nxvhw_0aSuUKQn00
Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#4. St. Tammany Parish

- 33.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($24,576 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26.6% ($31,527)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30% ($39,289)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.9% ($53,772)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.9% ($77,211) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44l6yX_0aSuUKQn00
Dominic Miserendino // Wikimedia Commons

#3. East Baton Rouge Parish

- 34.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.5% ($21,924 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.3% ($28,365)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.3% ($33,332)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.7% ($53,201)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.2% ($64,068)
UpAheadDesign // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Lincoln Parish

- 35.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($18,085 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26.8% ($31,383)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26% ($26,169)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.2% ($39,442)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14.4% ($56,133) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4InPWn_0aSuUKQn00
Canva

#1. Orleans Parish

- 37.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.4% ($18,878 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22.8% ($24,022)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.2% ($29,389)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.2% ($44,910)
- Graduate or professional degree: 16.3% ($62,079)
Stacker

Stacker

872
Followers
1K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Tangipahoa, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Graduates#College Degree#Associate Degree#American#The U S Census Bureau#Wikimedia Commons#Terrebonne Parish#Lafourche Parish 16 9#Union Parish 17 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related