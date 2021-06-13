Cancel
Alaska State

Boroughs with the most college graduates in Alaska

Bernard Spragg. NZ // Flickr

Boroughs with the most college graduates in Alaska

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of boroughs with the most college graduates in Alaska using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Borough are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which boroughs in your state have the most college graduates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRVgz_0aSuUIfL00
Joseph // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Kusilvak Census Area

- 3.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 21.2% ($8,182 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 56% ($21,074)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 18.9% ($22,375)
- Bachelor's degree: 2.8% ($53,409)
- Graduate or professional degree: 1.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VE1Bd_0aSuUIfL00
Shishaldin // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Aleutians East Borough

- 11.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 14.6% ($17,196 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 43.5% ($30,737)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.5% ($36,935)
- Bachelor's degree: 8% ($50,000)
- Graduate or professional degree: 3.6% ($36,450) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3woHTc_0aSuUIfL00
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#27. Bethel Census Area

- 11.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 19.1% ($8,291 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 46.4% ($19,743)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.6% ($31,893)
- Bachelor's degree: 7.5% ($70,625)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($88,854) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VDko2_0aSuUIfL00
Canva

#26. Northwest Arctic Borough

- 13.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 17.5% ($14,261 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 46.7% ($26,652)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.7% ($51,739)
- Bachelor's degree: 7.9% ($85,058)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($79,896) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xj6g4_0aSuUIfL00
Hjames2 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area

- 13.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 14.1% ($9,688 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 40.2% ($17,656)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.2% ($31,000)
- Bachelor's degree: 8.2% ($37,917)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($61,250) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S3qMR_0aSuUIfL00
Paxson Woelber // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Lake and Peninsula Borough

- 16.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12% ($13,125 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 44.2% ($15,352)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.7% ($36,339)
- Bachelor's degree: 8.2% ($53,750)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($42,257) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gmsSt_0aSuUIfL00
Canva

#23. Nome Census Area

- 16.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 15.4% ($16,852 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 41.1% ($22,398)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.3% ($42,361)
- Bachelor's degree: 7.9% ($63,750)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($90,168) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQXPR_0aSuUIfL00
Bob Johnston // Wikimedia Commons

#22. North Slope Borough

- 16.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.3% ($26,833 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 43% ($61,667)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.2% ($69,444)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.3% ($71,509)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($89,167) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TNROu_0aSuUIfL00
Piergiuliano Chesi // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Aleutians West Census Area

- 17% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.6% ($25,625 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 39% ($43,527)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.4% ($46,667)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.9% ($50,250)
- Graduate or professional degree: 3.1% ($96,250) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1smD2b_0aSuUIfL00
Canva

#20. Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area

- 18.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.2% ($20,208 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 37.9% ($26,523)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.6% ($34,323)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.6% ($50,455)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($62,750) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SYhct_0aSuUIfL00
ClickClick5 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Wrangell City and Borough

- 19.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.4%
- High school graduate: 35.3% ($34,926)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.8% ($38,487)
- Bachelor's degree: 13% ($53,000)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($64,688) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L0WCO_0aSuUIfL00
Mark Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Southeast Fairbanks Census Area

- 19.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($36,538 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.2% ($50,641)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.9% ($40,000)
- Bachelor's degree: 9.5% ($70,694)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.2% ($62,533) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Akdla_0aSuUIfL00
NOAA Photo Library // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Hoonah-Angoon Census Area

- 21.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.2% ($15,625 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.5% ($27,981)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.9% ($43,406)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.5% ($40,994)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($48,125) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Co0IB_0aSuUIfL00
Ross Fowler // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Matanuska-Susitna Borough

- 21.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7% ($27,027 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.1% ($39,081)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.2% ($44,145)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.2% ($60,352)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($71,126) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YngGn_0aSuUIfL00
Canva

#15. Dillingham Census Area

- 22.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.7% ($18,611 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 37.2% ($25,114)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27% ($36,979)
- Bachelor's degree: 9% ($53,000)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.1% ($62,583) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3muQAZ_0aSuUIfL00
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#14. Bristol Bay Borough

- 22.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6%
- High school graduate: 37% ($42,250)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.5% ($51,875)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.9% ($58,750)
- Graduate or professional degree: 3.6% ($94,375) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J6lOY_0aSuUIfL00
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#13. Yakutat City and Borough

- 22.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($21,875 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.5% ($28,750)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.1% ($44,167)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.5% ($52,700)
- Graduate or professional degree: 3.2% ($91,250) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I0Ifz_0aSuUIfL00
Scott McMurren // Wikicommons

#12. Kenai Peninsula Borough

- 24.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.3% ($25,745 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.2% ($37,636)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.9% ($40,436)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.1% ($48,200)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.5% ($67,314) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MWtHO_0aSuUIfL00
Canva

#11. Ketchikan Gateway Borough

- 25.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($35,658 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.7% ($34,112)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.8% ($44,542)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.3% ($51,293)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($72,404) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01mHzr_0aSuUIfL00
Canva

#10. Kodiak Island Borough

- 28% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.2% ($21,522 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.7% ($25,457)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.1% ($45,030)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($43,022)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($66,895) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c8hbu_0aSuUIfL00
Gillfoto from Juneau, Alaska, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Petersburg Borough

- 28.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.3% ($18,594 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.7% ($29,904)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.5% ($57,917)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.7% ($51,278)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($78,125) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33wWew_0aSuUIfL00
Christopher Michel // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Skagway Municipality

- 29.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.3%
- High school graduate: 29.2% ($29,038)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.9% ($33,782)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.8% ($59,583)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($53,750) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=068idb_0aSuUIfL00
Henry // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Valdez-Cordova Census Area

- 30.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.6% ($23,558 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.8% ($26,250)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.7% ($53,643)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.5% ($43,958)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14.3% ($90,059) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RAtpz_0aSuUIfL00
EQRoy // Shutterstock

#6. Fairbanks North Star Borough

- 31.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.5% ($32,027 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22.6% ($40,211)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 40.5% ($48,422)
- Bachelor's degree: 19% ($50,448)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.4% ($76,689) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01X2dm_0aSuUIfL00
Pixabay

#5. Sitka City and Borough

- 33.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.3% ($39,500 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.4% ($37,661)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.9% ($40,401)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.2% ($58,906)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.2% ($55,644) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KRYcj_0aSuUIfL00
Canva

#4. Haines Borough

- 33.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 2.5%
- High school graduate: 30.2% ($36,207)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.6% ($26,149)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.4% ($63,000)
- Graduate or professional degree: 17.4% ($58,977) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1lwy_0aSuUIfL00
Paxson Woelber // Flickr

#3. Anchorage Municipality

- 36.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.1% ($26,640 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 23.4% ($38,511)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.4% ($44,879)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.2% ($62,225)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.9% ($81,279)
Bernard Spragg. NZ // Flickr

#2. Juneau City and Borough

- 38.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 3.7% ($28,472 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 21.6% ($34,778)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.4% ($46,724)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.6% ($58,551)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.9% ($78,129) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01SO6H_0aSuUIfL00
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#1. Denali Borough

- 41.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 1.5% ($53,125 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26% ($30,818)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.4% ($30,833)
- Bachelor's degree: 26.2% ($38,594)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14.8%
