Boroughs with the most college graduates in Alaska
The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.
Stacker compiled a list of boroughs with the most college graduates in Alaska using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Borough are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.
#29. Kusilvak Census Area- 3.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 21.2% ($8,182 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 56% ($21,074)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 18.9% ($22,375)
- Bachelor's degree: 2.8% ($53,409)
- Graduate or professional degree: 1.1%
#28. Aleutians East Borough- 11.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 14.6% ($17,196 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 43.5% ($30,737)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.5% ($36,935)
- Bachelor's degree: 8% ($50,000)
- Graduate or professional degree: 3.6% ($36,450)
#27. Bethel Census Area- 11.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 19.1% ($8,291 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 46.4% ($19,743)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.6% ($31,893)
- Bachelor's degree: 7.5% ($70,625)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($88,854)
#26. Northwest Arctic Borough- 13.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 17.5% ($14,261 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 46.7% ($26,652)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.7% ($51,739)
- Bachelor's degree: 7.9% ($85,058)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($79,896)
#25. Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area- 13.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 14.1% ($9,688 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 40.2% ($17,656)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.2% ($31,000)
- Bachelor's degree: 8.2% ($37,917)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($61,250)
#24. Lake and Peninsula Borough- 16.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 12% ($13,125 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 44.2% ($15,352)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.7% ($36,339)
- Bachelor's degree: 8.2% ($53,750)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($42,257)
#23. Nome Census Area- 16.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 15.4% ($16,852 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 41.1% ($22,398)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.3% ($42,361)
- Bachelor's degree: 7.9% ($63,750)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($90,168)
#22. North Slope Borough- 16.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10.3% ($26,833 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 43% ($61,667)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.2% ($69,444)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.3% ($71,509)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($89,167)
#21. Aleutians West Census Area- 17% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10.6% ($25,625 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 39% ($43,527)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.4% ($46,667)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.9% ($50,250)
- Graduate or professional degree: 3.1% ($96,250)
#20. Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area- 18.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 9.2% ($20,208 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 37.9% ($26,523)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.6% ($34,323)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.6% ($50,455)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($62,750)
#19. Wrangell City and Borough- 19.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 13.4%
- High school graduate: 35.3% ($34,926)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.8% ($38,487)
- Bachelor's degree: 13% ($53,000)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($64,688)
#18. Southeast Fairbanks Census Area- 19.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($36,538 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.2% ($50,641)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.9% ($40,000)
- Bachelor's degree: 9.5% ($70,694)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.2% ($62,533)
#17. Hoonah-Angoon Census Area- 21.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.2% ($15,625 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.5% ($27,981)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.9% ($43,406)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.5% ($40,994)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($48,125)
#16. Matanuska-Susitna Borough- 21.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7% ($27,027 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.1% ($39,081)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.2% ($44,145)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.2% ($60,352)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($71,126)
#15. Dillingham Census Area- 22.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 13.7% ($18,611 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 37.2% ($25,114)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27% ($36,979)
- Bachelor's degree: 9% ($53,000)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.1% ($62,583)
#14. Bristol Bay Borough- 22.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6%
- High school graduate: 37% ($42,250)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.5% ($51,875)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.9% ($58,750)
- Graduate or professional degree: 3.6% ($94,375)
#13. Yakutat City and Borough- 22.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($21,875 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.5% ($28,750)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.1% ($44,167)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.5% ($52,700)
- Graduate or professional degree: 3.2% ($91,250)
#12. Kenai Peninsula Borough- 24.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.3% ($25,745 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.2% ($37,636)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.9% ($40,436)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.1% ($48,200)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.5% ($67,314)
#11. Ketchikan Gateway Borough- 25.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($35,658 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.7% ($34,112)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.8% ($44,542)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.3% ($51,293)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($72,404)
#10. Kodiak Island Borough- 28% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10.2% ($21,522 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.7% ($25,457)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.1% ($45,030)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($43,022)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($66,895)
#9. Petersburg Borough- 28.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10.3% ($18,594 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.7% ($29,904)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.5% ($57,917)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.7% ($51,278)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($78,125)
#8. Skagway Municipality- 29.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.3%
- High school graduate: 29.2% ($29,038)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.9% ($33,782)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.8% ($59,583)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($53,750)
#7. Valdez-Cordova Census Area- 30.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4.6% ($23,558 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.8% ($26,250)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.7% ($53,643)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.5% ($43,958)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14.3% ($90,059)
#6. Fairbanks North Star Borough- 31.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.5% ($32,027 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22.6% ($40,211)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 40.5% ($48,422)
- Bachelor's degree: 19% ($50,448)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.4% ($76,689)
#5. Sitka City and Borough- 33.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.3% ($39,500 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.4% ($37,661)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.9% ($40,401)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.2% ($58,906)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.2% ($55,644)
#4. Haines Borough- 33.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 2.5%
- High school graduate: 30.2% ($36,207)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.6% ($26,149)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.4% ($63,000)
- Graduate or professional degree: 17.4% ($58,977)
#3. Anchorage Municipality- 36.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.1% ($26,640 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 23.4% ($38,511)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.4% ($44,879)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.2% ($62,225)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.9% ($81,279)
#2. Juneau City and Borough- 38.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 3.7% ($28,472 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 21.6% ($34,778)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.4% ($46,724)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.6% ($58,551)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.9% ($78,129)
#1. Denali Borough- 41.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 1.5% ($53,125 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26% ($30,818)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.4% ($30,833)
- Bachelor's degree: 26.2% ($38,594)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14.8%