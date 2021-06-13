Cancel
California State

Counties with the most college graduates in California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JzJhA_0aSuUHmc00
Canva

Counties with the most college graduates in California

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cm4xq_0aSuUHmc00
Kenneth Green // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Plumas County

- 23.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.9% ($17,639 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26.1% ($31,694)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 45.4% ($40,082)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.8% ($45,795)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($58,594) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UBC3I_0aSuUHmc00
Binksternet // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Mendocino County

- 24.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.5% ($22,044 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25% ($30,638)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37% ($30,906)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.6% ($35,429)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.8% ($50,820) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M0uCA_0aSuUHmc00
EPoelzl // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Mariposa County

- 24.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($26,842 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.4% ($28,152)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 41.6% ($28,787)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.9% ($43,750)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($47,791) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x0LN8_0aSuUHmc00
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#27. Monterey County

- 24.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 28.5% ($22,311 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 20.3% ($31,107)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.5% ($37,640)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.8% ($57,550)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.9% ($81,640) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LBKvz_0aSuUHmc00
Canva

#26. Solano County

- 26.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.6% ($27,130 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 23.8% ($38,251)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.7% ($45,586)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.6% ($62,573)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($80,063) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a9a0A_0aSuUHmc00
Canva

#25. Butte County

- 27.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($25,128 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22.5% ($29,274)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.6% ($31,245)
- Bachelor's degree: 18% ($52,405)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.2% ($68,784) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SWEp7_0aSuUHmc00
Chuck Abbe // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Inyo County

- 27.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($26,563 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.6% ($31,589)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.8% ($34,743)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($52,803)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.5% ($71,682) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bvsap_0aSuUHmc00
clr_flickr from Rocklin, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Mono County

- 28.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($21,236 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.2% ($31,400)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.5% ($36,907)
- Bachelor's degree: 21% ($44,546)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($50,714) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M4IJ0_0aSuUHmc00
Cory Maylett // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Humboldt County

- 30.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($24,053 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22.2% ($27,711)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.9% ($30,551)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.3% ($37,894)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.1% ($57,386) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SI8Fa_0aSuUHmc00
Canva

#21. Sacramento County

- 30.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.3% ($24,334 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22.4% ($31,634)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.5% ($39,206)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.4% ($59,404)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.4% ($80,370) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0aSuUHmc00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#20. Los Angeles County

- 32.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 20.9% ($22,765 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 20.6% ($30,414)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26% ($37,642)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.2% ($57,016)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($81,014) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k29wD_0aSuUHmc00
Canva

#19. Ventura County

- 33.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 15% ($23,475 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 19.2% ($32,179)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.1% ($42,848)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.3% ($63,967)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.5% ($87,565) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WfSzq_0aSuUHmc00
Pixabay

#18. Santa Barbara County

- 34.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 19.1% ($23,766 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 17.8% ($31,386)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29% ($39,455)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.2% ($59,895)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14% ($79,017) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lk4zB_0aSuUHmc00
DimiTalen // Wikimedia Commons

#17. El Dorado County

- 34.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.6% ($26,359 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 21.3% ($35,614)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.9% ($43,874)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.6% ($67,004)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.7% ($86,003) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cPFQD_0aSuUHmc00
Susan Popielaski // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Alpine County

- 34.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.8%
- High school graduate: 28.1% ($36,250)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.6% ($24,091)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.2% ($26,500)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.4% ($41,607) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cx8nA_0aSuUHmc00
Basar // Wikicommons

#15. San Luis Obispo County

- 35.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($26,267 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 19.9% ($32,376)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36% ($40,697)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.9% ($55,690)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.4% ($72,271) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GCbsA_0aSuUHmc00
Matt314 // Wikicommons

#14. Sonoma County

- 35.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.2% ($27,020 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 18.7% ($34,010)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.6% ($42,390)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.2% ($57,266)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.3% ($71,176) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g8yS8_0aSuUHmc00
Stan Shebs // Wikicommons

#13. Napa County

- 35.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 14.5% ($26,691 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 17.8% ($34,418)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32% ($44,616)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.2% ($64,997)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.5% ($83,228) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y1Ddr_0aSuUHmc00
Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Nevada County

- 37.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.7% ($25,436 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 18.4% ($33,148)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.8% ($34,876)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.2% ($47,185)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13% ($70,566) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0aSuUHmc00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#11. San Diego County

- 38.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.6% ($23,608 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 18.2% ($31,615)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.4% ($38,816)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.8% ($61,990)
- Graduate or professional degree: 15% ($85,114) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kz5Ut_0aSuUHmc00
Doug Olson // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Placer County

- 39.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.5% ($27,107 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 18% ($38,016)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.8% ($46,217)
- Bachelor's degree: 26.4% ($74,676)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.3% ($91,924) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MXvA4_0aSuUHmc00
Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Orange County

- 40.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 14.5% ($24,638 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 17.2% ($31,824)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.6% ($42,420)
- Bachelor's degree: 26% ($64,948)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14.5% ($91,962) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LBEBT_0aSuUHmc00
Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#8. Santa Cruz County

- 40.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.7% ($23,097 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 15.5% ($30,944)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30% ($41,044)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.8% ($61,665)
- Graduate or professional degree: 17.1% ($78,491) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Pk5j_0aSuUHmc00
Epolk // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Yolo County

- 41.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.5% ($23,612 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 18.1% ($35,172)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27% ($42,753)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.6% ($52,737)
- Graduate or professional degree: 19.8% ($82,258) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f0keH_0aSuUHmc00
MARELBU // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Contra Costa County

- 42.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.5% ($26,866 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 17.3% ($37,701)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.8% ($47,298)
- Bachelor's degree: 26.2% ($76,048)
- Graduate or professional degree: 16.1% ($100,426) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t1N54_0aSuUHmc00
Jennifer Williams // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Alameda County

- 47.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($26,900 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 17.6% ($39,659)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 23.5% ($47,257)
- Bachelor's degree: 27.3% ($74,387)
- Graduate or professional degree: 20.1% ($101,061) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OmpdS_0aSuUHmc00
Craig Howell // Wikimedia Commons

#4. San Mateo County

- 51% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($27,674 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 14.9% ($36,747)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 23.7% ($47,888)
- Bachelor's degree: 29% ($79,080)
- Graduate or professional degree: 22% ($120,894) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kKWMe_0aSuUHmc00
Uladzik Kryhin // Shutterstock

#3. Santa Clara County

- 52.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.6% ($27,727 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 14.1% ($35,850)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 21.8% ($47,300)
- Bachelor's degree: 27.7% ($86,004)
- Graduate or professional degree: 24.7% ($124,577)
Canva

#2. San Francisco County

- 58.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($23,781 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 12.1% ($31,701)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 18.3% ($44,710)
- Bachelor's degree: 34.8% ($84,318)
- Graduate or professional degree: 23.3% ($107,963) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U4X0Z_0aSuUHmc00
Kglavin // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Marin County

- 59.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($24,952 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 10.5% ($35,460)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 23.3% ($46,816)
- Bachelor's degree: 34.3% ($80,372)
- Graduate or professional degree: 25.2% ($103,667)
