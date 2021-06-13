Canva

Counties with the most college graduates in California

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

#30. Plumas County

#29. Mendocino County

#28. Mariposa County

#27. Monterey County

#26. Solano County

#25. Butte County

#24. Inyo County

#23. Mono County

#22. Humboldt County

#21. Sacramento County

#20. Los Angeles County

#19. Ventura County

#18. Santa Barbara County

#17. El Dorado County

#16. Alpine County

#15. San Luis Obispo County

#14. Sonoma County

#13. Napa County

#12. Nevada County

#11. San Diego County

#10. Placer County

#9. Orange County

#8. Santa Cruz County

#7. Yolo County

#6. Contra Costa County

#5. Alameda County

#4. San Mateo County

#3. Santa Clara County

#2. San Francisco County

#1. Marin County

- 23.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.9% ($17,639 median earnings)- High school graduate: 26.1% ($31,694)- Some college or Associate's degree: 45.4% ($40,082)- Bachelor's degree: 14.8% ($45,795)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($58,594)- 24.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.5% ($22,044 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25% ($30,638)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37% ($30,906)- Bachelor's degree: 15.6% ($35,429)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.8% ($50,820)- 24.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($26,842 median earnings)- High school graduate: 24.4% ($28,152)- Some college or Associate's degree: 41.6% ($28,787)- Bachelor's degree: 15.9% ($43,750)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($47,791)- 24.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 28.5% ($22,311 median earnings)- High school graduate: 20.3% ($31,107)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.5% ($37,640)- Bachelor's degree: 14.8% ($57,550)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.9% ($81,640)- 26.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.6% ($27,130 median earnings)- High school graduate: 23.8% ($38,251)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.7% ($45,586)- Bachelor's degree: 18.6% ($62,573)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($80,063)- 27.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($25,128 median earnings)- High school graduate: 22.5% ($29,274)- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.6% ($31,245)- Bachelor's degree: 18% ($52,405)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.2% ($68,784)- 27.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($26,563 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28.6% ($31,589)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.8% ($34,743)- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($52,803)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.5% ($71,682)- 28.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($21,236 median earnings)- High school graduate: 24.2% ($31,400)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.5% ($36,907)- Bachelor's degree: 21% ($44,546)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($50,714)- 30.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($24,053 median earnings)- High school graduate: 22.2% ($27,711)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.9% ($30,551)- Bachelor's degree: 20.3% ($37,894)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.1% ($57,386)- 30.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12.3% ($24,334 median earnings)- High school graduate: 22.4% ($31,634)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.5% ($39,206)- Bachelor's degree: 20.4% ($59,404)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.4% ($80,370)- 32.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 20.9% ($22,765 median earnings)- High school graduate: 20.6% ($30,414)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26% ($37,642)- Bachelor's degree: 21.2% ($57,016)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($81,014)- 33.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 15% ($23,475 median earnings)- High school graduate: 19.2% ($32,179)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.1% ($42,848)- Bachelor's degree: 21.3% ($63,967)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.5% ($87,565)- 34.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 19.1% ($23,766 median earnings)- High school graduate: 17.8% ($31,386)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29% ($39,455)- Bachelor's degree: 20.2% ($59,895)- Graduate or professional degree: 14% ($79,017)- 34.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.6% ($26,359 median earnings)- High school graduate: 21.3% ($35,614)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.9% ($43,874)- Bachelor's degree: 22.6% ($67,004)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.7% ($86,003)- 34.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.8%- High school graduate: 28.1% ($36,250)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.6% ($24,091)- Bachelor's degree: 21.2% ($26,500)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.4% ($41,607)- 35.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($26,267 median earnings)- High school graduate: 19.9% ($32,376)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36% ($40,697)- Bachelor's degree: 21.9% ($55,690)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.4% ($72,271)- 35.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.2% ($27,020 median earnings)- High school graduate: 18.7% ($34,010)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.6% ($42,390)- Bachelor's degree: 22.2% ($57,266)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.3% ($71,176)- 35.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 14.5% ($26,691 median earnings)- High school graduate: 17.8% ($34,418)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32% ($44,616)- Bachelor's degree: 23.2% ($64,997)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.5% ($83,228)- 37.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.7% ($25,436 median earnings)- High school graduate: 18.4% ($33,148)- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.8% ($34,876)- Bachelor's degree: 24.2% ($47,185)- Graduate or professional degree: 13% ($70,566)- 38.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12.6% ($23,608 median earnings)- High school graduate: 18.2% ($31,615)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.4% ($38,816)- Bachelor's degree: 23.8% ($61,990)- Graduate or professional degree: 15% ($85,114)- 39.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.5% ($27,107 median earnings)- High school graduate: 18% ($38,016)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.8% ($46,217)- Bachelor's degree: 26.4% ($74,676)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.3% ($91,924)- 40.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 14.5% ($24,638 median earnings)- High school graduate: 17.2% ($31,824)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.6% ($42,420)- Bachelor's degree: 26% ($64,948)- Graduate or professional degree: 14.5% ($91,962)- 40.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.7% ($23,097 median earnings)- High school graduate: 15.5% ($30,944)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30% ($41,044)- Bachelor's degree: 23.8% ($61,665)- Graduate or professional degree: 17.1% ($78,491)- 41.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.5% ($23,612 median earnings)- High school graduate: 18.1% ($35,172)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27% ($42,753)- Bachelor's degree: 21.6% ($52,737)- Graduate or professional degree: 19.8% ($82,258)- 42.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.5% ($26,866 median earnings)- High school graduate: 17.3% ($37,701)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.8% ($47,298)- Bachelor's degree: 26.2% ($76,048)- Graduate or professional degree: 16.1% ($100,426)- 47.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($26,900 median earnings)- High school graduate: 17.6% ($39,659)- Some college or Associate's degree: 23.5% ($47,257)- Bachelor's degree: 27.3% ($74,387)- Graduate or professional degree: 20.1% ($101,061)- 51% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($27,674 median earnings)- High school graduate: 14.9% ($36,747)- Some college or Associate's degree: 23.7% ($47,888)- Bachelor's degree: 29% ($79,080)- Graduate or professional degree: 22% ($120,894)- 52.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.6% ($27,727 median earnings)- High school graduate: 14.1% ($35,850)- Some college or Associate's degree: 21.8% ($47,300)- Bachelor's degree: 27.7% ($86,004)- Graduate or professional degree: 24.7% ($124,577)- 58.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($23,781 median earnings)- High school graduate: 12.1% ($31,701)- Some college or Associate's degree: 18.3% ($44,710)- Bachelor's degree: 34.8% ($84,318)- Graduate or professional degree: 23.3% ($107,963)- 59.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($24,952 median earnings)- High school graduate: 10.5% ($35,460)- Some college or Associate's degree: 23.3% ($46,816)- Bachelor's degree: 34.3% ($80,372)- Graduate or professional degree: 25.2% ($103,667)