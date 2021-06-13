Lowjumpingfrog // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most college graduates in Idaho

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Idaho using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

#30. Gem County

#29. Franklin County

#28. Clearwater County

#27. Lewis County

#26. Cassia County

#25. Elmore County

#24. Canyon County

#23. Bear Lake County

#22. Caribou County

#21. Boundary County

#20. Idaho County

#19. Twin Falls County

#18. Adams County

#17. Bingham County

#16. Fremont County

#15. Lemhi County

#14. Nez Perce County

#13. Bonner County

#12. Custer County

#11. Jefferson County

#10. Kootenai County

#9. Boise County

#8. Bannock County

#7. Valley County

#6. Bonneville County

#5. Blaine County

#4. Madison County

#3. Ada County

#2. Teton County

#1. Latah County

- 17.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12.2% ($27,150 median earnings)- High school graduate: 37% ($22,364)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.4% ($31,107)- Bachelor's degree: 12.5% ($37,308)- Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($57,730)- 17.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.6%- High school graduate: 37.8% ($37,009)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.8% ($36,420)- Bachelor's degree: 12.5% ($52,396)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($95,221)- 17.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($21,900 median earnings)- High school graduate: 35.5% ($24,494)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.1% ($31,548)- Bachelor's degree: 13.1% ($37,361)- Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($44,167)- 17.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.5%- High school graduate: 29.6% ($25,900)- Some college or Associate's degree: 41% ($26,285)- Bachelor's degree: 13% ($36,250)- Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($57,292)- 18.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 16.4% ($25,481 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.8% ($28,727)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.2% ($31,936)- Bachelor's degree: 13.7% ($41,525)- Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($60,000)- 18.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10% ($25,482 median earnings)- High school graduate: 26.8% ($27,320)- Some college or Associate's degree: 44.5% ($35,971)- Bachelor's degree: 13.8% ($41,758)- Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($58,125)- 18.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 14.9% ($25,118 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.1% ($30,560)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.4% ($30,689)- Bachelor's degree: 13.4% ($40,972)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($49,197)- 18.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.5% ($24,643 median earnings)- High school graduate: 38.4% ($32,070)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.3% ($32,734)- Bachelor's degree: 14.1% ($32,321)- Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($32,656)- 19% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($22,438 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.4% ($24,670)- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.8% ($35,500)- Bachelor's degree: 14.9% ($41,548)- Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($58,897)- 19.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($31,587 median earnings)- High school graduate: 42.7% ($30,984)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.3% ($30,239)- Bachelor's degree: 13.3% ($42,279)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($46,000)- 19.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.5% ($18,603 median earnings)- High school graduate: 36.1% ($20,632)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.7% ($29,167)- Bachelor's degree: 15.4% ($42,303)- Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($52,933)- 20.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12.9% ($26,173 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.2% ($31,367)- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.3% ($31,622)- Bachelor's degree: 12.9% ($41,708)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.7% ($56,513)- 21.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($27,222 median earnings)- High school graduate: 34.9% ($31,115)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.2% ($30,667)- Bachelor's degree: 12.4% ($31,976)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.8% ($29,327)- 21.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.9% ($30,292 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.3% ($27,433)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.6% ($32,602)- Bachelor's degree: 14.9% ($44,450)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($57,530)- 21.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.4% ($21,457 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.2% ($34,811)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.7% ($26,028)- Bachelor's degree: 15.8% ($42,500)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($58,750)- 22.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.9%- High school graduate: 30.3% ($23,224)- Some college or Associate's degree: 39% ($30,125)- Bachelor's degree: 15% ($30,486)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($56,058)- 22.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8% ($26,867 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.1% ($31,562)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37% ($39,635)- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($45,885)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($59,517)- 23.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.2% ($24,821 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.8% ($28,392)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.2% ($30,455)- Bachelor's degree: 15.5% ($30,442)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.4% ($43,004)- 24.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.6% ($18,676 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28.6% ($20,750)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.4% ($31,818)- Bachelor's degree: 18.8% ($33,994)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.6%- 24.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($31,488 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25.5% ($30,362)- Some college or Associate's degree: 40% ($37,679)- Bachelor's degree: 17.8% ($40,698)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($64,583)- 25.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($25,543 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.2% ($30,663)- Some college or Associate's degree: 40.8% ($30,939)- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($49,250)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.5% ($63,525)- 27.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.6% ($14,750 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.6% ($30,156)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.6% ($31,673)- Bachelor's degree: 17.2% ($48,750)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.9% ($93,542)- 27.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($23,794 median earnings)- High school graduate: 26.4% ($28,181)- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.2% ($30,968)- Bachelor's degree: 19.1% ($38,595)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.7% ($60,691)- 30.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.4% ($21,661 median earnings)- High school graduate: 26.7% ($26,377)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.5% ($28,786)- Bachelor's degree: 19.8% ($30,114)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.6% ($47,596)- 31.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8% ($26,167 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25.4% ($27,219)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.2% ($31,220)- Bachelor's degree: 21.5% ($47,120)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.8% ($83,151)- 35.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($25,569 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25.6% ($31,381)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.7% ($36,028)- Bachelor's degree: 23.6% ($50,947)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.7% ($46,910)- 36.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.1% ($21,628 median earnings)- High school graduate: 15.2% ($26,736)- Some college or Associate's degree: 44.3% ($20,780)- Bachelor's degree: 25.1% ($21,243)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($78,871)- 38.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.8% ($22,819 median earnings)- High school graduate: 22.4% ($31,783)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.2% ($36,450)- Bachelor's degree: 25.5% ($51,074)- Graduate or professional degree: 13% ($68,577)- 41% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.3% ($26,042 median earnings)- High school graduate: 16.6% ($35,132)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.2% ($32,463)- Bachelor's degree: 29.6% ($43,175)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.4% ($64,800)- 45.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.2% ($27,245 median earnings)- High school graduate: 19.7% ($31,442)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.7% ($32,758)- Bachelor's degree: 25.6% ($37,114)- Graduate or professional degree: 19.8% ($49,148)