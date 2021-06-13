Cancel
Idaho State

Counties with the most college graduates in Idaho

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GGlxJ_0aSuUGtt00
Lowjumpingfrog // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most college graduates in Idaho

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Idaho using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GvlRW_0aSuUGtt00
John D // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Gem County

- 17.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.2% ($27,150 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 37% ($22,364)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.4% ($31,107)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.5% ($37,308)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($57,730) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IrK6K_0aSuUGtt00
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Franklin County

- 17.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.6%
- High school graduate: 37.8% ($37,009)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.8% ($36,420)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.5% ($52,396)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($95,221) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O3LG1_0aSuUGtt00
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Clearwater County

- 17.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($21,900 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.5% ($24,494)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.1% ($31,548)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.1% ($37,361)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($44,167) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jK8aK_0aSuUGtt00
rustejunk // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Lewis County

- 17.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.5%
- High school graduate: 29.6% ($25,900)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 41% ($26,285)
- Bachelor's degree: 13% ($36,250)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($57,292) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WGPdI_0aSuUGtt00
wilson44691 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Cassia County

- 18.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 16.4% ($25,481 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.8% ($28,727)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.2% ($31,936)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.7% ($41,525)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($60,000) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q67jB_0aSuUGtt00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Elmore County

- 18.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10% ($25,482 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26.8% ($27,320)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 44.5% ($35,971)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.8% ($41,758)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($58,125) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RozSz_0aSuUGtt00
Tamanoeconomico // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Canyon County

- 18.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 14.9% ($25,118 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.1% ($30,560)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.4% ($30,689)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.4% ($40,972)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($49,197) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ii4c3_0aSuUGtt00
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Bear Lake County

- 18.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.5% ($24,643 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.4% ($32,070)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.3% ($32,734)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.1% ($32,321)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($32,656) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d1Bui_0aSuUGtt00
Dschwen // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Caribou County

- 19% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($22,438 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.4% ($24,670)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.8% ($35,500)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.9% ($41,548)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($58,897) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yUNb4_0aSuUGtt00
Federal Highway Administration // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Boundary County

- 19.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($31,587 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 42.7% ($30,984)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.3% ($30,239)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.3% ($42,279)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($46,000) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MmSuU_0aSuUGtt00
Forest Service Northern Region from Missoula, MT, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Idaho County

- 19.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.5% ($18,603 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.1% ($20,632)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.7% ($29,167)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.4% ($42,303)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($52,933) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GUfLj_0aSuUGtt00
Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Twin Falls County

- 20.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.9% ($26,173 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.2% ($31,367)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.3% ($31,622)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.9% ($41,708)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.7% ($56,513) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ALvz4_0aSuUGtt00
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Adams County

- 21.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($27,222 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.9% ($31,115)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.2% ($30,667)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.4% ($31,976)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.8% ($29,327) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xkHzS_0aSuUGtt00
KRRK // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Bingham County

- 21.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.9% ($30,292 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.3% ($27,433)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.6% ($32,602)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.9% ($44,450)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($57,530) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49s734_0aSuUGtt00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Fremont County

- 21.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.4% ($21,457 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.2% ($34,811)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.7% ($26,028)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.8% ($42,500)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($58,750) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kcGXo_0aSuUGtt00
John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Lemhi County

- 22.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.9%
- High school graduate: 30.3% ($23,224)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 39% ($30,125)
- Bachelor's degree: 15% ($30,486)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($56,058) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OK1nz_0aSuUGtt00
Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Nez Perce County

- 22.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8% ($26,867 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.1% ($31,562)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37% ($39,635)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($45,885)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($59,517) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vbr3t_0aSuUGtt00
L'Aquatique // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Bonner County

- 23.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.2% ($24,821 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.8% ($28,392)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.2% ($30,455)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.5% ($30,442)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.4% ($43,004) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ge9N_0aSuUGtt00
tinosa // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Custer County

- 24.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.6% ($18,676 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.6% ($20,750)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.4% ($31,818)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.8% ($33,994)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fXTRA_0aSuUGtt00
Bathlander // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Jefferson County

- 24.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($31,488 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.5% ($30,362)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 40% ($37,679)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.8% ($40,698)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($64,583) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=187j3q_0aSuUGtt00
Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Kootenai County

- 25.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($25,543 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.2% ($30,663)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 40.8% ($30,939)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($49,250)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.5% ($63,525) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Du6NJ_0aSuUGtt00
PdxCobra // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Boise County

- 27.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.6% ($14,750 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.6% ($30,156)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.6% ($31,673)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.2% ($48,750)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.9% ($93,542) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vDkqt_0aSuUGtt00
Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#8. Bannock County

- 27.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($23,794 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26.4% ($28,181)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.2% ($30,968)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.1% ($38,595)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.7% ($60,691) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09zDau_0aSuUGtt00
Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Valley County

- 30.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.4% ($21,661 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26.7% ($26,377)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.5% ($28,786)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.8% ($30,114)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.6% ($47,596) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AMJIe_0aSuUGtt00
Jcarr29 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Bonneville County

- 31.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8% ($26,167 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.4% ($27,219)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.2% ($31,220)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.5% ($47,120)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.8% ($83,151) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOZ22_0aSuUGtt00
Greg L. Wright // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Blaine County

- 35.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($25,569 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.6% ($31,381)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.7% ($36,028)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.6% ($50,947)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.7% ($46,910) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gb2GL_0aSuUGtt00
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Madison County

- 36.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.1% ($21,628 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 15.2% ($26,736)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 44.3% ($20,780)
- Bachelor's degree: 25.1% ($21,243)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($78,871) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HFIr0_0aSuUGtt00
Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

#3. Ada County

- 38.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.8% ($22,819 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22.4% ($31,783)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.2% ($36,450)
- Bachelor's degree: 25.5% ($51,074)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13% ($68,577)
Lowjumpingfrog // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Teton County

- 41% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.3% ($26,042 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 16.6% ($35,132)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.2% ($32,463)
- Bachelor's degree: 29.6% ($43,175)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.4% ($64,800) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vtwwn_0aSuUGtt00
Apstrinka // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Latah County

- 45.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.2% ($27,245 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 19.7% ($31,442)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.7% ($32,758)
- Bachelor's degree: 25.6% ($37,114)
- Graduate or professional degree: 19.8% ($49,148)
