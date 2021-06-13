Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Counties with the most college graduates in Arkansas

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320H4G_0aSuUF1A00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most college graduates in Arkansas

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Arkansas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pcEVF_0aSuUF1A00
Canva

#30. Chicot County

- 15.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 19.2% ($24,737 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.1% ($28,636)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.8% ($31,343)
- Bachelor's degree: 11% ($33,721)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($45,845) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WTBWR_0aSuUF1A00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Crawford County

- 16% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 15% ($27,769 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 37.3% ($31,069)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.7% ($35,259)
- Bachelor's degree: 11% ($45,755)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($55,756) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xEKIo_0aSuUF1A00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Boone County

- 16.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.6% ($26,922 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.4% ($24,606)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.9% ($30,904)
- Bachelor's degree: 10.8% ($40,085)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($46,475) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Puk4H_0aSuUF1A00
Canva

#27. Cleveland County

- 16.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($27,885 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 46.6% ($35,975)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.8% ($41,694)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.1% ($52,209)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($58,594) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tX5Co_0aSuUF1A00
Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Greene County

- 16.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.8% ($19,312 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 45.9% ($30,315)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.2% ($31,763)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.1% ($44,821)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($51,546) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43k4C8_0aSuUF1A00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#25. Miller County

- 16.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.5% ($19,009 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.3% ($30,325)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.4% ($35,673)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.5% ($43,352)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($59,044) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c5juQ_0aSuUF1A00
Canva

#24. Marion County

- 17.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.5% ($25,278 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 37.5% ($21,081)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.9% ($25,550)
- Bachelor's degree: 10.7% ($42,604)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($52,823) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3310Xd_0aSuUF1A00
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Pike County

- 17.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.7% ($20,104 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.1% ($23,955)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.1% ($31,089)
- Bachelor's degree: 10.8% ($46,250)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($48,523) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TveYx_0aSuUF1A00
Canva

#22. Crittenden County

- 17.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 17.4% ($20,881 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.8% ($27,188)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.4% ($33,276)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.9% ($48,582)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($53,982) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=429fXt_0aSuUF1A00
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Independence County

- 17.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 14% ($21,974 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 37.6% ($27,321)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.9% ($30,042)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.6% ($38,797)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($64,009) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fXBJf_0aSuUF1A00
Canva

#20. Baxter County

- 17.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($19,524 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.3% ($26,592)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.5% ($27,389)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.4% ($38,759)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($50,795) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EzRqC_0aSuUF1A00
Paul Sableman // Wikimedia

#19. Jefferson County

- 18% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.8% ($19,669 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.9% ($29,793)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.2% ($32,969)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.7% ($44,443)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($51,302) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=276FTp_0aSuUF1A00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Grant County

- 18.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.2% ($20,774 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 43.8% ($37,215)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.3% ($36,769)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.4% ($51,972)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($73,988) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mM42z_0aSuUF1A00
Canva

#17. Columbia County

- 19.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 14.1% ($20,990 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 41.7% ($30,617)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.5% ($30,175)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.9% ($48,798)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.7% ($50,304) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TpZ3N_0aSuUF1A00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Newton County

- 20.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.5% ($15,333 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.4% ($26,456)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.6% ($23,554)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.2% ($42,772)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($16,150) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iTP2H_0aSuUF1A00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Lonoke County

- 20.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.9% ($28,117 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.7% ($31,881)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.8% ($40,394)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.2% ($51,813)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($63,325) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22tEV0_0aSuUF1A00
Efy96001 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. White County

- 20.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 15.6% ($22,300 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 39.3% ($30,139)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.3% ($32,121)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.7% ($45,069)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.2% ($53,130) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dnQC0_0aSuUF1A00
Canva

#13. Union County

- 21.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 15.1% ($25,000 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.5% ($30,138)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.3% ($31,824)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.1% ($47,636)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($80,000) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oEiy7_0aSuUF1A00
doug_wertman // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Carroll County

- 21.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.7% ($25,201 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.9% ($28,480)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.1% ($26,788)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.4% ($41,773)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.8% ($44,705) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sRfZB_0aSuUF1A00
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#11. Sebastian County

- 21.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 15.9% ($23,845 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31% ($26,121)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.7% ($32,473)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.7% ($47,720)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($62,165) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=164THM_0aSuUF1A00
Sharon Day // Shutterstock

#10. Garland County

- 21.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.9% ($22,643 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.4% ($26,353)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.1% ($28,134)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.9% ($44,388)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.7% ($56,424) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hgAre_0aSuUF1A00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Drew County

- 22.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.1% ($23,673 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.3% ($30,689)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.8% ($32,456)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.4% ($58,689)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.3% ($52,614) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qvFY_0aSuUF1A00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Pope County

- 22.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 15.5% ($29,151 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.2% ($24,819)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.6% ($26,942)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.1% ($40,664)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.7% ($55,434) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48FSau_0aSuUF1A00
Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Craighead County

- 26.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($22,446 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.6% ($26,488)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.5% ($31,440)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.5% ($45,242)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.7% ($62,286) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47tvFN_0aSuUF1A00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Clark County

- 26.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10% ($20,993 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.2% ($29,206)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.1% ($30,342)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.1% ($36,303)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.5% ($47,104) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mn86p_0aSuUF1A00
User:Rmcclen // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Saline County

- 26.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($25,716 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.4% ($31,981)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.6% ($40,730)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.2% ($52,572)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.5% ($63,338) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bant0_0aSuUF1A00
Ronny2756 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Faulkner County

- 30.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.1% ($25,470 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.5% ($31,017)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.8% ($35,216)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.2% ($49,874)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.4% ($60,997) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzkdS_0aSuUF1A00
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#3. Washington County

- 33.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 15% ($25,102 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.7% ($30,336)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.9% ($33,438)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.1% ($47,079)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.2% ($61,262)
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Benton County

- 33.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.4% ($26,736 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.2% ($32,520)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.1% ($38,362)
- Bachelor's degree: 22% ($60,501)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.4% ($76,564) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJEIO_0aSuUF1A00
Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#1. Pulaski County

- 34.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($22,760 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26% ($29,491)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.1% ($32,748)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.7% ($49,420)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.6% ($67,495)
Stacker

Stacker

872
Followers
1K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Graduates#College Degree#Associate Degree#High School#American#The U S Census Bureau#Wikimedia Commons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related