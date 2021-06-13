Counties with the most college graduates in Arkansas
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons
The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Arkansas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.
Canva
#30. Chicot County- 15.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 19.2% ($24,737 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.1% ($28,636)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.8% ($31,343)
- Bachelor's degree: 11% ($33,721)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($45,845)
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Crawford County- 16% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 15% ($27,769 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 37.3% ($31,069)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.7% ($35,259)
- Bachelor's degree: 11% ($45,755)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($55,756)
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Boone County- 16.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 12.6% ($26,922 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.4% ($24,606)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.9% ($30,904)
- Bachelor's degree: 10.8% ($40,085)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($46,475)
Canva
#27. Cleveland County- 16.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($27,885 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 46.6% ($35,975)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.8% ($41,694)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.1% ($52,209)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($58,594)
Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Greene County- 16.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 11.8% ($19,312 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 45.9% ($30,315)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.2% ($31,763)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.1% ($44,821)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($51,546)
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia
#25. Miller County- 16.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 13.5% ($19,009 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.3% ($30,325)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.4% ($35,673)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.5% ($43,352)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($59,044)
Canva
#24. Marion County- 17.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 13.5% ($25,278 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 37.5% ($21,081)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.9% ($25,550)
- Bachelor's degree: 10.7% ($42,604)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($52,823)
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Pike County- 17.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 12.7% ($20,104 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.1% ($23,955)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.1% ($31,089)
- Bachelor's degree: 10.8% ($46,250)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($48,523)
Canva
#22. Crittenden County- 17.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 17.4% ($20,881 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.8% ($27,188)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.4% ($33,276)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.9% ($48,582)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($53,982)
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Independence County- 17.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 14% ($21,974 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 37.6% ($27,321)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.9% ($30,042)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.6% ($38,797)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($64,009)
Canva
#20. Baxter County- 17.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($19,524 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.3% ($26,592)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.5% ($27,389)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.4% ($38,759)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($50,795)
Paul Sableman // Wikimedia
#19. Jefferson County- 18% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 13.8% ($19,669 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.9% ($29,793)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.2% ($32,969)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.7% ($44,443)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($51,302)
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Grant County- 18.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 9.2% ($20,774 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 43.8% ($37,215)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.3% ($36,769)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.4% ($51,972)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($73,988)
Canva
#17. Columbia County- 19.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 14.1% ($20,990 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 41.7% ($30,617)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.5% ($30,175)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.9% ($48,798)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.7% ($50,304)
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Newton County- 20.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 13.5% ($15,333 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.4% ($26,456)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.6% ($23,554)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.2% ($42,772)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($16,150)
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Lonoke County- 20.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10.9% ($28,117 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.7% ($31,881)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.8% ($40,394)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.2% ($51,813)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($63,325)
Efy96001 // Wikimedia Commons
#14. White County- 20.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 15.6% ($22,300 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 39.3% ($30,139)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.3% ($32,121)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.7% ($45,069)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.2% ($53,130)
Canva
#13. Union County- 21.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 15.1% ($25,000 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.5% ($30,138)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.3% ($31,824)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.1% ($47,636)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($80,000)
doug_wertman // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Carroll County- 21.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 13.7% ($25,201 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.9% ($28,480)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.1% ($26,788)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.4% ($41,773)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.8% ($44,705)
Brandonrush // Wikicommons
#11. Sebastian County- 21.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 15.9% ($23,845 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31% ($26,121)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.7% ($32,473)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.7% ($47,720)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($62,165)
Sharon Day // Shutterstock
#10. Garland County- 21.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10.9% ($22,643 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.4% ($26,353)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.1% ($28,134)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.9% ($44,388)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.7% ($56,424)
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Drew County- 22.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 13.1% ($23,673 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.3% ($30,689)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.8% ($32,456)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.4% ($58,689)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.3% ($52,614)
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Pope County- 22.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 15.5% ($29,151 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.2% ($24,819)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.6% ($26,942)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.1% ($40,664)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.7% ($55,434)
Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Craighead County- 26.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($22,446 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.6% ($26,488)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.5% ($31,440)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.5% ($45,242)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.7% ($62,286)
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Clark County- 26.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10% ($20,993 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.2% ($29,206)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.1% ($30,342)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.1% ($36,303)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.5% ($47,104)
User:Rmcclen // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Saline County- 26.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($25,716 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.4% ($31,981)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.6% ($40,730)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.2% ($52,572)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.5% ($63,338)
Ronny2756 // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Faulkner County- 30.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8.1% ($25,470 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.5% ($31,017)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.8% ($35,216)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.2% ($49,874)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.4% ($60,997)
Brandonrush // Wikicommons
#3. Washington County- 33.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 15% ($25,102 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.7% ($30,336)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.9% ($33,438)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.1% ($47,079)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.2% ($61,262)
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Benton County- 33.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 11.4% ($26,736 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.2% ($32,520)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.1% ($38,362)
- Bachelor's degree: 22% ($60,501)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.4% ($76,564)
Photolitherland // Wikicommons
#1. Pulaski County- 34.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($22,760 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26% ($29,491)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.1% ($32,748)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.7% ($49,420)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.6% ($67,495)