Counties with the most college graduates in Alabama

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

#30. Marengo County

#29. Randolph County

#28. Henry County

#27. Crenshaw County

#26. Etowah County

#25. Russell County

#24. Dale County

#23. Colbert County

#22. Tallapoosa County

#21. Calhoun County

#20. Marshall County

#19. Macon County

#18. Sumter County

#17. Houston County

#16. Morgan County

#15. Coffee County

#14. Perry County

#13. Mobile County

#12. Lauderdale County

#11. Pike County

#10. Elmore County

#9. Limestone County

#8. Autauga County

#7. Tuscaloosa County

#6. Baldwin County

#5. Jefferson County

#4. Montgomery County

#3. Lee County

#2. Madison County

#1. Shelby County

- 16.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 16.1% ($33,444 median earnings)- High school graduate: 38% ($26,665)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.7% ($33,223)- Bachelor's degree: 8.7% ($51,111)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($56,935)- 16.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 20.4% ($26,831 median earnings)- High school graduate: 34.9% ($30,953)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.2% ($33,295)- Bachelor's degree: 9.6% ($43,177)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($51,233)- 17.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 20.7% ($23,611 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.6% ($25,741)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.8% ($37,294)- Bachelor's degree: 10.3% ($41,977)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.8% ($50,603)- 17.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 20.8% ($17,358 median earnings)- High school graduate: 39.5% ($31,370)- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.2% ($31,847)- Bachelor's degree: 12.7% ($41,103)- Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($55,521)- 17.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 15.4% ($21,450 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.9% ($27,631)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.9% ($31,400)- Bachelor's degree: 11% ($42,642)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.8% ($58,774)- 17.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 16.2% ($26,455 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.4% ($27,300)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.6% ($31,106)- Bachelor's degree: 11.4% ($52,238)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($52,366)- 18.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.9% ($22,967 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.3% ($25,841)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.7% ($35,579)- Bachelor's degree: 12.1% ($43,855)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($53,448)- 18.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 14.9% ($22,901 median earnings)- High school graduate: 37.8% ($31,038)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.2% ($35,931)- Bachelor's degree: 11.5% ($46,389)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($55,248)- 18.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 19.3% ($23,204 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.7% ($28,667)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.5% ($31,778)- Bachelor's degree: 11.8% ($47,390)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($64,402)- 18.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 15.6% ($19,845 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.8% ($28,967)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.2% ($32,907)- Bachelor's degree: 10.5% ($43,864)- Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($54,938)- 19.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 18.4% ($23,934 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.1% ($27,458)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.1% ($32,058)- Bachelor's degree: 13% ($45,597)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($56,943)- 20.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 18.2% ($22,188 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.2% ($29,177)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.2% ($24,845)- Bachelor's degree: 11.8% ($41,435)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($53,088)- 21.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.3% ($15,511 median earnings)- High school graduate: 35.4% ($24,277)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.8% ($23,285)- Bachelor's degree: 11.4% ($31,761)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.2% ($44,972)- 21.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.9% ($21,737 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.2% ($26,491)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.1% ($32,510)- Bachelor's degree: 13.4% ($49,706)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($59,938)- 22.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 15.9% ($20,416 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.4% ($28,152)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.3% ($36,679)- Bachelor's degree: 15.4% ($50,511)- Graduate or professional degree: 7% ($64,464)- 22.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 14.1% ($26,181 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.2% ($26,642)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.9% ($35,816)- Bachelor's degree: 15.3% ($50,523)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($59,013)- 22.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 17.2% ($12,674 median earnings)- High school graduate: 36.9% ($23,118)- Some college or Associate's degree: 23.1% ($25,977)- Bachelor's degree: 12.9% ($19,524)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.9% ($39,668)- 23.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.5% ($22,112 median earnings)- High school graduate: 34% ($30,463)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.3% ($32,233)- Bachelor's degree: 15.4% ($47,225)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($56,415)- 23.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12.6% ($23,607 median earnings)- High school graduate: 36% ($31,561)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.9% ($32,554)- Bachelor's degree: 14.9% ($44,256)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($55,345)- 23.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 15% ($21,932 median earnings)- High school graduate: 35.7% ($26,545)- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.4% ($26,664)- Bachelor's degree: 14.1% ($46,727)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.6% ($58,507)- 25.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.4% ($27,715 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.5% ($31,457)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29% ($38,816)- Bachelor's degree: 16.3% ($52,179)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.8% ($63,135)- 25.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 15.3% ($21,747 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.4% ($29,151)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.5% ($34,764)- Bachelor's degree: 17.4% ($53,954)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.4% ($63,913)- 26.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($22,813 median earnings)- High school graduate: 33.6% ($31,295)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.4% ($40,948)- Bachelor's degree: 16.1% ($51,637)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.5% ($56,380)- 30.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.6% ($25,013 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.9% ($30,734)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.7% ($32,995)- Bachelor's degree: 18.4% ($50,856)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.3% ($54,506)- 31.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.2% ($23,202 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.7% ($29,250)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.2% ($32,642)- Bachelor's degree: 21% ($50,555)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.8% ($58,411)- 33.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.9% ($20,858 median earnings)- High school graduate: 26.4% ($29,823)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.3% ($33,335)- Bachelor's degree: 20.4% ($51,999)- Graduate or professional degree: 13% ($64,363)- 33.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.3% ($20,982 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25% ($25,631)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.4% ($31,286)- Bachelor's degree: 19.6% ($46,296)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.8% ($60,269)- 35.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($17,898 median earnings)- High school graduate: 23.7% ($30,170)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.9% ($33,387)- Bachelor's degree: 19.6% ($45,878)- Graduate or professional degree: 15.7% ($57,916)- 42.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($20,299 median earnings)- High school graduate: 20.6% ($28,480)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.3% ($34,199)- Bachelor's degree: 26% ($61,247)- Graduate or professional degree: 16.8% ($87,081)- 42.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.3% ($26,103 median earnings)- High school graduate: 19.8% ($36,836)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.9% ($41,230)- Bachelor's degree: 28.4% ($59,506)- Graduate or professional degree: 14.5% ($65,032)