Florida State

Counties with the most college graduates in Florida

Counties with the most college graduates in Florida

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Florida using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BxTik_0aSuUDFi00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Volusia County

- 23.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.5% ($24,635 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.8% ($29,312)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35% ($31,814)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.6% ($42,382)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($54,193) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mv0SY_0aSuUDFi00
Canva

#29. Lake County

- 24% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.5% ($23,252 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.1% ($29,384)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.4% ($32,442)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.4% ($41,908)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($52,644) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y0VAh_0aSuUDFi00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Pasco County

- 24% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.5% ($22,562 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.2% ($29,590)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.2% ($38,075)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.9% ($51,858)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.2% ($64,367) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45f9d7_0aSuUDFi00
Excel23 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Clay County

- 24.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($22,344 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31% ($32,840)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.8% ($36,877)
- Bachelor's degree: 17% ($49,361)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($63,184) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aIGiH_0aSuUDFi00
Georgia Guercio // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Flagler County

- 25.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.8% ($21,152 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.3% ($27,319)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.8% ($32,267)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.8% ($40,722)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.3% ($44,265) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r1QYS_0aSuUDFi00
Canva

#25. Escambia County

- 26.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($20,456 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.2% ($27,430)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.7% ($32,455)
- Bachelor's degree: 17% ($45,159)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.5% ($57,687) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IFKk8_0aSuUDFi00
Canva

#24. Santa Rosa County

- 27.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($18,707 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26.8% ($29,712)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.8% ($38,578)
- Bachelor's degree: 18% ($50,453)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.7% ($69,240) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hmUu4_0aSuUDFi00
Nadezda Murmakova // Shutterstock

#23. Lee County

- 28.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.6% ($24,129 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31% ($29,819)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.2% ($33,120)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.6% ($45,019)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.6% ($55,659) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wvr1L_0aSuUDFi00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Walton County

- 28.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.8% ($25,288 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.5% ($26,468)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.2% ($32,482)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.1% ($47,145)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.4% ($72,294) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I9kk8_0aSuUDFi00
Canva

#21. Indian River County

- 29.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.6% ($24,714 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.4% ($27,417)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.8% ($30,969)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.8% ($42,144)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($64,588) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Md0Cj_0aSuUDFi00
Canva

#20. Nassau County

- 29.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($27,102 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.7% ($32,470)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30% ($40,264)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.2% ($47,580)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($58,269) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cZ1E5_0aSuUDFi00
Roman Eugeniusz // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Manatee County

- 29.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.3% ($25,556 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.1% ($27,707)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.9% ($34,920)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.2% ($49,066)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.6% ($58,231) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xkfs3_0aSuUDFi00
Captain-tucker // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Miami-Dade County

- 29.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 18.6% ($21,459 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.3% ($25,552)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.4% ($32,096)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.9% ($43,717)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.9% ($62,477) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qRnn8_0aSuUDFi00
Canva

#17. Duval County

- 30% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.2% ($22,751 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.8% ($30,118)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.9% ($35,352)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.9% ($50,892)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.1% ($63,100) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x2dux_0aSuUDFi00
Zhukova Valentyna // Shutterstock

#16. Brevard County

- 30.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.8% ($22,412 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.3% ($28,527)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.8% ($32,219)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.7% ($50,853)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.5% ($73,396) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FQdOs_0aSuUDFi00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Okaloosa County

- 31.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.6% ($18,840 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.7% ($27,456)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.5% ($36,695)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.6% ($45,349)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.5% ($74,714) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mrSuN_0aSuUDFi00
Canva

#14. Pinellas County

- 31.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($22,471 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28% ($29,662)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.6% ($34,566)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.6% ($50,423)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.1% ($62,318) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kio61_0aSuUDFi00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Sumter County

- 31.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($20,806 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.4% ($21,551)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30% ($24,288)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.4% ($32,518)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.4% ($44,000) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iLmAB_0aSuUDFi00
Canva

#12. Broward County

- 32.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.1% ($21,738 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.3% ($29,399)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.2% ($35,271)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.2% ($48,440)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.2% ($64,612) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14OLK9_0aSuUDFi00
Clément Bardot // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Hillsborough County

- 33.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($21,782 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.1% ($28,185)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28% ($36,993)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.4% ($51,688)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.2% ($70,376) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HM3FX_0aSuUDFi00
Canva

#10. Martin County

- 34.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($22,117 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.9% ($26,802)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32% ($36,408)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.7% ($49,843)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.3% ($66,897) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lgrmo_0aSuUDFi00
Canva

#9. Monroe County

- 34.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.6% ($25,700 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26.7% ($31,902)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.3% ($37,123)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.5% ($46,487)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.9% ($54,981) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0aSuUDFi00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#8. Orange County

- 34.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($21,535 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.4% ($26,424)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.5% ($32,006)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.8% ($47,169)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.8% ($63,141) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nWkgI_0aSuUDFi00
Creative Couple Media // Shutterstock

#7. Sarasota County

- 35.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($21,383 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.9% ($30,452)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.7% ($33,746)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.7% ($46,241)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14.7% ($60,027) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PojzE_0aSuUDFi00
Swarm // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Collier County

- 36.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.9% ($21,422 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.8% ($29,555)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.9% ($35,613)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.5% ($48,606)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14.9% ($66,465) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lc5nm_0aSuUDFi00
Michael Kagdis // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Palm Beach County

- 36.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.6% ($21,668 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24% ($28,852)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.8% ($35,595)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.6% ($50,708)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14.1% ($67,088) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=056Ukn_0aSuUDFi00
Xavier6984 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Seminole County

- 39.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.7% ($25,068 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 21.1% ($30,964)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.6% ($35,344)
- Bachelor's degree: 26.4% ($52,462)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.2% ($67,781) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HMRpf_0aSuUDFi00
DouglasGreen // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Alachua County

- 43.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($20,123 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 21.2% ($26,091)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.1% ($32,653)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.2% ($46,685)
- Graduate or professional degree: 21.1% ($54,884)
Canva

#2. St. Johns County

- 44.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.2% ($24,741 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 21.4% ($32,191)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.7% ($40,610)
- Bachelor's degree: 28.1% ($56,940)
- Graduate or professional degree: 16.6% ($77,934) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M3ANl_0aSuUDFi00
Canva

#1. Leon County

- 46.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.5% ($20,992 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 19% ($27,578)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.3% ($31,584)
- Bachelor's degree: 25.9% ($46,095)
- Graduate or professional degree: 20.3% ($57,362)
1K+
Post
128K+
Views
Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
