Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Counties with the most college graduates in Colorado

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wgUSI_0aSuUCMz00
Canva

Counties with the most college graduates in Colorado

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Colorado using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ykxTY_0aSuUCMz00
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Park County

- 29.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 2.3% ($28,384 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.9% ($30,511)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37% ($41,280)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.4% ($57,829)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.4% ($70,524) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yIuck_0aSuUCMz00
GSpics // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Garfield County

- 31% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.9% ($37,653 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27% ($40,090)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30% ($37,606)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.7% ($45,184)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.3% ($54,527) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fM0Pe_0aSuUCMz00
Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Lake County

- 32.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 16.3% ($30,283 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.8% ($29,800)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.7% ($26,534)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.6% ($39,927)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.7% ($54,837) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34zebr_0aSuUCMz00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Custer County

- 32.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.4% ($21,513 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 20.8% ($39,250)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 40.3% ($35,486)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.8% ($30,938)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.8% ($55,033) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42K9ch_0aSuUCMz00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Chaffee County

- 33.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.5% ($25,288 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27% ($31,331)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.7% ($31,399)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.6% ($35,799)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14.2% ($49,074) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gLGTV_0aSuUCMz00
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#25. San Juan County

- 35.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.1%
- High school graduate: 25.8% ($35,250)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.4% ($40,952)
- Bachelor's degree: 26.2% ($39,583)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.5% ($75,625) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rOAlN_0aSuUCMz00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Elbert County

- 35.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 3.3% ($29,583 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.1% ($39,846)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.7% ($54,430)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.4% ($76,901)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.4% ($69,926) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FV8eY_0aSuUCMz00
Milan Suvajac // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Archuleta County

- 37.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($32,364 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 21% ($20,792)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.1% ($26,807)
- Bachelor's degree: 25.8% ($30,960)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.4% ($50,692) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NDXdf_0aSuUCMz00
David Shankbone // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Teller County

- 37.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 2.8% ($31,908 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 23.2% ($32,278)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.2% ($39,257)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.9% ($45,442)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14.8% ($52,872) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H14Ld_0aSuUCMz00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Grand County

- 38% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.4%
- High school graduate: 26.8% ($32,917)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.8% ($39,863)
- Bachelor's degree: 26.9% ($38,492)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.1% ($43,229) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW6Ax_0aSuUCMz00
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#20. El Paso County

- 38.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.8% ($25,339 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 20.4% ($31,241)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.3% ($36,493)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.6% ($51,047)
- Graduate or professional degree: 15% ($70,507) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ghWRQ_0aSuUCMz00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Gilpin County

- 39.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 1.6% ($40,833 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 21.4% ($34,963)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.5% ($46,392)
- Bachelor's degree: 26.1% ($53,583)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.5% ($60,263) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZXSB4_0aSuUCMz00
Mountain Mike Johans // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Arapahoe County

- 42.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($27,398 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 20.8% ($34,220)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29% ($40,954)
- Bachelor's degree: 27.2% ($56,885)
- Graduate or professional degree: 15.6% ($73,022) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xgrDy_0aSuUCMz00
Canva

#17. La Plata County

- 44.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.4% ($26,618 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 20% ($34,109)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.3% ($34,931)
- Bachelor's degree: 27.7% ($44,505)
- Graduate or professional degree: 16.5% ($57,177) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pXm5D_0aSuUCMz00
Yassie // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Jefferson County

- 45.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.5% ($29,957 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 20.3% ($38,468)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29% ($42,541)
- Bachelor's degree: 28.7% ($60,951)
- Graduate or professional degree: 16.4% ($73,402) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oaJ41_0aSuUCMz00
Canva

#15. Hinsdale County

- 45.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.3% ($44,107 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22.8% ($31,417)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.3% ($30,556)
- Bachelor's degree: 31% ($30,000)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14.7% ($41,667) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GIlBS_0aSuUCMz00
Canva

#14. Mineral County

- 46.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 2.5%
- High school graduate: 15.8% ($36,250)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.2% ($31,010)
- Bachelor's degree: 30.4%
- Graduate or professional degree: 16.1% ($45,417) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WBDin_0aSuUCMz00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Eagle County

- 47.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.8% ($27,460 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 15.2% ($36,413)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.9% ($40,518)
- Bachelor's degree: 33.9% ($50,850)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.3% ($68,636) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02StUZ_0aSuUCMz00
Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#12. Larimer County

- 47.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.2% ($27,711 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 19% ($33,048)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.6% ($38,335)
- Bachelor's degree: 28% ($48,915)
- Graduate or professional degree: 19.2% ($64,640) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1540De_0aSuUCMz00
Ken Lund from Las Vegas, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Ouray County

- 47.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 2.2%
- High school graduate: 15.9% ($39,451)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.1% ($30,479)
- Bachelor's degree: 28.1% ($44,896)
- Graduate or professional degree: 19.7% ($44,750) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f8TSi_0aSuUCMz00
Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Clear Creek County

- 48.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 1.3%
- High school graduate: 21.9% ($31,774)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.7% ($34,355)
- Bachelor's degree: 29.1% ($50,264)
- Graduate or professional degree: 19% ($60,927) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0aSuUCMz00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#9. Denver County

- 49.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12% ($26,418 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 16.8% ($31,681)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 21.8% ($39,373)
- Bachelor's degree: 30.2% ($57,545)
- Graduate or professional degree: 19.3% ($72,455) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2okueb_0aSuUCMz00
Canva

#8. Routt County

- 49.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 3.1% ($25,707 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 20.2% ($35,863)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.8% ($38,555)
- Bachelor's degree: 31.3% ($45,072)
- Graduate or professional degree: 18.5% ($61,896) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jFPLN_0aSuUCMz00
Canva

#7. Summit County

- 52.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.1% ($33,380 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 18% ($31,168)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.6% ($41,390)
- Bachelor's degree: 37.7% ($41,578)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14.7% ($50,194) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fWoRY_0aSuUCMz00
Canva

#6. Broomfield County

- 55.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 3% ($30,854 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 14.5% ($40,732)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.8% ($45,990)
- Bachelor's degree: 34.5% ($67,380)
- Graduate or professional degree: 21.3% ($84,695) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VFOg5_0aSuUCMz00
The Greater Southwestern Exploration Company from Long Beach, California, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Gunnison County

- 56.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 2.6% ($32,391 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 15.9% ($31,494)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.3% ($32,424)
- Bachelor's degree: 38% ($33,090)
- Graduate or professional degree: 18.2% ($48,429) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ot9r5_0aSuUCMz00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Douglas County

- 58% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 1.8% ($35,159 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 12% ($42,899)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.1% ($51,584)
- Bachelor's degree: 37.2% ($76,631)
- Graduate or professional degree: 20.8% ($90,425) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ZFPO_0aSuUCMz00
JERREYE AND ROYKLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#3. San Miguel County

- 59.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 3.2% ($30,833 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 15.3% ($35,648)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.1% ($33,598)
- Bachelor's degree: 42.9% ($43,476)
- Graduate or professional degree: 16.5% ($55,964)
Canva

#2. Pitkin County

- 60.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 3.1% ($25,736 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 17% ($41,713)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 19.1% ($31,949)
- Bachelor's degree: 45.4% ($45,500)
- Graduate or professional degree: 15.3% ($62,936) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lKSnv_0aSuUCMz00
Maciej Bledowski // Shutterstock

#1. Boulder County

- 62.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.9% ($27,391 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 11.7% ($31,791)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 21.2% ($36,837)
- Bachelor's degree: 34% ($55,456)
- Graduate or professional degree: 28.1% ($73,007)
Stacker

Stacker

872
Followers
1K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Denver, CO
City
Broomfield, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Graduates#College Degree#Associate Degree#High School#American#The U S Census Bureau#Wikimedia Commons#Jerrye#Milan Suvajac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Stacker

Signature dishes from 30 American cities

Classic American dishes include cheeseburgers and chocolate chip cookies. But when it comes to American culinary inventions, there is so much more ground to cover than just these most popular options. Stacker took a deep dive into the archives of American kitchens to bring readers this gallery of signature dishes from 30 American cities.