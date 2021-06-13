Canva

Counties with the most college graduates in Colorado

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Colorado using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

#30. Park County

#29. Garfield County

#28. Lake County

#27. Custer County

#26. Chaffee County

#25. San Juan County

#24. Elbert County

#23. Archuleta County

#22. Teller County

#21. Grand County

#20. El Paso County

#19. Gilpin County

#18. Arapahoe County

#17. La Plata County

#16. Jefferson County

#15. Hinsdale County

#14. Mineral County

#13. Eagle County

#12. Larimer County

#11. Ouray County

#10. Clear Creek County

#9. Denver County

#8. Routt County

#7. Summit County

#6. Broomfield County

#5. Gunnison County

#4. Douglas County

#3. San Miguel County

#2. Pitkin County

#1. Boulder County

- 29.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 2.3% ($28,384 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.9% ($30,511)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37% ($41,280)- Bachelor's degree: 21.4% ($57,829)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.4% ($70,524)- 31% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.9% ($37,653 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27% ($40,090)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30% ($37,606)- Bachelor's degree: 20.7% ($45,184)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.3% ($54,527)- 32.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 16.3% ($30,283 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25.8% ($29,800)- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.7% ($26,534)- Bachelor's degree: 23.6% ($39,927)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.7% ($54,837)- 32.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.4% ($21,513 median earnings)- High school graduate: 20.8% ($39,250)- Some college or Associate's degree: 40.3% ($35,486)- Bachelor's degree: 21.8% ($30,938)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.8% ($55,033)- 33.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.5% ($25,288 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27% ($31,331)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.7% ($31,399)- Bachelor's degree: 19.6% ($35,799)- Graduate or professional degree: 14.2% ($49,074)- 35.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.1%- High school graduate: 25.8% ($35,250)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.4% ($40,952)- Bachelor's degree: 26.2% ($39,583)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.5% ($75,625)- 35.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 3.3% ($29,583 median earnings)- High school graduate: 24.1% ($39,846)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.7% ($54,430)- Bachelor's degree: 24.4% ($76,901)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.4% ($69,926)- 37.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($32,364 median earnings)- High school graduate: 21% ($20,792)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.1% ($26,807)- Bachelor's degree: 25.8% ($30,960)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.4% ($50,692)- 37.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 2.8% ($31,908 median earnings)- High school graduate: 23.2% ($32,278)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.2% ($39,257)- Bachelor's degree: 22.9% ($45,442)- Graduate or professional degree: 14.8% ($52,872)- 38% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.4%- High school graduate: 26.8% ($32,917)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.8% ($39,863)- Bachelor's degree: 26.9% ($38,492)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.1% ($43,229)- 38.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.8% ($25,339 median earnings)- High school graduate: 20.4% ($31,241)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.3% ($36,493)- Bachelor's degree: 23.6% ($51,047)- Graduate or professional degree: 15% ($70,507)- 39.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 1.6% ($40,833 median earnings)- High school graduate: 21.4% ($34,963)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.5% ($46,392)- Bachelor's degree: 26.1% ($53,583)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.5% ($60,263)- 42.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($27,398 median earnings)- High school graduate: 20.8% ($34,220)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29% ($40,954)- Bachelor's degree: 27.2% ($56,885)- Graduate or professional degree: 15.6% ($73,022)- 44.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.4% ($26,618 median earnings)- High school graduate: 20% ($34,109)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.3% ($34,931)- Bachelor's degree: 27.7% ($44,505)- Graduate or professional degree: 16.5% ($57,177)- 45.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.5% ($29,957 median earnings)- High school graduate: 20.3% ($38,468)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29% ($42,541)- Bachelor's degree: 28.7% ($60,951)- Graduate or professional degree: 16.4% ($73,402)- 45.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.3% ($44,107 median earnings)- High school graduate: 22.8% ($31,417)- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.3% ($30,556)- Bachelor's degree: 31% ($30,000)- Graduate or professional degree: 14.7% ($41,667)- 46.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 2.5%- High school graduate: 15.8% ($36,250)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.2% ($31,010)- Bachelor's degree: 30.4%- Graduate or professional degree: 16.1% ($45,417)- 47.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.8% ($27,460 median earnings)- High school graduate: 15.2% ($36,413)- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.9% ($40,518)- Bachelor's degree: 33.9% ($50,850)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.3% ($68,636)- 47.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.2% ($27,711 median earnings)- High school graduate: 19% ($33,048)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.6% ($38,335)- Bachelor's degree: 28% ($48,915)- Graduate or professional degree: 19.2% ($64,640)- 47.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 2.2%- High school graduate: 15.9% ($39,451)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.1% ($30,479)- Bachelor's degree: 28.1% ($44,896)- Graduate or professional degree: 19.7% ($44,750)- 48.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 1.3%- High school graduate: 21.9% ($31,774)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.7% ($34,355)- Bachelor's degree: 29.1% ($50,264)- Graduate or professional degree: 19% ($60,927)- 49.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12% ($26,418 median earnings)- High school graduate: 16.8% ($31,681)- Some college or Associate's degree: 21.8% ($39,373)- Bachelor's degree: 30.2% ($57,545)- Graduate or professional degree: 19.3% ($72,455)- 49.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 3.1% ($25,707 median earnings)- High school graduate: 20.2% ($35,863)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.8% ($38,555)- Bachelor's degree: 31.3% ($45,072)- Graduate or professional degree: 18.5% ($61,896)- 52.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.1% ($33,380 median earnings)- High school graduate: 18% ($31,168)- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.6% ($41,390)- Bachelor's degree: 37.7% ($41,578)- Graduate or professional degree: 14.7% ($50,194)- 55.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 3% ($30,854 median earnings)- High school graduate: 14.5% ($40,732)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.8% ($45,990)- Bachelor's degree: 34.5% ($67,380)- Graduate or professional degree: 21.3% ($84,695)- 56.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 2.6% ($32,391 median earnings)- High school graduate: 15.9% ($31,494)- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.3% ($32,424)- Bachelor's degree: 38% ($33,090)- Graduate or professional degree: 18.2% ($48,429)- 58% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 1.8% ($35,159 median earnings)- High school graduate: 12% ($42,899)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.1% ($51,584)- Bachelor's degree: 37.2% ($76,631)- Graduate or professional degree: 20.8% ($90,425)- 59.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 3.2% ($30,833 median earnings)- High school graduate: 15.3% ($35,648)- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.1% ($33,598)- Bachelor's degree: 42.9% ($43,476)- Graduate or professional degree: 16.5% ($55,964)- 60.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 3.1% ($25,736 median earnings)- High school graduate: 17% ($41,713)- Some college or Associate's degree: 19.1% ($31,949)- Bachelor's degree: 45.4% ($45,500)- Graduate or professional degree: 15.3% ($62,936)- 62.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.9% ($27,391 median earnings)- High school graduate: 11.7% ($31,791)- Some college or Associate's degree: 21.2% ($36,837)- Bachelor's degree: 34% ($55,456)- Graduate or professional degree: 28.1% ($73,007)