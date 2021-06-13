Asaavedra32 // Wikimedia

Counties with the most college graduates in New Mexico

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

#30. Union County

#29. Luna County

#28. De Baca County

#27. Lea County

#26. Cibola County

#25. Hidalgo County

#24. Torrance County

#23. San Juan County

#22. Catron County

#21. Eddy County

#20. Quay County

#19. Otero County

#18. Chaves County

#17. Valencia County

#16. Curry County

#15. Rio Arriba County

#14. Sierra County

#13. San Miguel County

#12. Colfax County

#11. Harding County

#10. Socorro County

#9. Roosevelt County

#8. Lincoln County

#7. Dona Ana County

#6. Taos County

#5. Grant County

#4. Sandoval County

#3. Bernalillo County

#2. Santa Fe County

#1. Los Alamos County

- 11.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 18.2% ($15,734 median earnings)- High school graduate: 46.8% ($31,111)- Some college or Associate's degree: 23.3% ($29,704)- Bachelor's degree: 6.2% ($40,521)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($52,188)- 12.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 30.2% ($14,000 median earnings)- High school graduate: 34.4% ($21,961)- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.8% ($22,822)- Bachelor's degree: 7.7% ($39,118)- Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($43,333)- 13% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 15.7% ($26,429 median earnings)- High school graduate: 36.2% ($35,076)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35% ($41,667)- Bachelor's degree: 6.8% ($25,750)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($43,750)- 13.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 25.8% ($30,622 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.5% ($38,281)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.1% ($41,530)- Bachelor's degree: 8.4% ($56,420)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($65,967)- 14.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 17% ($18,987 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.2% ($23,864)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.6% ($26,809)- Bachelor's degree: 8.7% ($45,463)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($69,491)- 14.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 17.7% ($21,250 median earnings)- High school graduate: 35.1% ($21,630)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.5% ($31,894)- Bachelor's degree: 9.6% ($19,265)- Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($39,934)- 14.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 15.4% ($32,315 median earnings)- High school graduate: 37.7% ($31,388)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32% ($25,377)- Bachelor's degree: 9.2% ($45,655)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($55,357)- 14.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 15.1% ($21,681 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.5% ($29,906)- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.5% ($33,837)- Bachelor's degree: 8.7% ($48,396)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($56,348)- 15.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.9%- High school graduate: 47.1% ($22,585)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.3% ($31,326)- Bachelor's degree: 11.2% ($37,857)- Graduate or professional degree: 4.5%- 16.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 15.5% ($31,694 median earnings)- High school graduate: 36.6% ($41,221)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.6% ($41,173)- Bachelor's degree: 10% ($53,312)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($61,708)- 17.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 18.1% ($16,709 median earnings)- High school graduate: 35.7% ($19,198)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.1% ($22,325)- Bachelor's degree: 10.2% ($40,357)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.8% ($57,864)- 17.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 16.6% ($13,823 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.3% ($24,530)- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.6% ($27,821)- Bachelor's degree: 10.5% ($40,678)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($59,677)- 18% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 21.8% ($20,583 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.7% ($26,801)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.5% ($29,627)- Bachelor's degree: 12% ($46,468)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($54,148)- 18.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 15.5% ($21,533 median earnings)- High school graduate: 33% ($30,683)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.9% ($31,827)- Bachelor's degree: 10.8% ($44,663)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.7% ($55,620)- 19.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 18.1% ($21,083 median earnings)- High school graduate: 26.7% ($28,978)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36% ($32,027)- Bachelor's degree: 12.8% ($41,095)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($58,913)- 19.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.5% ($20,899 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.2% ($29,657)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35% ($39,052)- Bachelor's degree: 12.6% ($53,387)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($47,891)- 21.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 16.1% ($15,401 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28.6% ($22,500)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.2% ($21,161)- Bachelor's degree: 13.1%- Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($59,063)- 21.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 16.7% ($16,009 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.6% ($22,188)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.2% ($26,180)- Bachelor's degree: 11.7% ($37,269)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.7% ($54,296)- 21.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.8% ($14,802 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.4% ($23,733)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.1% ($24,775)- Bachelor's degree: 12.4% ($41,250)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.4% ($42,569)- 21.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 14.7%- High school graduate: 26.5% ($25,000)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.2% ($19,375)- Bachelor's degree: 14.6% ($30,000)- Graduate or professional degree: 7% ($72,500)- 22% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 18.1% ($18,101 median earnings)- High school graduate: 37.4% ($17,159)- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.4% ($30,223)- Bachelor's degree: 12% ($37,938)- Graduate or professional degree: 10% ($54,045)- 23.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 20% ($19,327 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28.1% ($32,037)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.1% ($31,475)- Bachelor's degree: 15.6% ($35,650)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($52,658)- 25.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.5% ($17,661 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.9% ($23,061)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.8% ($26,463)- Bachelor's degree: 17.6% ($39,401)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($51,306)- 27.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 20.5% ($16,410 median earnings)- High school graduate: 22.7% ($22,361)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.6% ($28,753)- Bachelor's degree: 16.1% ($41,126)- Graduate or professional degree: 11% ($57,808)- 28.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.9% ($20,255 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28.2% ($20,457)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.2% ($28,167)- Bachelor's degree: 17% ($33,402)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.8% ($52,500)- 28.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12.6% ($23,938 median earnings)- High school graduate: 26.5% ($24,854)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.2% ($27,858)- Bachelor's degree: 17.1% ($35,603)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.7% ($47,382)- 30.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($21,834 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25.5% ($30,698)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.9% ($35,138)- Bachelor's degree: 18.5% ($49,221)- Graduate or professional degree: 12% ($66,934)- 34.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.1% ($20,788 median earnings)- High school graduate: 23.2% ($28,654)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.3% ($32,035)- Bachelor's degree: 18.8% ($46,788)- Graduate or professional degree: 15.6% ($64,501)- 41% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($26,303 median earnings)- High school graduate: 22.3% ($29,711)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26% ($35,013)- Bachelor's degree: 20.4% ($45,338)- Graduate or professional degree: 20.6% ($62,200)- 67.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 2.4% ($85,625 median earnings)- High school graduate: 8.8% ($32,040)- Some college or Associate's degree: 21.4% ($55,982)- Bachelor's degree: 26.6% ($76,128)- Graduate or professional degree: 40.8% ($119,892)