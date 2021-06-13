Cancel
Counties with the most college graduates in New Mexico

By Stacker
 9 days ago

Asaavedra32 // Wikimedia

Counties with the most college graduates in New Mexico

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

Wordbuilder // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Union County

- 11.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 18.2% ($15,734 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 46.8% ($31,111)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 23.3% ($29,704)
- Bachelor's degree: 6.2% ($40,521)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($52,188) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QtGqX_0aSuUBUG00
AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Luna County

- 12.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 30.2% ($14,000 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.4% ($21,961)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.8% ($22,822)
- Bachelor's degree: 7.7% ($39,118)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($43,333) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zq8NS_0aSuUBUG00
Wordbuilder // Wikimedia Commons

#28. De Baca County

- 13% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 15.7% ($26,429 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.2% ($35,076)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35% ($41,667)
- Bachelor's degree: 6.8% ($25,750)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($43,750) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07JJrW_0aSuUBUG00
AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Lea County

- 13.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 25.8% ($30,622 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.5% ($38,281)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.1% ($41,530)
- Bachelor's degree: 8.4% ($56,420)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($65,967) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZTccV_0aSuUBUG00
Canva

#26. Cibola County

- 14.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 17% ($18,987 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.2% ($23,864)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.6% ($26,809)
- Bachelor's degree: 8.7% ($45,463)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($69,491) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kH0L7_0aSuUBUG00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Hidalgo County

- 14.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 17.7% ($21,250 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.1% ($21,630)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.5% ($31,894)
- Bachelor's degree: 9.6% ($19,265)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($39,934) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PVLS6_0aSuUBUG00
AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Torrance County

- 14.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 15.4% ($32,315 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 37.7% ($31,388)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32% ($25,377)
- Bachelor's degree: 9.2% ($45,655)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($55,357) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q3O7A_0aSuUBUG00
Canva

#23. San Juan County

- 14.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 15.1% ($21,681 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.5% ($29,906)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.5% ($33,837)
- Bachelor's degree: 8.7% ($48,396)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($56,348) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yLhVr_0aSuUBUG00
Peter Potrowl // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Catron County

- 15.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.9%
- High school graduate: 47.1% ($22,585)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.3% ($31,326)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.2% ($37,857)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IfkmE_0aSuUBUG00
Canva

#21. Eddy County

- 16.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 15.5% ($31,694 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.6% ($41,221)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.6% ($41,173)
- Bachelor's degree: 10% ($53,312)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($61,708) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JyukZ_0aSuUBUG00
Tony Hisgett // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Quay County

- 17.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 18.1% ($16,709 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.7% ($19,198)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.1% ($22,325)
- Bachelor's degree: 10.2% ($40,357)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.8% ($57,864) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rqDOg_0aSuUBUG00
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

#19. Otero County

- 17.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 16.6% ($13,823 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.3% ($24,530)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.6% ($27,821)
- Bachelor's degree: 10.5% ($40,678)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($59,677) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dx1TV_0aSuUBUG00
Cheri Alguire // Shutterstock

#18. Chaves County

- 18% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 21.8% ($20,583 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.7% ($26,801)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.5% ($29,627)
- Bachelor's degree: 12% ($46,468)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($54,148) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dDwrY_0aSuUBUG00
Drmccreedy // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Valencia County

- 18.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 15.5% ($21,533 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33% ($30,683)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.9% ($31,827)
- Bachelor's degree: 10.8% ($44,663)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.7% ($55,620) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13mh7N_0aSuUBUG00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Curry County

- 19.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 18.1% ($21,083 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26.7% ($28,978)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36% ($32,027)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.8% ($41,095)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($58,913) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PWjWU_0aSuUBUG00
Carptrash // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Rio Arriba County

- 19.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.5% ($20,899 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.2% ($29,657)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35% ($39,052)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.6% ($53,387)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($47,891) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mhy2H_0aSuUBUG00
psyberartist // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Sierra County

- 21.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 16.1% ($15,401 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.6% ($22,500)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.2% ($21,161)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.1%
- Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($59,063) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bGwgQ_0aSuUBUG00
KeanoManu // Wikimedia Commons

#13. San Miguel County

- 21.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 16.7% ($16,009 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.6% ($22,188)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.2% ($26,180)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.7% ($37,269)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.7% ($54,296) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TNU8T_0aSuUBUG00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Colfax County

- 21.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.8% ($14,802 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.4% ($23,733)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.1% ($24,775)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.4% ($41,250)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.4% ($42,569) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S8bII_0aSuUBUG00
Vacaypicts // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Harding County

- 21.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 14.7%
- High school graduate: 26.5% ($25,000)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.2% ($19,375)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.6% ($30,000)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7% ($72,500) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eF8Lk_0aSuUBUG00
Canva

#10. Socorro County

- 22% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 18.1% ($18,101 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 37.4% ($17,159)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.4% ($30,223)
- Bachelor's degree: 12% ($37,938)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10% ($54,045) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BE1Yx_0aSuUBUG00
Wordbuilder // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Roosevelt County

- 23.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 20% ($19,327 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.1% ($32,037)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.1% ($31,475)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.6% ($35,650)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($52,658) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47QaeZ_0aSuUBUG00
Gestalt Imagery // Shutterstock

#8. Lincoln County

- 25.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.5% ($17,661 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.9% ($23,061)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.8% ($26,463)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.6% ($39,401)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($51,306) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZoWj6_0aSuUBUG00
David Langford // Shutterstock

#7. Dona Ana County

- 27.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 20.5% ($16,410 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22.7% ($22,361)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.6% ($28,753)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.1% ($41,126)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11% ($57,808) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a99H1_0aSuUBUG00
Lochaven // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Taos County

- 28.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.9% ($20,255 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.2% ($20,457)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.2% ($28,167)
- Bachelor's degree: 17% ($33,402)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.8% ($52,500) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wQUXE_0aSuUBUG00
Underawesternsky // Shutterstock

#5. Grant County

- 28.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.6% ($23,938 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26.5% ($24,854)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.2% ($27,858)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.1% ($35,603)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.7% ($47,382) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LMuVp_0aSuUBUG00
turtix // Shutterstock

#4. Sandoval County

- 30.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($21,834 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.5% ($30,698)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.9% ($35,138)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.5% ($49,221)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12% ($66,934) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZjWDP_0aSuUBUG00
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Bernalillo County

- 34.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.1% ($20,788 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 23.2% ($28,654)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.3% ($32,035)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.8% ($46,788)
- Graduate or professional degree: 15.6% ($64,501)
Asaavedra32 // Wikimedia

#2. Santa Fe County

- 41% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($26,303 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22.3% ($29,711)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26% ($35,013)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.4% ($45,338)
- Graduate or professional degree: 20.6% ($62,200) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xc8UK_0aSuUBUG00
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#1. Los Alamos County

- 67.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 2.4% ($85,625 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 8.8% ($32,040)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 21.4% ($55,982)
- Bachelor's degree: 26.6% ($76,128)
- Graduate or professional degree: 40.8% ($119,892)
Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

