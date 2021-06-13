Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most college graduates in Mississippi

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

#30. Alcorn County

#29. Adams County

#28. Lawrence County

#27. Washington County

#26. Pontotoc County

#25. Webster County

#24. Leflore County

#23. Choctaw County

#22. Montgomery County

#21. Sharkey County

#20. Lauderdale County

#19. Clay County

#18. Jones County

#17. Jackson County

#16. Grenada County

#15. Hancock County

#14. Warren County

#13. Harrison County

#12. Lowndes County

#11. Bolivar County

#10. Claiborne County

#9. Lee County

#8. DeSoto County

#7. Forrest County

#6. Rankin County

#5. Hinds County

#4. Lamar County

#3. Oktibbeha County

#2. Lafayette County

#1. Madison County

- 17.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 18.6% ($22,087 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.2% ($27,456)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32% ($31,326)- Bachelor's degree: 10.8% ($38,628)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($60,781)- 17.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 22.1% ($25,134 median earnings)- High school graduate: 33% ($20,895)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.5% ($26,966)- Bachelor's degree: 10% ($34,075)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($40,441)- 17.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 18.3% ($30,050 median earnings)- High school graduate: 33.6% ($33,253)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.5% ($37,036)- Bachelor's degree: 8.9% ($43,125)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.7% ($45,833)- 17.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 21.1% ($20,594 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.3% ($25,701)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.5% ($27,426)- Bachelor's degree: 10.7% ($38,886)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.2% ($52,122)- 18.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 23.5% ($27,646 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.1% ($32,622)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.3% ($29,367)- Bachelor's degree: 11.3% ($38,371)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.7% ($51,458)- 18.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 15.1% ($35,230 median earnings)- High school graduate: 36.6% ($30,239)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.7% ($31,891)- Bachelor's degree: 11.9% ($41,761)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($46,477)- 18.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 18.4% ($23,448 median earnings)- High school graduate: 38.2% ($22,925)- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.9% ($26,990)- Bachelor's degree: 11.1% ($34,880)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($49,099)- 19.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 19.5% ($32,083 median earnings)- High school graduate: 35.9% ($28,937)- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.5% ($24,375)- Bachelor's degree: 11.6% ($32,159)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($39,063)- 19.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 22% ($26,526 median earnings)- High school graduate: 33.3% ($32,163)- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.2% ($22,449)- Bachelor's degree: 12.3% ($35,542)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($49,732)- 19.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 22.6% ($26,250 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.9% ($21,563)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.1% ($27,132)- Bachelor's degree: 13.3% ($37,230)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($41,667)- 19.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 15.5% ($16,094 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.5% ($25,529)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.3% ($30,889)- Bachelor's degree: 12.1% ($48,120)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.6% ($54,805)- 20.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 18.3% ($22,103 median earnings)- High school graduate: 34.3% ($24,857)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27% ($31,728)- Bachelor's degree: 12.8% ($46,016)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.6% ($47,470)- 20.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 15.9% ($21,844 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.9% ($30,065)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.5% ($30,523)- Bachelor's degree: 12.1% ($41,151)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.7% ($50,350)- 21.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($26,852 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.2% ($26,856)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.4% ($36,750)- Bachelor's degree: 13.3% ($44,049)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($65,759)- 21.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 19.2% ($18,865 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.8% ($23,856)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.6% ($32,682)- Bachelor's degree: 13.8% ($36,169)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($56,431)- 22% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12.5% ($18,924 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28.1% ($28,436)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.3% ($32,009)- Bachelor's degree: 13.6% ($40,901)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.5% ($59,033)- 22.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12.8% ($18,355 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.5% ($25,427)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.2% ($29,581)- Bachelor's degree: 14.3% ($47,238)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.2% ($62,131)- 23.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.8% ($20,831 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.1% ($26,822)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.1% ($31,713)- Bachelor's degree: 14.6% ($44,378)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.4% ($59,941)- 23.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 14% ($28,995 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32% ($31,444)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.7% ($32,307)- Bachelor's degree: 14.8% ($45,648)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($61,699)- 23.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 22.1% ($16,757 median earnings)- High school graduate: 24.9% ($23,333)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.4% ($23,740)- Bachelor's degree: 14.6% ($36,100)- Graduate or professional degree: 9% ($60,818)- 24% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 19.6% ($52,637 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28% ($19,306)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.4% ($21,133)- Bachelor's degree: 10% ($26,528)- Graduate or professional degree: 14% ($39,460)- 24.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 16.4% ($21,501 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25.9% ($27,314)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.4% ($32,583)- Bachelor's degree: 15.5% ($46,250)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($61,940)- 25% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($28,427 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.2% ($33,534)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.1% ($40,569)- Bachelor's degree: 16.6% ($53,743)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.5% ($61,370)- 27.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12.6% ($15,648 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.2% ($23,622)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.4% ($27,764)- Bachelor's degree: 16.5% ($34,616)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($49,488)- 29% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.5% ($26,351 median earnings)- High school graduate: 26.7% ($33,543)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.8% ($37,572)- Bachelor's degree: 18.7% ($50,434)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.4% ($60,413)- 29% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12.5% ($19,496 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25% ($25,511)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.5% ($29,905)- Bachelor's degree: 17% ($40,779)- Graduate or professional degree: 12% ($52,766)- 34.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.5% ($12,649 median earnings)- High school graduate: 24.2% ($26,041)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.1% ($33,849)- Bachelor's degree: 21.3% ($49,473)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.8% ($63,494)- 42.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($20,387 median earnings)- High school graduate: 21.7% ($22,391)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.3% ($26,975)- Bachelor's degree: 20.5% ($35,134)- Graduate or professional degree: 22.2% ($54,018)- 45.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.5% ($22,042 median earnings)- High school graduate: 18.7% ($24,719)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.1% ($28,603)- Bachelor's degree: 25.6% ($37,614)- Graduate or professional degree: 20% ($62,639)- 48.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($21,800 median earnings)- High school graduate: 17% ($28,715)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.3% ($35,396)- Bachelor's degree: 28.8% ($54,204)- Graduate or professional degree: 19.6% ($68,678)