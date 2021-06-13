Cancel
Mississippi State

Counties with the most college graduates in Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ELpgF_0aSuU8vK00
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most college graduates in Mississippi

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KoVpk_0aSuU8vK00
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Alcorn County

- 17.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 18.6% ($22,087 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.2% ($27,456)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32% ($31,326)
- Bachelor's degree: 10.8% ($38,628)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($60,781) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MZm4F_0aSuU8vK00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Adams County

- 17.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 22.1% ($25,134 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33% ($20,895)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.5% ($26,966)
- Bachelor's degree: 10% ($34,075)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($40,441) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FMM3A_0aSuU8vK00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Lawrence County

- 17.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 18.3% ($30,050 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.6% ($33,253)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.5% ($37,036)
- Bachelor's degree: 8.9% ($43,125)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.7% ($45,833) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hNvyL_0aSuU8vK00
Nicholas Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Washington County

- 17.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 21.1% ($20,594 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.3% ($25,701)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.5% ($27,426)
- Bachelor's degree: 10.7% ($38,886)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.2% ($52,122) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KrLp4_0aSuU8vK00
Michaelswikiusername // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Pontotoc County

- 18.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 23.5% ($27,646 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.1% ($32,622)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.3% ($29,367)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.3% ($38,371)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.7% ($51,458) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UJVr6_0aSuU8vK00
NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Webster County

- 18.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 15.1% ($35,230 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.6% ($30,239)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.7% ($31,891)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.9% ($41,761)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($46,477) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QChwZ_0aSuU8vK00
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Leflore County

- 18.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 18.4% ($23,448 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.2% ($22,925)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.9% ($26,990)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.1% ($34,880)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($49,099) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fiTJN_0aSuU8vK00
Nick Shields // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Choctaw County

- 19.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 19.5% ($32,083 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.9% ($28,937)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.5% ($24,375)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.6% ($32,159)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($39,063) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bSUVB_0aSuU8vK00
Qqqqqq // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Montgomery County

- 19.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 22% ($26,526 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.3% ($32,163)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.2% ($22,449)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.3% ($35,542)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($49,732) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hvvzn_0aSuU8vK00
Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Sharkey County

- 19.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 22.6% ($26,250 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.9% ($21,563)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.1% ($27,132)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.3% ($37,230)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($41,667) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ck7aZ_0aSuU8vK00
Dudemanfellabra // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Lauderdale County

- 19.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 15.5% ($16,094 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.5% ($25,529)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.3% ($30,889)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.1% ($48,120)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.6% ($54,805) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hEUC5_0aSuU8vK00
Carlcath // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Clay County

- 20.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 18.3% ($22,103 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.3% ($24,857)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27% ($31,728)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.8% ($46,016)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.6% ($47,470) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CDfoo_0aSuU8vK00
Librarylady2726 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Jones County

- 20.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 15.9% ($21,844 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.9% ($30,065)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.5% ($30,523)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.1% ($41,151)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.7% ($50,350) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mawd5_0aSuU8vK00
Quentin Melson // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Jackson County

- 21.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($26,852 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.2% ($26,856)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.4% ($36,750)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.3% ($44,049)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($65,759) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01xywx_0aSuU8vK00
Matthew Nichols // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Grenada County

- 21.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 19.2% ($18,865 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.8% ($23,856)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.6% ($32,682)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.8% ($36,169)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($56,431) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YIA8c_0aSuU8vK00
Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Hancock County

- 22% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.5% ($18,924 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.1% ($28,436)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.3% ($32,009)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.6% ($40,901)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.5% ($59,033) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AwX5g_0aSuU8vK00
Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Warren County

- 22.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.8% ($18,355 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.5% ($25,427)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.2% ($29,581)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.3% ($47,238)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.2% ($62,131) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cNRo3_0aSuU8vK00
Woodlot // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Harrison County

- 23.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.8% ($20,831 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.1% ($26,822)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.1% ($31,713)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.6% ($44,378)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.4% ($59,941) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03FyNT_0aSuU8vK00
Leigh T. Harrell // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lowndes County

- 23.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 14% ($28,995 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32% ($31,444)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.7% ($32,307)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.8% ($45,648)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($61,699) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kcI4i_0aSuU8vK00
Hamhari Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Bolivar County

- 23.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 22.1% ($16,757 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.9% ($23,333)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.4% ($23,740)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.6% ($36,100)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9% ($60,818) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uD6OO_0aSuU8vK00
Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Claiborne County

- 24% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 19.6% ($52,637 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28% ($19,306)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.4% ($21,133)
- Bachelor's degree: 10% ($26,528)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14% ($39,460) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g6xaw_0aSuU8vK00
Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Lee County

- 24.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 16.4% ($21,501 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.9% ($27,314)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.4% ($32,583)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.5% ($46,250)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($61,940) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mhjGF_0aSuU8vK00
Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#8. DeSoto County

- 25% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($28,427 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.2% ($33,534)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.1% ($40,569)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.6% ($53,743)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.5% ($61,370) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xLUKh_0aSuU8vK00
Sturmgewehr88 // Wikimedia

#7. Forrest County

- 27.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.6% ($15,648 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.2% ($23,622)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.4% ($27,764)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.5% ($34,616)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($49,488) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CvKn2_0aSuU8vK00
NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Rankin County

- 29% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.5% ($26,351 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26.7% ($33,543)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.8% ($37,572)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.7% ($50,434)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.4% ($60,413) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dFs7x_0aSuU8vK00
Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#5. Hinds County

- 29% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.5% ($19,496 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25% ($25,511)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.5% ($29,905)
- Bachelor's degree: 17% ($40,779)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12% ($52,766) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ydcgu_0aSuU8vK00
The diva777 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Lamar County

- 34.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.5% ($12,649 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.2% ($26,041)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.1% ($33,849)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.3% ($49,473)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.8% ($63,494) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FOilx_0aSuU8vK00
Mthunter58 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Oktibbeha County

- 42.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($20,387 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 21.7% ($22,391)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.3% ($26,975)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.5% ($35,134)
- Graduate or professional degree: 22.2% ($54,018)
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Lafayette County

- 45.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.5% ($22,042 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 18.7% ($24,719)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.1% ($28,603)
- Bachelor's degree: 25.6% ($37,614)
- Graduate or professional degree: 20% ($62,639) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AnyHe_0aSuU8vK00
Scoutandboo // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Madison County

- 48.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($21,800 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 17% ($28,715)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.3% ($35,396)
- Bachelor's degree: 28.8% ($54,204)
- Graduate or professional degree: 19.6% ($68,678)
