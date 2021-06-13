Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Counties with the most college graduates in New York

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41L6Yl_0aSuU72b00
Lewis Liu // Shutterstock

Counties with the most college graduates in New York

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in New York using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hylY8_0aSuU72b00
WCohen // Shutterstock

#30. Tioga County

- 26% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($22,051 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.9% ($32,823)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.2% ($37,913)
- Bachelor's degree: 16% ($63,232)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10% ($61,743) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EVdfG_0aSuU72b00
Colgate University // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Madison County

- 26.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($31,324 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.8% ($33,132)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31% ($39,069)
- Bachelor's degree: 15% ($50,922)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.2% ($65,059) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BdSkg_0aSuU72b00
Benjamin D. Esham (bdesham) // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Livingston County

- 26.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($28,086 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.9% ($36,985)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.3% ($40,122)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.4% ($52,571)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.1% ($61,159) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fHpju_0aSuU72b00
tomtsya// Shutterstock

#27. Essex County

- 26.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.5% ($24,355 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.4% ($30,079)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.2% ($32,585)
- Bachelor's degree: 15% ($40,770)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.8% ($56,840) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21rfM8_0aSuU72b00
Stef Ko // Shutterstock

#26. Cortland County

- 28% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($27,031 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.1% ($31,197)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.7% ($38,174)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.6% ($48,817)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.3% ($56,090) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ztpM7_0aSuU72b00
Canva

#25. Broome County

- 28.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($22,407 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.5% ($29,476)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.9% ($35,126)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.4% ($50,784)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.9% ($61,278) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3womLg_0aSuU72b00
Mwanner // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Orange County

- 30.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.3% ($26,389 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.3% ($36,995)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.1% ($44,865)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.4% ($65,832)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.9% ($83,962) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qGYQu_0aSuU72b00
Kenneth Sponsler // Shutterstock

#23. Otsego County

- 31.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($22,986 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.3% ($31,124)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.4% ($32,363)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.9% ($36,809)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14.2% ($56,901) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dwgmn_0aSuU72b00
Gbklyn // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Warren County

- 31.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.1% ($26,661 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.6% ($31,930)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30% ($38,927)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($48,193)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14.7% ($64,896) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vmyl6_0aSuU72b00
Matt H. Wade // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Rensselaer County

- 32% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($25,023 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29% ($36,384)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.9% ($44,039)
- Bachelor's degree: 18% ($57,901)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14% ($69,880) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZEqx_0aSuU72b00
UpstateNYer // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Schenectady County

- 32.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($23,485 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.5% ($31,126)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.1% ($39,960)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.5% ($54,007)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.6% ($73,106) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jyvRE_0aSuU72b00
Bjoertvedt // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Queens County

- 32.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 18% ($24,406 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.5% ($31,762)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.3% ($41,124)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.2% ($55,483)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.9% ($73,134) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00jHQt_0aSuU72b00
Fred Hsu // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Ulster County

- 32.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($23,887 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.7% ($32,616)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.5% ($37,570)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.4% ($50,192)
- Graduate or professional degree: 15.1% ($67,823) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AVcxe_0aSuU72b00
Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Columbia County

- 32.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.7% ($26,774 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30% ($31,995)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.6% ($38,625)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.2% ($49,022)
- Graduate or professional degree: 15.5% ($64,000) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ykixt_0aSuU72b00
Roman Babakin // Shutterstock

#16. Staten Island

- 33.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($26,164 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.4% ($41,285)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.5% ($49,408)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.2% ($65,981)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.7% ($78,147) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19C8l0_0aSuU72b00
Canva

#15. Erie County

- 34.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($22,494 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.6% ($31,779)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.9% ($37,770)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.4% ($53,103)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14.9% ($64,190) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q820z_0aSuU72b00
Colin D. Young // Shutterstock

#14. Dutchess County

- 35% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.9% ($25,302 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26.8% ($35,457)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.3% ($43,347)
- Bachelor's degree: 19% ($61,644)
- Graduate or professional degree: 16% ($86,078) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fhauo_0aSuU72b00
littlenySTOCK // Shutterstock

#13. Onondaga County

- 35.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9% ($25,056 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.4% ($33,756)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.7% ($39,563)
- Bachelor's degree: 20% ($55,485)
- Graduate or professional degree: 15.9% ($68,099) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ygd8_0aSuU72b00
Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Ontario County

- 36.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.1% ($26,469 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26.4% ($31,358)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.1% ($37,055)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.7% ($54,642)
- Graduate or professional degree: 16.6% ($65,333) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lbAum_0aSuU72b00
Tim Hettler from New York, NY, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Suffolk County

- 36.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.5% ($28,969 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.3% ($41,742)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.9% ($50,051)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.8% ($66,040)
- Graduate or professional degree: 16.6% ($90,081) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GJQVJ_0aSuU72b00
Victor Moussa // Shutterstock

#10. Kings County

- 37.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 17.6% ($21,616 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.7% ($30,527)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 19.2% ($38,778)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.5% ($61,435)
- Graduate or professional degree: 15% ($76,057) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oIKDf_0aSuU72b00
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#9. Monroe County

- 38.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.7% ($22,552 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 23.4% ($30,338)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.4% ($36,222)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.4% ($53,625)
- Graduate or professional degree: 17.2% ($65,143) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20LdtQ_0aSuU72b00
James Kirkikis // Shutterstock

#8. Putnam County

- 39.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7% ($25,557 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.1% ($39,897)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.3% ($50,008)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.5% ($66,775)
- Graduate or professional degree: 17.1% ($88,159) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9wq9_0aSuU72b00
Felix Lipov // Shutterstock

#7. Rockland County

- 41.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.8% ($23,291 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22.5% ($37,152)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.6% ($45,064)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.4% ($68,703)
- Graduate or professional degree: 18.7% ($87,723) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A7UTs_0aSuU72b00
PhotoItaliaStudio // Shutterstock

#6. Saratoga County

- 41.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6% ($26,615 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.9% ($36,383)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.8% ($45,299)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.6% ($64,725)
- Graduate or professional degree: 17.8% ($79,476) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0aSuU72b00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#5. Albany County

- 41.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($23,021 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 23% ($31,896)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.4% ($41,942)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.4% ($58,151)
- Graduate or professional degree: 20.4% ($71,931) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FE4ST_0aSuU72b00
littlenySTOCK // Shutterstock

#4. Nassau County

- 46% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.6% ($26,655 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22.7% ($39,857)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.7% ($50,301)
- Bachelor's degree: 25.3% ($74,575)
- Graduate or professional degree: 20.7% ($93,119) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XoFOC_0aSuU72b00
Canva

#3. Westchester County

- 48.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12% ($25,072 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 19.2% ($34,226)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 19.9% ($44,380)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.2% ($75,190)
- Graduate or professional degree: 24.7% ($101,486)
Lewis Liu // Shutterstock

#2. Tompkins County

- 53.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.6% ($20,787 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 19% ($30,472)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 22% ($36,155)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.7% ($41,913)
- Graduate or professional degree: 30.8% ($56,583) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y2Tdv_0aSuU72b00
pisaphotography // Shutterstock

#1. New York County

- 61.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.8% ($20,944 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 12.4% ($30,324)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 13.6% ($38,059)
- Bachelor's degree: 31.7% ($81,380)
- Graduate or professional degree: 29.6% ($103,829)
Stacker

Stacker

872
Followers
1K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Graduates#College Degree#Associate Degree#High School#American#The U S Census Bureau#Colgate University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Stacker

Signature dishes from 30 American cities

Classic American dishes include cheeseburgers and chocolate chip cookies. But when it comes to American culinary inventions, there is so much more ground to cover than just these most popular options. Stacker took a deep dive into the archives of American kitchens to bring readers this gallery of signature dishes from 30 American cities.