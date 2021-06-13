Lewis Liu // Shutterstock

Counties with the most college graduates in New York

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in New York using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

#30. Tioga County

#29. Madison County

#28. Livingston County

#27. Essex County

#26. Cortland County

#25. Broome County

#24. Orange County

#23. Otsego County

#22. Warren County

#21. Rensselaer County

#20. Schenectady County

#19. Queens County

#18. Ulster County

#17. Columbia County

#16. Staten Island

#15. Erie County

#14. Dutchess County

#13. Onondaga County

#12. Ontario County

#11. Suffolk County

#10. Kings County

#9. Monroe County

#8. Putnam County

#7. Rockland County

#6. Saratoga County

#5. Albany County

#4. Nassau County

#3. Westchester County

#2. Tompkins County

#1. New York County

- 26% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($22,051 median earnings)- High school graduate: 35.9% ($32,823)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.2% ($37,913)- Bachelor's degree: 16% ($63,232)- Graduate or professional degree: 10% ($61,743)- 26.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($31,324 median earnings)- High school graduate: 34.8% ($33,132)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31% ($39,069)- Bachelor's degree: 15% ($50,922)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.2% ($65,059)- 26.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($28,086 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.9% ($36,985)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.3% ($40,122)- Bachelor's degree: 14.4% ($52,571)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.1% ($61,159)- 26.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.5% ($24,355 median earnings)- High school graduate: 34.4% ($30,079)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.2% ($32,585)- Bachelor's degree: 15% ($40,770)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.8% ($56,840)- 28% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($27,031 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.1% ($31,197)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.7% ($38,174)- Bachelor's degree: 15.6% ($48,817)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.3% ($56,090)- 28.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($22,407 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.5% ($29,476)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.9% ($35,126)- Bachelor's degree: 15.4% ($50,784)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.9% ($61,278)- 30.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.3% ($26,389 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.3% ($36,995)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.1% ($44,865)- Bachelor's degree: 17.4% ($65,832)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.9% ($83,962)- 31.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($22,986 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.3% ($31,124)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.4% ($32,363)- Bachelor's degree: 16.9% ($36,809)- Graduate or professional degree: 14.2% ($56,901)- 31.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.1% ($26,661 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.6% ($31,930)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30% ($38,927)- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($48,193)- Graduate or professional degree: 14.7% ($64,896)- 32% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($25,023 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29% ($36,384)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.9% ($44,039)- Bachelor's degree: 18% ($57,901)- Graduate or professional degree: 14% ($69,880)- 32.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($23,485 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.5% ($31,126)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.1% ($39,960)- Bachelor's degree: 18.5% ($54,007)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.6% ($73,106)- 32.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 18% ($24,406 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.5% ($31,762)- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.3% ($41,124)- Bachelor's degree: 20.2% ($55,483)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.9% ($73,134)- 32.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($23,887 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.7% ($32,616)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.5% ($37,570)- Bachelor's degree: 17.4% ($50,192)- Graduate or professional degree: 15.1% ($67,823)- 32.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.7% ($26,774 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30% ($31,995)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.6% ($38,625)- Bachelor's degree: 17.2% ($49,022)- Graduate or professional degree: 15.5% ($64,000)- 33.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($26,164 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.4% ($41,285)- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.5% ($49,408)- Bachelor's degree: 20.2% ($65,981)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.7% ($78,147)- 34.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($22,494 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.6% ($31,779)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.9% ($37,770)- Bachelor's degree: 19.4% ($53,103)- Graduate or professional degree: 14.9% ($64,190)- 35% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.9% ($25,302 median earnings)- High school graduate: 26.8% ($35,457)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.3% ($43,347)- Bachelor's degree: 19% ($61,644)- Graduate or professional degree: 16% ($86,078)- 35.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9% ($25,056 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25.4% ($33,756)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.7% ($39,563)- Bachelor's degree: 20% ($55,485)- Graduate or professional degree: 15.9% ($68,099)- 36.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.1% ($26,469 median earnings)- High school graduate: 26.4% ($31,358)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.1% ($37,055)- Bachelor's degree: 19.7% ($54,642)- Graduate or professional degree: 16.6% ($65,333)- 36.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.5% ($28,969 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.3% ($41,742)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.9% ($50,051)- Bachelor's degree: 19.8% ($66,040)- Graduate or professional degree: 16.6% ($90,081)- 37.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 17.6% ($21,616 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25.7% ($30,527)- Some college or Associate's degree: 19.2% ($38,778)- Bachelor's degree: 22.5% ($61,435)- Graduate or professional degree: 15% ($76,057)- 38.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.7% ($22,552 median earnings)- High school graduate: 23.4% ($30,338)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.4% ($36,222)- Bachelor's degree: 21.4% ($53,625)- Graduate or professional degree: 17.2% ($65,143)- 39.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7% ($25,557 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.1% ($39,897)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.3% ($50,008)- Bachelor's degree: 22.5% ($66,775)- Graduate or professional degree: 17.1% ($88,159)- 41.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.8% ($23,291 median earnings)- High school graduate: 22.5% ($37,152)- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.6% ($45,064)- Bachelor's degree: 22.4% ($68,703)- Graduate or professional degree: 18.7% ($87,723)- 41.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6% ($26,615 median earnings)- High school graduate: 24.9% ($36,383)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.8% ($45,299)- Bachelor's degree: 23.6% ($64,725)- Graduate or professional degree: 17.8% ($79,476)- 41.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($23,021 median earnings)- High school graduate: 23% ($31,896)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.4% ($41,942)- Bachelor's degree: 21.4% ($58,151)- Graduate or professional degree: 20.4% ($71,931)- 46% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.6% ($26,655 median earnings)- High school graduate: 22.7% ($39,857)- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.7% ($50,301)- Bachelor's degree: 25.3% ($74,575)- Graduate or professional degree: 20.7% ($93,119)- 48.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12% ($25,072 median earnings)- High school graduate: 19.2% ($34,226)- Some college or Associate's degree: 19.9% ($44,380)- Bachelor's degree: 24.2% ($75,190)- Graduate or professional degree: 24.7% ($101,486)- 53.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.6% ($20,787 median earnings)- High school graduate: 19% ($30,472)- Some college or Associate's degree: 22% ($36,155)- Bachelor's degree: 22.7% ($41,913)- Graduate or professional degree: 30.8% ($56,583)- 61.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12.8% ($20,944 median earnings)- High school graduate: 12.4% ($30,324)- Some college or Associate's degree: 13.6% ($38,059)- Bachelor's degree: 31.7% ($81,380)- Graduate or professional degree: 29.6% ($103,829)