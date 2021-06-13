Jameslwoodward // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most college graduates in Maine

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Maine using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

#16. Somerset County

#15. Piscataquis County

#14. Oxford County

#13. Aroostook County

#12. Washington County

#11. Androscoggin County

#10. Franklin County

#9. Penobscot County

#8. Kennebec County

#7. Waldo County

#6. York County

#5. Knox County

#4. Lincoln County

#3. Hancock County

#2. Sagadahoc County

#1. Cumberland County

- 16.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.6% ($13,750 median earnings)- High school graduate: 40.4% ($27,126)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.6% ($32,099)- Bachelor's degree: 11.7% ($43,397)- Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($59,792)- 18.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.7% ($16,250 median earnings)- High school graduate: 40.7% ($26,181)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.1% ($31,342)- Bachelor's degree: 12.9% ($36,921)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($47,500)- 19.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.1% ($23,671 median earnings)- High school graduate: 42% ($27,432)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.7% ($30,130)- Bachelor's degree: 12.7% ($38,704)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($52,983)- 19.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.4% ($19,094 median earnings)- High school graduate: 37.3% ($27,079)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32% ($34,478)- Bachelor's degree: 13.1% ($43,575)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($52,764)- 22% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($23,417 median earnings)- High school graduate: 38% ($27,250)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.3% ($27,792)- Bachelor's degree: 14.1% ($35,357)- Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($42,990)- 22.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($21,189 median earnings)- High school graduate: 35.5% ($31,996)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32% ($36,742)- Bachelor's degree: 15.2% ($47,124)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.6% ($62,574)- 24.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($15,028 median earnings)- High school graduate: 38% ($29,488)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.8% ($32,358)- Bachelor's degree: 15.6% ($40,630)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.2% ($50,273)- 27.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.1% ($25,292 median earnings)- High school graduate: 33.6% ($29,097)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.8% ($33,322)- Bachelor's degree: 17.5% ($43,572)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.2% ($58,941)- 28.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($23,921 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.7% ($31,022)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.7% ($36,302)- Bachelor's degree: 17.2% ($44,978)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.9% ($63,256)- 31.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.8% ($21,569 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.2% ($27,590)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.6% ($32,444)- Bachelor's degree: 20.1% ($41,195)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($51,734)- 32.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.8% ($30,000 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30% ($34,072)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.8% ($39,955)- Bachelor's degree: 21.4% ($49,226)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.1% ($59,477)- 33.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.4% ($26,214 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.9% ($29,032)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.1% ($30,575)- Bachelor's degree: 21.2% ($38,710)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.4% ($53,740)- 33.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7% ($21,818 median earnings)- High school graduate: 34.4% ($29,560)- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.2% ($32,013)- Bachelor's degree: 18.3% ($42,155)- Graduate or professional degree: 15.2% ($53,250)- 34.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.9% ($25,813 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.8% ($30,793)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.2% ($33,190)- Bachelor's degree: 20% ($41,367)- Graduate or professional degree: 14% ($51,735)- 36.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6% ($21,452 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30% ($31,615)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.7% ($40,947)- Bachelor's degree: 20.9% ($48,432)- Graduate or professional degree: 15.4% ($58,875)- 47.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.8% ($23,814 median earnings)- High school graduate: 22.2% ($31,729)- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.4% ($39,665)- Bachelor's degree: 29.2% ($51,031)- Graduate or professional degree: 18.4% ($65,124)