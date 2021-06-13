Cancel
Maine State

Counties with the most college graduates in Maine

Jameslwoodward // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most college graduates in Maine

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Maine using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iwvFr_0aSuU69s00
Halpaugh // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Somerset County

- 16.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.6% ($13,750 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 40.4% ($27,126)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.6% ($32,099)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.7% ($43,397)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($59,792) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46OZ5N_0aSuU69s00
Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Piscataquis County

- 18.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.7% ($16,250 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 40.7% ($26,181)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.1% ($31,342)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.9% ($36,921)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($47,500) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HpYIq_0aSuU69s00
Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Oxford County

- 19.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.1% ($23,671 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 42% ($27,432)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.7% ($30,130)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.7% ($38,704)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($52,983) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K9iD0_0aSuU69s00
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Aroostook County

- 19.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.4% ($19,094 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 37.3% ($27,079)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32% ($34,478)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.1% ($43,575)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($52,764) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Min03_0aSuU69s00
P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Washington County

- 22% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($23,417 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38% ($27,250)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.3% ($27,792)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.1% ($35,357)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($42,990) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45mMph_0aSuU69s00
Starspiker // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Androscoggin County

- 22.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($21,189 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.5% ($31,996)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32% ($36,742)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.2% ($47,124)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.6% ($62,574) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YadNF_0aSuU69s00
Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Franklin County

- 24.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($15,028 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38% ($29,488)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.8% ($32,358)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.6% ($40,630)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.2% ($50,273) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Win9b_0aSuU69s00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#9. Penobscot County

- 27.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.1% ($25,292 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.6% ($29,097)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.8% ($33,322)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.5% ($43,572)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.2% ($58,941) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JfLi2_0aSuU69s00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Kennebec County

- 28.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($23,921 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.7% ($31,022)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.7% ($36,302)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.2% ($44,978)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.9% ($63,256) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18skxv_0aSuU69s00
Bruce C. Cooper // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Waldo County

- 31.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.8% ($21,569 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.2% ($27,590)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.6% ($32,444)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.1% ($41,195)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($51,734) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gytDY_0aSuU69s00
Michael Murphy // Wikimedia Commons

#6. York County

- 32.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.8% ($30,000 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30% ($34,072)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.8% ($39,955)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.4% ($49,226)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.1% ($59,477) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gcKyg_0aSuU69s00
E.J.Johnson Photography // Shutterstock

#5. Knox County

- 33.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.4% ($26,214 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.9% ($29,032)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.1% ($30,575)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.2% ($38,710)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.4% ($53,740) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A3em9_0aSuU69s00
Bob Pool // Shutterstock

#4. Lincoln County

- 33.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7% ($21,818 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.4% ($29,560)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.2% ($32,013)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.3% ($42,155)
- Graduate or professional degree: 15.2% ($53,250) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12OJXW_0aSuU69s00
liz west // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Hancock County

- 34.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.9% ($25,813 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.8% ($30,793)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.2% ($33,190)
- Bachelor's degree: 20% ($41,367)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14% ($51,735)
Jameslwoodward // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Sagadahoc County

- 36.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6% ($21,452 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30% ($31,615)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.7% ($40,947)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.9% ($48,432)
- Graduate or professional degree: 15.4% ($58,875) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r0sSr_0aSuU69s00
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#1. Cumberland County

- 47.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.8% ($23,814 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22.2% ($31,729)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.4% ($39,665)
- Bachelor's degree: 29.2% ($51,031)
- Graduate or professional degree: 18.4% ($65,124)
Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

