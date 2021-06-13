Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Counties with the most college graduates in New Hampshire

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PtXdR_0aSuU5H900
Josh Conover // Shutterstock

Counties with the most college graduates in New Hampshire

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in New Hampshire using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nw2VU_0aSuU5H900
Americanadian 8 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Coos County

- 18.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.1% ($19,695 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 39% ($28,618)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.6% ($31,993)
- Bachelor's degree: 12% ($42,342)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($47,377) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aCMGg_0aSuU5H900
TrunkJunk // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Sullivan County

- 28.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($26,816 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.4% ($35,737)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.7% ($42,317)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.9% ($54,514)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.2% ($60,921) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QsaIK_0aSuU5H900
Ken Gallager // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Belknap County

- 32.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.8% ($24,705 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.5% ($32,086)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.1% ($39,581)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.5% ($49,410)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13% ($73,115) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pAXXA_0aSuU5H900
Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Cheshire County

- 33.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($26,659 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.4% ($35,880)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.8% ($36,985)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.4% ($43,180)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.7% ($61,699) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QWFHf_0aSuU5H900
NEKVT // Shutterstock

#6. Carroll County

- 34.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.9% ($26,766 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.5% ($33,567)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.4% ($34,331)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.4% ($41,103)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.8% ($59,141) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NXCvv_0aSuU5H900
Smuttynoser // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Merrimack County

- 35.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.8% ($31,751 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.7% ($38,927)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.9% ($40,821)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.5% ($52,875)
- Graduate or professional degree: 15.2% ($69,473) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44zbD4_0aSuU5H900
MoVaughn123 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Strafford County

- 35.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($26,121 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.6% ($33,271)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.4% ($42,925)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.4% ($55,743)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.4% ($63,719) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eBPvU_0aSuU5H900
Graham Nadig // Flickr

#3. Hillsborough County

- 38.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.8% ($29,565 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.8% ($37,428)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.2% ($44,155)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.3% ($60,841)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.8% ($76,938)
Josh Conover // Shutterstock

#2. Grafton County

- 40.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($21,632 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26.5% ($30,573)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.7% ($34,053)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.5% ($46,100)
- Graduate or professional degree: 20.1% ($70,748) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=391FZg_0aSuU5H900
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#1. Rockingham County

- 41.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.9% ($33,615 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.4% ($40,618)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.3% ($47,617)
- Bachelor's degree: 25.7% ($67,182)
- Graduate or professional degree: 15.8% ($78,619)
Stacker

Stacker

872
Followers
1K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Dewey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Graduates#College Degree#Associate Degree#American#The U S Census Bureau#Wikimedia Commons#Trunkjunk#Nekvt#Carroll County 34 3#Movaughn123
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related