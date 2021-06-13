Josh Conover // Shutterstock

Counties with the most college graduates in New Hampshire

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in New Hampshire using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

#10. Coos County

#9. Sullivan County

#8. Belknap County

#7. Cheshire County

#6. Carroll County

#5. Merrimack County

#4. Strafford County

#3. Hillsborough County

#2. Grafton County

#1. Rockingham County

- 18.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12.1% ($19,695 median earnings)- High school graduate: 39% ($28,618)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.6% ($31,993)- Bachelor's degree: 12% ($42,342)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($47,377)- 28.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($26,816 median earnings)- High school graduate: 36.4% ($35,737)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.7% ($42,317)- Bachelor's degree: 17.9% ($54,514)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.2% ($60,921)- 32.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.8% ($24,705 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.5% ($32,086)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.1% ($39,581)- Bachelor's degree: 19.5% ($49,410)- Graduate or professional degree: 13% ($73,115)- 33.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($26,659 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.4% ($35,880)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.8% ($36,985)- Bachelor's degree: 20.4% ($43,180)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.7% ($61,699)- 34.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.9% ($26,766 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.5% ($33,567)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.4% ($34,331)- Bachelor's degree: 21.4% ($41,103)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.8% ($59,141)- 35.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.8% ($31,751 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.7% ($38,927)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.9% ($40,821)- Bachelor's degree: 20.5% ($52,875)- Graduate or professional degree: 15.2% ($69,473)- 35.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($26,121 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.6% ($33,271)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.4% ($42,925)- Bachelor's degree: 22.4% ($55,743)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.4% ($63,719)- 38.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.8% ($29,565 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25.8% ($37,428)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.2% ($44,155)- Bachelor's degree: 24.3% ($60,841)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.8% ($76,938)- 40.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($21,632 median earnings)- High school graduate: 26.5% ($30,573)- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.7% ($34,053)- Bachelor's degree: 20.5% ($46,100)- Graduate or professional degree: 20.1% ($70,748)- 41.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.9% ($33,615 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25.4% ($40,618)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.3% ($47,617)- Bachelor's degree: 25.7% ($67,182)- Graduate or professional degree: 15.8% ($78,619)