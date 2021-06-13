Cancel
Missouri State

Counties with the most college graduates in Missouri

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 9 days ago

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

Canva

#30. Jefferson County

- 20.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.9% ($28,775 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.6% ($34,080)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.1% ($40,338)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.6% ($55,730)
~ (The Rebel At) ~ // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Moniteau County

- 20.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 14.7% ($31,707 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 40.1% ($32,337)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.8% ($33,550)
- Bachelor's degree: 15% ($43,138)
Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Franklin County

- 20.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($27,178 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.7% ($32,928)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.8% ($38,449)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.6% ($47,793)
Lisa Fitzthum Photography // Shutterstock

#27. Camden County

- 21.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.5% ($20,970 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 37.9% ($26,222)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.4% ($27,515)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.5% ($36,875)
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Buchanan County

- 21.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.7% ($21,183 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 37.8% ($31,172)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.4% ($33,076)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.1% ($43,806)
Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Clinton County

- 21.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8% ($29,630 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 40% ($38,640)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.3% ($42,132)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.1% ($48,179)
Paul Sableman // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Cooper County

- 22.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($22,100 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 37.5% ($30,105)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29% ($35,808)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.2% ($46,550)
Photos BrianScantlebury // Shutterstock

#23. Marion County

- 22.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.9% ($14,515 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 37% ($30,285)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.6% ($30,786)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.5% ($39,258)
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Atchison County

- 23.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.5% ($21,360 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 39% ($30,163)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.5% ($32,500)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($41,042)
Onegentlemanofverona // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Callaway County

- 23.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.8% ($21,787 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.1% ($29,905)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27% ($34,720)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.4% ($46,286)
Peek Creative Collective // Shutterstock

#20. Jasper County

- 23.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.2% ($22,165 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.6% ($30,318)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.6% ($32,295)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($39,338)
Rcool1234 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Andrew County

- 24.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($30,669 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 37.4% ($32,334)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.4% ($37,017)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.8% ($47,254)
Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Howard County

- 25.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.1% ($18,977 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 37.1% ($30,755)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.6% ($29,955)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.8% ($48,821)
Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Cass County

- 26.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.6% ($25,006 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.9% ($36,923)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.2% ($42,376)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.1% ($56,199)
Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Pulaski County

- 28.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($16,676 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.5% ($25,096)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.1% ($32,664)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.7% ($41,370)
NMSU // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Nodaway County

- 28.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($24,917 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 37.7% ($30,468)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.1% ($32,383)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.1% ($39,564)
Semipaw // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Christian County

- 28.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8% ($27,174 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.4% ($31,906)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34% ($31,700)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.6% ($44,813)
Nja1985, retouched by Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Johnson County

- 28.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($21,139 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.7% ($30,186)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.9% ($34,480)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.5% ($38,980)
Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Phelps County

- 29.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.7% ($22,140 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.4% ($26,821)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.7% ($32,275)
- Bachelor's degree: 16% ($39,324)
Jose Kevo // Wikicommons

#11. Greene County

- 30.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($23,816 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28% ($30,204)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.2% ($31,500)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.4% ($42,048)
Andrew.Belair // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Adair County

- 31% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($22,100 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.4% ($26,037)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.6% ($32,429)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.5% ($39,175)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#9. Cape Girardeau County

- 31.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9% ($23,578 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.2% ($29,868)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.3% ($34,271)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.2% ($44,785)
Jon Kraft // Shutterstock

#8. Jackson County

- 31.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($22,816 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.3% ($30,758)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.7% ($36,937)
- Bachelor's degree: 20% ($51,524)
Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Clay County

- 33.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($29,060 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.4% ($34,891)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.8% ($40,658)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.4% ($54,476)
Katherine Dowler // Wikimedia

#6. Cole County

- 33.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($24,048 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.7% ($31,212)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.3% ($34,959)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.5% ($49,861)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#5. St. Louis city

- 36.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.2% ($19,951 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 23.9% ($26,124)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.5% ($31,159)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.7% ($48,733)
Rob Neville Photos // Shutterstock

#4. St. Charles County

- 38.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.3% ($25,916 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.6% ($36,584)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.3% ($43,926)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.7% ($62,117)
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#3. Platte County

- 43.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.2% ($30,738 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22.1% ($35,389)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.6% ($42,043)
- Bachelor's degree: 26.4% ($58,538)
- Graduate or professional degree: 16.7% ($71,865)
Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#2. St. Louis County

- 43.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.5% ($23,475 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 21.2% ($30,634)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.6% ($36,640)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.8% ($57,318)
- Graduate or professional degree: 18.8% ($76,344)
Pixabay

#1. Boone County

- 46.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.4% ($26,676 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 21.3% ($30,532)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.1% ($33,322)
- Bachelor's degree: 26.1% ($44,206)
- Graduate or professional degree: 19.9% ($55,556)
Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

