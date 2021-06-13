Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most college graduates in Missouri

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

#30. Jefferson County

#29. Moniteau County

#28. Franklin County

#27. Camden County

#26. Buchanan County

#25. Clinton County

#24. Cooper County

#23. Marion County

#22. Atchison County

#21. Callaway County

#20. Jasper County

#19. Andrew County

#18. Howard County

#17. Cass County

#16. Pulaski County

#15. Nodaway County

#14. Christian County

#13. Johnson County

#12. Phelps County

#11. Greene County

#10. Adair County

#9. Cape Girardeau County

#8. Jackson County

#7. Clay County

#6. Cole County

#5. St. Louis city

#4. St. Charles County

#3. Platte County

#2. St. Louis County

#1. Boone County

- 20.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.9% ($28,775 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.6% ($34,080)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.1% ($40,338)- Bachelor's degree: 13.6% ($55,730)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.8% ($62,013)- 20.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 14.7% ($31,707 median earnings)- High school graduate: 40.1% ($32,337)- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.8% ($33,550)- Bachelor's degree: 15% ($43,138)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($47,955)- 20.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($27,178 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.7% ($32,928)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.8% ($38,449)- Bachelor's degree: 13.6% ($47,793)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.3% ($58,750)- 21.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.5% ($20,970 median earnings)- High school graduate: 37.9% ($26,222)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.4% ($27,515)- Bachelor's degree: 13.5% ($36,875)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.6% ($48,144)- 21.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.7% ($21,183 median earnings)- High school graduate: 37.8% ($31,172)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.4% ($33,076)- Bachelor's degree: 14.1% ($43,806)- Graduate or professional degree: 7% ($57,508)- 21.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8% ($29,630 median earnings)- High school graduate: 40% ($38,640)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.3% ($42,132)- Bachelor's degree: 15.1% ($48,179)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($55,332)- 22.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($22,100 median earnings)- High school graduate: 37.5% ($30,105)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29% ($35,808)- Bachelor's degree: 15.2% ($46,550)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($46,346)- 22.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.9% ($14,515 median earnings)- High school graduate: 37% ($30,285)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.6% ($30,786)- Bachelor's degree: 14.5% ($39,258)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($54,762)- 23.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.5% ($21,360 median earnings)- High school graduate: 39% ($30,163)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.5% ($32,500)- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($41,042)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($46,250)- 23.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.8% ($21,787 median earnings)- High school graduate: 36.1% ($29,905)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27% ($34,720)- Bachelor's degree: 15.4% ($46,286)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.7% ($45,554)- 23.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.2% ($22,165 median earnings)- High school graduate: 33.6% ($30,318)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.6% ($32,295)- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($39,338)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($52,664)- 24.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($30,669 median earnings)- High school graduate: 37.4% ($32,334)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.4% ($37,017)- Bachelor's degree: 16.8% ($47,254)- Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($53,799)- 25.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12.1% ($18,977 median earnings)- High school graduate: 37.1% ($30,755)- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.6% ($29,955)- Bachelor's degree: 14.8% ($48,821)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.3% ($43,750)- 26.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.6% ($25,006 median earnings)- High school graduate: 33.9% ($36,923)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.2% ($42,376)- Bachelor's degree: 17.1% ($56,199)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.2% ($58,741)- 28.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($16,676 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.5% ($25,096)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.1% ($32,664)- Bachelor's degree: 17.7% ($41,370)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.5% ($57,841)- 28.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($24,917 median earnings)- High school graduate: 37.7% ($30,468)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.1% ($32,383)- Bachelor's degree: 16.1% ($39,564)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.5% ($53,125)- 28.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8% ($27,174 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.4% ($31,906)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34% ($31,700)- Bachelor's degree: 18.6% ($44,813)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.1% ($53,674)- 28.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($21,139 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.7% ($30,186)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.9% ($34,480)- Bachelor's degree: 16.5% ($38,980)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.3% ($51,073)- 29.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.7% ($22,140 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.4% ($26,821)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.7% ($32,275)- Bachelor's degree: 16% ($39,324)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.2% ($58,224)- 30.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($23,816 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28% ($30,204)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.2% ($31,500)- Bachelor's degree: 19.4% ($42,048)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.1% ($53,163)- 31% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($22,100 median earnings)- High school graduate: 34.4% ($26,037)- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.6% ($32,429)- Bachelor's degree: 14.5% ($39,175)- Graduate or professional degree: 16.5% ($51,174)- 31.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9% ($23,578 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.2% ($29,868)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.3% ($34,271)- Bachelor's degree: 19.2% ($44,785)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.3% ($49,487)- 31.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($22,816 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28.3% ($30,758)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.7% ($36,937)- Bachelor's degree: 20% ($51,524)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.6% ($62,870)- 33.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($29,060 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28.4% ($34,891)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.8% ($40,658)- Bachelor's degree: 22.4% ($54,476)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.8% ($63,215)- 33.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($24,048 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.7% ($31,212)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.3% ($34,959)- Bachelor's degree: 21.5% ($49,861)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.8% ($51,485)- 36.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12.2% ($19,951 median earnings)- High school graduate: 23.9% ($26,124)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.5% ($31,159)- Bachelor's degree: 19.7% ($48,733)- Graduate or professional degree: 16.6% ($59,957)- 38.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.3% ($25,916 median earnings)- High school graduate: 24.6% ($36,584)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.3% ($43,926)- Bachelor's degree: 24.7% ($62,117)- Graduate or professional degree: 14.1% ($73,146)- 43.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.2% ($30,738 median earnings)- High school graduate: 22.1% ($35,389)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.6% ($42,043)- Bachelor's degree: 26.4% ($58,538)- Graduate or professional degree: 16.7% ($71,865)- 43.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.5% ($23,475 median earnings)- High school graduate: 21.2% ($30,634)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.6% ($36,640)- Bachelor's degree: 24.8% ($57,318)- Graduate or professional degree: 18.8% ($76,344)- 46.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.4% ($26,676 median earnings)- High school graduate: 21.3% ($30,532)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.1% ($33,322)- Bachelor's degree: 26.1% ($44,206)- Graduate or professional degree: 19.9% ($55,556)