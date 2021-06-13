Cancel
Montana State

Counties with the most college graduates in Montana

By Stacker
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4850a1_0aSuU2cy00
Prizrak 2084//Wikicommons

Counties with the most college graduates in Montana

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Montana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eOfMP_0aSuU2cy00
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Daniels County

- 24% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.6%
- High school graduate: 37% ($50,417)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.3% ($31,854)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.9% ($41,328)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($57,188) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SMC32_0aSuU2cy00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Pondera County

- 24% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7%
- High school graduate: 33.5% ($22,008)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.6% ($32,688)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.5% ($41,964)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($55,208) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q5xvo_0aSuU2cy00
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Powder River County

- 24.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6%
- High school graduate: 29.7% ($30,403)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 40% ($32,857)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.8% ($37,212)
- Graduate or professional degree: 3.6% ($38,750) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xr1QB_0aSuU2cy00
dave_mcmt // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Custer County

- 24.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8% ($25,441 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.7% ($31,291)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.6% ($36,862)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($42,212)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($50,972) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wk2zX_0aSuU2cy00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Teton County

- 24.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8%
- High school graduate: 31.8% ($27,581)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.3% ($29,573)
- Bachelor's degree: 17% ($39,375)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($63,958) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XaTLX_0aSuU2cy00
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#25. Stillwater County

- 25% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6% ($30,521 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.5% ($32,190)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.4% ($42,026)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.6% ($43,542)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($53,750) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qaOhy_0aSuU2cy00
Jasperdo // Flickr

#24. Sweet Grass County

- 25.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.4%
- High school graduate: 36.6% ($30,474)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.7% ($30,083)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.4% ($21,607)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($46,573) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OuDbh_0aSuU2cy00
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Hill County

- 25.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($27,981 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.2% ($24,839)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35% ($35,793)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.6% ($42,417)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($50,156) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mkarG_0aSuU2cy00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Treasure County

- 25.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.2%
- High school graduate: 31.5% ($37,500)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.9% ($29,375)
- Bachelor's degree: 21% ($37,500)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($100,313) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x7ieO_0aSuU2cy00
Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Cascade County

- 25.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($18,776 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.8% ($29,292)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.3% ($33,474)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.5% ($43,418)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.2% ($61,875) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14FTCg_0aSuU2cy00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Judith Basin County

- 26.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.6%
- High school graduate: 32.2% ($22,768)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.6% ($31,786)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.9% ($35,313)
- Graduate or professional degree: 3.6% ($41,875) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QoWcx_0aSuU2cy00
Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Broadwater County

- 27.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.8% ($39,722 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.2% ($35,944)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.9% ($32,262)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.7% ($38,911)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($53,542) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gqRJr_0aSuU2cy00
Christopher Boswell // Shutterstock

#18. Silver Bow County

- 27.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($11,560 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32% ($30,171)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.3% ($28,755)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.7% ($49,513)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.5% ($66,441) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OszKX_0aSuU2cy00
Itsa Ortiz // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Ravalli County

- 27.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($18,036 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.4% ($29,572)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.3% ($26,623)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.5% ($37,791)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.3% ($51,708) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DVvPc_0aSuU2cy00
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Chouteau County

- 28.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.4%
- High school graduate: 33.9% ($25,018)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.4% ($22,483)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.6% ($41,845)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($43,700) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e9omU_0aSuU2cy00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Granite County

- 28.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.8% ($25,833 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.5% ($24,886)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.8% ($23,897)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.3% ($31,250)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W95m8_0aSuU2cy00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Fergus County

- 29.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.3% ($14,107 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.5% ($26,289)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.1% ($28,429)
- Bachelor's degree: 22% ($34,668)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($39,167) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e9M0B_0aSuU2cy00
Mike Cline // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Meagher County

- 29.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.8% ($38,819 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 40.3% ($22,205)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.6% ($20,500)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.2% ($23,021)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ch39d_0aSuU2cy00
Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lake County

- 29.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($15,187 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.5% ($24,611)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.7% ($26,844)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.4% ($34,416)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.2% ($47,946) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G2QCd_0aSuU2cy00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Carbon County

- 30.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.8% ($44,000 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.1% ($34,420)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.7% ($30,487)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.4% ($38,750)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10% ($37,763) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SSSLn_0aSuU2cy00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Flathead County

- 31% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.2% ($22,750 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.4% ($28,911)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.3% ($30,007)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.1% ($43,263)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.9% ($57,786) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cOkuR_0aSuU2cy00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Madison County

- 31.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.6% ($28,750 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.8% ($22,668)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.4% ($26,606)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.7% ($30,789)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.5% ($81,563) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06aN3e_0aSuU2cy00
David Coats // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Park County

- 31.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.5% ($27,606 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.9% ($27,402)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.1% ($31,645)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.7% ($41,227)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.8% ($47,006) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IiV91_0aSuU2cy00
Sara Goth // Wikicommons

#7. Yellowstone County

- 32.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.9% ($24,087 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.2% ($31,783)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.8% ($35,983)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.3% ($50,542)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.8% ($59,815) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09CLeW_0aSuU2cy00
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Petroleum County

- 32.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 1.1%
- High school graduate: 39.4% ($28,438)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.9% ($31,719)
- Bachelor's degree: 26.3% ($53,750)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($37,500) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bBwzC_0aSuU2cy00
Robstutz // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Jefferson County

- 35% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.7%
- High school graduate: 26.5% ($31,742)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.8% ($37,708)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.9% ($43,537)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.1% ($71,442) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DPy3J_0aSuU2cy00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Beaverhead County

- 35.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.8% ($18,250 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.8% ($25,720)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.9% ($29,216)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.4% ($36,181)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12% ($46,192) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bvxSR_0aSuU2cy00
Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Lewis and Clark County

- 40.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.4% ($15,703 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 23.6% ($30,010)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32% ($38,074)
- Bachelor's degree: 25% ($50,622)
- Graduate or professional degree: 15.1% ($64,127)
Prizrak 2084//Wikicommons

#2. Missoula County

- 43% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.4% ($20,554 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 21.7% ($26,841)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.9% ($29,588)
- Bachelor's degree: 26.7% ($34,722)
- Graduate or professional degree: 16.3% ($56,518) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49gUIs_0aSuU2cy00
Canva

#1. Gallatin County

- 50.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 3.2% ($22,163 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 17.8% ($30,906)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.9% ($34,210)
- Bachelor's degree: 32.5% ($44,067)
- Graduate or professional degree: 17.6% ($58,005)
