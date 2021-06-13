Prizrak 2084//Wikicommons

Counties with the most college graduates in Montana

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Montana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

#30. Daniels County

#29. Pondera County

#28. Powder River County

#27. Custer County

#26. Teton County

#25. Stillwater County

#24. Sweet Grass County

#23. Hill County

#22. Treasure County

#21. Cascade County

#20. Judith Basin County

#19. Broadwater County

#18. Silver Bow County

#17. Ravalli County

#16. Chouteau County

#15. Granite County

#14. Fergus County

#13. Meagher County

#12. Lake County

#11. Carbon County

#10. Flathead County

#9. Madison County

#8. Park County

#7. Yellowstone County

#6. Petroleum County

#5. Jefferson County

#4. Beaverhead County

#3. Lewis and Clark County

#2. Missoula County

#1. Gallatin County

- 24% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.6%- High school graduate: 37% ($50,417)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.3% ($31,854)- Bachelor's degree: 18.9% ($41,328)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($57,188)- 24% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7%- High school graduate: 33.5% ($22,008)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.6% ($32,688)- Bachelor's degree: 18.5% ($41,964)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($55,208)- 24.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6%- High school graduate: 29.7% ($30,403)- Some college or Associate's degree: 40% ($32,857)- Bachelor's degree: 20.8% ($37,212)- Graduate or professional degree: 3.6% ($38,750)- 24.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8% ($25,441 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28.7% ($31,291)- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.6% ($36,862)- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($42,212)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($50,972)- 24.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8%- High school graduate: 31.8% ($27,581)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.3% ($29,573)- Bachelor's degree: 17% ($39,375)- Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($63,958)- 25% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6% ($30,521 median earnings)- High school graduate: 35.5% ($32,190)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.4% ($42,026)- Bachelor's degree: 17.6% ($43,542)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($53,750)- 25.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.4%- High school graduate: 36.6% ($30,474)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.7% ($30,083)- Bachelor's degree: 17.4% ($21,607)- Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($46,573)- 25.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($27,981 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.2% ($24,839)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35% ($35,793)- Bachelor's degree: 19.6% ($42,417)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($50,156)- 25.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.2%- High school graduate: 31.5% ($37,500)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.9% ($29,375)- Bachelor's degree: 21% ($37,500)- Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($100,313)- 25.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($18,776 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.8% ($29,292)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.3% ($33,474)- Bachelor's degree: 17.5% ($43,418)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.2% ($61,875)- 26.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.6%- High school graduate: 32.2% ($22,768)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.6% ($31,786)- Bachelor's degree: 22.9% ($35,313)- Graduate or professional degree: 3.6% ($41,875)- 27.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.8% ($39,722 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.2% ($35,944)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.9% ($32,262)- Bachelor's degree: 19.7% ($38,911)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($53,542)- 27.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($11,560 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32% ($30,171)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.3% ($28,755)- Bachelor's degree: 18.7% ($49,513)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.5% ($66,441)- 27.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($18,036 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.4% ($29,572)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.3% ($26,623)- Bachelor's degree: 17.5% ($37,791)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.3% ($51,708)- 28.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.4%- High school graduate: 33.9% ($25,018)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.4% ($22,483)- Bachelor's degree: 22.6% ($41,845)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($43,700)- 28.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.8% ($25,833 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.5% ($24,886)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.8% ($23,897)- Bachelor's degree: 20.3% ($31,250)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.6%- 29.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.3% ($14,107 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28.5% ($26,289)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.1% ($28,429)- Bachelor's degree: 22% ($34,668)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($39,167)- 29.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.8% ($38,819 median earnings)- High school graduate: 40.3% ($22,205)- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.6% ($20,500)- Bachelor's degree: 21.2% ($23,021)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.1%- 29.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($15,187 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28.5% ($24,611)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.7% ($26,844)- Bachelor's degree: 19.4% ($34,416)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.2% ($47,946)- 30.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.8% ($44,000 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.1% ($34,420)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.7% ($30,487)- Bachelor's degree: 20.4% ($38,750)- Graduate or professional degree: 10% ($37,763)- 31% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.2% ($22,750 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.4% ($28,911)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.3% ($30,007)- Bachelor's degree: 21.1% ($43,263)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.9% ($57,786)- 31.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.6% ($28,750 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.8% ($22,668)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.4% ($26,606)- Bachelor's degree: 21.7% ($30,789)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.5% ($81,563)- 31.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.5% ($27,606 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.9% ($27,402)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.1% ($31,645)- Bachelor's degree: 21.7% ($41,227)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.8% ($47,006)- 32.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.9% ($24,087 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.2% ($31,783)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.8% ($35,983)- Bachelor's degree: 22.3% ($50,542)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.8% ($59,815)- 32.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 1.1%- High school graduate: 39.4% ($28,438)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.9% ($31,719)- Bachelor's degree: 26.3% ($53,750)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($37,500)- 35% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.7%- High school graduate: 26.5% ($31,742)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.8% ($37,708)- Bachelor's degree: 24.9% ($43,537)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.1% ($71,442)- 35.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.8% ($18,250 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28.8% ($25,720)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.9% ($29,216)- Bachelor's degree: 23.4% ($36,181)- Graduate or professional degree: 12% ($46,192)- 40.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.4% ($15,703 median earnings)- High school graduate: 23.6% ($30,010)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32% ($38,074)- Bachelor's degree: 25% ($50,622)- Graduate or professional degree: 15.1% ($64,127)- 43% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.4% ($20,554 median earnings)- High school graduate: 21.7% ($26,841)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.9% ($29,588)- Bachelor's degree: 26.7% ($34,722)- Graduate or professional degree: 16.3% ($56,518)- 50.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 3.2% ($22,163 median earnings)- High school graduate: 17.8% ($30,906)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.9% ($34,210)- Bachelor's degree: 32.5% ($44,067)- Graduate or professional degree: 17.6% ($58,005)