Counties with the most college graduates in Montana
Prizrak 2084//Wikicommons
Counties with the most college graduates in Montana
The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Montana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.
Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Daniels County- 24% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4.6%
- High school graduate: 37% ($50,417)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.3% ($31,854)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.9% ($41,328)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($57,188)
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Pondera County- 24% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7%
- High school graduate: 33.5% ($22,008)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.6% ($32,688)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.5% ($41,964)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($55,208)
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Powder River County- 24.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6%
- High school graduate: 29.7% ($30,403)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 40% ($32,857)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.8% ($37,212)
- Graduate or professional degree: 3.6% ($38,750)
dave_mcmt // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Custer County- 24.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8% ($25,441 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.7% ($31,291)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.6% ($36,862)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($42,212)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($50,972)
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Teton County- 24.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8%
- High school graduate: 31.8% ($27,581)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.3% ($29,573)
- Bachelor's degree: 17% ($39,375)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($63,958)
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr
#25. Stillwater County- 25% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6% ($30,521 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.5% ($32,190)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.4% ($42,026)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.6% ($43,542)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($53,750)
Jasperdo // Flickr
#24. Sweet Grass County- 25.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.4%
- High school graduate: 36.6% ($30,474)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.7% ($30,083)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.4% ($21,607)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($46,573)
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Hill County- 25.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($27,981 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.2% ($24,839)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35% ($35,793)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.6% ($42,417)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($50,156)
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Treasure County- 25.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10.2%
- High school graduate: 31.5% ($37,500)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.9% ($29,375)
- Bachelor's degree: 21% ($37,500)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($100,313)
Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Cascade County- 25.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($18,776 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.8% ($29,292)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.3% ($33,474)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.5% ($43,418)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.2% ($61,875)
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Judith Basin County- 26.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.6%
- High school graduate: 32.2% ($22,768)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.6% ($31,786)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.9% ($35,313)
- Graduate or professional degree: 3.6% ($41,875)
Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Broadwater County- 27.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.8% ($39,722 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.2% ($35,944)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.9% ($32,262)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.7% ($38,911)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($53,542)
Christopher Boswell // Shutterstock
#18. Silver Bow County- 27.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($11,560 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32% ($30,171)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.3% ($28,755)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.7% ($49,513)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.5% ($66,441)
Itsa Ortiz // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Ravalli County- 27.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($18,036 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.4% ($29,572)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.3% ($26,623)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.5% ($37,791)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.3% ($51,708)
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Chouteau County- 28.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.4%
- High school graduate: 33.9% ($25,018)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.4% ($22,483)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.6% ($41,845)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($43,700)
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Granite County- 28.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.8% ($25,833 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.5% ($24,886)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.8% ($23,897)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.3% ($31,250)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.6%
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Fergus County- 29.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.3% ($14,107 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.5% ($26,289)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.1% ($28,429)
- Bachelor's degree: 22% ($34,668)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($39,167)
Mike Cline // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Meagher County- 29.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4.8% ($38,819 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 40.3% ($22,205)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.6% ($20,500)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.2% ($23,021)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.1%
Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Lake County- 29.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($15,187 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.5% ($24,611)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.7% ($26,844)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.4% ($34,416)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.2% ($47,946)
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Carbon County- 30.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.8% ($44,000 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.1% ($34,420)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.7% ($30,487)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.4% ($38,750)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10% ($37,763)
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Flathead County- 31% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.2% ($22,750 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.4% ($28,911)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.3% ($30,007)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.1% ($43,263)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.9% ($57,786)
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Madison County- 31.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4.6% ($28,750 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.8% ($22,668)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.4% ($26,606)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.7% ($30,789)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.5% ($81,563)
David Coats // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Park County- 31.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.5% ($27,606 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.9% ($27,402)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.1% ($31,645)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.7% ($41,227)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.8% ($47,006)
Sara Goth // Wikicommons
#7. Yellowstone County- 32.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.9% ($24,087 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.2% ($31,783)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.8% ($35,983)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.3% ($50,542)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.8% ($59,815)
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Petroleum County- 32.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 1.1%
- High school graduate: 39.4% ($28,438)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.9% ($31,719)
- Bachelor's degree: 26.3% ($53,750)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($37,500)
Robstutz // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Jefferson County- 35% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.7%
- High school graduate: 26.5% ($31,742)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.8% ($37,708)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.9% ($43,537)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.1% ($71,442)
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Beaverhead County- 35.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4.8% ($18,250 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.8% ($25,720)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.9% ($29,216)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.4% ($36,181)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12% ($46,192)
Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Lewis and Clark County- 40.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4.4% ($15,703 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 23.6% ($30,010)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32% ($38,074)
- Bachelor's degree: 25% ($50,622)
- Graduate or professional degree: 15.1% ($64,127)
Prizrak 2084//Wikicommons
#2. Missoula County- 43% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4.4% ($20,554 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 21.7% ($26,841)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.9% ($29,588)
- Bachelor's degree: 26.7% ($34,722)
- Graduate or professional degree: 16.3% ($56,518)
Canva
#1. Gallatin County- 50.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 3.2% ($22,163 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 17.8% ($30,906)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.9% ($34,210)
- Bachelor's degree: 32.5% ($44,067)
- Graduate or professional degree: 17.6% ($58,005)