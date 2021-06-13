JonClee86 // Wikicommons

Counties with the most college graduates in Nebraska

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

#30. Phelps County

#29. Cuming County

#28. Custer County

#27. Valley County

#26. Adams County

#25. Thomas County

#24. Hamilton County

#23. Keya Paha County

#22. Loup County

#21. Cheyenne County

#20. Saunders County

#19. Garfield County

#18. Arthur County

#17. Hooker County

#16. Kearney County

#15. Grant County

#14. Cass County

#13. Nemaha County

#12. Perkins County

#11. York County

#10. Seward County

#9. Gosper County

#8. Washington County

#7. Sioux County

#6. Wayne County

#5. Buffalo County

#4. Dawes County

#3. Lancaster County

#2. Douglas County

#1. Sarpy County

- 23.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($32,112 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.9% ($35,714)- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.9% ($40,363)- Bachelor's degree: 16.5% ($49,758)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($61,045)- 23.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.7% ($27,045 median earnings)- High school graduate: 35.1% ($32,106)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.5% ($39,477)- Bachelor's degree: 17.4% ($47,105)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($52,768)- 24% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.6% ($25,921 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30% ($28,885)- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.4% ($32,030)- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($36,010)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.3% ($59,250)- 24.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($13,826 median earnings)- High school graduate: 34.2% ($28,482)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.9% ($32,045)- Bachelor's degree: 18.3% ($40,556)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($63,942)- 24.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10% ($25,030 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28.1% ($32,118)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.5% ($35,034)- Bachelor's degree: 15.6% ($43,731)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.7% ($61,042)- 24.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.1%- High school graduate: 22.8% ($38,750)- Some college or Associate's degree: 46.3% ($45,893)- Bachelor's degree: 19.9% ($45,750)- Graduate or professional degree: 4.9%- 25% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5% ($28,333 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30% ($31,328)- Some college or Associate's degree: 40.1% ($35,503)- Bachelor's degree: 17.2% ($48,561)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($64,701)- 25% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5%- High school graduate: 32.1% ($25,227)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.9% ($26,838)- Bachelor's degree: 15.4% ($50,069)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.7% ($74,375)- 25.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 2%- High school graduate: 29.4% ($26,875)- Some college or Associate's degree: 43.3% ($43,750)- Bachelor's degree: 19.9% ($24,375)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($86,250)- 25.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.4% ($24,085 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.6% ($31,704)- Some college or Associate's degree: 40.6% ($35,412)- Bachelor's degree: 19.3% ($57,337)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($64,420)- 25.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.8% ($30,438 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31% ($34,192)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.7% ($44,340)- Bachelor's degree: 18.3% ($51,676)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.2% ($58,188)- 25.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 3.7% ($39,000 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.3% ($18,220)- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.5% ($35,096)- Bachelor's degree: 20.3% ($37,813)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($51,944)- 26.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.2%- High school graduate: 25.9% ($24,375)- Some college or Associate's degree: 41.6% ($28,125)- Bachelor's degree: 17.8% ($26,250)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.4% ($48,750)- 26.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.4%- High school graduate: 35.2% ($30,375)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.9% ($25,764)- Bachelor's degree: 21.3% ($37,500)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($71,667)- 26.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 3.6% ($30,208 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.2% ($28,523)- Some college or Associate's degree: 40.6% ($36,324)- Bachelor's degree: 20% ($39,779)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($56,176)- 26.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 3%- High school graduate: 35.8% ($27,054)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.3% ($32,159)- Bachelor's degree: 22.3% ($31,731)- Graduate or professional degree: 4.5%- 27.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.6% ($28,684 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.9% ($32,804)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.8% ($41,787)- Bachelor's degree: 18.7% ($55,532)- Graduate or professional degree: 9% ($65,202)- 27.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($33,750 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.9% ($34,773)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.1% ($37,647)- Bachelor's degree: 19.6% ($45,212)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.2% ($62,273)- 28.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12% ($37,143 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25.8% ($31,369)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.1% ($40,227)- Bachelor's degree: 22.5% ($50,938)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($57,083)- 28.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.5% ($20,769 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.9% ($31,794)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.3% ($34,663)- Bachelor's degree: 19% ($46,492)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.4% ($57,438)- 28.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6% ($30,375 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28.6% ($37,157)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.5% ($42,122)- Bachelor's degree: 19.1% ($49,773)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.8% ($63,487)- 29.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.1% ($50,192 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.5% ($31,250)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.9% ($37,218)- Bachelor's degree: 21.1% ($43,375)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.4% ($61,667)- 29.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.5% ($29,671 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.6% ($40,426)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.1% ($42,927)- Bachelor's degree: 21.1% ($61,372)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.8% ($63,571)- 30.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.8% ($13,667 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.4% ($30,714)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.3% ($31,974)- Bachelor's degree: 24.7% ($42,500)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($53,333)- 32.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4% ($14,565 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.5% ($30,816)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.2% ($34,827)- Bachelor's degree: 22.2% ($42,875)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.2% ($61,544)- 34.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($22,448 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25.6% ($32,073)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.9% ($37,590)- Bachelor's degree: 22.7% ($45,362)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.9% ($68,491)- 36.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4% ($18,287 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25.7% ($32,281)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.5% ($32,822)- Bachelor's degree: 19% ($32,137)- Graduate or professional degree: 17.9% ($54,125)- 39.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.4% ($26,022 median earnings)- High school graduate: 21.5% ($30,781)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.6% ($36,820)- Bachelor's degree: 24.8% ($47,477)- Graduate or professional degree: 14.8% ($58,269)- 39.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.5% ($25,743 median earnings)- High school graduate: 21.4% ($30,962)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.5% ($39,156)- Bachelor's degree: 25.8% ($54,349)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.9% ($66,961)- 39.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.5% ($31,011 median earnings)- High school graduate: 21.7% ($35,837)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34% ($41,752)- Bachelor's degree: 25.6% ($55,133)- Graduate or professional degree: 14.2% ($74,508)