Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

Counties with the most college graduates in Nebraska

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9qfZ_0aSuTvgX00
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

Counties with the most college graduates in Nebraska

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HDuKI_0aSuTvgX00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Phelps County

- 23.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($32,112 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.9% ($35,714)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.9% ($40,363)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.5% ($49,758)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($61,045) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qoXRK_0aSuTvgX00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Cuming County

- 23.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.7% ($27,045 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.1% ($32,106)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.5% ($39,477)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.4% ($47,105)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($52,768) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a2yQs_0aSuTvgX00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Custer County

- 24% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.6% ($25,921 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30% ($28,885)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.4% ($32,030)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($36,010)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.3% ($59,250) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SQkUU_0aSuTvgX00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Valley County

- 24.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($13,826 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.2% ($28,482)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.9% ($32,045)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.3% ($40,556)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($63,942) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JGZ6P_0aSuTvgX00
Pixabay

#26. Adams County

- 24.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10% ($25,030 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.1% ($32,118)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.5% ($35,034)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.6% ($43,731)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.7% ($61,042) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p8AOi_0aSuTvgX00
marekuliasz // Shutterstock

#25. Thomas County

- 24.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.1%
- High school graduate: 22.8% ($38,750)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 46.3% ($45,893)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.9% ($45,750)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nqt9D_0aSuTvgX00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Hamilton County

- 25% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5% ($28,333 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30% ($31,328)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 40.1% ($35,503)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.2% ($48,561)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($64,701) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mQzCU_0aSuTvgX00
Coemgenus // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Keya Paha County

- 25% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5%
- High school graduate: 32.1% ($25,227)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.9% ($26,838)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.4% ($50,069)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.7% ($74,375) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tGroF_0aSuTvgX00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Loup County

- 25.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 2%
- High school graduate: 29.4% ($26,875)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 43.3% ($43,750)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.9% ($24,375)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($86,250) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wkv4j_0aSuTvgX00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Cheyenne County

- 25.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.4% ($24,085 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.6% ($31,704)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 40.6% ($35,412)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.3% ($57,337)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($64,420) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HfYi9_0aSuTvgX00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Saunders County

- 25.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.8% ($30,438 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31% ($34,192)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.7% ($44,340)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.3% ($51,676)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.2% ($58,188) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M26il_0aSuTvgX00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Garfield County

- 25.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 3.7% ($39,000 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.3% ($18,220)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.5% ($35,096)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.3% ($37,813)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($51,944) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WL0NC_0aSuTvgX00
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#18. Arthur County

- 26.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.2%
- High school graduate: 25.9% ($24,375)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 41.6% ($28,125)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.8% ($26,250)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.4% ($48,750) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29hXMe_0aSuTvgX00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Hooker County

- 26.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.4%
- High school graduate: 35.2% ($30,375)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.9% ($25,764)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.3% ($37,500)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($71,667) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p24DY_0aSuTvgX00
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Kearney County

- 26.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 3.6% ($30,208 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.2% ($28,523)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 40.6% ($36,324)
- Bachelor's degree: 20% ($39,779)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($56,176) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bCHwN_0aSuTvgX00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Grant County

- 26.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 3%
- High school graduate: 35.8% ($27,054)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.3% ($32,159)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.3% ($31,731)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pN5c8_0aSuTvgX00
David Wilson // Flickr

#14. Cass County

- 27.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.6% ($28,684 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.9% ($32,804)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.8% ($41,787)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.7% ($55,532)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9% ($65,202) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NS6Bt_0aSuTvgX00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Nemaha County

- 27.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($33,750 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.9% ($34,773)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.1% ($37,647)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.6% ($45,212)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.2% ($62,273) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u7zNj_0aSuTvgX00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Perkins County

- 28.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12% ($37,143 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.8% ($31,369)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.1% ($40,227)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.5% ($50,938)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($57,083) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44rsR6_0aSuTvgX00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#11. York County

- 28.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.5% ($20,769 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.9% ($31,794)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.3% ($34,663)
- Bachelor's degree: 19% ($46,492)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.4% ($57,438) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HyfOY_0aSuTvgX00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Seward County

- 28.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6% ($30,375 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.6% ($37,157)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.5% ($42,122)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.1% ($49,773)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.8% ($63,487) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2POPmt_0aSuTvgX00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Gosper County

- 29.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.1% ($50,192 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.5% ($31,250)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.9% ($37,218)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.1% ($43,375)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.4% ($61,667) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WTRyJ_0aSuTvgX00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Washington County

- 29.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.5% ($29,671 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.6% ($40,426)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.1% ($42,927)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.1% ($61,372)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.8% ($63,571) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XLX5P_0aSuTvgX00
Zack Frank // Shutterstock

#7. Sioux County

- 30.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.8% ($13,667 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.4% ($30,714)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.3% ($31,974)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.7% ($42,500)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($53,333) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bb3iK_0aSuTvgX00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Wayne County

- 32.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4% ($14,565 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.5% ($30,816)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.2% ($34,827)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.2% ($42,875)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.2% ($61,544) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZXXvn_0aSuTvgX00
Jasperdo // Flickr

#5. Buffalo County

- 34.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($22,448 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.6% ($32,073)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.9% ($37,590)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.7% ($45,362)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.9% ($68,491) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZYGxs_0aSuTvgX00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Dawes County

- 36.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4% ($18,287 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.7% ($32,281)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.5% ($32,822)
- Bachelor's degree: 19% ($32,137)
- Graduate or professional degree: 17.9% ($54,125) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3hkb_0aSuTvgX00
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#3. Lancaster County

- 39.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.4% ($26,022 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 21.5% ($30,781)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.6% ($36,820)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.8% ($47,477)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14.8% ($58,269)
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#2. Douglas County

- 39.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.5% ($25,743 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 21.4% ($30,962)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.5% ($39,156)
- Bachelor's degree: 25.8% ($54,349)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.9% ($66,961) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e7rjM_0aSuTvgX00
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Sarpy County

- 39.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.5% ($31,011 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 21.7% ($35,837)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34% ($41,752)
- Bachelor's degree: 25.6% ($55,133)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14.2% ($74,508)
Stacker

Stacker

872
Followers
1K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
Local
Nebraska Education
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Graduates#Emerson College#College Degree#Associate Degree#Jonclee86#American#The U S Census Bureau#Marekuliasz#Coemgenus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related