Counties with the most college graduates in Nebraska
The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.
#30. Phelps County- 23.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($32,112 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.9% ($35,714)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.9% ($40,363)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.5% ($49,758)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($61,045)
#29. Cuming County- 23.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 11.7% ($27,045 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.1% ($32,106)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.5% ($39,477)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.4% ($47,105)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($52,768)
#28. Custer County- 24% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.6% ($25,921 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30% ($28,885)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.4% ($32,030)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($36,010)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.3% ($59,250)
#27. Valley County- 24.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($13,826 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.2% ($28,482)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.9% ($32,045)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.3% ($40,556)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($63,942)
#26. Adams County- 24.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10% ($25,030 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.1% ($32,118)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.5% ($35,034)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.6% ($43,731)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.7% ($61,042)
#25. Thomas County- 24.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.1%
- High school graduate: 22.8% ($38,750)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 46.3% ($45,893)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.9% ($45,750)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.9%
#24. Hamilton County- 25% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5% ($28,333 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30% ($31,328)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 40.1% ($35,503)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.2% ($48,561)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($64,701)
#23. Keya Paha County- 25% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5%
- High school graduate: 32.1% ($25,227)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.9% ($26,838)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.4% ($50,069)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.7% ($74,375)
#22. Loup County- 25.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 2%
- High school graduate: 29.4% ($26,875)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 43.3% ($43,750)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.9% ($24,375)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($86,250)
#21. Cheyenne County- 25.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.4% ($24,085 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.6% ($31,704)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 40.6% ($35,412)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.3% ($57,337)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($64,420)
#20. Saunders County- 25.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.8% ($30,438 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31% ($34,192)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.7% ($44,340)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.3% ($51,676)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.2% ($58,188)
#19. Garfield County- 25.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 3.7% ($39,000 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.3% ($18,220)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.5% ($35,096)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.3% ($37,813)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($51,944)
#18. Arthur County- 26.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.2%
- High school graduate: 25.9% ($24,375)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 41.6% ($28,125)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.8% ($26,250)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.4% ($48,750)
#17. Hooker County- 26.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.4%
- High school graduate: 35.2% ($30,375)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.9% ($25,764)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.3% ($37,500)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($71,667)
#16. Kearney County- 26.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 3.6% ($30,208 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.2% ($28,523)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 40.6% ($36,324)
- Bachelor's degree: 20% ($39,779)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($56,176)
#15. Grant County- 26.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 3%
- High school graduate: 35.8% ($27,054)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.3% ($32,159)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.3% ($31,731)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.5%
#14. Cass County- 27.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.6% ($28,684 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.9% ($32,804)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.8% ($41,787)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.7% ($55,532)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9% ($65,202)
#13. Nemaha County- 27.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($33,750 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.9% ($34,773)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.1% ($37,647)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.6% ($45,212)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.2% ($62,273)
#12. Perkins County- 28.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 12% ($37,143 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.8% ($31,369)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.1% ($40,227)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.5% ($50,938)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($57,083)
#11. York County- 28.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.5% ($20,769 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.9% ($31,794)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.3% ($34,663)
- Bachelor's degree: 19% ($46,492)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.4% ($57,438)
#10. Seward County- 28.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6% ($30,375 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.6% ($37,157)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.5% ($42,122)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.1% ($49,773)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.8% ($63,487)
#9. Gosper County- 29.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.1% ($50,192 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.5% ($31,250)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.9% ($37,218)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.1% ($43,375)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.4% ($61,667)
#8. Washington County- 29.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4.5% ($29,671 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.6% ($40,426)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.1% ($42,927)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.1% ($61,372)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.8% ($63,571)
#7. Sioux County- 30.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.8% ($13,667 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.4% ($30,714)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.3% ($31,974)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.7% ($42,500)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($53,333)
#6. Wayne County- 32.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4% ($14,565 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.5% ($30,816)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.2% ($34,827)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.2% ($42,875)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.2% ($61,544)
#5. Buffalo County- 34.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($22,448 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.6% ($32,073)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.9% ($37,590)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.7% ($45,362)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.9% ($68,491)
#4. Dawes County- 36.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4% ($18,287 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.7% ($32,281)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.5% ($32,822)
- Bachelor's degree: 19% ($32,137)
- Graduate or professional degree: 17.9% ($54,125)
#3. Lancaster County- 39.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.4% ($26,022 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 21.5% ($30,781)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.6% ($36,820)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.8% ($47,477)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14.8% ($58,269)
#2. Douglas County- 39.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 9.5% ($25,743 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 21.4% ($30,962)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.5% ($39,156)
- Bachelor's degree: 25.8% ($54,349)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.9% ($66,961)
#1. Sarpy County- 39.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4.5% ($31,011 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 21.7% ($35,837)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34% ($41,752)
- Bachelor's degree: 25.6% ($55,133)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14.2% ($74,508)