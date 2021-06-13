TownCreative // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most college graduates in Maryland

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

#24. Somerset County

#23. Caroline County

#22. Allegany County

#21. Garrett County

#20. Dorchester County

#19. Washington County

#18. Cecil County

#17. Wicomico County

#16. Charles County

#15. Worcester County

#14. St. Mary's County

#13. Baltimore

#12. Calvert County

#11. Prince George's County

#10. Kent County

#9. Carroll County

#8. Queen Anne's County

#7. Harford County

#6. Baltimore County

#5. Talbot County

#4. Frederick County

#3. Anne Arundel County

#2. Montgomery County

#1. Howard County

- 14.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 18.7% ($18,000 median earnings)- High school graduate: 39.7% ($28,701)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.2% ($32,204)- Bachelor's degree: 9.7% ($32,961)- Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($50,670)- 18.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 15.7% ($23,582 median earnings)- High school graduate: 39.9% ($35,022)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26% ($33,125)- Bachelor's degree: 10.5% ($53,147)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($66,667)- 18.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($20,920 median earnings)- High school graduate: 41.8% ($28,969)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.6% ($32,069)- Bachelor's degree: 10.8% ($46,527)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($63,576)- 20.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.2% ($22,551 median earnings)- High school graduate: 43.3% ($30,147)- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.6% ($37,329)- Bachelor's degree: 11.5% ($47,934)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.4% ($58,432)- 21.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12.1% ($14,949 median earnings)- High school graduate: 38.5% ($32,388)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.2% ($33,546)- Bachelor's degree: 13.2% ($47,908)- Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($59,127)- 21.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12.8% ($28,912 median earnings)- High school graduate: 36.5% ($33,386)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.8% ($40,994)- Bachelor's degree: 13% ($51,021)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($78,053)- 23.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.6% ($24,761 median earnings)- High school graduate: 36.1% ($40,658)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.4% ($48,252)- Bachelor's degree: 14.8% ($60,677)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.1% ($73,441)- 27.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12.8% ($25,696 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.3% ($30,662)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.7% ($34,208)- Bachelor's degree: 15.8% ($53,650)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.4% ($63,378)- 28.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.8% ($30,665 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.7% ($44,523)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.6% ($57,280)- Bachelor's degree: 17.2% ($75,580)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.7% ($91,668)- 29% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($21,640 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.8% ($30,653)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.5% ($36,806)- Bachelor's degree: 18.6% ($47,219)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.5% ($65,166)- 31.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.2% ($32,302 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.3% ($42,882)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.6% ($55,290)- Bachelor's degree: 18.9% ($78,319)- Graduate or professional degree: 13% ($97,744)- 31.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 14.8% ($24,340 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.1% ($30,309)- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.2% ($36,229)- Bachelor's degree: 16.8% ($54,965)- Graduate or professional degree: 15.1% ($68,963)- 32.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.3% ($33,448 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.3% ($49,118)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32% ($57,764)- Bachelor's degree: 18% ($83,441)- Graduate or professional degree: 14.4% ($93,427)- 33.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.3% ($29,590 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25.8% ($37,037)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.9% ($47,455)- Bachelor's degree: 18.7% ($63,378)- Graduate or professional degree: 14.4% ($83,966)- 35.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.4% ($31,719 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.8% ($31,767)- Some college or Associate's degree: 23.6% ($36,378)- Bachelor's degree: 19.5% ($52,244)- Graduate or professional degree: 15.6% ($65,203)- 36.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($27,219 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.4% ($41,905)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.9% ($51,462)- Bachelor's degree: 22.5% ($70,386)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.9% ($81,614)- 36.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.8% ($30,274 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28.9% ($40,311)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.8% ($49,121)- Bachelor's degree: 21.9% ($65,698)- Graduate or professional degree: 14.6% ($80,521)- 36.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($30,446 median earnings)- High school graduate: 26% ($40,027)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30% ($47,966)- Bachelor's degree: 21.3% ($69,187)- Graduate or professional degree: 15.4% ($85,091)- 39.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.5% ($25,628 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25.8% ($38,041)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.3% ($43,335)- Bachelor's degree: 22.6% ($61,600)- Graduate or professional degree: 16.7% ($77,074)- 40.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($30,182 median earnings)- High school graduate: 24.5% ($30,323)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.2% ($39,502)- Bachelor's degree: 21% ($53,657)- Graduate or professional degree: 19.5% ($76,519)- 41.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($30,801 median earnings)- High school graduate: 24.1% ($40,062)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27% ($48,694)- Bachelor's degree: 23.2% ($70,999)- Graduate or professional degree: 18.2% ($89,319)- 41.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.6% ($31,116 median earnings)- High school graduate: 23.7% ($41,168)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27% ($50,618)- Bachelor's degree: 24% ($71,194)- Graduate or professional degree: 17.7% ($90,835)- 58.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9% ($26,311 median earnings)- High school graduate: 13.4% ($31,933)- Some college or Associate's degree: 18.8% ($41,677)- Bachelor's degree: 27% ($67,715)- Graduate or professional degree: 31.8% ($102,639)- 62.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.5% ($31,345 median earnings)- High school graduate: 13.5% ($39,774)- Some college or Associate's degree: 19.5% ($48,374)- Bachelor's degree: 31.1% ($74,244)- Graduate or professional degree: 31.5% ($102,597)