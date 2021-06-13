Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Counties with the most college graduates in Maryland

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iw6pc_0aSuTokg00
TownCreative // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most college graduates in Maryland

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27M97i_0aSuTokg00
jerryinocmd // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Somerset County

- 14.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 18.7% ($18,000 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 39.7% ($28,701)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.2% ($32,204)
- Bachelor's degree: 9.7% ($32,961)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($50,670) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mieo0_0aSuTokg00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Caroline County

- 18.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 15.7% ($23,582 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 39.9% ($35,022)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26% ($33,125)
- Bachelor's degree: 10.5% ($53,147)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($66,667) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09qRNw_0aSuTokg00
Acroterion // Wikicommons

#22. Allegany County

- 18.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($20,920 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 41.8% ($28,969)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.6% ($32,069)
- Bachelor's degree: 10.8% ($46,527)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($63,576) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37dobS_0aSuTokg00
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Garrett County

- 20.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.2% ($22,551 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 43.3% ($30,147)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.6% ($37,329)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.5% ($47,934)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.4% ($58,432) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ucyHX_0aSuTokg00
Eli Pousson // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Dorchester County

- 21.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.1% ($14,949 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.5% ($32,388)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.2% ($33,546)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.2% ($47,908)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($59,127) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MKKUs_0aSuTokg00
Vpuliva // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Washington County

- 21.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.8% ($28,912 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.5% ($33,386)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.8% ($40,994)
- Bachelor's degree: 13% ($51,021)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($78,053) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Ouqv_0aSuTokg00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Cecil County

- 23.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.6% ($24,761 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.1% ($40,658)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.4% ($48,252)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.8% ($60,677)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.1% ($73,441) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GxqBK_0aSuTokg00
Eric Fischer // Wikicommons

#17. Wicomico County

- 27.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.8% ($25,696 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.3% ($30,662)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.7% ($34,208)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.8% ($53,650)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.4% ($63,378) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fhE9S_0aSuTokg00
Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Charles County

- 28.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.8% ($30,665 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.7% ($44,523)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.6% ($57,280)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.2% ($75,580)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.7% ($91,668) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QTz5i_0aSuTokg00
Linda Roy Walls // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Worcester County

- 29% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($21,640 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.8% ($30,653)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.5% ($36,806)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.6% ($47,219)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.5% ($65,166) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AxToG_0aSuTokg00
Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#14. St. Mary's County

- 31.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.2% ($32,302 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.3% ($42,882)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.6% ($55,290)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.9% ($78,319)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13% ($97,744) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0aSuTokg00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#13. Baltimore

- 31.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 14.8% ($24,340 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.1% ($30,309)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.2% ($36,229)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.8% ($54,965)
- Graduate or professional degree: 15.1% ($68,963) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07IRFE_0aSuTokg00
Preservation Maryland // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Calvert County

- 32.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.3% ($33,448 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.3% ($49,118)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32% ($57,764)
- Bachelor's degree: 18% ($83,441)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14.4% ($93,427) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iezzI_0aSuTokg00
MamaGeek // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Prince George's County

- 33.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.3% ($29,590 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.8% ($37,037)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.9% ($47,455)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.7% ($63,378)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14.4% ($83,966) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZQN8R_0aSuTokg00
Delta1989 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Kent County

- 35.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.4% ($31,719 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.8% ($31,767)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 23.6% ($36,378)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.5% ($52,244)
- Graduate or professional degree: 15.6% ($65,203) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I1kT2_0aSuTokg00
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Carroll County

- 36.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($27,219 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.4% ($41,905)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.9% ($51,462)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.5% ($70,386)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.9% ($81,614) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r5iyt_0aSuTokg00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ, M.D. // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Queen Anne's County

- 36.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.8% ($30,274 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.9% ($40,311)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.8% ($49,121)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.9% ($65,698)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14.6% ($80,521) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Te9Et_0aSuTokg00
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Harford County

- 36.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($30,446 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26% ($40,027)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30% ($47,966)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.3% ($69,187)
- Graduate or professional degree: 15.4% ($85,091) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tj5FP_0aSuTokg00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ, M.D. // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Baltimore County

- 39.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.5% ($25,628 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.8% ($38,041)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.3% ($43,335)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.6% ($61,600)
- Graduate or professional degree: 16.7% ($77,074) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ahET7_0aSuTokg00
Shopkins91 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Talbot County

- 40.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($30,182 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.5% ($30,323)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.2% ($39,502)
- Bachelor's degree: 21% ($53,657)
- Graduate or professional degree: 19.5% ($76,519) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R7eBB_0aSuTokg00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Frederick County

- 41.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($30,801 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.1% ($40,062)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27% ($48,694)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.2% ($70,999)
- Graduate or professional degree: 18.2% ($89,319) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gA82R_0aSuTokg00
Charlie Stinchcomb // Flickr

#3. Anne Arundel County

- 41.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.6% ($31,116 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 23.7% ($41,168)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27% ($50,618)
- Bachelor's degree: 24% ($71,194)
- Graduate or professional degree: 17.7% ($90,835)
TownCreative // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Montgomery County

- 58.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9% ($26,311 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 13.4% ($31,933)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 18.8% ($41,677)
- Bachelor's degree: 27% ($67,715)
- Graduate or professional degree: 31.8% ($102,639) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09AAWm_0aSuTokg00
Zrmachuga // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Howard County

- 62.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.5% ($31,345 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 13.5% ($39,774)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 19.5% ($48,374)
- Bachelor's degree: 31.1% ($74,244)
- Graduate or professional degree: 31.5% ($102,597)
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Stacker

Stacker

872
Followers
1K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Graduates#College Degree#Associate Degree#High School#Towncreative#American#The U S Census Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Stacker

Signature dishes from 30 American cities

Classic American dishes include cheeseburgers and chocolate chip cookies. But when it comes to American culinary inventions, there is so much more ground to cover than just these most popular options. Stacker took a deep dive into the archives of American kitchens to bring readers this gallery of signature dishes from 30 American cities.