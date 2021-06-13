Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most college graduates in Ohio

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Ohio using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

#30. Ashland County

#29. Wayne County

#28. Stark County

#27. Knox County

#26. Ottawa County

#25. Erie County

#24. Miami County

#23. Mahoning County

#22. Lorain County

#21. Licking County

#20. Lucas County

#19. Hancock County

#18. Lake County

#17. Fairfield County

#16. Montgomery County

#15. Clermont County

#14. Portage County

#13. Butler County

#12. Athens County

#11. Summit County

#10. Cuyahoga County

#9. Wood County

#8. Medina County

#7. Union County

#6. Hamilton County

#5. Geauga County

#4. Greene County

#3. Franklin County

#2. Warren County

#1. Delaware County

- 20.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($22,664 median earnings)- High school graduate: 41.6% ($31,218)- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.9% ($35,058)- Bachelor's degree: 13.3% ($47,188)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.7% ($55,495)- 22.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.4% ($32,111 median earnings)- High school graduate: 39% ($31,680)- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.3% ($34,704)- Bachelor's degree: 13.6% ($46,687)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($60,225)- 22.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($22,198 median earnings)- High school graduate: 38.2% ($30,133)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.5% ($34,415)- Bachelor's degree: 14.5% ($53,593)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($66,398)- 23% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($20,329 median earnings)- High school graduate: 39.8% ($33,221)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.5% ($37,467)- Bachelor's degree: 15.2% ($46,583)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($54,669)- 23.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($22,642 median earnings)- High school graduate: 35.2% ($31,755)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.5% ($38,283)- Bachelor's degree: 14.8% ($54,746)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($67,813)- 23.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($18,231 median earnings)- High school graduate: 37.2% ($30,787)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.4% ($36,791)- Bachelor's degree: 14.6% ($47,776)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($62,971)- 23.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($24,114 median earnings)- High school graduate: 36.6% ($31,730)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.3% ($37,498)- Bachelor's degree: 14.4% ($56,447)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($71,130)- 24.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($19,774 median earnings)- High school graduate: 37.6% ($27,509)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29% ($31,084)- Bachelor's degree: 16.1% ($46,389)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($60,724)- 24.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.3% ($22,915 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31% ($31,471)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.9% ($36,767)- Bachelor's degree: 15.6% ($60,119)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.3% ($69,288)- 26.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.5% ($23,221 median earnings)- High school graduate: 34.3% ($31,771)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.2% ($38,953)- Bachelor's degree: 17.4% ($56,805)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($66,258)- 26.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($19,474 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.7% ($30,800)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.3% ($33,270)- Bachelor's degree: 16.2% ($50,263)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.1% ($64,435)- 27.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($24,655 median earnings)- High school graduate: 36% ($33,681)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.5% ($37,055)- Bachelor's degree: 16.3% ($50,676)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.7% ($63,834)- 27.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($27,305 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.8% ($33,492)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.1% ($39,952)- Bachelor's degree: 17.4% ($55,751)- Graduate or professional degree: 10% ($72,394)- 27.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.3% ($24,089 median earnings)- High school graduate: 34% ($34,149)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.1% ($38,586)- Bachelor's degree: 17.9% ($58,903)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.7% ($73,522)- 27.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.9% ($21,679 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.8% ($29,696)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.5% ($33,639)- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($51,861)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.2% ($69,708)- 28.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.7% ($27,088 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.4% ($34,909)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.3% ($39,790)- Bachelor's degree: 18.6% ($57,715)- Graduate or professional degree: 10% ($73,404)- 29% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.6% ($25,563 median earnings)- High school graduate: 36.6% ($32,472)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.8% ($37,348)- Bachelor's degree: 17.6% ($51,368)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.4% ($62,958)- 30.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($22,436 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.9% ($33,186)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.5% ($40,468)- Bachelor's degree: 19.5% ($59,184)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.7% ($75,856)- 30.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.9% ($18,618 median earnings)- High school graduate: 35.1% ($30,438)- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.7% ($31,215)- Bachelor's degree: 14% ($38,789)- Graduate or professional degree: 16.2% ($57,346)- 32.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($21,769 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.2% ($31,245)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.1% ($35,048)- Bachelor's degree: 20.6% ($54,409)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.9% ($72,357)- 32.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.2% ($21,089 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.8% ($28,873)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.5% ($34,703)- Bachelor's degree: 19% ($53,121)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.5% ($70,823)- 33.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.7% ($24,419 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.7% ($31,447)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.1% ($38,505)- Bachelor's degree: 19.8% ($54,618)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.7% ($64,911)- 33.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5% ($27,962 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31% ($34,411)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.2% ($43,239)- Bachelor's degree: 22.6% ($61,886)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($78,190)- 35.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.6% ($21,050 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32% ($35,570)- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.9% ($43,379)- Bachelor's degree: 23% ($70,572)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.5% ($81,573)- 37.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.6% ($21,147 median earnings)- High school graduate: 26.3% ($30,909)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.2% ($35,821)- Bachelor's degree: 22.8% ($54,322)- Graduate or professional degree: 15.1% ($71,313)- 38% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($35,791 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25.3% ($36,365)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27% ($43,429)- Bachelor's degree: 24.3% ($61,524)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.7% ($81,640)- 39.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.2% ($20,732 median earnings)- High school graduate: 24.5% ($32,717)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.1% ($37,049)- Bachelor's degree: 20.5% ($53,044)- Graduate or professional degree: 18.7% ($80,877)- 40% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($22,000 median earnings)- High school graduate: 24.6% ($30,443)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.5% ($35,552)- Bachelor's degree: 25.3% ($53,940)- Graduate or professional degree: 14.8% ($70,396)- 43% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.1% ($26,144 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25.8% ($36,766)- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.1% ($44,388)- Bachelor's degree: 27% ($69,094)- Graduate or professional degree: 16% ($84,984)- 54.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 3.6% ($27,422 median earnings)- High school graduate: 18.3% ($33,755)- Some college or Associate's degree: 23.8% ($47,730)- Bachelor's degree: 34.4% ($76,125)- Graduate or professional degree: 19.9% ($90,152)