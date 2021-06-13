Counties with the most college graduates in New Jersey
The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in New Jersey using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.
#21. Cumberland County- 15.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 20.6% ($21,281 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 39.4% ($30,253)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.4% ($31,987)
- Bachelor's degree: 10.8% ($55,166)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($63,913)
#20. Salem County- 21% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 11.2% ($27,029 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.4% ($35,279)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.4% ($45,131)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.1% ($60,097)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7% ($69,025)
#19. Atlantic County- 28.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 13% ($23,968 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32% ($31,022)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.9% ($36,672)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.6% ($54,851)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.6% ($78,906)
#18. Passaic County- 28.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 16.2% ($23,618 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.5% ($32,033)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 21% ($43,511)
- Bachelor's degree: 19% ($59,372)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.2% ($80,925)
#17. Ocean County- 30% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8% ($30,190 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34% ($36,465)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28% ($43,867)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.9% ($58,310)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10% ($70,788)
#16. Camden County- 32.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($22,453 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.5% ($34,672)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.7% ($41,675)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.3% ($59,703)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.2% ($81,549)
#15. Cape May County- 32.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($18,117 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32% ($32,264)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.7% ($38,038)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.1% ($53,788)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.8% ($77,454)
#14. Gloucester County- 33% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.1% ($26,386 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32% ($39,016)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.9% ($46,076)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.5% ($66,291)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.5% ($83,316)
#13. Warren County- 33% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8.5% ($24,306 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.6% ($39,297)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.9% ($47,335)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.1% ($63,700)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.9% ($75,053)
#12. Essex County- 35.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 13.9% ($23,040 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28% ($30,709)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.6% ($39,099)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.1% ($62,046)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14.4% ($91,211)
#11. Union County- 36% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 13.7% ($25,323 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.6% ($33,693)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 21.8% ($41,666)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.6% ($65,281)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14.4% ($91,573)
#10. Sussex County- 36.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.2% ($33,893 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.6% ($43,081)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.2% ($48,101)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.3% ($68,738)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.8% ($89,644)
#9. Burlington County- 38% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.3% ($26,880 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.1% ($39,102)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.7% ($44,522)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.3% ($66,438)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.7% ($90,284)
#8. Hudson County- 42.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 15.2% ($22,335 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.1% ($30,012)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 17.4% ($37,195)
- Bachelor's degree: 26.1% ($67,281)
- Graduate or professional degree: 16.2% ($91,413)
#7. Mercer County- 42.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($22,132 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.6% ($31,571)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 21.3% ($43,264)
- Bachelor's degree: 22% ($66,298)
- Graduate or professional degree: 20.6% ($94,309)
#6. Middlesex County- 43.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10.2% ($27,066 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.3% ($37,031)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 21% ($45,468)
- Bachelor's degree: 25.8% ($65,451)
- Graduate or professional degree: 17.8% ($91,266)
#5. Monmouth County- 46% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.6% ($25,021 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 23.4% ($36,973)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24% ($46,699)
- Bachelor's degree: 27.9% ($71,345)
- Graduate or professional degree: 18.2% ($93,104)
#4. Bergen County- 49.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($29,307 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22.7% ($38,051)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 20.5% ($49,308)
- Bachelor's degree: 30.5% ($71,300)
- Graduate or professional degree: 18.8% ($94,949)
#3. Hunterdon County- 52.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5% ($28,616 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 21% ($43,162)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 21.3% ($49,728)
- Bachelor's degree: 31.4% ($77,807)
- Graduate or professional degree: 21.3% ($100,356)
#2. Morris County- 54.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.5% ($28,716 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 20.1% ($40,386)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 20.3% ($49,648)
- Bachelor's degree: 31.5% ($79,679)
- Graduate or professional degree: 22.6% ($104,822)
#1. Somerset County- 54.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.4% ($28,607 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 20.3% ($35,754)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 19.5% ($47,628)
- Bachelor's degree: 29.6% ($76,864)
- Graduate or professional degree: 25% ($108,683)