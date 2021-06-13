Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Counties with the most college graduates in New Jersey

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Y5b0_0aSuTmzE00
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

Counties with the most college graduates in New Jersey

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in New Jersey using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hzjmr_0aSuTmzE00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Cumberland County

- 15.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 20.6% ($21,281 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 39.4% ($30,253)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.4% ($31,987)
- Bachelor's degree: 10.8% ($55,166)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($63,913) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29rfvY_0aSuTmzE00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Salem County

- 21% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.2% ($27,029 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.4% ($35,279)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.4% ($45,131)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.1% ($60,097)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7% ($69,025) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TiEc_0aSuTmzE00
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#19. Atlantic County

- 28.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13% ($23,968 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32% ($31,022)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.9% ($36,672)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.6% ($54,851)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.6% ($78,906) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02KCLs_0aSuTmzE00
Sridhar // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Passaic County

- 28.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 16.2% ($23,618 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.5% ($32,033)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 21% ($43,511)
- Bachelor's degree: 19% ($59,372)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.2% ($80,925) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C2Q4W_0aSuTmzE00
Canva

#17. Ocean County

- 30% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8% ($30,190 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34% ($36,465)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28% ($43,867)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.9% ($58,310)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10% ($70,788) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YVSgC_0aSuTmzE00
Canva

#16. Camden County

- 32.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($22,453 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.5% ($34,672)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.7% ($41,675)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.3% ($59,703)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.2% ($81,549) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CJNzI_0aSuTmzE00
Jorge Moro // Shutterstock

#15. Cape May County

- 32.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($18,117 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32% ($32,264)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.7% ($38,038)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.1% ($53,788)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.8% ($77,454) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ii7Mu_0aSuTmzE00
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Gloucester County

- 33% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.1% ($26,386 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32% ($39,016)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.9% ($46,076)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.5% ($66,291)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.5% ($83,316) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vmcQt_0aSuTmzE00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Warren County

- 33% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.5% ($24,306 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.6% ($39,297)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.9% ($47,335)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.1% ($63,700)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.9% ($75,053) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w0d2I_0aSuTmzE00
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#12. Essex County

- 35.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.9% ($23,040 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28% ($30,709)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.6% ($39,099)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.1% ($62,046)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14.4% ($91,211) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uo0JN_0aSuTmzE00
Canva

#11. Union County

- 36% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.7% ($25,323 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.6% ($33,693)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 21.8% ($41,666)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.6% ($65,281)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14.4% ($91,573) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w3iIO_0aSuTmzE00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Sussex County

- 36.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.2% ($33,893 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.6% ($43,081)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.2% ($48,101)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.3% ($68,738)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.8% ($89,644) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0we9Oj_0aSuTmzE00
Apc106 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Burlington County

- 38% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.3% ($26,880 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.1% ($39,102)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.7% ($44,522)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.3% ($66,438)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.7% ($90,284) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d7IYH_0aSuTmzE00
f11 photo // Shutterstock

#8. Hudson County

- 42.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 15.2% ($22,335 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.1% ($30,012)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 17.4% ($37,195)
- Bachelor's degree: 26.1% ($67,281)
- Graduate or professional degree: 16.2% ($91,413) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tjVgh_0aSuTmzE00
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#7. Mercer County

- 42.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($22,132 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.6% ($31,571)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 21.3% ($43,264)
- Bachelor's degree: 22% ($66,298)
- Graduate or professional degree: 20.6% ($94,309) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05inBu_0aSuTmzE00
Zeete // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Middlesex County

- 43.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.2% ($27,066 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.3% ($37,031)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 21% ($45,468)
- Bachelor's degree: 25.8% ($65,451)
- Graduate or professional degree: 17.8% ($91,266) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P2GYJ_0aSuTmzE00
LittleGun // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Monmouth County

- 46% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.6% ($25,021 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 23.4% ($36,973)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24% ($46,699)
- Bachelor's degree: 27.9% ($71,345)
- Graduate or professional degree: 18.2% ($93,104) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iSlvs_0aSuTmzE00
Canva

#4. Bergen County

- 49.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($29,307 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22.7% ($38,051)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 20.5% ($49,308)
- Bachelor's degree: 30.5% ($71,300)
- Graduate or professional degree: 18.8% ($94,949) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tjauN_0aSuTmzE00
Jared Kofsky/PlaceNJ.com // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Hunterdon County

- 52.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5% ($28,616 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 21% ($43,162)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 21.3% ($49,728)
- Bachelor's degree: 31.4% ($77,807)
- Graduate or professional degree: 21.3% ($100,356)
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#2. Morris County

- 54.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.5% ($28,716 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 20.1% ($40,386)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 20.3% ($49,648)
- Bachelor's degree: 31.5% ($79,679)
- Graduate or professional degree: 22.6% ($104,822) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t9MfY_0aSuTmzE00
Zeete // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Somerset County

- 54.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.4% ($28,607 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 20.3% ($35,754)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 19.5% ($47,628)
- Bachelor's degree: 29.6% ($76,864)
- Graduate or professional degree: 25% ($108,683)
Stacker

Stacker

872
Followers
1K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Graduates#College Degree#Associate Degree#High School#American#The U S Census Bureau#Smallbones#Wikimedia Commons#Jerrye Roy Klotz#Md#Famartin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Stacker

Signature dishes from 30 American cities

Classic American dishes include cheeseburgers and chocolate chip cookies. But when it comes to American culinary inventions, there is so much more ground to cover than just these most popular options. Stacker took a deep dive into the archives of American kitchens to bring readers this gallery of signature dishes from 30 American cities.