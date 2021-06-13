Jameslwoodward // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most college graduates in Massachusetts

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Massachusetts using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

#14. Hampden County

#13. Bristol County

#12. Berkshire County

#11. Worcester County

#10. Franklin County

#9. Plymouth County

#8. Essex County

#7. Barnstable County

#6. Dukes County

#5. Suffolk County

#4. Hampshire County

#3. Nantucket County

#2. Norfolk County

#1. Middlesex County

- 27.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 14.2% ($23,778 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.7% ($34,312)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28% ($38,837)- Bachelor's degree: 16.5% ($53,928)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.6% ($67,271)- 28.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 14.3% ($31,955 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.9% ($38,519)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.1% ($43,594)- Bachelor's degree: 18.3% ($60,730)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.4% ($79,335)- 33.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.6% ($22,591 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.4% ($33,259)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.4% ($36,410)- Bachelor's degree: 18.7% ($46,304)- Graduate or professional degree: 14.9% ($60,634)- 36.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($27,292 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.8% ($38,374)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.6% ($43,092)- Bachelor's degree: 22% ($61,904)- Graduate or professional degree: 14.4% ($80,708)- 37.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($24,083 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28.5% ($33,525)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.6% ($38,098)- Bachelor's degree: 20.4% ($43,955)- Graduate or professional degree: 16.9% ($56,211)- 37.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.1% ($30,804 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.8% ($40,669)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.5% ($45,323)- Bachelor's degree: 23.7% ($66,874)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.9% ($85,677)- 39.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($26,541 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25.1% ($35,728)- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.4% ($42,284)- Bachelor's degree: 23.7% ($64,688)- Graduate or professional degree: 16.2% ($82,324)- 43.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.5% ($30,914 median earnings)- High school graduate: 23.7% ($35,247)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.3% ($38,393)- Bachelor's degree: 24.9% ($51,302)- Graduate or professional degree: 18.6% ($64,624)- 44.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.2% ($30,794 median earnings)- High school graduate: 23.6% ($33,942)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.3% ($40,044)- Bachelor's degree: 26.4% ($53,099)- Graduate or professional degree: 18.5% ($61,285)- 46.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.6% ($25,250 median earnings)- High school graduate: 22.1% ($31,399)- Some college or Associate's degree: 18.1% ($38,379)- Bachelor's degree: 25.3% ($63,248)- Graduate or professional degree: 20.7% ($77,168)- 48.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.3% ($30,203 median earnings)- High school graduate: 22.6% ($38,363)- Some college or Associate's degree: 23.8% ($39,561)- Bachelor's degree: 23.9% ($49,757)- Graduate or professional degree: 24.5% ($66,183)- 52.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.3% ($31,015 median earnings)- High school graduate: 19.8% ($45,989)- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.9% ($51,463)- Bachelor's degree: 31.3% ($52,722)- Graduate or professional degree: 21.5% ($53,438)- 53.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.1% ($26,312 median earnings)- High school graduate: 19.2% ($39,242)- Some college or Associate's degree: 21.1% ($46,801)- Bachelor's degree: 28.6% ($70,797)- Graduate or professional degree: 25% ($91,103)- 56.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.6% ($26,907 median earnings)- High school graduate: 19% ($38,743)- Some college or Associate's degree: 18.1% ($44,769)- Bachelor's degree: 27.5% ($69,313)- Graduate or professional degree: 28.8% ($90,051)