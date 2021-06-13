Canva

Counties with the most college graduates in South Carolina

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

#30. Edgefield County

#29. Saluda County

#28. Fairfield County

#27. Jasper County

#26. Newberry County

#25. Darlington County

#24. Bamberg County

#23. Sumter County

#22. Calhoun County

#21. Orangeburg County

#20. Kershaw County

#19. McCormick County

#18. Anderson County

#17. Horry County

#16. Florence County

#15. Spartanburg County

#14. Greenwood County

#13. Berkeley County

#12. Oconee County

#11. Pickens County

#10. Aiken County

#9. Lancaster County

#8. Georgetown County

#7. Dorchester County

#6. Lexington County

#5. York County

#4. Greenville County

#3. Richland County

#2. Beaufort County

#1. Charleston County

- 16.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 17.1% ($23,385 median earnings)- High school graduate: 36.7% ($31,239)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.6% ($34,127)- Bachelor's degree: 10.2% ($39,506)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($51,125)- 16.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 21.8% ($21,764 median earnings)- High school graduate: 35.2% ($26,704)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.3% ($30,740)- Bachelor's degree: 11.1% ($45,281)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($41,094)- 16.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.8% ($16,266 median earnings)- High school graduate: 41.3% ($30,659)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28% ($34,589)- Bachelor's degree: 12.3% ($37,413)- Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($57,981)- 17.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 18.2% ($23,278 median earnings)- High school graduate: 37.5% ($31,535)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.5% ($28,609)- Bachelor's degree: 11.2% ($32,772)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($54,340)- 17.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 17.9% ($19,194 median earnings)- High school graduate: 36% ($29,312)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.1% ($35,528)- Bachelor's degree: 12.2% ($45,817)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($53,995)- 18.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 17.6% ($17,387 median earnings)- High school graduate: 35.1% ($28,715)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.8% ($28,893)- Bachelor's degree: 12% ($44,046)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($55,724)- 18.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 19.7% ($19,231 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.5% ($27,346)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29% ($29,125)- Bachelor's degree: 11.7% ($41,156)- Graduate or professional degree: 7% ($40,368)- 19.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 14.5% ($23,502 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.8% ($26,740)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.3% ($32,070)- Bachelor's degree: 12.2% ($43,234)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($55,445)- 19.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.8% ($27,950 median earnings)- High school graduate: 36.2% ($31,372)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.1% ($35,581)- Bachelor's degree: 13.6% ($39,186)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($61,528)- 19.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 14.1% ($18,134 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.2% ($26,260)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.8% ($27,294)- Bachelor's degree: 11.6% ($36,389)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($44,745)- 20.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12.2% ($22,104 median earnings)- High school graduate: 36.5% ($30,037)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.9% ($37,572)- Bachelor's degree: 12.5% ($51,062)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($52,548)- 20.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 16.6%- High school graduate: 33.9% ($29,245)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29% ($30,361)- Bachelor's degree: 13.9% ($36,372)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($56,875)- 22.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 14.8% ($22,060 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.2% ($30,031)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.9% ($36,365)- Bachelor's degree: 14.1% ($47,539)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($62,849)- 23.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($19,889 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.5% ($25,797)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.5% ($30,096)- Bachelor's degree: 15.3% ($41,477)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($53,571)- 23.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 15% ($20,371 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.9% ($28,743)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.5% ($31,015)- Bachelor's degree: 15% ($42,536)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($54,149)- 24.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 14.3% ($22,751 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.3% ($30,057)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.8% ($33,868)- Bachelor's degree: 15.6% ($46,785)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($57,232)- 24.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 14.8% ($22,118 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.5% ($28,395)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.1% ($30,625)- Bachelor's degree: 16% ($39,083)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($55,739)- 25% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.6% ($25,751 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.4% ($32,279)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35% ($38,305)- Bachelor's degree: 16.6% ($50,694)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.4% ($64,132)- 25.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 15.1% ($18,085 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29% ($26,771)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30% ($32,827)- Bachelor's degree: 15.1% ($46,572)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.7% ($64,763)- 26% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 14.7% ($23,249 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.1% ($30,727)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.3% ($34,274)- Bachelor's degree: 14.9% ($49,157)- Graduate or professional degree: 11% ($53,981)- 26.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12% ($21,642 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.8% ($30,309)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.8% ($35,449)- Bachelor's degree: 17.1% ($49,237)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.3% ($55,752)- 26.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 14.1% ($27,301 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.9% ($31,485)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.1% ($34,222)- Bachelor's degree: 17.9% ($54,935)- Graduate or professional degree: 9% ($58,638)- 27.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12.8% ($18,104 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28.8% ($25,713)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.1% ($26,587)- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($45,164)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.6% ($53,133)- 28.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.3% ($21,520 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.3% ($32,267)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.2% ($39,572)- Bachelor's degree: 18.6% ($51,416)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.6% ($60,816)- 30.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($23,228 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28.2% ($31,337)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.1% ($37,955)- Bachelor's degree: 19.5% ($52,945)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.8% ($58,309)- 33.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.2% ($23,131 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25.1% ($31,308)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.3% ($39,001)- Bachelor's degree: 22.4% ($58,980)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.9% ($67,895)- 35.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12% ($20,785 median earnings)- High school graduate: 23.8% ($29,614)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.2% ($36,742)- Bachelor's degree: 22.2% ($52,371)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.8% ($63,274)- 39.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.5% ($18,394 median earnings)- High school graduate: 22.5% ($26,360)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.9% ($32,556)- Bachelor's degree: 23.1% ($48,752)- Graduate or professional degree: 16% ($57,059)- 41.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.3% ($23,164 median earnings)- High school graduate: 22.3% ($29,073)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.4% ($34,886)- Bachelor's degree: 24.1% ($46,159)- Graduate or professional degree: 17.1% ($56,595)- 43.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($18,729 median earnings)- High school graduate: 22.7% ($28,408)- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.4% ($36,399)- Bachelor's degree: 27.9% ($53,796)- Graduate or professional degree: 15.7% ($71,146)