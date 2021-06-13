Cancel
Counties with the most college graduates in South Carolina

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 9 days ago

Canva

Counties with the most college graduates in South Carolina

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Edgefield County

- 16.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 17.1% ($23,385 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.7% ($31,239)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.6% ($34,127)
- Bachelor's degree: 10.2% ($39,506)
Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Saluda County

- 16.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 21.8% ($21,764 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.2% ($26,704)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.3% ($30,740)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.1% ($45,281)
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Fairfield County

- 16.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.8% ($16,266 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 41.3% ($30,659)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28% ($34,589)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.3% ($37,413)
Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Jasper County

- 17.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 18.2% ($23,278 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 37.5% ($31,535)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.5% ($28,609)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.2% ($32,772)
NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Newberry County

- 17.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 17.9% ($19,194 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36% ($29,312)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.1% ($35,528)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.2% ($45,817)
Jud McCranie // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Darlington County

- 18.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 17.6% ($17,387 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.1% ($28,715)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.8% ($28,893)
- Bachelor's degree: 12% ($44,046)
Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Bamberg County

- 18.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 19.7% ($19,231 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.5% ($27,346)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29% ($29,125)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.7% ($41,156)
Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Sumter County

- 19.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 14.5% ($23,502 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.8% ($26,740)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.3% ($32,070)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.2% ($43,234)
Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Calhoun County

- 19.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.8% ($27,950 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.2% ($31,372)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.1% ($35,581)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.6% ($39,186)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Orangeburg County

- 19.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 14.1% ($18,134 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.2% ($26,260)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.8% ($27,294)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.6% ($36,389)
Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Kershaw County

- 20.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.2% ($22,104 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.5% ($30,037)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.9% ($37,572)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.5% ($51,062)
Farrargirl // Wikimedia Commons

#19. McCormick County

- 20.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 16.6%
- High school graduate: 33.9% ($29,245)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29% ($30,361)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.9% ($36,372)
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Anderson County

- 22.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 14.8% ($22,060 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.2% ($30,031)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.9% ($36,365)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.1% ($47,539)
Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Horry County

- 23.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($19,889 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.5% ($25,797)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.5% ($30,096)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.3% ($41,477)
Robert Thomas Mckenzie Jr // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Florence County

- 23.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 15% ($20,371 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.9% ($28,743)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.5% ($31,015)
- Bachelor's degree: 15% ($42,536)
Canva

#15. Spartanburg County

- 24.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 14.3% ($22,751 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.3% ($30,057)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.8% ($33,868)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.6% ($46,785)
Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Greenwood County

- 24.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 14.8% ($22,118 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.5% ($28,395)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.1% ($30,625)
- Bachelor's degree: 16% ($39,083)
Itsbrandoyo // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Berkeley County

- 25% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.6% ($25,751 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.4% ($32,279)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35% ($38,305)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.6% ($50,694)
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Oconee County

- 25.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 15.1% ($18,085 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29% ($26,771)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30% ($32,827)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.1% ($46,572)
KudzuVine // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Pickens County

- 26% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 14.7% ($23,249 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.1% ($30,727)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.3% ($34,274)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.9% ($49,157)
Festiva76 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Aiken County

- 26.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12% ($21,642 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.8% ($30,309)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.8% ($35,449)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.1% ($49,237)
Calatayudboy // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Lancaster County

- 26.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 14.1% ($27,301 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.9% ($31,485)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.1% ($34,222)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.9% ($54,935)
Canva

#8. Georgetown County

- 27.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.8% ($18,104 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.8% ($25,713)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.1% ($26,587)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($45,164)
Lazyksaw // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Dorchester County

- 28.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.3% ($21,520 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.3% ($32,267)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.2% ($39,572)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.6% ($51,416)
Ralph Hightower // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Lexington County

- 30.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($23,228 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.2% ($31,337)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.1% ($37,955)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.5% ($52,945)
Connor401 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. York County

- 33.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.2% ($23,131 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.1% ($31,308)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.3% ($39,001)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.4% ($58,980)
Canva

#4. Greenville County

- 35.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12% ($20,785 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 23.8% ($29,614)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.2% ($36,742)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.2% ($52,371)
Canva

#3. Richland County

- 39.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.5% ($18,394 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22.5% ($26,360)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.9% ($32,556)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.1% ($48,752)
- Graduate or professional degree: 16% ($57,059)
Canva

#2. Beaufort County

- 41.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.3% ($23,164 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22.3% ($29,073)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.4% ($34,886)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.1% ($46,159)
- Graduate or professional degree: 17.1% ($56,595)
Canva

#1. Charleston County

- 43.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($18,729 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22.7% ($28,408)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.4% ($36,399)
- Bachelor's degree: 27.9% ($53,796)
- Graduate or professional degree: 15.7% ($71,146)
