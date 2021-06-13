Cancel
Nevada State

Counties with the most college graduates in Nevada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g43iE_0aSuTiSK00
Andrew Zarivny // Shutterstock

Counties with the most college graduates in Nevada

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Nevada using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u02I6_0aSuTiSK00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Eureka County

- 8.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.4% ($80,208 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 47.4% ($54,646)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.4% ($53,854)
- Bachelor's degree: 7.1%
- Graduate or professional degree: 1.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fA5PE_0aSuTiSK00
Tomdonohue1 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Nye County

- 10.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.9% ($32,292 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.9% ($33,750)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.4% ($32,331)
- Bachelor's degree: 7.3% ($40,729)
- Graduate or professional degree: 3.5% ($61,397) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gLtab_0aSuTiSK00
Ken Lund // Flickr

#15. Pershing County

- 11.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 19.1%
- High school graduate: 37.2% ($32,328)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.6% ($23,769)
- Bachelor's degree: 6.1% ($53,975)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($72,625) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QJc8G_0aSuTiSK00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Lander County

- 12.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.7% ($55,043 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38% ($49,804)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.9% ($54,930)
- Bachelor's degree: 5.4% ($68,860)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JBz0B_0aSuTiSK00
Terence Mendoza // Shutterstock

#13. White Pine County

- 13.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.9% ($18,200 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 41.5% ($32,320)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.4% ($49,386)
- Bachelor's degree: 9.8% ($54,537)
- Graduate or professional degree: 3.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dgpq6_0aSuTiSK00
Kelapstick // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lyon County

- 14.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.1% ($30,404 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.8% ($32,569)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.5% ($39,179)
- Bachelor's degree: 10.3% ($46,261)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($61,840) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18J0hV_0aSuTiSK00
Ken Lund // Flickr

#11. Mineral County

- 14.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11% ($26,591 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.7% ($28,164)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.3% ($31,121)
- Bachelor's degree: 10.2% ($41,667)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($72,895) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dDCks_0aSuTiSK00
An63ca // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Esmeralda County

- 16.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.7% ($19,750 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 40.6% ($27,026)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.6% ($25,903)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.8% ($55,000)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($46,250) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bQBfO_0aSuTiSK00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Elko County

- 16.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.7% ($31,154 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.8% ($45,755)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37% ($54,489)
- Bachelor's degree: 10.3% ($47,487)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($75,302) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fa8fU_0aSuTiSK00
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Humboldt County

- 16.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 17.6% ($32,841 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.8% ($46,073)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.9% ($43,346)
- Bachelor's degree: 10.7% ($51,367)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($78,750) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VUcMs_0aSuTiSK00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Churchill County

- 18.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.4% ($26,887 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.6% ($31,130)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 41.2% ($37,622)
- Bachelor's degree: 13% ($55,662)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($66,765) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=092sZE_0aSuTiSK00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Lincoln County

- 19.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.8% ($23,945 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.3% ($40,778)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.3% ($41,875)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.1% ($31,959)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($73,992) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07OLxj_0aSuTiSK00
Pixabay

#5. Carson City

- 22.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13% ($26,439 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26% ($32,198)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.8% ($37,375)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.3% ($46,120)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($63,904) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0aSuTiSK00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#4. Clark County

- 24.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.9% ($27,543 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.5% ($31,749)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.2% ($37,599)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.2% ($49,337)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($67,222) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49LDdX_0aSuTiSK00
Constantine Kulikovsky // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Douglas County

- 29.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.8% ($23,205 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.4% ($33,221)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.4% ($35,770)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.5% ($46,046)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.9% ($65,515)
Andrew Zarivny // Shutterstock

#2. Washoe County

- 30.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.4% ($26,751 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 23.5% ($32,388)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.3% ($38,584)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.2% ($51,740)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.7% ($67,761) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vFELH_0aSuTiSK00
Loren Kerns // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Storey County

- 31.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.4% ($108,083 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.8% ($39,250)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.5% ($39,375)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.8% ($58,333)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.6% ($72,955)
Stacker

Stacker

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

