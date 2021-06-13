Andrew Zarivny // Shutterstock

Counties with the most college graduates in Nevada

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Nevada using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

#17. Eureka County

#16. Nye County

#15. Pershing County

#14. Lander County

#13. White Pine County

#12. Lyon County

#11. Mineral County

#10. Esmeralda County

#9. Elko County

#8. Humboldt County

#7. Churchill County

#6. Lincoln County

#5. Carson City

#4. Clark County

#3. Douglas County

#2. Washoe County

#1. Storey County

- 8.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.4% ($80,208 median earnings)- High school graduate: 47.4% ($54,646)- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.4% ($53,854)- Bachelor's degree: 7.1%- Graduate or professional degree: 1.7%- 10.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.9% ($32,292 median earnings)- High school graduate: 38.9% ($33,750)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.4% ($32,331)- Bachelor's degree: 7.3% ($40,729)- Graduate or professional degree: 3.5% ($61,397)- 11.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 19.1%- High school graduate: 37.2% ($32,328)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.6% ($23,769)- Bachelor's degree: 6.1% ($53,975)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($72,625)- 12.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.7% ($55,043 median earnings)- High school graduate: 38% ($49,804)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.9% ($54,930)- Bachelor's degree: 5.4% ($68,860)- Graduate or professional degree: 7%- 13.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.9% ($18,200 median earnings)- High school graduate: 41.5% ($32,320)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.4% ($49,386)- Bachelor's degree: 9.8% ($54,537)- Graduate or professional degree: 3.4%- 14.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.1% ($30,404 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.8% ($32,569)- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.5% ($39,179)- Bachelor's degree: 10.3% ($46,261)- Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($61,840)- 14.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11% ($26,591 median earnings)- High school graduate: 35.7% ($28,164)- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.3% ($31,121)- Bachelor's degree: 10.2% ($41,667)- Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($72,895)- 16.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.7% ($19,750 median earnings)- High school graduate: 40.6% ($27,026)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.6% ($25,903)- Bachelor's degree: 11.8% ($55,000)- Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($46,250)- 16.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.7% ($31,154 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.8% ($45,755)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37% ($54,489)- Bachelor's degree: 10.3% ($47,487)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($75,302)- 16.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 17.6% ($32,841 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.8% ($46,073)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.9% ($43,346)- Bachelor's degree: 10.7% ($51,367)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($78,750)- 18.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.4% ($26,887 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.6% ($31,130)- Some college or Associate's degree: 41.2% ($37,622)- Bachelor's degree: 13% ($55,662)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($66,765)- 19.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.8% ($23,945 median earnings)- High school graduate: 34.3% ($40,778)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.3% ($41,875)- Bachelor's degree: 12.1% ($31,959)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($73,992)- 22.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13% ($26,439 median earnings)- High school graduate: 26% ($32,198)- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.8% ($37,375)- Bachelor's degree: 14.3% ($46,120)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($63,904)- 24.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.9% ($27,543 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28.5% ($31,749)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.2% ($37,599)- Bachelor's degree: 16.2% ($49,337)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($67,222)- 29.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.8% ($23,205 median earnings)- High school graduate: 24.4% ($33,221)- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.4% ($35,770)- Bachelor's degree: 18.5% ($46,046)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.9% ($65,515)- 30.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.4% ($26,751 median earnings)- High school graduate: 23.5% ($32,388)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.3% ($38,584)- Bachelor's degree: 19.2% ($51,740)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.7% ($67,761)- 31.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.4% ($108,083 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.8% ($39,250)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.5% ($39,375)- Bachelor's degree: 21.8% ($58,333)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.6% ($72,955)