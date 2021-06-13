Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Counties with the most college graduates in North Dakota

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04KSOt_0aSuThZb00
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

Counties with the most college graduates in North Dakota

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in North Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ryzY8_0aSuThZb00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Richland County

- 21.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($30,236 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.1% ($35,494)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 42.3% ($38,908)
- Bachelor's degree: 16% ($51,748)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($63,214) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hUO1t_0aSuThZb00
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#29. McHenry County

- 21.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($35,179 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.6% ($36,875)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.7% ($43,894)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.8% ($49,777)
- Graduate or professional degree: 3.6% ($65,250) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DOb3U_0aSuThZb00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Mercer County

- 21.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.6% ($41,083 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27% ($41,173)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 42.7% ($51,375)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.2% ($45,156)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($53,407) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JONE5_0aSuThZb00
{{{1}}} // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Wells County

- 22.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13% ($45,156 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.9% ($41,688)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.9% ($39,423)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.1% ($44,306)
- Graduate or professional degree: 3% ($52,917) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LJrgb_0aSuThZb00
Cavan-Images // Shutterstock

#26. Stark County

- 22.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.5% ($45,938 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.1% ($41,904)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.9% ($50,714)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.6% ($50,857)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($71,823) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DduTF_0aSuThZb00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Burke County

- 22.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($54,063 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.8% ($50,188)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 42.1% ($48,929)
- Bachelor's degree: 19% ($47,750)
- Graduate or professional degree: 3.7% ($56,375) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYA66_0aSuThZb00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Williams County

- 23.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.5% ($34,260 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.1% ($47,438)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.8% ($60,842)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.4% ($51,157)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($66,458) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JQt9c_0aSuThZb00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Stutsman County

- 23.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($30,147 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.8% ($35,912)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.4% ($37,962)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.4% ($45,616)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($64,955) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rTANT_0aSuThZb00
USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Common

#22. Bottineau County

- 24% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($29,688 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.8% ($32,288)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.9% ($42,045)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.5% ($41,167)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($55,250) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LOsjS_0aSuThZb00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Bowman County

- 24.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11% ($43,083 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.6% ($31,771)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.2% ($42,150)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.9% ($46,364)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($58,281) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S47ZK_0aSuThZb00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#20. LaMoure County

- 24.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.8% ($28,667 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.9% ($31,125)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.7% ($36,364)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.5% ($47,857)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($62,619) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DMPNV_0aSuThZb00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Nelson County

- 25% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($14,091 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.2% ($32,310)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.6% ($36,250)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.4% ($44,917)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($46,094) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35z7eJ_0aSuThZb00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Adams County

- 25.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.4% ($42,813 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.3% ($33,500)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.6% ($39,803)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.2% ($36,406)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.4% ($69,125) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39OPjf_0aSuThZb00
Xerxes2004 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. McKenzie County

- 25.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($34,250 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.4% ($45,014)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.6% ($42,703)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.8% ($60,417)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($53,314) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RGN6c_0aSuThZb00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Griggs County

- 25.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($50,163 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.4% ($30,030)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.1% ($38,047)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.7% ($49,034)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($37,188) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KEjY1_0aSuThZb00
Bjr97543 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Slope County

- 25.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.9%
- High school graduate: 28.5% ($27,375)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.7% ($48,750)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.8% ($43,000)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($45,000) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yYQRZ_0aSuThZb00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Eddy County

- 26.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.5%
- High school graduate: 29.3% ($38,125)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34% ($36,953)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.6% ($50,000)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.7% ($45,313) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T7yDz_0aSuThZb00
Randall Runtsch // Shutterstock

#13. Billings County

- 26.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.5% ($38,984 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33% ($30,417)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.2% ($42,292)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.6% ($42,045)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FS9vQ_0aSuThZb00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Ramsey County

- 26.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.1% ($24,523 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.8% ($33,750)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.8% ($37,014)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.2% ($50,742)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.2% ($54,044) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TNqyM_0aSuThZb00
Matt // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Foster County

- 26.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.7% ($14,904 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26% ($33,229)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.7% ($49,194)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.2% ($48,226)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.6% ($47,946) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZKQ32_0aSuThZb00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Golden Valley County

- 26.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.2%
- High school graduate: 25.3% ($37,361)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 40.7% ($38,750)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.7% ($41,250)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($50,694) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A8vo6_0aSuThZb00
Bob Pool // Shutterstock

#9. Morton County

- 26.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.1% ($27,398 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.4% ($36,992)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.6% ($42,818)
- Bachelor's degree: 20% ($54,341)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($65,778) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23DbWV_0aSuThZb00
USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Common

#8. Dickey County

- 28.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.6% ($35,000 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.8% ($36,369)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.8% ($39,766)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.7% ($51,719)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($69,792) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f7m5e_0aSuThZb00
Andrew Filer from Seattle (ex-Minneapolis) // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Traill County

- 28.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.6% ($31,406 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26% ($36,271)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.5% ($44,320)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.2% ($51,964)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($56,200) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0actun_0aSuThZb00
Yosoyana // Shutterstock

#6. Ward County

- 29.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.3% ($28,926 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30% ($37,218)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.5% ($43,794)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.4% ($51,687)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($73,826) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OZQxS_0aSuThZb00
chief_huddleston // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Barnes County

- 29.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($21,556 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.5% ($34,449)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.4% ($41,394)
- Bachelor's degree: 21% ($38,648)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.4% ($46,518) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OJCea_0aSuThZb00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Steele County

- 30.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 3.7% ($10,521 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.3% ($42,750)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 40.1% ($40,625)
- Bachelor's degree: 27.5% ($56,563)
- Graduate or professional degree: 3.5% ($71,042) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dubbl_0aSuThZb00
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#3. Grand Forks County

- 35.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.9% ($31,554 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22.2% ($36,341)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.3% ($39,045)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.9% ($50,530)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.7% ($62,278)
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#2. Burleigh County

- 35.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.7% ($34,643 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22.7% ($36,919)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.8% ($43,593)
- Bachelor's degree: 25.9% ($54,058)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.8% ($70,610) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t47P6_0aSuThZb00
Guy William // Shutterstock

#1. Cass County

- 40.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.2% ($23,281 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 20.1% ($31,713)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.5% ($39,733)
- Bachelor's degree: 28.4% ($51,860)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.8% ($69,756)
Stacker

Stacker

872
Followers
1K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Dewey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Graduates#College Degree#Associate Degree#High School#American#The U S Census Bureau#Wells County 22 2#Jerrye
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related