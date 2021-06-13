Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

Counties with the most college graduates in North Dakota

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in North Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

#30. Richland County

#29. McHenry County

#28. Mercer County

#27. Wells County

#26. Stark County

#25. Burke County

#24. Williams County

#23. Stutsman County

#22. Bottineau County

#21. Bowman County

#20. LaMoure County

#19. Nelson County

#18. Adams County

#17. McKenzie County

#16. Griggs County

#15. Slope County

#14. Eddy County

#13. Billings County

#12. Ramsey County

#11. Foster County

#10. Golden Valley County

#9. Morton County

#8. Dickey County

#7. Traill County

#6. Ward County

#5. Barnes County

#4. Steele County

#3. Grand Forks County

#2. Burleigh County

#1. Cass County

- 21.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($30,236 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.1% ($35,494)- Some college or Associate's degree: 42.3% ($38,908)- Bachelor's degree: 16% ($51,748)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($63,214)- 21.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($35,179 median earnings)- High school graduate: 33.6% ($36,875)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.7% ($43,894)- Bachelor's degree: 17.8% ($49,777)- Graduate or professional degree: 3.6% ($65,250)- 21.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.6% ($41,083 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27% ($41,173)- Some college or Associate's degree: 42.7% ($51,375)- Bachelor's degree: 15.2% ($45,156)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($53,407)- 22.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13% ($45,156 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.9% ($41,688)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.9% ($39,423)- Bachelor's degree: 19.1% ($44,306)- Graduate or professional degree: 3% ($52,917)- 22.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.5% ($45,938 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.1% ($41,904)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.9% ($50,714)- Bachelor's degree: 16.6% ($50,857)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($71,823)- 22.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($54,063 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.8% ($50,188)- Some college or Associate's degree: 42.1% ($48,929)- Bachelor's degree: 19% ($47,750)- Graduate or professional degree: 3.7% ($56,375)- 23.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.5% ($34,260 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.1% ($47,438)- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.8% ($60,842)- Bachelor's degree: 18.4% ($51,157)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($66,458)- 23.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($30,147 median earnings)- High school graduate: 33.8% ($35,912)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.4% ($37,962)- Bachelor's degree: 18.4% ($45,616)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($64,955)- 24% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($29,688 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.8% ($32,288)- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.9% ($42,045)- Bachelor's degree: 19.5% ($41,167)- Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($55,250)- 24.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11% ($43,083 median earnings)- High school graduate: 34.6% ($31,771)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.2% ($42,150)- Bachelor's degree: 18.9% ($46,364)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($58,281)- 24.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.8% ($28,667 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28.9% ($31,125)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.7% ($36,364)- Bachelor's degree: 18.5% ($47,857)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($62,619)- 25% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($14,091 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.2% ($32,310)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.6% ($36,250)- Bachelor's degree: 19.4% ($44,917)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($46,094)- 25.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.4% ($42,813 median earnings)- High school graduate: 34.3% ($33,500)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.6% ($39,803)- Bachelor's degree: 15.2% ($36,406)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.4% ($69,125)- 25.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($34,250 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28.4% ($45,014)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.6% ($42,703)- Bachelor's degree: 19.8% ($60,417)- Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($53,314)- 25.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($50,163 median earnings)- High school graduate: 33.4% ($30,030)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.1% ($38,047)- Bachelor's degree: 19.7% ($49,034)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($37,188)- 25.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.9%- High school graduate: 28.5% ($27,375)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.7% ($48,750)- Bachelor's degree: 20.8% ($43,000)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($45,000)- 26.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.5%- High school graduate: 29.3% ($38,125)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34% ($36,953)- Bachelor's degree: 18.6% ($50,000)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.7% ($45,313)- 26.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.5% ($38,984 median earnings)- High school graduate: 33% ($30,417)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.2% ($42,292)- Bachelor's degree: 17.6% ($42,045)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.8%- 26.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.1% ($24,523 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28.8% ($33,750)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.8% ($37,014)- Bachelor's degree: 19.2% ($50,742)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.2% ($54,044)- 26.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.7% ($14,904 median earnings)- High school graduate: 26% ($33,229)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.7% ($49,194)- Bachelor's degree: 21.2% ($48,226)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.6% ($47,946)- 26.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.2%- High school graduate: 25.3% ($37,361)- Some college or Associate's degree: 40.7% ($38,750)- Bachelor's degree: 22.7% ($41,250)- Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($50,694)- 26.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.1% ($27,398 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.4% ($36,992)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.6% ($42,818)- Bachelor's degree: 20% ($54,341)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($65,778)- 28.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.6% ($35,000 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.8% ($36,369)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.8% ($39,766)- Bachelor's degree: 21.7% ($51,719)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($69,792)- 28.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.6% ($31,406 median earnings)- High school graduate: 26% ($36,271)- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.5% ($44,320)- Bachelor's degree: 21.2% ($51,964)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($56,200)- 29.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.3% ($28,926 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30% ($37,218)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.5% ($43,794)- Bachelor's degree: 21.4% ($51,687)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($73,826)- 29.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($21,556 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.5% ($34,449)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.4% ($41,394)- Bachelor's degree: 21% ($38,648)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.4% ($46,518)- 30.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 3.7% ($10,521 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25.3% ($42,750)- Some college or Associate's degree: 40.1% ($40,625)- Bachelor's degree: 27.5% ($56,563)- Graduate or professional degree: 3.5% ($71,042)- 35.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.9% ($31,554 median earnings)- High school graduate: 22.2% ($36,341)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.3% ($39,045)- Bachelor's degree: 22.9% ($50,530)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.7% ($62,278)- 35.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.7% ($34,643 median earnings)- High school graduate: 22.7% ($36,919)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.8% ($43,593)- Bachelor's degree: 25.9% ($54,058)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.8% ($70,610)- 40.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.2% ($23,281 median earnings)- High school graduate: 20.1% ($31,713)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.5% ($39,733)- Bachelor's degree: 28.4% ($51,860)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.8% ($69,756)