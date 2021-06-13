Counties with the most college graduates in South Dakota
Counties with the most college graduates in South Dakota
The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.
#30. Tripp County- 22.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($18,333 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 41.1% ($27,042)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.5% ($35,000)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($42,419)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.6% ($61,607)
#29. Jerauld County- 22.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10.6% ($19,063 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38% ($28,571)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29% ($27,500)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.1% ($48,750)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($36,548)
#28. Custer County- 23.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.3% ($25,455 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35% ($31,883)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.1% ($31,179)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.8% ($42,903)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($52,727)
#27. Turner County- 23.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8% ($31,667 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.7% ($30,285)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.5% ($37,676)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.1% ($41,768)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($52,621)
#26. Marshall County- 24.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($35,202 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31% ($31,773)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37% ($34,022)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.9% ($51,742)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($46,597)
#25. McCook County- 24.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($28,500 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35% ($36,894)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.6% ($35,266)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.6% ($43,598)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.6% ($55,673)
#24. Hyde County- 24.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($15,781 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.5% ($27,212)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.6% ($40,455)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.6% ($48,125)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($44,125)
#23. Walworth County- 24.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($41,923 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38% ($31,333)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.1% ($31,262)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.4% ($50,357)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($55,859)
#22. Sully County- 25% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4.4% ($36,250 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.7% ($41,875)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.9% ($37,500)
- Bachelor's degree: 21% ($44,931)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($51,250)
#21. Hutchinson County- 25.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 12.2% ($24,844 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.2% ($32,198)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.3% ($32,476)
- Bachelor's degree: 19% ($40,566)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($51,000)
#20. Jones County- 25.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4.7%
- High school graduate: 42.6% ($30,521)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27% ($37,500)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.4% ($33,611)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.3%
#19. Yankton County- 25.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($28,328 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.4% ($29,525)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.9% ($32,018)
- Bachelor's degree: 16% ($45,708)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.7% ($55,930)
#18. Harding County- 26% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($43,125 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.7% ($30,125)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33% ($36,667)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.8% ($45,375)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($44,688)
#17. Edmunds County- 26.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($25,000 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.5% ($37,563)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.3% ($38,447)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.5% ($51,250)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.8% ($61,563)
#16. Davison County- 26.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($26,708 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.1% ($31,510)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.6% ($38,786)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.4% ($45,409)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7% ($49,424)
#15. Faulk County- 26.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.6% ($30,139 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.5% ($43,594)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.9% ($35,500)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.4% ($44,750)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.5% ($46,719)
#14. Brule County- 27.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 11.1% ($16,382 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.4% ($27,340)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.4% ($31,219)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.4% ($44,091)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.7% ($61,058)
#13. Meade County- 27.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.6% ($25,072 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.7% ($32,971)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.5% ($36,989)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.9% ($42,801)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($62,500)
#12. Campbell County- 28% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10%
- High school graduate: 35.5% ($27,000)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.5% ($43,155)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.5% ($47,639)
- Graduate or professional degree: 3.5% ($78,125)
#11. Brown County- 29.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7% ($27,308 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.6% ($31,721)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32% ($39,289)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.1% ($48,839)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($54,284)
#10. Union County- 30.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($30,804 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.5% ($35,206)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.6% ($39,733)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.8% ($58,492)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.9% ($79,778)
#9. Pennington County- 31.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.4% ($19,525 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.5% ($29,839)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.5% ($32,291)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.7% ($42,903)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.8% ($60,659)
#8. Stanley County- 32.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.1% ($35,156 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.6% ($31,151)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.2% ($44,076)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.6% ($47,000)
- Graduate or professional degree: 15.5% ($70,579)
#7. Minnehaha County- 33.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.6% ($28,471 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26.4% ($31,639)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.1% ($38,525)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.2% ($48,855)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.9% ($59,729)
#6. Lake County- 33.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($29,547 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.8% ($26,304)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26% ($35,227)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.5% ($43,117)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.6% ($57,344)
#5. Hughes County- 34.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.7%
- High school graduate: 27.3% ($26,730)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.2% ($39,430)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.3% ($51,055)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.3% ($56,906)
#4. Lawrence County- 35% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.5% ($25,833 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.6% ($32,746)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29% ($30,262)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.7% ($35,849)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($51,853)
#3. Lincoln County- 37.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.2% ($29,218 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 23% ($36,101)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.3% ($43,168)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.8% ($51,096)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.7% ($66,105)
#2. Brookings County- 40.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5% ($19,390 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.2% ($36,518)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.4% ($39,188)
- Bachelor's degree: 26.4% ($43,619)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14% ($60,964)
#1. Clay County- 49.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5% ($31,938 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 20.8% ($32,500)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.2% ($28,214)
- Bachelor's degree: 25.2% ($43,204)
- Graduate or professional degree: 24.8% ($55,820)