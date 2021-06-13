Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most college graduates in South Dakota

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

#30. Tripp County

#29. Jerauld County

#28. Custer County

#27. Turner County

#26. Marshall County

#25. McCook County

#24. Hyde County

#23. Walworth County

#22. Sully County

#21. Hutchinson County

#20. Jones County

#19. Yankton County

#18. Harding County

#17. Edmunds County

#16. Davison County

#15. Faulk County

#14. Brule County

#13. Meade County

#12. Campbell County

#11. Brown County

#10. Union County

#9. Pennington County

#8. Stanley County

#7. Minnehaha County

#6. Lake County

#5. Hughes County

#4. Lawrence County

#3. Lincoln County

#2. Brookings County

#1. Clay County

- 22.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($18,333 median earnings)- High school graduate: 41.1% ($27,042)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.5% ($35,000)- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($42,419)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.6% ($61,607)- 22.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.6% ($19,063 median earnings)- High school graduate: 38% ($28,571)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29% ($27,500)- Bachelor's degree: 16.1% ($48,750)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($36,548)- 23.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.3% ($25,455 median earnings)- High school graduate: 35% ($31,883)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.1% ($31,179)- Bachelor's degree: 15.8% ($42,903)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($52,727)- 23.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8% ($31,667 median earnings)- High school graduate: 33.7% ($30,285)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.5% ($37,676)- Bachelor's degree: 17.1% ($41,768)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($52,621)- 24.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($35,202 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31% ($31,773)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37% ($34,022)- Bachelor's degree: 18.9% ($51,742)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($46,597)- 24.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($28,500 median earnings)- High school graduate: 35% ($36,894)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.6% ($35,266)- Bachelor's degree: 16.6% ($43,598)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.6% ($55,673)- 24.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($15,781 median earnings)- High school graduate: 36.5% ($27,212)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.6% ($40,455)- Bachelor's degree: 17.6% ($48,125)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($44,125)- 24.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($41,923 median earnings)- High school graduate: 38% ($31,333)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.1% ($31,262)- Bachelor's degree: 18.4% ($50,357)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($55,859)- 25% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.4% ($36,250 median earnings)- High school graduate: 33.7% ($41,875)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.9% ($37,500)- Bachelor's degree: 21% ($44,931)- Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($51,250)- 25.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12.2% ($24,844 median earnings)- High school graduate: 33.2% ($32,198)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.3% ($32,476)- Bachelor's degree: 19% ($40,566)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($51,000)- 25.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.7%- High school graduate: 42.6% ($30,521)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27% ($37,500)- Bachelor's degree: 20.4% ($33,611)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.3%- 25.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($28,328 median earnings)- High school graduate: 35.4% ($29,525)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.9% ($32,018)- Bachelor's degree: 16% ($45,708)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.7% ($55,930)- 26% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($43,125 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.7% ($30,125)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33% ($36,667)- Bachelor's degree: 21.8% ($45,375)- Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($44,688)- 26.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($25,000 median earnings)- High school graduate: 34.5% ($37,563)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.3% ($38,447)- Bachelor's degree: 19.5% ($51,250)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.8% ($61,563)- 26.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($26,708 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.1% ($31,510)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.6% ($38,786)- Bachelor's degree: 19.4% ($45,409)- Graduate or professional degree: 7% ($49,424)- 26.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.6% ($30,139 median earnings)- High school graduate: 34.5% ($43,594)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.9% ($35,500)- Bachelor's degree: 13.4% ($44,750)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.5% ($46,719)- 27.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.1% ($16,382 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.4% ($27,340)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.4% ($31,219)- Bachelor's degree: 18.4% ($44,091)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.7% ($61,058)- 27.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.6% ($25,072 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28.7% ($32,971)- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.5% ($36,989)- Bachelor's degree: 18.9% ($42,801)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($62,500)- 28% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10%- High school graduate: 35.5% ($27,000)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.5% ($43,155)- Bachelor's degree: 24.5% ($47,639)- Graduate or professional degree: 3.5% ($78,125)- 29.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7% ($27,308 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.6% ($31,721)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32% ($39,289)- Bachelor's degree: 21.1% ($48,839)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($54,284)- 30.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($30,804 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.5% ($35,206)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.6% ($39,733)- Bachelor's degree: 18.8% ($58,492)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.9% ($79,778)- 31.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.4% ($19,525 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.5% ($29,839)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.5% ($32,291)- Bachelor's degree: 20.7% ($42,903)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.8% ($60,659)- 32.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.1% ($35,156 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.6% ($31,151)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.2% ($44,076)- Bachelor's degree: 16.6% ($47,000)- Graduate or professional degree: 15.5% ($70,579)- 33.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.6% ($28,471 median earnings)- High school graduate: 26.4% ($31,639)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.1% ($38,525)- Bachelor's degree: 23.2% ($48,855)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.9% ($59,729)- 33.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($29,547 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.8% ($26,304)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26% ($35,227)- Bachelor's degree: 23.5% ($43,117)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.6% ($57,344)- 34.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.7%- High school graduate: 27.3% ($26,730)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.2% ($39,430)- Bachelor's degree: 24.3% ($51,055)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.3% ($56,906)- 35% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.5% ($25,833 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.6% ($32,746)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29% ($30,262)- Bachelor's degree: 23.7% ($35,849)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($51,853)- 37.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.2% ($29,218 median earnings)- High school graduate: 23% ($36,101)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.3% ($43,168)- Bachelor's degree: 24.8% ($51,096)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.7% ($66,105)- 40.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5% ($19,390 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25.2% ($36,518)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.4% ($39,188)- Bachelor's degree: 26.4% ($43,619)- Graduate or professional degree: 14% ($60,964)- 49.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5% ($31,938 median earnings)- High school graduate: 20.8% ($32,500)- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.2% ($28,214)- Bachelor's degree: 25.2% ($43,204)- Graduate or professional degree: 24.8% ($55,820)