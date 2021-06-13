Cancel
Counties with the most college graduates in South Dakota

By Stacker
 9 days ago

Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Tripp County

- 22.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($18,333 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 41.1% ($27,042)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.5% ($35,000)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($42,419)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Jerauld County

- 22.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.6% ($19,063 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38% ($28,571)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29% ($27,500)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.1% ($48,750)
puroticorico // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Custer County

- 23.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.3% ($25,455 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35% ($31,883)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.1% ($31,179)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.8% ($42,903)
AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Turner County

- 23.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8% ($31,667 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.7% ($30,285)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.5% ($37,676)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.1% ($41,768)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Marshall County

- 24.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($35,202 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31% ($31,773)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37% ($34,022)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.9% ($51,742)
Runner1928 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. McCook County

- 24.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($28,500 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35% ($36,894)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.6% ($35,266)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.6% ($43,598)
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#24. Hyde County

- 24.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($15,781 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.5% ($27,212)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.6% ($40,455)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.6% ($48,125)
Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Walworth County

- 24.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($41,923 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38% ($31,333)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.1% ($31,262)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.4% ($50,357)
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Sully County

- 25% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.4% ($36,250 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.7% ($41,875)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.9% ($37,500)
- Bachelor's degree: 21% ($44,931)
Sdgjake // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Hutchinson County

- 25.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.2% ($24,844 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.2% ($32,198)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.3% ($32,476)
- Bachelor's degree: 19% ($40,566)
Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Jones County

- 25.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.7%
- High school graduate: 42.6% ($30,521)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27% ($37,500)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.4% ($33,611)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Yankton County

- 25.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($28,328 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.4% ($29,525)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.9% ($32,018)
- Bachelor's degree: 16% ($45,708)
Justinebelden // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Harding County

- 26% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($43,125 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.7% ($30,125)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33% ($36,667)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.8% ($45,375)
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#17. Edmunds County

- 26.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($25,000 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.5% ($37,563)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.3% ($38,447)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.5% ($51,250)
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Davison County

- 26.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($26,708 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.1% ($31,510)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.6% ($38,786)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.4% ($45,409)
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Faulk County

- 26.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.6% ($30,139 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.5% ($43,594)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.9% ($35,500)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.4% ($44,750)
Amphibol // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Brule County

- 27.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.1% ($16,382 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.4% ($27,340)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.4% ($31,219)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.4% ($44,091)
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Meade County

- 27.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.6% ($25,072 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.7% ($32,971)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.5% ($36,989)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.9% ($42,801)
USDA // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Campbell County

- 28% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10%
- High school graduate: 35.5% ($27,000)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.5% ($43,155)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.5% ($47,639)
Winkelvi // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Brown County

- 29.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7% ($27,308 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.6% ($31,721)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32% ($39,289)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.1% ($48,839)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Union County

- 30.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($30,804 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.5% ($35,206)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.6% ($39,733)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.8% ($58,492)
tochichi//Wikicommons

#9. Pennington County

- 31.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.4% ($19,525 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.5% ($29,839)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.5% ($32,291)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.7% ($42,903)
Canva

#8. Stanley County

- 32.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.1% ($35,156 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.6% ($31,151)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.2% ($44,076)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.6% ($47,000)
Seabear70// Wikimedia

#7. Minnehaha County

- 33.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.6% ($28,471 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26.4% ($31,639)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.1% ($38,525)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.2% ($48,855)
Canva

#6. Lake County

- 33.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($29,547 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.8% ($26,304)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26% ($35,227)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.5% ($43,117)
Canva

#5. Hughes County

- 34.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.7%
- High school graduate: 27.3% ($26,730)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.2% ($39,430)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.3% ($51,055)
Canva

#4. Lawrence County

- 35% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.5% ($25,833 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.6% ($32,746)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29% ($30,262)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.7% ($35,849)
AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Lincoln County

- 37.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.2% ($29,218 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 23% ($36,101)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.3% ($43,168)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.8% ($51,096)
Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Brookings County

- 40.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5% ($19,390 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.2% ($36,518)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.4% ($39,188)
- Bachelor's degree: 26.4% ($43,619)
User:Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Clay County

- 49.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5% ($31,938 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 20.8% ($32,500)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.2% ($28,214)
- Bachelor's degree: 25.2% ($43,204)
- Graduate or professional degree: 24.8% ($55,820)
Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

