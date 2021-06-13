Douglas Muth // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most college graduates in Pennsylvania

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

#30. Adams County

#29. Mercer County

#28. Columbia County

#27. Luzerne County

#26. Indiana County

#25. Lycoming County

#24. Beaver County

#23. Monroe County

#22. York County

#21. Berks County

#20. Union County

#19. Pike County

#18. Lancaster County

#17. Erie County

#16. Lackawanna County

#15. Westmoreland County

#14. Philadelphia County

#13. Lehigh County

#12. Washington County

#11. Northampton County

#10. Dauphin County

#9. Montour County

#8. Butler County

#7. Cumberland County

#6. Delaware County

#5. Bucks County

#4. Allegheny County

#3. Centre County

#2. Montgomery County

#1. Chester County

- 22.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.2% ($30,187 median earnings)- High school graduate: 39.9% ($35,355)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.6% ($39,213)- Bachelor's degree: 12.7% ($50,438)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.6% ($72,981)- 22.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($25,160 median earnings)- High school graduate: 43% ($30,547)- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.1% ($31,848)- Bachelor's degree: 14.5% ($47,599)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($60,924)- 22.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.7% ($26,146 median earnings)- High school graduate: 43% ($30,475)- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.4% ($36,778)- Bachelor's degree: 14% ($47,823)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($66,152)- 22.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.2% ($25,218 median earnings)- High school graduate: 39% ($30,134)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28% ($36,687)- Bachelor's degree: 14.1% ($50,540)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.7% ($67,309)- 23% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($26,392 median earnings)- High school graduate: 43.2% ($30,681)- Some college or Associate's degree: 23.8% ($34,076)- Bachelor's degree: 13.3% ($43,125)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.7% ($57,917)- 23.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10% ($24,940 median earnings)- High school graduate: 38.9% ($30,520)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.8% ($33,763)- Bachelor's degree: 15.5% ($46,687)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($63,515)- 24.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($22,306 median earnings)- High school graduate: 36.8% ($32,018)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.6% ($39,204)- Bachelor's degree: 16.6% ($53,383)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($64,118)- 24.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($30,885 median earnings)- High school graduate: 35.1% ($32,169)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.8% ($37,574)- Bachelor's degree: 15.8% ($50,720)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($69,185)- 24.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($24,379 median earnings)- High school graduate: 39.6% ($35,523)- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.5% ($41,459)- Bachelor's degree: 16.3% ($55,744)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.5% ($72,150)- 24.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.3% ($27,549 median earnings)- High school graduate: 36.7% ($35,486)- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.1% ($39,213)- Bachelor's degree: 16.1% ($53,858)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.8% ($70,936)- 26% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.2% ($29,681 median earnings)- High school graduate: 39% ($26,900)- Some college or Associate's degree: 21.8% ($31,281)- Bachelor's degree: 13.9% ($51,564)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.1% ($65,603)- 26.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7% ($25,050 median earnings)- High school graduate: 34.3% ($33,687)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.8% ($35,474)- Bachelor's degree: 16.2% ($54,653)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.6% ($66,687)- 27.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 14.9% ($31,048 median earnings)- High school graduate: 35.3% ($34,671)- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.5% ($37,773)- Bachelor's degree: 17.3% ($50,115)- Graduate or professional degree: 10% ($67,080)- 27.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($20,782 median earnings)- High school graduate: 38.5% ($30,078)- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.9% ($33,517)- Bachelor's degree: 17.9% ($45,193)- Graduate or professional degree: 10% ($61,684)- 28.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9% ($21,104 median earnings)- High school graduate: 36.9% ($30,224)- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.9% ($36,168)- Bachelor's degree: 17.9% ($49,053)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.4% ($65,192)- 29.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.6% ($21,486 median earnings)- High school graduate: 36.9% ($32,193)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.4% ($37,826)- Bachelor's degree: 18.6% ($53,895)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.5% ($71,683)- 29.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 15.3% ($22,902 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.6% ($28,430)- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.4% ($34,047)- Bachelor's degree: 17.3% ($50,313)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.4% ($64,876)- 29.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.1% ($23,441 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.9% ($32,254)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.2% ($38,140)- Bachelor's degree: 18% ($57,831)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.9% ($77,269)- 30% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($21,557 median earnings)- High school graduate: 37.3% ($32,267)- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.8% ($39,129)- Bachelor's degree: 19.8% ($56,686)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.2% ($69,815)- 30.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.2% ($30,098 median earnings)- High school graduate: 34.5% ($34,020)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.1% ($40,957)- Bachelor's degree: 19% ($54,664)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($73,007)- 30.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.2% ($25,885 median earnings)- High school graduate: 33.2% ($32,839)- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.8% ($40,020)- Bachelor's degree: 19.2% ($52,455)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.6% ($68,804)- 31.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($20,597 median earnings)- High school graduate: 40.1% ($32,053)- Some college or Associate's degree: 18.8% ($37,757)- Bachelor's degree: 17% ($52,500)- Graduate or professional degree: 14.6% ($73,317)- 36% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.1% ($22,939 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.7% ($35,030)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.2% ($41,244)- Bachelor's degree: 23.2% ($60,734)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.8% ($75,396)- 36.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($25,193 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32% ($32,921)- Some college or Associate's degree: 23.7% ($42,257)- Bachelor's degree: 22.6% ($57,354)- Graduate or professional degree: 14% ($72,201)- 39% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($25,965 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.2% ($34,415)- Some college or Associate's degree: 23.9% ($41,833)- Bachelor's degree: 22.4% ($59,205)- Graduate or professional degree: 16.7% ($82,313)- 41.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.1% ($28,445 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28.2% ($38,780)- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.5% ($44,461)- Bachelor's degree: 24.4% ($66,536)- Graduate or professional degree: 16.9% ($87,396)- 41.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.5% ($21,519 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27% ($30,842)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26% ($37,807)- Bachelor's degree: 24.2% ($53,721)- Graduate or professional degree: 17.4% ($72,227)- 45.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.7% ($24,101 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.4% ($29,483)- Some college or Associate's degree: 19.5% ($35,000)- Bachelor's degree: 23.7% ($47,975)- Graduate or professional degree: 21.8% ($62,253)- 49.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.6% ($26,487 median earnings)- High school graduate: 23.6% ($37,633)- Some college or Associate's degree: 21.6% ($44,925)- Bachelor's degree: 27.9% ($64,932)- Graduate or professional degree: 21.4% ($87,267)- 53% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.4% ($26,063 median earnings)- High school graduate: 20.8% ($38,682)- Some college or Associate's degree: 19.8% ($45,085)- Bachelor's degree: 31.5% ($69,676)- Graduate or professional degree: 21.5% ($96,404)