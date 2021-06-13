Counties with the most college graduates in Pennsylvania
The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.
#30. Adams County- 22.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 11.2% ($30,187 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 39.9% ($35,355)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.6% ($39,213)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.7% ($50,438)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.6% ($72,981)
#29. Mercer County- 22.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($25,160 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 43% ($30,547)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.1% ($31,848)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.5% ($47,599)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($60,924)
#28. Columbia County- 22.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 9.7% ($26,146 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 43% ($30,475)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.4% ($36,778)
- Bachelor's degree: 14% ($47,823)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($66,152)
#27. Luzerne County- 22.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10.2% ($25,218 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 39% ($30,134)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28% ($36,687)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.1% ($50,540)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.7% ($67,309)
#26. Indiana County- 23% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($26,392 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 43.2% ($30,681)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 23.8% ($34,076)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.3% ($43,125)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.7% ($57,917)
#25. Lycoming County- 23.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10% ($24,940 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.9% ($30,520)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.8% ($33,763)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.5% ($46,687)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($63,515)
#24. Beaver County- 24.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($22,306 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.8% ($32,018)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.6% ($39,204)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.6% ($53,383)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($64,118)
#23. Monroe County- 24.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($30,885 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.1% ($32,169)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.8% ($37,574)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.8% ($50,720)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($69,185)
#22. York County- 24.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($24,379 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 39.6% ($35,523)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.5% ($41,459)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.3% ($55,744)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.5% ($72,150)
#21. Berks County- 24.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 13.3% ($27,549 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.7% ($35,486)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.1% ($39,213)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.1% ($53,858)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.8% ($70,936)
#20. Union County- 26% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 13.2% ($29,681 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 39% ($26,900)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 21.8% ($31,281)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.9% ($51,564)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.1% ($65,603)
#19. Pike County- 26.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7% ($25,050 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.3% ($33,687)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.8% ($35,474)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.2% ($54,653)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.6% ($66,687)
#18. Lancaster County- 27.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 14.9% ($31,048 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.3% ($34,671)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.5% ($37,773)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.3% ($50,115)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10% ($67,080)
#17. Erie County- 27.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($20,782 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.5% ($30,078)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.9% ($33,517)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.9% ($45,193)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10% ($61,684)
#16. Lackawanna County- 28.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 9% ($21,104 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.9% ($30,224)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.9% ($36,168)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.9% ($49,053)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.4% ($65,192)
#15. Westmoreland County- 29.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.6% ($21,486 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.9% ($32,193)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.4% ($37,826)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.6% ($53,895)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.5% ($71,683)
#14. Philadelphia County- 29.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 15.3% ($22,902 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.6% ($28,430)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.4% ($34,047)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.3% ($50,313)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.4% ($64,876)
#13. Lehigh County- 29.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 11.1% ($23,441 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.9% ($32,254)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.2% ($38,140)
- Bachelor's degree: 18% ($57,831)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.9% ($77,269)
#12. Washington County- 30% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($21,557 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 37.3% ($32,267)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.8% ($39,129)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.8% ($56,686)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.2% ($69,815)
#11. Northampton County- 30.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 9.2% ($30,098 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.5% ($34,020)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.1% ($40,957)
- Bachelor's degree: 19% ($54,664)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($73,007)
#10. Dauphin County- 30.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10.2% ($25,885 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.2% ($32,839)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.8% ($40,020)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.2% ($52,455)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.6% ($68,804)
#9. Montour County- 31.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($20,597 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 40.1% ($32,053)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 18.8% ($37,757)
- Bachelor's degree: 17% ($52,500)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14.6% ($73,317)
#8. Butler County- 36% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.1% ($22,939 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.7% ($35,030)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.2% ($41,244)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.2% ($60,734)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.8% ($75,396)
#7. Cumberland County- 36.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($25,193 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32% ($32,921)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 23.7% ($42,257)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.6% ($57,354)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14% ($72,201)
#6. Delaware County- 39% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($25,965 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.2% ($34,415)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 23.9% ($41,833)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.4% ($59,205)
- Graduate or professional degree: 16.7% ($82,313)
#5. Bucks County- 41.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.1% ($28,445 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.2% ($38,780)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.5% ($44,461)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.4% ($66,536)
- Graduate or professional degree: 16.9% ($87,396)
#4. Allegheny County- 41.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.5% ($21,519 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27% ($30,842)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26% ($37,807)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.2% ($53,721)
- Graduate or professional degree: 17.4% ($72,227)
#3. Centre County- 45.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.7% ($24,101 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.4% ($29,483)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 19.5% ($35,000)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.7% ($47,975)
- Graduate or professional degree: 21.8% ($62,253)
#2. Montgomery County- 49.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.6% ($26,487 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 23.6% ($37,633)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 21.6% ($44,925)
- Bachelor's degree: 27.9% ($64,932)
- Graduate or professional degree: 21.4% ($87,267)
#1. Chester County- 53% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.4% ($26,063 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 20.8% ($38,682)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 19.8% ($45,085)
- Bachelor's degree: 31.5% ($69,676)
- Graduate or professional degree: 21.5% ($96,404)