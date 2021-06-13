Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Counties with the most college graduates in Pennsylvania

By Stacker
Posted by 
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J3LoN_0aSuTfo900
Douglas Muth // Wikimedia Commons

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CfAHh_0aSuTfo900
Pixabay

#30. Adams County

- 22.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.2% ($30,187 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 39.9% ($35,355)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.6% ($39,213)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.7% ($50,438)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.6% ($72,981) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v78e3_0aSuTfo900
Canva

#29. Mercer County

- 22.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($25,160 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 43% ($30,547)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.1% ($31,848)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.5% ($47,599)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($60,924) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09iyBO_0aSuTfo900
Ruhrfisch (talk) // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Columbia County

- 22.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.7% ($26,146 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 43% ($30,475)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.4% ($36,778)
- Bachelor's degree: 14% ($47,823)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($66,152) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12B8gy_0aSuTfo900
Canva

#27. Luzerne County

- 22.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.2% ($25,218 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 39% ($30,134)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28% ($36,687)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.1% ($50,540)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.7% ($67,309) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qwcTf_0aSuTfo900
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Indiana County

- 23% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($26,392 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 43.2% ($30,681)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 23.8% ($34,076)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.3% ($43,125)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.7% ($57,917) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lis9M_0aSuTfo900
User:Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Lycoming County

- 23.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10% ($24,940 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.9% ($30,520)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.8% ($33,763)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.5% ($46,687)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($63,515) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N7HTj_0aSuTfo900
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Beaver County

- 24.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($22,306 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.8% ($32,018)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.6% ($39,204)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.6% ($53,383)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($64,118) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B6swe_0aSuTfo900
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Monroe County

- 24.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($30,885 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.1% ($32,169)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.8% ($37,574)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.8% ($50,720)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($69,185) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0903xh_0aSuTfo900
Canva

#22. York County

- 24.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($24,379 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 39.6% ($35,523)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.5% ($41,459)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.3% ($55,744)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.5% ($72,150) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S6rGb_0aSuTfo900
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Berks County

- 24.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.3% ($27,549 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.7% ($35,486)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.1% ($39,213)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.1% ($53,858)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.8% ($70,936) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UHbkK_0aSuTfo900
Ruhrfisch (talk) // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Union County

- 26% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.2% ($29,681 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 39% ($26,900)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 21.8% ($31,281)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.9% ($51,564)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.1% ($65,603) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sCims_0aSuTfo900
Canva

#19. Pike County

- 26.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7% ($25,050 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.3% ($33,687)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.8% ($35,474)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.2% ($54,653)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.6% ($66,687) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kxjbQ_0aSuTfo900
Daderot // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Lancaster County

- 27.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 14.9% ($31,048 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.3% ($34,671)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.5% ($37,773)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.3% ($50,115)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10% ($67,080) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MpVJu_0aSuTfo900
Canva

#17. Erie County

- 27.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($20,782 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.5% ($30,078)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.9% ($33,517)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.9% ($45,193)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10% ($61,684) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0MsM_0aSuTfo900
Canva

#16. Lackawanna County

- 28.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9% ($21,104 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.9% ($30,224)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.9% ($36,168)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.9% ($49,053)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.4% ($65,192) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uy3cd_0aSuTfo900
Canva

#15. Westmoreland County

- 29.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.6% ($21,486 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.9% ($32,193)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.4% ($37,826)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.6% ($53,895)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.5% ($71,683) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaNT5_0aSuTfo900
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Philadelphia County

- 29.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 15.3% ($22,902 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.6% ($28,430)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.4% ($34,047)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.3% ($50,313)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.4% ($64,876) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e1G9N_0aSuTfo900
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Lehigh County

- 29.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.1% ($23,441 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.9% ($32,254)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.2% ($38,140)
- Bachelor's degree: 18% ($57,831)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.9% ($77,269) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JUoia_0aSuTfo900
Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Washington County

- 30% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($21,557 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 37.3% ($32,267)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.8% ($39,129)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.8% ($56,686)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.2% ($69,815) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LUF2o_0aSuTfo900
Shuvaev // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Northampton County

- 30.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.2% ($30,098 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.5% ($34,020)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.1% ($40,957)
- Bachelor's degree: 19% ($54,664)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($73,007) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39iYYU_0aSuTfo900
Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#10. Dauphin County

- 30.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.2% ($25,885 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.2% ($32,839)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.8% ($40,020)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.2% ($52,455)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.6% ($68,804) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OSNbf_0aSuTfo900
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Montour County

- 31.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($20,597 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 40.1% ($32,053)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 18.8% ($37,757)
- Bachelor's degree: 17% ($52,500)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14.6% ($73,317) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gqQOD_0aSuTfo900
Mvincec // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Butler County

- 36% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.1% ($22,939 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.7% ($35,030)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.2% ($41,244)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.2% ($60,734)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.8% ($75,396) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jC1TB_0aSuTfo900
Canva

#7. Cumberland County

- 36.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($25,193 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32% ($32,921)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 23.7% ($42,257)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.6% ($57,354)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14% ($72,201) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=242ooO_0aSuTfo900
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Delaware County

- 39% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($25,965 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.2% ($34,415)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 23.9% ($41,833)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.4% ($59,205)
- Graduate or professional degree: 16.7% ($82,313) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SqPcm_0aSuTfo900
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Bucks County

- 41.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.1% ($28,445 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.2% ($38,780)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.5% ($44,461)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.4% ($66,536)
- Graduate or professional degree: 16.9% ($87,396) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0aSuTfo900
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#4. Allegheny County

- 41.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.5% ($21,519 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27% ($30,842)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26% ($37,807)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.2% ($53,721)
- Graduate or professional degree: 17.4% ($72,227) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LC7Kp_0aSuTfo900
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Centre County

- 45.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.7% ($24,101 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.4% ($29,483)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 19.5% ($35,000)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.7% ($47,975)
- Graduate or professional degree: 21.8% ($62,253)
Douglas Muth // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Montgomery County

- 49.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.6% ($26,487 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 23.6% ($37,633)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 21.6% ($44,925)
- Bachelor's degree: 27.9% ($64,932)
- Graduate or professional degree: 21.4% ($87,267) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SAviM_0aSuTfo900
Camerafiend // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Chester County

- 53% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.4% ($26,063 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 20.8% ($38,682)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 19.8% ($45,085)
- Bachelor's degree: 31.5% ($69,676)
- Graduate or professional degree: 21.5% ($96,404)
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
